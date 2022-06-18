Today in High Prairie: June 19, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 19, 2022

Father’s Day! Appreciate your father!

Attend the church of your choice.

Falher Honey Festival.

North Country Fair at Driftpile Valley.

10 a.m. – noon – Father’s Day Breakfast at Joussard Community Hall. Adults $10, children under 12 $5.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

4 – 7 p.m. – Fathers’ Day Roast Beef Dinner at Faust Fire Hall. $15 per plate, Door prizes, silent auction.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 19, 2022

1764 – Jose Artigas, “Father of Uruguay”

1815 – Cornelius Krieghoff, Canadian painter

1897 – Moe Howard, The 3 Stooges actor

1900 – Laura Hobson, I’ve Got a Secret panelist

1902 – Guy Lombardo, “Auld Lang Syne” player

1903 – Lou Gehrig, Baseball’s “Iron Horse”

1907 – George de Mestral, Invented Velcro

1914 – Lester Flatt, Ballad of Jed Clampett singer

1916 – Pat Buttram, Green Acres actor [Mr. Haney]

1918 – Evelle Younger, Charles Manson prosecutor

1919 – Louis Jourdan, Gigi actor

1918 – Nancy Marchand, Lou Grant actress [Margaret]

1935 – Tommy Devito, Four Seasons vocalist

1941 – Marlene Warfield, Maude actress [Victoria]

1947 – Salman Rushdie, Satanic Verses author

1948 – Phylicia Rashad, The Cosby Show actress

1950 – Ann Wilson, Heart musician

1953 – Larry Dunn, Earth Wind & Fire rocker

1954 – Tasmanian Devil, Looney Tunes character

1959 – Mark DeBarge, DeBarge vocalist

1960 – Simon Wright, AC/DC drummer

1962 – Paula Abdul, US singer-songwriter

1978 – Garfield, Cartoon cat

1978 – Zoe Saldana, Avatar actress

1980 – Lauren Lee Smith, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – June 19, 2022

June 19, 1913: The Edmonton Journal reports a prospector will drill for oil south of Grouard. “The rivers and creeks are to be seen contaminated by oil,” says propsector D.O. Lynch.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News reports on High Prairie Mayor Terry Anderson’s bid to represent the NDP in the federal election.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Jaycees elect Horst Robde as president and Roger Olson as vice president. Directors are Randy Craig and Dick White.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of Ravine Esso manager Ron Harris receiving a service award for having one of the best kept and leanest service stations in Alberta.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of Ted Diakow working on the barley sheaf monument in front of the library.

June 19, 1969: The St. Andrew’s School holds its Grade 9 Graduation. Citizenship Awards are presented to Cheryl Boisson and Michael Ferens.

June 19, 1969: The visiting Faust Panthers defeat the High Prairie Cougarettes 11-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Lesser Slave Lake Ladies Fastball League final.

June 19, 1969: The first meeting of the High Prairie Golf Club is held. Dick Reynolds is elected president and B.O. Barker vice president. Yearly memberships are $30 per family, $20 for adults and $10 for students.

June 19, 1969: The High Prairie Regals baseball team defeats Nampa 5-4. Ed Fudali is the winning pitcher.

June 19, 1970: High Prairie Cougarette Margaret Doucette slugs three home runs to lead the team to a 38-2 win over Donnelly.

June 19, 1971: High Prairie auctioneer Stan Kozie is honoured in Grande Prairie for having the largest sale in Alberta in 1971 for first-year auctioneers. The sale occurs at Paul Jones’ sale at Enilda May 10.

June 19, 1974: Work continues on the new and wider Enilda Bridge spanning the East Prairie River.

June 19, 1977: St. Andrew’s School teachers win the canoe race at the Lions second annual Water Carnival at the swimming pool.

June 19, 1977: Mike Mungall wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament shooting an ever par 136.

June 19, 1980: Joan Shaben and Patti Johnson are named co-winners of the top female athlete award at the first-ever Prairie River School athletic awards banquet. Shawn Beamish wins the top male athlete award.

June 19, 1987: The ninth annual North Country Fair opens at Spruce Point Park.

June 19, 1991: Faust resident Tom Marks says the Alberta government should clean the former Alberta Osmose site in the hamlet as it’s polluting Lesser Slave Lake.

June 19, 1991: South Peace News reports 500 people have signed a petition in support of turning the Jackpines into a natural area.

June 19, 1992: Two men are injured in a helicopter crash at East Prairie including passenger Jason Cottingham, 24.

June 19, 1994: Quin Sekulich qualifies for the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa July 1-3 after placing second in the long jump at the National trials in Calgary.

June 19, 1994: Owen Smith wins four races and Kerdessa Perry three as High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win 11 races at a swim meet in Grande Prairie.

June 19, 1997: Tolko employees vote 80 per cent against joining a union.

June 19, 2000: A sod turning ceremony is held at Atikameg to celebrate the official start of construction of a new $12 million school.

June 19, 2000: Atikameg celebrates the opening of the White Swan Treatment Centre.

June 19, 2000: High Prairie town officials are worried after a Rottweiler deemed “vicious” escapes their pound. The dog was seized the day before following a dog bite at the McCue Cemetery.

June 19, 2006: KBS-TV sets up three cameras at the Sports Palace to protect construction of the lottery cabin. KBS also donates the air time on Channel 2 to citizens can tune in anytime to watch.

June 19, 2009: Town of High Prairie CAO Larry Baran leaves for a similar post in Vulcan, AB.

June 19, 2012: Gordon Olson is re-elected president of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce at their annual general meeting.

June 19, 2012: Jamie Desjarlais and Mike Rokosh are the first two Grade 12 graduates of the Prairie View Outreach School program. A celebration is held at Wholesome Jo’s to mark the event.

June 19, 2017: Heather Nanninga begins her job at Big Lakes County as director of corporate services.

June 19, 2018: Brendyn Larson receives the Dan Sloan Athletics Dedication Award at the E.W. Pratt High School sports banquet. Larson was also named Top Overall Male Athlete. Katrina Reade is named Top Overall Female Athlete.

June 19, 2018: High Prairie town council holds an open house on the cannabis issue to hear concerns. Not one person opposes setting up stores in town, but some concerns are expressed over store hours and location.

June 19, 2019: The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society bids farewell to long-time member Father Bill Bernard at its appreciation dinner at St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

June 19, 2019: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is elected chair of HPSD.

This Day in World History – June 19, 2022

1464 – French King Louis XI forms postal service.

1610 – Samuel de Champlain, French army defeat Mohawks in New France.

1778 – Washington’s troops finally leave Valley Forge.

1816 – Battle of Seven Oaks [North West Company and Hudson’s Bay Company].

1846 – First offically recognized baseball game played.

1862 – Slavery outlawed in US territories.

1910 – Father’s Day celebrated for first time [Spokane, Washington].

1917 – British Royal Family adopts the name of Windsor.

1931 – First photoelectric cell installed commercially.

1947 – First plane [F-80] to exceed 600 mph.

1952 – “I’ve Got A Secret” debuts on CBS-TV with Garry Moore as host.

1954 – Tasmanian Devil debuts in “Devil May Hare” by Warner Bros.

1956 – Jerry Lewis & Dean Martin end partnership after 16 films.

1960 – Loretta Lynn records “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl”.

1961 – Kuwait declares independence from UK.

1963 – Charter members of Canadian Football Hall of Fame chosen.

1963 – Valentina Tereshkova is first woman in space to return to Earth.

1967 – Paul McCartney admits on TV that he took LSD.

1973 – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” opens in London.

1976 – Viking 1 goes into Martian orbit after 10-month flight from Earth.

1978 – Garfield, created by Jim Davis, first appears as a comic strip.

1981 – Heaviest known orange [2.5 kg] exhibited in South Africa.

1988 – World’s then largest sausage completed at 13 1/8 miles long.

1991 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar surrenders to police, jailed.

1992 – “Batman Returns” starring Michael Keaton, Danny Devito released.

2012 – A man is beheaded for witchcraft and sorcery in Saudi Arabia.

2017 – First full genetic study of cats published.

2017 – Record 65.6 million people displaced around the world in 2016.

2018 – Canada’s senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana use.

2018 – Last original member, General Electric, dropped from Dow Jones Index.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 19, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are a reasonable, generous person. Your altruism plays a big part in your life. This is why your friends will be amazed to see you express a lot of personal desires now. When you think about it, everything is getting clearer. You might even want to change a lot of things in your life. And letting your feelings guide you does not have to mean you will not think about your friends!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today, you will need to come up with the answer to an important question. What do you really want? Events might compel you to choose between your current way of living and a more stable life. But you could be worried about the unknown. It is ironic, but you will need to change your habits if you want more stability. Think about it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your calm will be put to the test today. Try not to fall into this trap. You should try to show people you are a thoughtful person and your past experiences have given you wisdom. You do not necessarily have to respond to aggression. However, you should not forget about your own point of view. Try to assert yourself calmly and steadily!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You tend to think you are the only person on this planet born under a lucky star. Try to trust the ones you love, because they might not appreciate having to deal with your anxiety. Do not forget they also know how to fend for themselves. They, too, have had to adapt to this world we live in. They can stand up for themselves!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are an eccentric person. Yet you also feel the need to be loved and feel the approval of those around you. It is not always easy to think differently from other people or to feel completely different. In order to be accepted, you must help them understand you. Try to express your ideas and opinions in a more realistic way. You can not live out of sync all the time!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your altruism and ability to listen to others will greatly influence the day. Someone close to you is having difficulties and does not know how to explain the problem. This person needs you and knows you are the only one who can help find a way out. Make time to listen patiently and you will find a solution together!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The day belongs to you! The celestial movements encourage you to think about your future. Do not be afraid. With your usual self-confidence and dynamism, you are in the best position to have a head start. Your Libra nature will be in control of your actions and you can rest assured this period in time will be a favourable one for you. What more could you ask for?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There’s a radical change taking place in the Zodiac. The changes in the economy and society seem to suggest now is the time to think about how your actions impact the lives of your loved ones, community, and society at large. What steps could you take to help make this world a better place? Thinking about these issues prepares you to shape your future as you want it to be!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The atmosphere of the day gives you the impression there could be a lot of changes waiting to unfold in your personal life. Most of them will concern your relationships. Today you could feel as if you have just changed your star sign. Take the time to open up and listen to what the stars might reveal to you. This will be time well spent!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are the type of person who loves knowing a lot of different people. You feel you must help your friends communicate so they have a better forum in which to express themselves. You are good at bringing out the best in others and helping them find a solid footing in the present, despite your love of the past. Go with the flow!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You should make more of your own decisions. Do not let others have so much control over your life. When in a relationship, for example, you tend to let your partner dominate. You seem to no longer want to be in charge of any initiatives with regard to your joint life. Try to free yourself from this situation and take charge. You will be a better and more valuable partner!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are very interested in technological breakthroughs and innovation, especially if it has some benefit for individuals. Since you also concern yourself with social issues and subjects like psychology and spiritual therapies, you realize the importance of progress in these areas for the future. You also wonder where you fit in!