Today in High Prairie: June 20, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 20, 2022

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Outdoor Activity. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Kids at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 20, 2022

1866 – George Herbert, Funded search for Tut’s tomb

1909 – Errol Flynn, Robin Hood actor

1928 – Martin Landau, Mission Impossible actor

1934 – Rossana Podestà, Helen of Troy actress

1936 – Billy Guy, The Coasters singer

1940 – John Mahoney, Frasier actor

1942 – Brian Wilson, Beach Boys singer

1944 – Terry Funk, US pro wrestler

1945 – Anne Murray, Canadian singer [Snow Bird]

1947 – Candace Clark, American Graffiti actress

1949 – Lionel Richie, Commodores singer

1952 – John Goodman, Roseanne actor [Dan Conner]

1953 – Alan Longmuir, Bay City Rollers rocker

1954 – Michael Anthony, Van Halen bassist

1960 – John Taylor, Duran Duran musician

1964 – Michael Landon Jr., Bonanza actor

1967 – Nicole Kidman, Lion actress [Sue Brierley]

This Day in Local History – June 20, 2022

June 20-22, 1969: The Indian Association of Alberta holds meetings at Sucker Creek. Harold Cardinal is re-elected president of the association and federal Department of Indian Affairs Minister Jean Chretien attends.

June 20, 1969: Elmer Anderson of Gift Lake wins $2,000 at a $5,000 cash bingo held at the Sports Palace.

June 20, 1969: The hometown Faust Panthers defeat the High Prairie Cougarettes 24-11 to win the best-of-five Lesser Slave Lake Ladies Fastball League final in three straight games.

June 20, 1973: South Peace News reports the Peavine Rangers lead the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League with a 7-1-0 record.

June 20, 1974: The Pop Shoppe opens under the ownership of Gilles and Anne Ayotte.

June 20, 1979: South Peace News reports Prairie Engine Services recently opened with owners Bob and Helen Paquette.

June 20, 1982: Guy L’Heureux and Real Gagnon win the annual North Country Fair canoe race on Lesser Slave Lake.

June 20, 1990: South Peace News reports Youth Assessment Centre students win $1,500 in the National Chef-Boy-Ar-Dee pizza making contest.

June 20, 1990: A meeting is held in Slave Lake in efforts to form a senior hockey team and try to join the NPHL. The news is greeted with enthusiasm in High Prairie.

June 20, 1991: A combination of wild pitches and passed balls enables Peavine Rangers’ pitcher Elmer Anderson to strike out six batters in a bizarre inning against the High Prairie 86’ers.

June 20, 1992: Bert Daly wins the annual demolition derby at Triangle.

June 20, 1997: Whitefish First Nation chief Eddie Tallman announces a new school will be built at Atikameg.

June 20, 2005: Fire destroys the building that formerly housed the Sucker Creek band office.

June 20, 2006: Hector Lamouche Jr. delivers the valedictorian’s address for the 13 Grade 9 graduates at Gift Lake School.

June 20, 2007: The largest graduating Grade 9 class in Gift Lake School’s history celebrates its graduation. Alexandra Shaw delivers the valedictorian’s address.

June 20, 2012: Falher area HPSD trustee Gary Doran resigns.

June 20, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes adds Violet Komisar and Rudy Lubeseder to its Wall of Fame at the annual barbecue.

June 20, 2014: Singer/songwriter Nathan Cunningham performs at St. Andrew’s School as part of Aboriginal Day celebrations.

June 20, 2015; South Peace News wins an Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association award by placing second for Best Editorial Page.

June 20, 2016: Cynthia Deynaka wins a shopping spree at High Prairie Super A and collects $498.40 in merchandise.

June 20, 2018: South Peace News reports on the publication of an East Prairie history book called Memories of a Metis Settlement.

June 20, 2018: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion donates $3,673 to High Prairie Minor Hockey to purchase new sweaters for the Midget Legionnaires hockey team.

June 20, 2018: A new 2018 Ford F550 fire and rescue unit truck arrives at the Joussard Fire Department. Cost of the truck is $276,500.

June 20, 2018: A 2016 Freightliner fire truck arrives at Enilda and the keys handed over to the Enilda and District Fire Department. Cost of the truck is $448,000.

June 20, 2019: Big Lakes County adds the names of Robert Dalke and Don Ebbett to its Wall of Fame during the annual county barbecue.

June 20, 2019: Northland School Division announces the appointment of Kristel Laderoute as principal of Gift Lake School.

This Day in World History – June 20, 2022

1214 – The University of Oxford receives its charter.

1756 – Black Hole of Calcutta: 146 imprisoned in a small dungeon.

1819 – 320-ton Savannah is the first steamship to cross any ocean [Atlantic].

1825 – Coronation of Charles X, the last Bourbon king of France.

1837 – Queen Victoria, 18, ascends British throne, rules for 63 years.

1840 – Samuel Morse patents his telegraph.

1867 – US President Andrew Johnson announces purchase of Alaska.

1909 – First balloon honeymoon occurs: Roger Burham & Eleanor Waring.

1939 – Test flight of first rocket plane using liquid propellants.

1943 – Chubb Crater discovered in northern Quebec.

1944 – Nazis begin mass extermination of Jews at Auschwitz.

1960 – Federation of Mali and Senegal become independent of France.

1960 – “The Huckleberry Hound Show” is 1st animated show to win an Emmy.

1963 – US & USSR agree to set up “Hot Line”.

1966 – Sheila Scott completes first round-the-world solo flight by a woman.

1968 – Jim Hines becomes first person to run 100 meters in under 10 seconds.

1973 – Juan Perón returns from exile to Argentina after 18 years.

1975 – “Jaws” film is released.

1977 – Oil enters Trans-Alaska pipeline, exits 38 days later at Valdez.

1981 – Pope John Paul II hospitalized for 55 days for infection.

1988 – Price is Right model Janice Pennington is knocked out by TV camera.

1991 – Bundestag [German parliament] moves from Bonn back to Berlin.

1994 – O.J. Simpson arraigned on murder of Nicole Simpson & Ronald Goldman.

2011 – First Critics’ Choice TV Awards: Modern Family wins Best Comedy.

2015 – Heat wave peaks in southern Pakistan; 2,000 people die.

2015 – 1,000 humanoid robots named “Pepper” sell in 60 seconds in Japan.

2016 – China’s super computer tally overtakes the US top computer.

2017 – US toymaker Mattel releases 15 new body types for their Ken doll.

2017 – Uber founder & CEO Travis Kalanick resigns after shareholder revolt.

2018 – Algeria turns off Internet to stop students cheating during exams.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 20, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might feel a little gloomy today, and perhaps have no idea why. It might be a good idea to retrace your steps for the past day or so. Look within to find out if anything you may have seen could have awakened unconscious memories from the past. What a relief if this is the case. Release the traumas from the past and you will feel like a heavy weight has come off your shoulders!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – One of your closest friends could be in a rotten mood today. This person might be short with everyone and not inclined to communicate why. This could be due more to personal problems and little, if anything, to do with you or anyone else. You will probably decide to leave him or her alone to work things out and get on with your own business. This is the wisest course of action!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A project you are rather excited about could require some intense solitary work today. You might sometimes feel as if the walls are closing in on you, but you need to concentrate in order to get the best possible results. You will also need to take occasional breaks to clear your head. Nonetheless, you are likely to be happy with what you have accomplished by the end of the day. Get busy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been spending a lot of time pushing your body physically? If so, you may be feeling the effects today. Muscle aches and exhaustion could be taking their toll on you. Forget about projects and chores and take care of yourself for a while. Try to get some rest. You will not be any good to anyone if you make yourself a martyr. Tomorrow you should be your old self again!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A troubled night with little sleep could have you feeling out of sorts and not like doing much socializing today. If you can, work on projects at home alone where you can stop and take a nap if you want. Your concentration may not be what it usually is, but if you isolate yourself from distractions, you should be happy with what you accomplish. In the meantime, take care of yourself!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Perhaps you were able to see friends or neighbours a day or so ago, but today you do not feel like socializing. Nerve strain and other stresses might leave you more in the mood to be alone. However, since your friends could be connected with your business, you will not want to shut them out. The best thing to do is stay in close communication with them. Accomplish what you want as quickly as possible!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You probably are not going to feel very social today. In fact, you are likely to want to work on projects and tasks alone if you can. This might be good for you, since you probably need to concentrate without being distracted. Still, you should get out among others at some point during the day. You might want to be alone, but you will still need to feel that you belong!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The need to concentrate may necessitate you isolate yourself in order to fully focus on the task at hand. This is fortunate, because you will probably accomplish a lot more than you would otherwise and be satisfied with what you have done. Those in authority should be pleased with you, too. Take care not to nibble while you work, though. You could eat too much of the wrong thing and feel the effects later!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Research on a subject related to a project could have you heading to a place where you can read without being constantly distracted. Your concentration is high and you are likely to accomplish a lot in this regard. Although you might not find the material as interesting as you had hoped, the quality of the work you produce is going to get the attention of people in authority. Get going!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might spend a lot of time running errands. You could run into friends or neighbours, but you probably will not feel like stopping to talk with them. You are apt to be working on something important you will want to get back to as soon as possible. Traffic or other delays could get in your way, however. Do not make yourself crazy. Go with the flow and you will accomplish what you want!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Other responsibilities could force you to postpone work on personal projects that mean a lot to you. This could be frustrating, and you are likely to want to sequester yourself with whatever you need to do and throw yourself into getting the problem resolved as soon as possible. You will be able to do this as long as you do not let frustrations get the best of you. Do not sabotage your efforts!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Stress from overwork could have you feeling weaker than usual. You might be tempted to stay at home, get some rest, and recoup your energies. Do this if you can. Otherwise, you may not be able to give your project the concentration it needs, and therefore may not accomplish as much as you think you should. If you feel you can not stay home, try to work alone so you will not be distracted!