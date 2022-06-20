Today in High Prairie: June 21, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 21, 2022

Indigenous Peoples Day.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Video Games. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

4:40 p.m. – Indigenous Peoples Day Walk begins at Falher IGA Parking lot.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 21, 2022

1863 – Max Wolf, Pioneer in astrophotography

1896 – Charles B. Momsen, US inventor of Momsen Lung

1921 – Frank Scott, Lawrence Welk Show pianist

1921 – Jane Russell, 1940-50s US sex symbol

1925 – Maureen Stapleton, Airport actress

1933 – Bernie Kopell, Love Boat actor

1938 – Ron Ely, Tarzan actor

1940 – Mariette Hartley, Poloroid spokesperson

1941 – Joe Flaherty, SCTV comedian

1944 – Ray Davies, The Kinks singer-songwriter

1944 – Tony Scott, Top Gun film director

1947 – Meredith Baxter-Birney, Family Ties actress

1947 – Michael Gross, Family Ties actor

1947 – Joseph Molland, Badfinger guitarist

1950 – Joey Kramer, Aerosmith drummer

1953 – Benazir Bhutto, 12th PM of Pakistan

1953 – Robyn Douglass, Romantic Comedy actress

1954 – Robert Pastorelli, Murphy Brown actor [Eldin]

1957 – Berke Breathed, Bloom County cartoonist

1964 – Doug Savant, Melrose Place actor

1968 – Brandon Douglas, Dr. Quinn actor

1973 – Juliette Lewis, Cape Fear actress

1978 – Erica Durance, Smallville actress

1979 – Chris Pratt, Jurassic World actor

1982 – Prince William, Son of Charles & Lady Diana

1985 – Lana Del Rey, Born to Die singer

This Day in Local History – June 21, 2022

June 21, 1913: The Royal Bank announces plans to build a $5,000 branch in Grouard.

June 21, 1913: The Grouard News reports town residents raise $700 to send a delegation to Edmonton to the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad office amid rumours the railway will bypass Grouard.

June 21, 1915: Grouard town council meets and sets the tax rate at 10 mills for 1915. Assessment is $508,000 compared to $726,434 in 1914.

June 21, 1967: South Peace News reports that Kinuso School wins a Good Housekeeping Award for the neatness of classrooms, least damaged property over the term and best kept school grounds. Verne Evans is principal and Harris Young janitor.

June 21, 1967: High Prairie town council agrees to take the first steps toward purchasing gas utilities which expires in 1968.

June 21, 1967: High Prairie town council agrees to hire a part-time librarian with the intent being to increase hours.

June 21, 1970: High Prairie celebrates the grand opening of its Municipal Airport with a fly-in dinner. The chairman of the Northern Development Council, The Hon. A.O. Fimrite, cuts the ribbon.

June 21, 1972: South Peace News reports 150 feet of railway line is washed away at Watino as the Smoky River floods.

June 21, 1974: Manager Darwyn Peterson closes the doors on the UGG elevator in Enilda.

June 21, 1980: Anita Marie Willier, 20; Beverley Ann Willier, 21; and Joseph Lawrence Willier, 28, are found dead in a vehicle from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

June 21, 1983: Big Meadow Rural Electrification members agree to sell their system to Alberta Power.

June 21-23, 1988: The Grouard bridge on Highway 750 closes so pile driving tests can be completed.

June 21, 1989: South Peace News reports Faust is actively pursuing the construction of a tree nursery.

June 21, 1989: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Minor Hockey coach Duff Pratt receives the 3M award for outstanding contributions to minor hockey in his community.

June 21, 1993: A sod turning ceremony is held to recognize the start of construction of the High Prairie Agriplex.

June 21, 1995: The Whitefish Lake First Nation and Tolko sign a harvesting agreement.

June 21, 2000: South Peace News reports Athabasca MP David Chatters announces his intention to seek the Canadian Alliance nomination.

June 21, 2000: The visiting Faust Silver Bullets commit three errors in the bottom of the seventh inning and lose their first game in High Prairie and District Ladies Fastball League action in two years to High Prairie 5-4.

June 21, 2000: The High Prairie and District Golf Club opens its $25,000 practice putting green.

June 21, 2001: The High Prairie Highlanders defeat Echo Sound 3-1 handing them their first defeat in two years in Grande Prairie Men’s Soccer League play.

June 21, 2005: Over 100 people attend a community walk taking a stand against drugs and alcohol in Peavine.

June 21, 2006: Fish and Wildlife closes the Jackpines to all off-road and on-road vehicles.

June 21, 2006: South Peace News reports Cheyenne Johnson and Megan Nussbaumer are competing for Elks Pro Rodeo Queen honours.

June 21, 2006: South Peace News reports on efforts to combat the wild boar problem in the M.D. of Big Lakes.

June 21, 2007: Christy Tallman delivers the valedictorian’s address at the Atikameg School Grade 9 graduation.

June 21, 2007: Atikameg School and Northland School Division sever ties after 46 years of education service. Atikameg Band was not paying its bill for education services to Northland.

June 21, 2007: The High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary presents a cheque for $76,362 to Peace Country Health for the last payment on a new Senior’s Bus for J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit.

June 21, 2007: Aboriginal hero Elijah Harper visits Sucker Creek during Aboriginal Day.

June 21, 2008: The Black and White Gala hosted by the High Prairie Community Health Foundation nets over $300,000 for the CT Scan fundraising efforts.

June 21, 2008: The High Prairie Elks and Royal Purple donate $100,000 to the CT Scan fundraising efforts.

June 21, 2010: The High Prairie Friendship Centre hosts Aboriginal Day celebrations at Jaycee Park. A hotdog barbecue is held by the centre as a fundraiser for programs.

June 21, 2010: Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Driftpile First Nations sign a memorandum of understanding letting Pembina construct its pipeline through its traditional territory.

June 21, 2011: The Government of Alberta announces that a new kindergarten to Grade 9 school will be built at Gift Lake.

June 21, 2012: Kelissa Getz is awarded the Fred Spendiff Scholarship at the E.W. Pratt High School Spring Awards.

June 21, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes places the first five names on its Wall of Fame: Mabel Goulet, Howard Greer, Anton Kirtio, William Marx and Louise Zahacy.

June 21, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes inducts Annette Charrois, Ray Duchesneau and Louisa Rich to its Wall of Fame during the annual barbecue.

June 21, 2013: Canada’s Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Minister Bernard Valcourt attends Aboriginal Day celebrations at PRJH. Other activities are held at St. Andrew’s School.

June 21, 2014: High Prairie Dolphins Kirsten Bruder and Finn Marko each win four races at the High Level Stingrays Swim Meet.

June 21, 2017: South Peace News reports that local dart players will be competing at the 2017 Alberta 55-Plus Fall Games Sept. 14-17 in High Prairie after qualifying at zone playoffs including Wendell Ebbett, Evelyn Lesiuk and Bill Lesiuk. Ebbett qualified in the Men’s 70-Plus Years category, while the Lesiuks qualified in the Women’s and Men’s Under 70 Years categories.

June 21, 2018: Dianne Doerksen and Stella Sware’s names are added to the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame at a ceremony at the annual barbecue.

This Day in World History – June 21, 2022

1307 – Kulug Khan is enthroned as Emperor of China and seventh Great Khan.

1749 – Halifax, Nova Scotia, is founded.

1834 – Cyrus McCormick patents the reaping machine.

1858 – Louisiana chess prodigy Paul Morphy arrives in Europe.

1879 – Frank W. Woolworth opens his first successful “Five Cent Store”.

1887 – Britain celebrates golden jubilee of Queen Victoria.

1913 – Tiny Broadwick is first woman to parachute from an airplane.

1933 – First Great Lakes to Gulf of Mexico barge trip completed, New Orleans.

1940 – First successful west-to-east navigation of Northwest Passage begins.

1945 – US defeat Japanese forces on Okinawa.

1948 – 33 1/3 RPM LP record introduced; 78s planned to be phased out.

1948 – Lord Mountbatten resigns as Governor General of India.

1956 – Anti-protons detected in the atmosphere.

1956 – German Democratic Republic frees almost 19,000 prisoners.

1957 – Ellen Fairclough sworn in as Canada’s first woman cabinet minister.

1957 – Louis St. Laurent resigns as PM of Canada.

1966 – “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” is released.

1969 – Dmitri Shostakovich’s 14th Symphony premieres in Moscow.

1975 – Soyuz 19 returns to Earth.

1978 – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Evita” premieres in London.

1979 – Sri Lanka beats Canada by 60 runs to win the first ICC Trophy.

1981 – 12-bottle case of 1979 Napamedoc Cabernet wine sold for $24,000.

1988 – Many killed at demonstration against General Ne Win in Rangoon.

1990 – Little Richard gets a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

1993 – English mathematician Andrew Wiles proves last theorem of Fermat.

2003 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” is published.

2006 – Pluto’s newly discovered moons are officially named Nix and Hydra.

2015 – Hackers ground 1,400 passengers by attacking IT system in Poland.

2015 – 94 people die, 45 hospitalized after drinking moonshine in India.

2018 – New Zealand PM Jacinda is second world leader to give birth in office.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 21, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you want to shine brightly, then do so. Maintaining balance includes sometimes being a bit selfish. Feel free to radiate your beauty to the world. If you are not in a situation that makes you happy, change the situation. There is no reason for you to be miserable. Do not allow yourself to be pushed around by other people’s whims. Be free, be yourself, even if it means you might create tension with others!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – People would be wise to get out of your way today. You might find yourself feeling like a steam engine that is stoked to the brim with fiery hot coals. You are likely to be adamant about your course, and no one is going to be able to pull you off track. If people look carefully, they might even be able to see the steam coming out of your ears!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The fiery energy of the day is helping you press on with projects you have in the works. Set things in motion now. Move out of the background and onto centre stage. Your rocket is fueled and ready to take off. All you have to do now is ignite the engine. Use the power of your emotions to deliver a boost that will propel you to the stars!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might be charged with energy but feel you have nowhere to aim it! The force is there, but the goal may not be. Talking with others may only confuse you. Listen to yourself. You know yourself better than anyone else does. You have nothing to fear. Do not let doubt consume you. If it does not seem like the right time to make a move, do not worry. There is nothing wrong with stillness!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Arguments that have been brewing are coming to a climactic point for you. Do not be surprised if heated opposition rears its head today. This is likely a result of your own doing. Cycles of anger are reaching a critical point, and your stubborn character is butting heads with an equally strong force. Try not to take yourself too seriously. Life is meant to be fun. Our objective is to be happy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is no need to frown when another person walks by just because you do not know that person. You must break the habit of living your life in fear. Take active steps toward curing this trend by not stepping down when strong forces try to intimidate you with brute strength. Promote the picture of peace and serenity that you have inside your head. Bring out more of your inner self!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A blast of energy is headed your way today. You will find there is no shortage of adrenaline in your system. Do not delay! There are opportunities now that may not be there for you later. Action is the name of the game. You will be noticed and properly rewarded for your efforts. Your emotions have a great deal of strength now!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could run into some emotional roadblocks today. This could be due to a lack of honesty on your part. Make sure you are sticking to the truth at all times. A strong, forceful energy could challenge your ego. Do not be surprised if this force is emotionally highly charged. Conflict is apt to result if you are not honest about your feelings as soon as they arise!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is a fun-loving, boisterous energy to the day that should give you a great deal of power and self-confidence. You will be extremely effective in everything you put your hand to. Remember to love yourself and believe in the things you say and do. Generate passionate love from your heart. No one will be able to respond with anything but the same!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might be getting a bit forceful with your emotions today. Do not be surprised if you are like a fire-breathing dragon when you speak. Sparks are apt to fly. Strong feelings have been building up inside you. Now is the time to release them in all their intensity. People need to hear the things you have to say. You are doing yourself and others a disservice by keeping it all bottled up inside!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a fantastic day for you! You will have a great deal of physical power. Engage in activities that put this strength to good use. Tackle projects vigorously and feel free to speak up. Make sure the whole world knows you are handling every task. People would be unwise to cross you today, because you have a great deal of warrior energy and will not hesitate to strike back!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a good day to stand up for yourself and make it known you are not a pushover. Use the powerful energy of the day to follow through on projects that may have lost momentum. Pick up the reins and take control of the direction of your life. Feel free to be more aggressive than you normally would. Show others your incredible worth!