Today in High Prairie: June 2, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2 – 4 p.m. – HP Municipal Library Seniors’ Tea Wonderland Tea Party.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 2, 2024

1740 – Marquis de Sade, French philosopher/writer

1857 – Edward Elgar, Pomp & Circumstance composer

1899 – Royal Beal, Death of a Salesman actor

1904 – Johnny Weissmuller, Tarzan actor

1915 – Walter Tetley, Bullwinkle Show voice

1934 – Johnny Carter, The Flamingos singer

1936 – Sally Kellerman, M*A*S*H actress [movie]

1941 – Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones drummer

1943 – Charles Haid, Hill Street Blues actor

1946 – Peter Sutcliffe, “The Yorkshire Ripper”

1948 – Jerry Mathers, Leave It To Beaver actor

1950 – Joanna Gleason, Hello Larry actress [Morgan]

1951 – Larry Robinson, Montreal Canadien

1951 – Gilbert Baker, Designed rainbow flag [gays]

1951 – Dave Flett, Thin Lizzy guitarist

1952 – Gary Bettman, NHL commissioner

1953 – Craig Stadler, US pro golfer

1954 – Michael Steele, Bangles rocker

1955 – Gary Grimes, Summer of ’42 actor

1958 – Lex Lugar, WWF pro wrestler

1960 – Tony Hadley, Spandau Ballet vocalist

1960 – Kyle Petty, US racing car driver

1972 – Wayne Brady, Wayne Brady Show comedian

1977 – Zachary Quinto, Star Trek actor

1978 – A.J. Styles, WWE pro wrestler

1982 – Jewel Staite, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – June 2, 2024

June 2, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Hines Creek farmer Steve Tachit will carry the Liberal banner in the June 18 federal election.

June 2, 1965: South Peace News reports water levels in Lesser Slave Lake are at their highest since 1935.

June 2, 1969: Youth Ronald Pasicka is fined $150 plus $64.12 in court costs after Judge Bernard Barker finds him guilty of dangerous driving. Court hears Pasicka drove onto the ball diamond in High Prairie May 5 while a women’s game was in progress. He makes a turn near first base and enters the outfield at second base causing players to flee. Barker calls Pasicka’s actions “stupid”.

June 2, 1973: High Prairie’s Tom Lysiak is chosen second overall in the NHL draft by the Atlanta Flames.

June 2, 1974: St. Paul teacher Yvon Mahe is nominated the Liberal candidate for the Athabasca Riding at a meeting in Lac la Biche.

June 2, 1976: Five members of the High Prairie Recreation Board resign over a dispute with the Town of High Prairie. The members resign because town council would not define the function of the board and because there was no co-operation.

June 2, 1979: Ken Ludwig, John Dunn and Tom Sprado advance to the Alberta Track and Field Championships in Calgary June 9 after advancing at the Northern Regionals in Lloydminster.

June 2, 1985: Ken Hopf walks away with the Best All-Round Cowboy title as the Driftpile Rodeo concludes.

June 2, 1992: The hamlet of Faust celebrates the opening of its $1.3 million RCMP detachment.

June 2, 1993: Jeff Chalifoux resigns his seat on the I.D. council as his new job as manager of the Whitefish Band left him with no time.

June 2, 2005: Gift Lake Metis Settlement Councillor Dale Anderson proposes forming an economic hub at the High Prairie Business Persons’ meeting.

June 2, 2005: Two Youth Apprenticeship Program teams from Prairie River Junior High School win gold and silver at the Project Skills Canada competition in Edmonton.

June 2, 2006: The first tickets are sold in the High Prairie Elks Summer Fun Dream Sweepstakes. Fred and Arline Spendiff and Frank and Ruth Pratt buy the first tickets in the $240,000 first place prize sweepstakes.

June 2, 2006: Stephanie Supernault wins a bronze medal in Junior Girl’s Javelin at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Track and Field Provincials in Edmonton with a toss of 30.82 metres.

June 2, 2007: About one dozen High Prairie Air Cadets and volunteers continue the tradition of planting flowers along the walking trails at Jaycee Park.

June 2, 2010: High Prairie celebrates Purple-Up Day with Royal Purple ladies handing out random prizes and many dressing in purple to recognize the efforts of the charity group.

June 2, 2010: South Peace News publishes a photo of Mallory Caudron, a Grade 12 student at St. Andrew’s School, who received this year’s Meyers Norris Penny Scholarship within Holy Family Catholic School Division.

June 2, 2010: Kevin Cramer wins the Legion Medal of Excellence at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s Annual Inspection at the Royal Canadian Legion.

June 2, 2012: The HPSD Regional Hand Games Tournament is held at Kinuso School. Kinuso School wins the elementary division, and Atikameg School the junior/senior high division.

June 2, 2014: Tracy Roberts is promoted to acting library manager with the retirement of library manager Janet Lemay. Later in the year, she is promoted to library manager.

June 2-16, 2016: The High Prairie and District Museum opens its doors to display art from students at E.W. Pratt High School.

June 2, 2017: East Prairie Metis Settlement asks for co-operation from High Prairie town council to lobby for a second road leading from the settlement toward Swan Hills.

June 2, 2018: F/Sgt. Jared Gomes wins the prestigious Cadet Medal of Excellence at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s 67th Annual Ceremonial Review at the Edmo Peyre Hall.

June 2, 2018: High Prairie Coyote Acres Club 4-H member Sunni Mason raises the Grand Champion Steer at the East Peace 4-H District Show and Sale. In the sheep category, Ramona Bokhout raises the Grand Champion – Female.

This Day in World History – June 2, 2024

1615 – First Récollet missionaries arrive at Quebec City, from Rouen, France.

1835 – P.T. Barnum & his circus begin first tour of US.

1857 – James Gibbs patents the chain-stitch single-thread sewing machine.

1875 – Alexander Graham Bell makes first sound transmission.

1896 – Guglielmo Marconi applies to patent the radio, accepted July 2.

1904 – Professor Schron finds microbe that causes photosynthesis.

1910 – Pygmies discovered in Dutch New Guinea.

1924 – Snyder Act: US citizenship granted to all American Indians.

1928 – Kraft rolls out Velveeta cheese.

1935 – Babe Ruth, 40, announces his retirement as a player.

1952 – Maurice Olley of General Motors begins designing the Corvette.

1953 – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II held in Westminster Abbey.

1964 – Rolling Stones first US concert tour debuts in Lynn, Massachusetts.

1968 – Canadians must get government permission to export silver.

1975 – First recorded snowfall in London in June.

1977 – New Jersey allows casino gambling in Atlantic City.

1979 – John Paul II becomes first pope to visit a Communist country [Poland].

1983 – Toilet catches fire on Air Canada’s DC-9, 23 die at Cincinnati.

1988 – Consumer Reports calls for a ban on the Suzuki Samurai automobile.

1994 – Indonesian censors ban Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List”.

1997 – Timothy McVeigh found guilty of 1995 Oklahoma City bombing: 168 die.

1999 – Bhutan Broadcasting Service brings TV to Kingdom for the first time.

2003 – Europe launches its first voyage to another planet, Mars.

2004 – Ken Jennings begins 74-game winning streak on Jeopardy.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 2, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Ideas for creative, artistic, or service-oriented work might be coming thick and fast, although you could be torn between different possibilitieses. All your ideas seem workable, yet you feel you should settle on one for the moment. It might be a good idea to ask the advice of others. Even if you don’t do exactly what they suggest, the advice might show you new options. Hang in there!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your enthusiasm for group activities and social events is high. You might want to discuss your ideas with others. However, you could have trouble reaching people you need to speak with. This can be frustrating, but your enthusiasm is not likely to flag because of it. Keep trying. Eventually you will accomplish your goal. Whatever you plan today is likely to be gratifying even if the process is difficult.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might be expecting some visitors to your home and looking forward to it. However, your plans could be frustrated in some way through miscommunication, undelivered messages, delays due to traffic, or other obstacles. Do not let this dim your enthusiasm. Whatever you are trying to do will eventually come to fruition in spite of temporary frustrations. Do not give up. Enjoy your evening!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might feel a powerful need to write down your thoughts, but they could prove a bit too amorphous for you to put into words. You might also have difficulty making contact with friends or loved ones. You may keep missing each other. Getting to where you want to go could prove frustrating. In spite of small irritations, this should be an enjoyable day. Hang in there!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A small financial windfall might have you in a bit of a quandary about how to spend it. You could have a bill you particularly want to pay, but you might also want to treat yourself to a minor luxury of some kind. The best option now might be to indulge yourself a little. You have been working hard, and unless you are behind on your bills, you deserve a little treat. Go for it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Communication with those closest to you might prove difficult today. You might end up playing endless phone tag. This can be a bit distressing, because you are feeling especially warm and loving toward them right now. You might even worry that perhaps they are angry and do not want to talk to you. This is not the case. Keep trying. You will eventually reach them and receive the response you want.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might work on an artistic project of some kind. You will put in a lot of effort, yet the results may not turn out to be exactly what you wanted. This could result in many revisions. Eventually, you are going to have to stop. It is possible to revise and correct too much. Whatever you are working on, try to remain objective and not get too caught up in unrealistic expectations.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Although you should be feeling especially close to friends, lovers, and family, you might find it hard to communicate with them today. Perhaps they have troubles they prefer to keep private and you are confused, wondering if they are upset with you. Chances are they are not. However, they probably need to work things out for themselves. Be patient. Try to understand. They may share their problems with you tomorrow.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A desire to do some redecorating, perhaps in anticipation of hosting a future social event, might prove frustrating today. You probably have some definite ideas, but can not find the materials you need to produce the results you want. Whatever you are planning, it might be a good idea to phone around in advance and see what resources are available. It could save you some frustration.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Travel could be on your mind. You are probably excited about the possibility of a future vacation. You might need to finalize some arrangements today but find it difficult to reach people you need to speak to. This is frustrating, but it should not lessen your enthusiasm. Keep trying. You will eventually reach the appropriate person and finish whatever you are trying to accomplish. Hang in there!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might need to execute some paperwork regarding money. Bills might need to be paid, deposits made, or cheques collected. Minor incidents could interrupt you, causing some frustration. Communication of all kinds, including those with people close to you, might go awry during the day. It does not change the positive turn your life is taking. Keep at it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might be feeling particularly warm and loving toward a romantic partner, and the feeling is likely reciprocated. You could have trouble reaching each other. Phone messages may not be received, or perhaps the person has something important to do. Eventually the two of you will speak, even if you are not able to do what you want before tomorrow.