Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

Today in High Prairie, June 19, 2021

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – June 19, 2021

Carter Anderson

Michelle Smith

Cam Tytgatt

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 19, 2021

Allen Klyne

Ivy Sloan

Joey Krupa

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 19, 2021

1764 – Jose Artigas, “Father of Uruguay”

1815 – Cornelius Krieghoff, Canadian painter

1897 – Moe Howard, The 3 Stooges actor

1900 – Laura Hobson, I’ve Got a Secret panelist

1902 – Guy Lombardo, “Auld Lang Syne” player

1903 – Lou Gehrig, Baseball’s “Iron Horse”

1907 – George de Mestral, Invented Velcro

1914 – Lester Flatt, Ballad of Jed Clampett singer

1916 – Pat Buttram, Green Acres actor [Mr. Haney]

1918 – Evelle Younger, Charles Manson prosecutor

1918 – Nancy Marchand, Lou Grant actress

1935 – Tommy Devito, Four Seasons vocalist

1941 – Marlene Warfield, Maude actress [Victoria]

1947 – Salman Rushdie, Satanic Verses author

1948 – Phylicia Rashad, The Cosby Show actress

1950 – Ann Wilson, Heart musician

1953 – Larry Dunn, Earth Wind & Fire rocker

1954 – Tasmanian Devil, Looney Tunes character

1959 – Mark DeBarge, DeBarge vocalist

1960 – Simon Wright, AC/DC drummer

1962 – Paula Abdul, US singer-songwriter

1978 – Garfield, Cartoon cat

1978 – Zoe Saldana, Avatar actress

1980 – Lauren Lee Smith, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History: June 19, 2021

June 19, 1913: The Edmonton Journal reports a prospector will drill for oil south of Grouard. “The rivers and creeks are to be seen contaminated by oil,” says prospector D.O. Lynch.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News reports on High Prairie Mayor Terry Anderson’s bid to represent the NDP in the federal election.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Jaycees elect Horst Robde as president and Roger Olson as vice president. Directors are Randy Craig and Dick White.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News reports Judy Sloan raises the grand champion calf at the Kinuso 4-H Beef Sale.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of Ravine Esso manager Ron Harris receiving a service award for having one of the best kept and leanest service stations in Alberta.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of Ted Diakow working on the barley sheaf monument in front of the library.

June 19, 1969: St. Andrew’s School holds its Grade 9 Graduation. Citizenship Awards are presented to Cheryl Boisson and Michael Ferens.

June 19, 1969: The visiting Faust Panthers defeat the High Prairie Cougarettes 11-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Lesser Slave Lake Ladies Fastball League final.

June 19, 1969: The first meeting of the High Prairie Golf Club is held. Dick Reynolds is elected president and B.O. Barker vice president. Yearly memberships are $30 per family, $20 for adults and $10 for students.

June 19, 1969: The High Prairie Regals baseball team defeats Nampa 5-4. Ed Fudali is the winning pitcher.

June 19, 1970: High Prairie Cougarette Margaret Doucette slugs three home runs to lead the team to a 38-2 win over Donnelly.

June 19, 1971: High Prairie auctioneer Stan Kozie is honoured in Grande Prairie for having the largest sale in Alberta in 1971 for first-year auctioneers. The sale occurs at Paul Jones’ sale at Enilda May 10.

June 19, 1974: Work continues on the new and wider Enilda Bridge spanning the East Prairie River.

June 19, 1977: St. Andrew’s School teachers win the canoe race at the Lions second annual Water Carnival at the swimming pool.

June 19, 1977: Mike Mungall wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament shooting an ever par 136.

June 19, 1980: Joan Shaben and Patti Johnson are named co-winners of the top female athlete award at the first-ever Prairie River School athletic awards banquet. Shawn Beamish wins the top male athlete award.

June 19, 1988: The team of Fraser Berg, Jim Fisher, Roger Monahan and Stella Wolfe wins a four-ball best-ball golf tournament hosted by the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

June 19, 1991: Faust resident Tom Marks says the Alberta government should clean the former Alberta Osmose site in the hamlet as it’s polluting Lesser Slave Lake.

June 19, 1991: South Peace News reports 500 people have signed a petition in support of turning the Jackpines into a natural area.

June 19, 1992: Two mem are injured in a helicopter crash at East Prairie including passenger Jason Cottingham, 24.

June 19, 1994: Quin Sekulich qualifies for the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa July 1-3 after placing second in the long jump at the National trials in Calgary.

June 19, 1994: Owen Smith wins four races and Kerdessa Perry three as High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win 11 races at a swim meet in Grande Prairie.

June 19, 1995: The Peavine Metis Settlement and Tolko sign a harvesting agreement.

June 19, 1997: Tolko employees vote 80 per cent against joining a union.

June 19, 2000: A sod turning ceremony is held at Atikameg to celebrate the official start of construction of a new $12 million school.

June 19, 2000: Atikameg celebrates the opening of the White Swan Treatment Centre.

June 19, 2000: High Prairie town officials are worried after a Rottweiler deemed “vicious” escapes their pound. The dog was seized the day before following a dog bite at the McCue cemetery.

June 19, 2006: KBS-TV sets up three cameras at the Sports Palace to protect construction of the lottery cabin. KBS also donates the air time on Channel 2 to citizens can tune in anytime to watch.

June 19, 2009: RBC Financial Group holds a barbecue and later donates the $500 raised to the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

June 19, 2009: Town of High Prairie CAO Larry Baran leaves for a similar post in Vulcan, AB.

June 19, 2012: Gordon Olson is re-elected president of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce at their annual general meeting. Pat Monahan is elected vice-president and Karla Kindratiuk treasurer.

June 19, 2012: Jamie Desjarlais and Mike Rokosh are the first two Grade 12 graduates of the Prairie View Outreach School program.

June 19, 2013: E.W. Pratt High School presents its non-academic and extra curricular awards. T.J. Walker wins the Student Spartan Award and Hilary Poloz the Unsung Hero Award.

June 19, 2017: Heather Nanninga begins her job at Big Lakes County as director of corporate services.

June 19, 2018: Brendyn Larson receives the Dan Sloan Athletics Dedication Award at the E.W. Pratt High School sports banquet. Larson was also named Top Overall Male Athlete. Katrina Reade is named Top Overall Female Athlete.

June 19, 2018: High Prairie town council holds an open house on the cannabis issue to hear concerns. Not one person opposes setting up stores in town, but some concerns are expressed over store hours and location.

June 19, 2019: The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society bids farewell to long-time member Father Bill Bernard at its appreciation dinner at St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

This Day in World History – June 19, 2021

1464 – French King Louis XI forms postal service.

1610 – Samuel de Champlain, French army defeat Mohawks in New France.

1778 – Washington’s troops finally leave Valley Forge.

1816 – Battle of Seven Oaks [North West Company and Hudson’s Bay Company].

1846 – First officially recognized baseball game played.

1862 – Slavery outlawed in US territories.

1910 – Father’s Day celebrated for first time [Spokane, Washington].

1917 – British Royal Family adopts the name of Windsor.

1931 – First photoelectric cell installed commercially.

1947 – First plane [F-80] to exceed 600 mph.

1952 – “I’ve Got A Secret” debuts on CBS-TV with Garry Moore as host.

1954 – Tasmanian Devil debuts in “Devil May Hare” by Warner Bros.

1956 – Jerry Lewis & Dean Martin end partnership after 16 films.

1960 – Loretta Lynn records “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl”.

1961 – Kuwait declares independence from UK.

1963 – Charter members of Canadian Football Hall of Fame chosen.

1963 – Valentina Tereshkova 1st woman in space returns to Earth.

1967 – Paul McCartney admits on TV that he took LSD.

1973 – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” opens in London.

1976 – Viking 1 goes into Martian orbit after 10-month flight from Earth.

1978 – Garfield, created by Jim Davis, 1st appears as a comic strip.

1981 – Heaviest known orange [2.5 kg] exhibited in South Africa.

1988 – World’s then largest sausage completed at 13 1/8 miles long.

1991 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar surrenders to police, jailed.

1992 – “Batman Returns” starring Michael Keaton, Danny Devito released.

2012 – A man is beheaded for witchcraft and sorcery in Saudi Arabia.

2017 – First full genetic study of cats published.

2017 – Record 65.6 million people displaced around the world in 2016.

2018 – Canada’s Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana use.

2018 – Last original member, General Electric dropped from Dow Jones Index.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 19, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Remind your loved ones how much they mean to you today. Words are especially powerful. Don’t use them lightly. Be thoughtful about how you treat others. Do your best to maintain peace. It isn’t a good idea to hold grudges or carry hatred for anyone. Good manners and a neat appearance are key elements to the day.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Feel free to express your independent attitude today. Break out of any restrictions that might be keeping you from doing what you want to do. Also, make sure you aren’t compromising your own needs for those of others. Things should naturally flow your way, and you should be in a good mood for most of your waking hours. Smile at the people around you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have fun today and don’t be so serious about anything. This is a good time to lay low and enjoy the scenery. Go to a movie or see a play. Go to a party and celebrate. Dress up in your most attractive garb and go in for the kill. This is a day to be talkative, light-hearted, and social. Heavy emotional issues will only weigh down the positive mood.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You can do no wrong today. In fact, you can navigate through the cracks without anyone noticing. You may find you would rather be up on centre stage. This is fine, too, just as long as the choice is yours. Independence is a key theme for you today. You will find the more you can break free, the better your mood will be.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Have some fun today It’s time to balance all the work you’ve been doing with a little bit of fun. Yesterday’s honest efforts are turning into today’s rewards. There’s no need to be shy when it comes to receiving what is rightfully yours. Be proud of your accomplishments. If you can’t find someone to take you out to dinner, take yourself out!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The pace will be jumping today and your wit and cheerful words will be welcomed in almost every setting you enter. Do things with others and see what kind of ‘trouble’ you can stir up together. This is a time to get out and be social. Beautiful things and relaxing music are all favoured on a day like this. You can do no wrong by just being your usual, outlandish self!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Many people may have a great deal to say today, but you could find you’d rather sit and listen. Feel free to do so. A lot of what’s going around is gossip, so you might not want to get involved at all. This is probably a wise move. Keep your nose clean and simply absorb what you hear. Feel free to filter out anything that doesn’t sit right with you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Don’t be selfish today. This is a time to think about others. Instead of plowing ahead with a project by yourself, consider enlisting the help of a partner or friend. Things are better accomplished cooperatively, regardless of how badly you may want to do something on your own. The effort put out by a team will produce unexpected results that prove quite favourable.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you don’t say exactly what you mean today, you might get into trouble. Don’t compromise your values just to maintain the peace. Love and romance are favourable for you, but only if your attitude is relaxed and carefree. Your emotions will be quite strong, so do your best to balance them with a rational frame of mind.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is apt to be favourable for you. You should keep the lines of communication open so you can spread your knowledge to others and receive the important information that is due to come your way. Your energy might come in erratic yet powerful bursts. You should find that your ego and emotions are quite strong.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might feel a bit restless today. You may want to get the word out to others. Unfortunately, your tongue may be tied and it could be hard for you to express yourself exactly the way you want. Balance is key. You should work to foster harmony among your associates. This is a good time to get out and be social.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you keep waiting for things to happen, you may wake up one morning and realize that your life has passed and you never did half the things you dreamed of doing. The time to take action is now. Put your plan into effect. You may need to make some compromises, but you will find that, in general, people will follow your lead.