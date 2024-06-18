Today in High Prairie: June 19, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 19, 2024

10 a.m. – Holy Family Catholic Regional Division meeting in PR at Education and Conference Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Northland School.

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

4 – 7 p.m. – Country Canada Celebration at Cecil Thompson Park. BBQ, Music, much more!

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. $3 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 19, 2024

1764 – Jose Artigas, “Father of Uruguay”

1815 – Cornelius Krieghoff, Canadian painter

1897 – Moe Howard, The 3 Stooges actor

1900 – Laura Hobson, I’ve Got a Secret panelist

1902 – Guy Lombardo, “Auld Lang Syne” player

1903 – Lou Gehrig, Baseball’s “Iron Horse”

1907 – George de Mestral, Invented Velcro

1914 – Lester Flatt, Ballad of Jed Clampett singer

1916 – Pat Buttram, Green Acres actor [Mr. Haney]

1918 – Evelle Younger, Charles Manson prosecutor

1919 – Louis Jourdan, Gigi actor

1918 – Nancy Marchand, Lou Grant actress [Margaret]

1935 – Tommy Devito, Four Seasons vocalist

1941 – Marlene Warfield, Maude actress [Victoria]

1947 – Salman Rushdie, Satanic Verses author

1948 – Phylicia Rashad, The Cosby Show actress

1950 – Ann Wilson, Heart musician

1953 – Larry Dunn, Earth Wind & Fire rocker

1954 – Tasmanian Devil, Looney Tunes character

1959 – Mark DeBarge, DeBarge vocalist

1960 – Simon Wright, AC/DC drummer

1962 – Paula Abdul, US singer-songwriter

1978 – Garfield, Cartoon cat

1978 – Zoe Saldana, Avatar actress

1980 – Lauren Lee Smith, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – June 19, 2024

June 19, 1913: The Edmonton Journal reports a prospector will drill for oil south of Grouard. “The rivers and creeks are to be seen contaminated by oil,” says prospector D.O. Lynch.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News reports on High Prairie Mayor Terry Anderson’s bid to represent the NDP in the federal election.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Jaycees elect Horst Robde as president and Roger Olson as vice president. Directors are Randy Craig and Dick White.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of Ravine Esso manager Ron Harris receiving a service award for having one of the best kept and leanest service stations in Alberta.

June 19, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of Ted Diakow working on the barley sheaf monument in front of the library.

June 19, 1969: The St. Andrew’s School holds its Grade 9 Graduation. Citizenship Awards are presented to Cheryl Boisson and Michael Ferens.

June 19, 1969: The visiting Faust Panthers defeat the High Prairie Cougarettes 11-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Lesser Slave Lake Ladies Fastball League final.

June 19, 1969: The first meeting of the High Prairie Golf Club is held. Dick Reynolds is elected president and B.O. Barker vice president. Yearly memberships are $30 per family, $20 for adults and $10 for students.

June 19, 1969: The High Prairie Regals baseball team defeats Nampa 5-4. Ed Fudali is the winning pitcher.

June 19, 1970: High Prairie Cougarette Margaret Doucette slugs three home runs to lead the team to a 38-2 win over Donnelly.

June 19, 1971: High Prairie auctioneer Stan Kozie is honoured in Grande Prairie for having the largest sale in Alberta in 1971 for first-year auctioneers. The sale occurs at Paul Jones’ sale at Enilda May 10.

June 19, 1974: Work continues on the new and wider Enilda Bridge spanning the East Prairie River.

June 19, 1977: St. Andrew’s School teachers win the canoe race at the Lions second annual Water Carnival at the swimming pool.

June 19, 1977: Mike Mungall wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament shooting an ever par 136.

June 19, 1980: Joan Shaben and Patti Johnson are named co-winners of the top female athlete award at the first-ever Prairie River School athletic awards banquet. Shawn Beamish wins the top male athlete award.

June 19, 1987: The ninth annual North Country Fair opens at Spruce Point Park.

June 19, 1991: Faust resident Tom Marks says the Alberta government should clean the former Alberta Osmose site in the hamlet as it’s polluting Lesser Slave Lake.

June 19, 1991: South Peace News reports 500 people have signed a petition in support of turning the Jackpines into a natural area.

June 19, 1992: Two men are injured in a helicopter crash at East Prairie including passenger Jason Cottingham, 24.

June 19, 1994: Quin Sekulich qualifies for the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa July 1-3 after placing second in the long jump at the National trials in Calgary.

June 19, 1994: Owen Smith wins four races and Kerdessa Perry three as High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win 11 races at a swim meet in Grande Prairie.

June 19, 1997: Tolko employees vote 80 per cent against joining a union.

June 19, 2000: A sod turning ceremony is held at Atikameg to celebrate the official start of construction of a new $12 million school.

June 19, 2000: Atikameg celebrates the opening of the White Swan Treatment Centre.

June 19, 2000: High Prairie town officials are worried after a Rottweiler deemed “vicious” escapes their pound. The dog was seized the day before following a dog bite at the McCue Cemetery.

June 19, 2006: KBS-TV sets up three cameras at the Sports Palace to protect construction of the lottery cabin. KBS also donates the air time on Channel 2 to citizens can tune in anytime to watch.

June 19, 2009: Town of High Prairie CAO Larry Baran leaves for a similar post in Vulcan, AB.

June 19, 2012: Gordon Olson is re-elected president of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce at their annual general meeting.

June 19, 2012: Jamie Desjarlais and Mike Rokosh are the first two Grade 12 graduates of the Prairie View Outreach School program. A celebration is held at Wholesome Jo’s to mark the event.

June 19, 2017: Heather Nanninga begins her job at Big Lakes County as director of corporate services.

June 19, 2018: Brendyn Larson receives the Dan Sloan Athletics Dedication Award at the E.W. Pratt High School sports banquet. Larson was also named Top Overall Male Athlete. Katrina Reade is named Top Overall Female Athlete.

June 19, 2018: High Prairie town council holds an open house on the cannabis issue to hear concerns. Not one person opposes setting up stores in town, but some concerns are expressed over store hours and location.

June 19, 2019: The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society bids farewell to long-time member Father Bill Bernard at its appreciation dinner at St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

June 19, 2019: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is elected chair of HPSD.

This Day in World History – June 19, 2024

1464 – French King Louis XI forms postal service.

1610 – Samuel de Champlain, French army defeat Mohawks in New France.

1778 – Washington’s troops finally leave Valley Forge.

1816 – Battle of Seven Oaks [North West Company and Hudson’s Bay Company].

1846 – First offically recognized baseball game played.

1862 – Slavery outlawed in US territories.

1910 – Father’s Day celebrated for first time [Spokane, Washington].

1917 – British Royal Family adopts the name of Windsor.

1931 – First photoelectric cell installed commercially.

1947 – First plane [F-80] to exceed 600 mph.

1952 – “I’ve Got A Secret” debuts on CBS-TV with Garry Moore as host.

1954 – Tasmanian Devil debuts in “Devil May Hare” by Warner Bros.

1956 – Jerry Lewis & Dean Martin end partnership after 16 films.

1960 – Loretta Lynn records “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl”.

1961 – Kuwait declares independence from UK.

1963 – Charter members of Canadian Football Hall of Fame chosen.

1963 – Valentina Tereshkova is first woman in space to return to Earth.

1967 – Paul McCartney admits on TV that he took LSD.

1973 – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” opens in London.

1976 – Viking 1 goes into Martian orbit after 10-month flight from Earth.

1978 – Garfield, created by Jim Davis, first appears as a comic strip.

1981 – Heaviest known orange [2.5 kg] exhibited in South Africa.

1988 – World’s then largest sausage completed at 13 1/8 miles long.

1991 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar surrenders to police, jailed.

1992 – “Batman Returns” starring Michael Keaton, Danny Devito released.

2012 – A man is beheaded for witchcraft and sorcery in Saudi Arabia.

2017 – First full genetic study of cats published.

2017 – Record 65.6 million people displaced around the world in 2016.

2018 – Canada’s senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana use.

2018 – Last original member, General Electric, dropped from Dow Jones Index.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 19, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – One of your closest friends could be in a rotten mood today! This person might be short with everyone and not inclined to communicate why. This could be due more to personal problems and little, if anything, to do with you or anyone else. You will probably decide to leave him or her alone to work things out and get on with your own business. This is the wisest course of action!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A project you are rather excited about could require some intense solitary work today! You might sometimes feel as if the walls are closing in on you, but you need to concentrate in order to get the best possible results. You will also need to take occasional breaks to clear your head. Nonetheless, you are likely to be happy with what you have accomplished by the end of the day. Get busy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have you been spending a lot of time pushing your body physically? If so, you may be feeling the effects today. Muscle aches and exhaustion could be taking their toll on you. Forget about projects and chores and take care of yourself for a while. Try to get some rest. You will not be any good to anyone if you make yourself a martyr. Tomorrow you should be your old self again!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A troubled night with little sleep could have you feeling out of sorts and not like doing much socializing today. If you can, work on projects at home alone where you can stop and take a nap if you want. Your concentration may not be what it usually is, but if you isolate yourself from distractions, you should be happy with what you accomplish. In the meantime, take care of yourself!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Perhaps you were able to see friends or neighbours a day or so ago, but today you do not feel like socializing. Nerve strain and other stresses might leave you more in the mood to be alone. However, since your friends could be connected with your business, you will not want to shut them out. The best thing to do is stay in close communication with them. Accomplish what you want as quickly as possible!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You probably are not going to feel very social today. In fact, you are likely to want to work on projects and tasks alone if you can. This might be good for you, since you probably need to concentrate without being distracted. Still, you should get out among others at some point during the day. You might want to be alone, but you will still need to feel that you belong!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The need to concentrate may necessitate that you isolate yourself in order to fully focus on the task at hand. This is fortunate, because you will probably accomplish a lot more than you would otherwise and be satisfied with what you have done. Those in authority should be pleased with you, too. Take care not to nibble while you work, though. You could eat too much of the wrong thing and feel the effects later!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Research on a subject related to a project could have you heading to a place where you can read without being constantly distracted. Your concentration is high and you are likely to accomplish a lot in this regard. Although you might not find the material as interesting as you would have hoped, the quality of the work you produce is going to get the attention of people in authority. Get going!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might spend a lot of time running errands. You could run into friends or neighbours, but you probably will not feel like stopping to talk with them. You are apt to be working on something important you will want to get back to as soon as possible. Traffic or other delays could get in your way, however. Do not make yourself crazy. Go with the flow and you will accomplish what you want!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Other responsibilities could force you to postpone work on personal projects that mean a lot to you. This could be frustrating and you are likely to want to sequester yourself with whatever you need to do and throw yourself into getting the problem resolved as soon as possible. You will be able to do this as long as you do not let frustrations get the best of you. Do not sabotage your efforts!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Stress from overwork could have you feeling weaker than usual. You might be tempted to stay at home, get some rest, and recoup your energies. Do this if you can. Otherwise, you may not be able to give your project the concentration it needs, and therefore may not accomplish as much as you think you should. If you feel you can not stay home, try to work alone so you will not be distracted.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might feel a little gloomy today and perhaps have no idea why. It might be a good idea to retrace your steps for the past day or so. Look within to find out if anything you may have seen could have awakened unconscious memories from the past. What a relief if this is the case. Release the traumas from the past and you will feel like a heavy weight has come off your shoulders!