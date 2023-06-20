Today in High Prairie: June 21, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 21, 2023

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

4 – 8 p.m. – Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at HP Native Friendship Centre.

4:30 p.m. – National Indigenous People’s Day Walk begins at Falher IGA Gazebo.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 21, 2023

1863 – Max Wolf, Pioneer in astrophotography

1896 – Charles B. Momsen, US inventor of Momsen Lung

1921 – Frank Scott, Lawrence Welk Show pianist

1921 – Jane Russell, 1940-50s US sex symbol

1925 – Maureen Stapleton, Airport actress

1933 – Bernie Kopell, Love Boat actor

1938 – Ron Ely, Tarzan actor

1940 – Mariette Hartley, Poloroid spokesperson

1941 – Joe Flaherty, SCTV comedian

1944 – Ray Davies, The Kinks singer-songwriter

1944 – Tony Scott, Top Gun film director

1947 – Meredith Baxter-Birney, Family Ties actress

1947 – Michael Gross, Family Ties actor

1947 – Joseph Molland, Badfinger guitarist

1950 – Joey Kramer, Aerosmith drummer

1953 – Benazir Bhutto, 12th PM of Pakistan

1953 – Robyn Douglass, Romantic Comedy actress

1954 – Robert Pastorelli, Murphy Brown actor [Eldin]

1957 – Berke Breathed, Bloom County cartoonist

1964 – Doug Savant, Melrose Place actor

1968 – Brandon Douglas, Dr. Quinn actor

1973 – Juliette Lewis, Cape Fear actress

1978 – Erica Durance, Smallville actress

1979 – Chris Pratt, Jurassic World actor

1982 – Prince William, Son of Charles & Lady Diana

1985 – Lana Del Rey, Born to Die singer

This Day in Local History – June 21, 2023

June 21, 1913: The Royal Bank announces plans to build a $5,000 branch in Grouard.

June 21, 1913: The Grouard News reports town residents raise $700 to send a delegation to Edmonton to the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad office amid rumours the railway will bypass Grouard.

June 21, 1915: Grouard town council meets and sets the tax rate at 10 mills for 1915. Assessment is $508,000 compared to $726,434 in 1914.

June 21, 1967: South Peace News reports that Kinuso School wins a Good Housekeeping Award for the neatness of classrooms, least damaged property over the term and best kept school grounds. Verne Evans is principal and Harris Young janitor.

June 21, 1967: High Prairie town council agrees to take the first steps toward purchasing gas utilities which expires in 1968.

June 21, 1967: High Prairie town council agrees to hire a part-time librarian with the intent being to increase hours.

June 21, 1970: High Prairie celebrates the grand opening of its Municipal Airport with a fly-in dinner. The chairman of the Northern Development Council, The Hon. A.O. Fimrite, cuts the ribbon.

June 21, 1972: South Peace News reports 150 feet of railway line is washed away at Watino as the Smoky River floods.

June 21, 1974: Manager Darwyn Peterson closes the doors on the UGG elevator in Enilda.

June 21, 1980: Anita Marie Willier, 20; Beverley Ann Willier, 21; and Joseph Lawrence Willier, 28, are found dead in a vehicle from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

June 21, 1983: Big Meadow Rural Electrification members agree to sell their system to Alberta Power.

June 21-23, 1988: The Grouard bridge on Highway 750 closes so pile driving tests can be completed.

June 21, 1989: South Peace News reports Faust is actively pursuing the construction of a tree nursery.

June 21, 1989: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Minor Hockey coach Duff Pratt receives the 3M award for outstanding contributions to minor hockey in his community.

June 21, 1993: A sod turning ceremony is held to recognize the start of construction of the High Prairie Agriplex.

June 21, 1995: The Whitefish Lake First Nation and Tolko sign a harvesting agreement.

June 21, 2000: South Peace News reports Athabasca MP David Chatters announces his intention to seek the Canadian Alliance nomination.

June 21, 2000: The visiting Faust Silver Bullets commit three errors in the bottom of the seventh inning and lose their first game in High Prairie and District Ladies Fastball League action in two years to High Prairie 5-4.

June 21, 2000: The High Prairie and District Golf Club opens its $25,000 practice putting green.

June 21, 2001: The High Prairie Highlanders defeat Echo Sound 3-1 handing them their first defeat in two years in Grande Prairie Men’s Soccer League play.

June 21, 2005: Over 100 people attend a community walk taking a stand against drugs and alcohol in Peavine.

June 21, 2006: Fish and Wildlife closes the Jackpines to all off-road and on-road vehicles.

June 21, 2006: South Peace News reports Cheyenne Johnson and Megan Nussbaumer are competing for Elks Pro Rodeo Queen honours.

June 21, 2006: South Peace News reports on efforts to combat the wild boar problem in the M.D. of Big Lakes.

June 21, 2007: Christy Tallman delivers the valedictorian’s address at the Atikameg School Grade 9 graduation.

June 21, 2007: Atikameg School and Northland School Division sever ties after 46 years of education service. Atikameg Band was not paying its bill for education services to Northland.

June 21, 2007: The High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary presents a cheque for $76,362 to Peace Country Health for the last payment on a new Senior’s Bus for J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit.

June 21, 2007: Aboriginal hero Elijah Harper visits Sucker Creek during Aboriginal Day.

June 21, 2008: The Black and White Gala hosted by the High Prairie Community Health Foundation nets over $300,000 for the CT Scan fundraising efforts.

June 21, 2008: The High Prairie Elks and Royal Purple donate $100,000 to the CT Scan fundraising efforts.

June 21, 2010: The High Prairie Friendship Centre hosts Aboriginal Day celebrations at Jaycee Park. A hotdog barbecue is held by the centre as a fundraiser for programs.

June 21, 2010: Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Driftpile First Nations sign a memorandum of understanding letting Pembina construct its pipeline through its traditional territory.

June 21, 2011: The Government of Alberta announces that a new kindergarten to Grade 9 school will be built at Gift Lake.

June 21, 2012: Kelissa Getz is awarded the Fred Spendiff Scholarship at the E.W. Pratt High School Spring Awards.

June 21, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes places the first five names on its Wall of Fame: Mabel Goulet, Howard Greer, Anton Kirtio, William Marx and Louise Zahacy.

June 21, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes inducts Annette Charrois, Ray Duchesneau and Louisa Rich to its Wall of Fame during the annual barbecue.

June 21, 2013: Canada’s Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Minister Bernard Valcourt attends Aboriginal Day celebrations at PRJH. Other activities are held at St. Andrew’s School.

June 21, 2014: High Prairie Dolphins Kirsten Bruder and Finn Marko each win four races at the High Level Stingrays Swim Meet.

June 21, 2017: South Peace News reports that local dart players will be competing at the 2017 Alberta 55-Plus Fall Games Sept. 14-17 in High Prairie after qualifying at zone playoffs including Wendell Ebbett, Evelyn Lesiuk and Bill Lesiuk. Ebbett qualified in the Men’s 70-Plus Years category, while the Lesiuks qualified in the Women’s and Men’s Under 70 Years categories.

June 21, 2018: Dianne Doerksen and Stella Sware’s names are added to the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame at a ceremony at the annual barbecue.

This Day in World History – June 21, 2023

1307 – Kulug Khan is enthroned as Emperor of China and seventh Great Khan.

1749 – Halifax, Nova Scotia, is founded.

1834 – Cyrus McCormick patents the reaping machine.

1858 – Louisiana chess prodigy Paul Morphy arrives in Europe.

1879 – Frank W. Woolworth opens his first successful “Five Cent Store”.

1887 – Britain celebrates golden jubilee of Queen Victoria.

1913 – Tiny Broadwick is first woman to parachute from an airplane.

1933 – First Great Lakes to Gulf of Mexico barge trip completed, New Orleans.

1940 – First successful west-to-east navigation of Northwest Passage begins.

1945 – US defeat Japanese forces on Okinawa.

1948 – 33 1/3 RPM LP record introduced; 78s planned to be phased out.

1948 – Lord Mountbatten resigns as Governor General of India.

1956 – Anti-protons detected in the atmosphere.

1956 – German Democratic Republic frees almost 19,000 prisoners.

1957 – Ellen Fairclough sworn in as Canada’s first woman cabinet minister.

1957 – Louis St. Laurent resigns as PM of Canada.

1966 – “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” is released.

1969 – Dmitri Shostakovich’s 14th Symphony premieres in Moscow.

1975 – Soyuz 19 returns to Earth.

1978 – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Evita” premieres in London.

1979 – Sri Lanka beats Canada by 60 runs to win the first ICC Trophy.

1981 – 12-bottle case of 1979 Napamedoc Cabernet wine sold for $24,000.

1988 – Many killed at demonstration against General Ne Win in Rangoon.

1990 – Little Richard gets a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

1993 – English mathematician Andrew Wiles proves last theorem of Fermat.

2003 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” is published.

2006 – Pluto’s newly discovered moons are officially named Nix and Hydra.

2015 – Hackers ground 1,400 passengers by attacking IT system in Poland.

2015 – 94 people die, 45 hospitalized after drinking moonshine in India.

2018 – New Zealand PM Jacinda is second world leader to give birth in office.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 21, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Break away from all mental constraints today. The only thing holding you back could be your own mind. Do not fear failure. The cards are in your favour. Move forward with the attitude you are going to succeed, and you will. Your emotions are strong and active. Things are resonating well for you, so speak your mind openly.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you may have difficulty connecting with others. People may be unnecessarily harsh for no reason. Try not to get too emotionally worked up over any slights. Keep a safe distance between you and the drama around you. The next step you take might send you into quicksand, so make sure there is a good friend nearby to pull you out.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You will be the hit of the party today. Everyone wants to talk to you. Great transitions are happening in your life right now, and you should look at how you can adopt new principles and attitudes toward them. Your emotions suggest you take an unconventional approach to the day. The things you learn may be things you want to incorporate into your being on a long-term basis.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Unless you want to get into an intellectual sparring match today, you might want to stay home. But this battle of wits could also take place in your own kitchen, so perhaps you should take a long walk by yourself and avoid others. Or simply prepare for battle. People are not apt to be very sympathetic to your cause, so wear your armour.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Spend time with good friends today. Share dinner with people you love and feel free to be generous with the food and drink. You have the ability to control just about every situation. Remind others they are part of a greater whole and that working together is the key to accomplishing great feats. Inspire others to be the best they can be.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Unexpected things are on the way and it is best to be emotionally and physically prepared. You may be rather indecisive, but when you do act, your moves manifest in short, powerful bursts. Work to keep your dreams in motion. There are people out there who have the resources you need to be successful. Befriend them and share your goals.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Why go through today with doubts or fears? You have every reason to be happy. The things you project to the world today will prove extremely favourable. Do not hesitate to enjoy this day to the fullest. People will be eager to participate in whatever you have going on. As long as you remain confident in yourself, everyone else will agree.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be aggressive with your thoughts today. You might feel a bit emotionally detached. You will most certainly want your freedom. Spend some time alone to sort things out. An ex from years ago might appear on your doorstep, so do not be too surprised when he or she shows up. Take a nonjudgmental attitude toward everything you encounter.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – What are you waiting for? Go for the gold. All you need to do is shine. You have the opportunity to merge with powerful groups today, so make sure to keep your eyes open. Do things that will improve your current status in a finance-related situation. Your sharp wit and endless facts and information will come in handy. Have a joke at the ready.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Rid yourself of all regret. Guilt is useless. It does not do anyone any good. Your emotions are volatile and apt to erupt in unexpected bursts. Feel free to let it all out. Today is not the best day to ask for sympathy, but that should not be your goal anyway. Only you can clean out the negative issues that are floating around in your heart and mind.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a fire burning in you today. Be careful how you use it. There is a chance you could offend someone if you get too excited and fail to notice how your arrogant attitude affects people around you. Take your joy and spread it to the collective by empowering others. You will feel better about yourself and make more friends in the process.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might have to toughen your skin today. Do not automatically write someone off because of an action you think is offensive. Allow others to have their opinions and respect their right to express them openly. Keep an open mind and do not judge. Maintain a diplomatic attitude and keep your critical thoughts to yourself. Do not think less of others in order to feel better about yourself.