Today in High Prairie: June 20, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – June 20, 2023

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 20, 2023

1866 – George Herbert, Funded search for Tut’s tomb

1909 – Errol Flynn, Robin Hood actor

1928 – Martin Landau, Mission Impossible actor

1934 – Rossana Podestà, Helen of Troy actress

1936 – Billy Guy, The Coasters singer

1940 – John Mahoney, Frasier actor

1942 – Brian Wilson, Beach Boys singer

1944 – Terry Funk, US pro wrestler

1945 – Anne Murray, Canadian singer [Snow Bird]

1947 – Candace Clark, American Graffiti actress

1949 – Lionel Richie, Commodores singer

1952 – John Goodman, Roseanne actor [Dan Conner]

1953 – Alan Longmuir, Bay City Rollers rocker

1954 – Michael Anthony, Van Halen bassist

1960 – John Taylor, Duran Duran musician

1964 – Michael Landon Jr., Bonanza actor

1967 – Nicole Kidman, Lion actress [Sue Brierley]

This Day in Local History – June 20, 2023

June 20-22, 1969: The Indian Association of Alberta holds meetings at Sucker Creek. Harold Cardinal is re-elected president of the association. Federal Department of Indian Affairs Minister Jean Chretien attends.

June 20, 1969: Elmer Anderson of Gift Lake wins $2,000 at a $5,000 cash bingo held at the Sports Palace.

June 20, 1969: The hometown Faust Panthers defeat the High Prairie Cougarettes 24-11 to win the best-of-five Lesser Slave Lake Ladies Fastball League final in three straight games.

June 20, 1973: South Peace News reports the Peavine Rangers lead the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League with a 7-1-0 record.

June 20, 1974: The Pop Shoppe opens under the ownership of Gilles and Anne Ayotte.

June 20, 1979: South Peace News reports Prairie Engine Services recently opened with owners Bob and Helen Paquette.

June 20, 1982: Guy L’Heureux and Real Gagnon win the annual North Country Fair canoe race on Lesser Slave Lake.

June 20, 1990: South Peace News reports Youth Assessment Centre students win $1,500 in the National Chef-Boy-Ar-Dee pizza making contest.

June 20, 1990: A meeting is held in Slave Lake in efforts to form a senior hockey team and try to join the NPHL. The news is greeted with enthusiasm in High Prairie.

June 20, 1991: A combination of wild pitches and passed balls enables Peavine Rangers’ pitcher Elmer Anderson to strike out six batters in a bizarre inning against the High Prairie 86’ers.

June 20, 1992: Bert Daly wins the annual demolition derby at Triangle.

June 20, 1997: Whitefish First Nation chief Eddie Tallman announces a new school will be built at Atikameg.

June 20, 2005: Fire destroys the building that formerly housed the Sucker Creek band office.

June 20, 2006: Hector Lamouche Jr. delivers the valedictorian’s address for the 13 Grade 9 graduates at Gift Lake School.

June 20, 2007: The largest graduating Grade 9 class in Gift Lake School’s history celebrates its graduation. Alexandra Shaw delivers the valedictorian’s address.

June 20, 2012: Falher area HPSD trustee Gary Doran resigns.

June 20, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes adds Violet Komisar and Rudy Lubeseder to its Wall of Fame at the annual barbecue.

June 20, 2014: Singer/songwriter Nathan Cunningham performs at St. Andrew’s School as part of Aboriginal Day celebrations.

June 20, 2015; South Peace News wins an Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association award by placing second for Best Editorial Page.

June 20, 2016: Cynthia Deynaka wins a shopping spree at High Prairie Super A and collects $498.40 in merchandise.

June 20, 2018: South Peace News reports on the publication of an East Prairie history book called Memories of a Metis Settlement.

June 20, 2018: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion donates $3,673 to High Prairie Minor Hockey to purchase new sweaters for the Midget Legionnaires hockey team.

June 20, 2018: A new 2018 Ford F550 fire and rescue unit truck arrives at the Joussard Fire Department. Cost of the truck is $276,500.

June 20, 2018: A 2016 Freightliner fire truck arrives at Enilda and the keys handed over to the Enilda and District Fire Department. Cost of the truck is $448,000.

June 20, 2019: Big Lakes County adds the names of Robert Dalke and Don Ebbett to its Wall of Fame during the annual county barbecue.

June 20, 2019: Northland School Division announces the appointment of Kristel Laderoute as principal of Gift Lake School.

This Day in World History – June 20, 2023

1214 – The University of Oxford receives its charter.

1756 – Black Hole of Calcutta: 146 imprisoned in a small dungeon.

1819 – 320-ton Savannah is the first steamship to cross any ocean [Atlantic].

1825 – Coronation of Charles X, the last Bourbon king of France.

1837 – Queen Victoria, 18, ascends British throne, rules for 63 years.

1840 – Samuel Morse patents his telegraph.

1867 – US President Andrew Johnson announces purchase of Alaska.

1909 – First balloon honeymoon occurs: Roger Burham & Eleanor Waring.

1939 – Test flight of first rocket plane using liquid propellants.

1943 – Chubb Crater discovered in northern Quebec.

1944 – Nazis begin mass extermination of Jews at Auschwitz.

1960 – Federation of Mali and Senegal become independent of France.

1960 – “The Huckleberry Hound Show” is 1st animated show to win an Emmy.

1963 – US & USSR agree to set up “Hot Line”.

1966 – Sheila Scott completes first round-the-world solo flight by a woman.

1968 – Jim Hines becomes first person to run 100 meters in under 10 seconds.

1973 – Juan Perón returns from exile to Argentina after 18 years.

1975 – “Jaws” film is released.

1977 – Oil enters Trans-Alaska pipeline, exits 38 days later at Valdez.

1981 – Pope John Paul II hospitalized for 55 days for infection.

1988 – Price is Right model Janice Pennington is knocked out by TV camera.

1991 – Bundestag [German parliament] moves from Bonn back to Berlin.

1994 – O.J. Simpson arraigned on murder of Nicole Simpson & Ronald Goldman.

2011 – First Critics’ Choice TV Awards: Modern Family wins Best Comedy.

2015 – Heat wave peaks in southern Pakistan; 2,000 people die.

2015 – 1,000 humanoid robots named “Pepper” sell in 60 seconds in Japan.

2016 – China’s super computer tally overtakes the US top computer.

2017 – US toymaker Mattel releases 15 new body types for their Ken doll.

2017 – Uber founder & CEO Travis Kalanick resigns after shareholder revolt.

2018 – Algeria turns off Internet to stop students cheating during exams.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 20, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Focus on the simple pleasures today. Do not feel like you have to go to distant lands or engage in expensive recreational activities to find happiness and peace. Realize everything you need is inside. Delight in nature. Smile at the sun, moon, and stars. Realize there is beauty all around and not just in expensive objects you can buy.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Focus on your creative mind today. This is a fertile time to plant seeds that will surely grow up healthy and strong. You have the ability to be prosperous now, but it will not come easily. The key for you now is to stay cool. Do not overreact to the little annoyances that come your way. You are beyond petty squabbles. Do not waste your time with them.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Motivation must come from within today. The only thing that can pull you out of bed is your inner drive. Too much partying may leave you spent to the point where you do not want to move. Remember to keep things in moderation. Be good to your body. Get outside and let your mind radiate outward like sunshine. Feel the grounding of the Earth beneath your feet.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your mind should be clear today and communications should go extremely well for you. Very few words will be needed to get your point across. You will connect to people on many levels. Realize you have important information to share with those around you. Your critical, practical, grounded opinion plays a key role in the activities of the day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Strong forces may act up today and ask you to stand up a little straighter than usual. Keep your shoulders back and be proud. Do not think any less of yourself just because there is disagreement between you and others. Maintain respect for your opinions. Say things with confidence and do not back down, but be prepared to defend your views.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Feel free to take the lazy route today. Do not lift a finger if you do not have to. It may be hard to get others moving, too. You can prod all you want, but if people do not want to go, they are not going to go. Your flexible nature might be tested. You may find you need to adapt to the whims of others rather than the other way around.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your thinking is steady and reserved today. Your mind is right in line with your ego, and you will be able to accurately verbalize what is going on inside. You might be a bit reserved in how much you tell people. It could be that others are holding back information from you. Proceed with caution and be honest in all your dealings.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is an excellent day to say exactly how you feel. Your thinking is sharp and clear. Once you start talking, you may never stop. People will listen extra carefully to your words. You have a great deal of influence, so realize how much impact you have on the environment. You will be able to accomplish a lot.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might find your brain is moving in the slow lane today. It may even be creeping over to the breakdown lane. You might find it is a bit harder to make your witty rebuttals in conversation. Take your time and make sure you choose your words carefully. Communicating with others might be a bit like pulling teeth.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Words may not be the best way to communicate things today. Body language, touch, and taste will be much more effective. You will find your senses are heightened. Let your feet follow your nose and go enjoy a good meal with someone special tonight.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things may get quite intense today. There will be a great deal of information coming your way, but it might not all be that good. It seems that someone is putting a roadblock in your path, making it difficult for you to pass. Do not let this stop you. Use your creativity to find ways around any obstacles. Experiences like these only make you stronger.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your head may buzz with activity today. Suddenly it seems like the spotlight has been turned on. You are on stage and your brainpower is being tested. Are you up to the challenge? Ready or not, it is here. Remember the importance of individuality. Do not be another cookie-cutter replica. Be your own person and think for yourself.