Today in High Prairie: June 20, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 20, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Big Lakes County Barbecue.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 20, 2024

1866 – George Herbert, Funded search for Tut’s tomb

1909 – Errol Flynn, Robin Hood actor

1928 – Martin Landau, Mission Impossible actor

1934 – Rossana Podestà, Helen of Troy actress

1936 – Billy Guy, The Coasters singer

1940 – John Mahoney, Frasier actor

1942 – Brian Wilson, Beach Boys singer

1944 – Terry Funk, US pro wrestler

1945 – Anne Murray, Canadian singer [Snow Bird]

1947 – Candace Clark, American Graffiti actress

1949 – Lionel Richie, Commodores singer

1952 – John Goodman, Roseanne actor [Dan Conner]

1953 – Alan Longmuir, Bay City Rollers rocker

1954 – Michael Anthony, Van Halen bassist

1960 – John Taylor, Duran Duran musician

1964 – Michael Landon Jr., Bonanza actor

1967 – Nicole Kidman, Lion actress [Sue Brierley]

This Day in Local History – June 20, 2024

June 20-22, 1969: The Indian Association of Alberta holds meetings at Sucker Creek. Harold Cardinal is re-elected president of the association. Federal Department of Indian Affairs Minister Jean Chretien attends.

June 20, 1969: Elmer Anderson of Gift Lake wins $2,000 at a $5,000 cash bingo held at the Sports Palace.

June 20, 1969: The hometown Faust Panthers defeat the High Prairie Cougarettes 24-11 to win the best-of-five Lesser Slave Lake Ladies Fastball League final in three straight games.

June 20, 1973: South Peace News reports the Peavine Rangers lead the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League with a 7-1-0 record.

June 20, 1974: The Pop Shoppe opens under the ownership of Gilles and Anne Ayotte.

June 20, 1979: South Peace News reports Prairie Engine Services recently opened with owners Bob and Helen Paquette.

June 20, 1982: Guy L’Heureux and Real Gagnon win the annual North Country Fair canoe race on Lesser Slave Lake.

June 20, 1990: South Peace News reports Youth Assessment Centre students win $1,500 in the National Chef-Boy-Ar-Dee pizza making contest.

June 20, 1990: A meeting is held in Slave Lake in efforts to form a senior hockey team and try to join the NPHL. The news is greeted with enthusiasm in High Prairie.

June 20, 1991: A combination of wild pitches and passed balls enables Peavine Rangers’ pitcher Elmer Anderson to strike out six batters in a bizarre inning against the High Prairie 86’ers.

June 20, 1992: Bert Daly wins the annual demolition derby at Triangle.

June 20, 1997: Whitefish First Nation chief Eddie Tallman announces a new school will be built at Atikameg.

June 20, 2005: Fire destroys the building that formerly housed the Sucker Creek band office.

June 20, 2006: Hector Lamouche Jr. delivers the valedictorian’s address for the 13 Grade 9 graduates at Gift Lake School.

June 20, 2007: The largest graduating Grade 9 class in Gift Lake School’s history celebrates its graduation. Alexandra Shaw delivers the valedictorian’s address.

June 20, 2012: Falher area HPSD trustee Gary Doran resigns.

June 20, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes adds Violet Komisar and Rudy Lubeseder to its Wall of Fame at the annual barbecue.

June 20, 2014: Singer/songwriter Nathan Cunningham performs at St. Andrew’s School as part of Aboriginal Day celebrations.

June 20, 2015; South Peace News wins an Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association award by placing second for Best Editorial Page.

June 20, 2016: Cynthia Deynaka wins a shopping spree at High Prairie Super A and collects $498.40 in merchandise.

June 20, 2018: South Peace News reports on the publication of an East Prairie history book called Memories of a Metis Settlement.

June 20, 2018: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion donates $3,673 to High Prairie Minor Hockey to purchase new sweaters for the Midget Legionnaires hockey team.

June 20, 2018: A new 2018 Ford F550 fire and rescue unit truck arrives at the Joussard Fire Department. Cost of the truck is $276,500.

June 20, 2018: A 2016 Freightliner fire truck arrives at Enilda and the keys handed over to the Enilda and District Fire Department. Cost of the truck is $448,000.

June 20, 2019: Big Lakes County adds the names of Robert Dalke and Don Ebbett to its Wall of Fame during the annual county barbecue.

June 20, 2019: Northland School Division announces the appointment of Kristel Laderoute as principal of Gift Lake School.

This Day in World History – June 20, 2024

1214 – The University of Oxford receives its charter.

1756 – Black Hole of Calcutta: 146 imprisoned in a small dungeon.

1819 – 320-ton Savannah is the first steamship to cross any ocean [Atlantic].

1825 – Coronation of Charles X, the last Bourbon king of France.

1837 – Queen Victoria, 18, ascends British throne, rules for 63 years.

1840 – Samuel Morse patents his telegraph.

1867 – US President Andrew Johnson announces purchase of Alaska.

1909 – First balloon honeymoon occurs: Roger Burham & Eleanor Waring.

1939 – Test flight of first rocket plane using liquid propellants.

1943 – Chubb Crater discovered in northern Quebec.

1944 – Nazis begin mass extermination of Jews at Auschwitz.

1960 – Federation of Mali and Senegal become independent of France.

1960 – “The Huckleberry Hound Show” is 1st animated show to win an Emmy.

1963 – US & USSR agree to set up “Hot Line”.

1966 – Sheila Scott completes first round-the-world solo flight by a woman.

1968 – Jim Hines becomes first person to run 100 meters in under 10 seconds.

1973 – Juan Perón returns from exile to Argentina after 18 years.

1975 – “Jaws” film is released.

1977 – Oil enters Trans-Alaska pipeline, exits 38 days later at Valdez.

1981 – Pope John Paul II hospitalized for 55 days for infection.

1988 – Price is Right model Janice Pennington is knocked out by TV camera.

1991 – Bundestag [German parliament] moves from Bonn back to Berlin.

1994 – O.J. Simpson arraigned on murder of Nicole Simpson & Ronald Goldman.

2011 – First Critics’ Choice TV Awards: Modern Family wins Best Comedy.

2015 – Heat wave peaks in southern Pakistan; 2,000 people die.

2015 – 1,000 humanoid robots named “Pepper” sell in 60 seconds in Japan.

2016 – China’s super computer tally overtakes the US top computer.

2017 – US toymaker Mattel releases 15 new body types for their Ken doll.

2017 – Uber founder & CEO Travis Kalanick resigns after shareholder revolt.

2018 – Algeria turns off Internet to stop students cheating during exams.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 20, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – People would be wise to get out of your way today! You might find yourself feeling like a steam engine that is stoked to the brim with fiery hot coals. You are likely to be adamant about your course, and no one is going to be able to pull you off track. If people look carefully, they might even be able to see the steam coming out of your ears!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The fiery energy of the day is helping you press on with projects you have in the works. Set things in motion now! Move out of the background and onto centre stage. Your rocket is fueled and ready to take off. All you have to do now is ignite the engine. Use the power of your emotions to deliver a boost that will propel you to the stars!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might be charged with energy but feel you have nowhere to aim it! The force is there, but the goal may not be. Talking with others may only confuse you. Listen to yourself. You know yourself better than anyone else does. You have nothing to fear. Do not let doubt consume you. If it does not seem like the right time to make a move, do not worry. There is nothing wrong with stillness!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Arguments that have been brewing are coming to a climactic point for you! Do not be surprised if heated opposition rears its head today. This is likely a result of your own doing. Cycles of anger are reaching a critical point, and your stubborn character is butting heads with an equally strong force. Try not to take yourself too seriously. Life is meant to be fun. Our objective is to be happy!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is no need to frown when another person walks by just because you do not know that person! You must break the habit of living your life in fear. Take active steps toward curing this trend by not stepping down when strong forces try to intimidate you with brute strength. Promote the picture of peace and serenity that you have inside your head. Bring out more of your inner self!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A blast of energy is headed your way today! You will find there is no shortage of adrenaline in your system. Do not delay – there are opportunities now that may not be there for you later. Action is the name of the game. You will be noticed and properly rewarded for your efforts. Your emotions have a great deal of strength now!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You could run into some emotional roadblocks today! This could be due to a lack of honesty on your part. Make sure you are sticking to the truth at all times. A strong, forceful energy could challenge your ego. Do not be surprised if this force is emotionally highly charged. Conflict is apt to result if you are not honest about your feelings as soon as they arise.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is a fun-loving, boisterous energy to the day that should give you a great deal of power and self-confidence. You will be extremely effective in everything you put your hand to. Remember to love yourself and believe in the things you say and do. Generate passionate love from your heart. No one will be able to respond with anything but the same!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might be getting a bit forceful with your emotions today. Do not be surprised if you are like a fire-breathing dragon when you speak. Sparks are apt to fly. Strong feelings have been building up inside you. Now is the time to release them in all their intensity. People need to hear the things you have to say. You are doing yourself and others a disservice by keeping it all bottled up inside!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a fantastic day for you! You will have a great deal of physical power. Engage in activities that put this strength to good use. Tackle projects vigorously and feel free to speak up. Make sure the whole world knows you are handling every task. People would be unwise to cross you today, because you have a great deal of warrior energy and will not hesitate to strike back.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a good day to stand up for yourself and make it known that you are not a pushover! Use the powerful energy of the day to follow through on projects that may have lost momentum. Pick up the reins and take control of the direction of your life. Feel free to be more aggressive than you normally would. Show others your incredible worth!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you want to shine brightly, then do so. Maintaining balance includes sometimes being a bit selfish. Feel free to radiate your beauty to the world. If you are not in a situation that makes you happy, change the situation. There is no reason for you to be miserable. Do not allow yourself to be pushed around by other people’s whims. Be free, be yourself, even if it means you might create tension with others.