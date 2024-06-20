Today in High Prairie: June 21, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 21, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 21, 2024

1863 – Max Wolf, Pioneer in astrophotography

1896 – Charles B. Momsen, US inventor of Momsen Lung

1921 – Frank Scott, Lawrence Welk Show pianist

1921 – Jane Russell, 1940-50s US sex symbol

1925 – Maureen Stapleton, Airport actress

1933 – Bernie Kopell, Love Boat actor

1938 – Ron Ely, Tarzan actor

1940 – Mariette Hartley, Poloroid spokesperson

1941 – Joe Flaherty, SCTV comedian

1944 – Ray Davies, The Kinks singer-songwriter

1944 – Tony Scott, Top Gun film director

1947 – Meredith Baxter-Birney, Family Ties actress

1947 – Michael Gross, Family Ties actor

1947 – Joseph Molland, Badfinger guitarist

1950 – Joey Kramer, Aerosmith drummer

1953 – Benazir Bhutto, 12th PM of Pakistan

1953 – Robyn Douglass, Romantic Comedy actress

1954 – Robert Pastorelli, Murphy Brown actor [Eldin]

1957 – Berke Breathed, Bloom County cartoonist

1964 – Doug Savant, Melrose Place actor

1968 – Brandon Douglas, Dr. Quinn actor

1973 – Juliette Lewis, Cape Fear actress

1978 – Erica Durance, Smallville actress

1979 – Chris Pratt, Jurassic World actor

1982 – Prince William, Son of Charles & Lady Diana

1985 – Lana Del Rey, Born to Die singer

This Day in Local History – June 21, 2024

June 21, 1913: The Royal Bank announces plans to build a $5,000 branch in Grouard.

June 21, 1913: The Grouard News reports town residents raise $700 to send a delegation to Edmonton to the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad office amid rumours the railway will bypass Grouard.

June 21, 1915: Grouard town council meets and sets the tax rate at 10 mills for 1915. Assessment is $508,000 compared to $726,434 in 1914.

June 21, 1967: South Peace News reports that Kinuso School wins a Good Housekeeping Award for the neatness of classrooms, least damaged property over the term and best kept school grounds. Verne Evans is principal and Harris Young janitor.

June 21, 1967: High Prairie town council agrees to take the first steps toward purchasing gas utilities which expires in 1968.

June 21, 1967: High Prairie town council agrees to hire a part-time librarian with the intent being to increase hours.

June 21, 1970: High Prairie celebrates the grand opening of its Municipal Airport with a fly-in dinner. The chairman of the Northern Development Council, The Hon. A.O. Fimrite, cuts the ribbon.

June 21, 1972: South Peace News reports 150 feet of railway line is washed away at Watino as the Smoky River floods.

June 21, 1974: Manager Darwyn Peterson closes the doors on the UGG elevator in Enilda.

June 21, 1980: Anita Marie Willier, 20; Beverley Ann Willier, 21; and Joseph Lawrence Willier, 28, are found dead in a vehicle from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

June 21, 1983: Big Meadow Rural Electrification members agree to sell their system to Alberta Power.

June 21-23, 1988: The Grouard bridge on Highway 750 closes so pile driving tests can be completed.

June 21, 1989: South Peace News reports Faust is actively pursuing the construction of a tree nursery.

June 21, 1989: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Minor Hockey coach Duff Pratt receives the 3M award for outstanding contributions to minor hockey in his community.

June 21, 1993: A sod turning ceremony is held to recognize the start of construction of the High Prairie Agriplex.

June 21, 1995: The Whitefish Lake First Nation and Tolko sign a harvesting agreement.

June 21, 2000: South Peace News reports Athabasca MP David Chatters announces his intention to seek the Canadian Alliance nomination.

June 21, 2000: The visiting Faust Silver Bullets commit three errors in the bottom of the seventh inning and lose their first game in High Prairie and District Ladies Fastball League action in two years to High Prairie 5-4.

June 21, 2000: The High Prairie and District Golf Club opens its $25,000 practice putting green.

June 21, 2001: The High Prairie Highlanders defeat Echo Sound 3-1 handing them their first defeat in two years in Grande Prairie Men’s Soccer League play.

June 21, 2005: Over 100 people attend a community walk taking a stand against drugs and alcohol in Peavine.

June 21, 2006: Fish and Wildlife closes the Jackpines to all off-road and on-road vehicles.

June 21, 2006: South Peace News reports Cheyenne Johnson and Megan Nussbaumer are competing for Elks Pro Rodeo Queen honours.

June 21, 2006: South Peace News reports on efforts to combat the wild boar problem in the M.D. of Big Lakes.

June 21, 2007: Christy Tallman delivers the valedictorian’s address at the Atikameg School Grade 9 graduation.

June 21, 2007: Atikameg School and Northland School Division sever ties after 46 years of education service. Atikameg Band was not paying its bill for education services to Northland.

June 21, 2007: The High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary presents a cheque for $76,362 to Peace Country Health for the last payment on a new Senior’s Bus for J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit.

June 21, 2007: Aboriginal hero Elijah Harper visits Sucker Creek during Aboriginal Day.

June 21, 2008: The Black and White Gala hosted by the High Prairie Community Health Foundation nets over $300,000 for the CT Scan fundraising efforts.

June 21, 2008: The High Prairie Elks and Royal Purple donate $100,000 to the CT Scan fundraising efforts.

June 21, 2010: The High Prairie Friendship Centre hosts Aboriginal Day celebrations at Jaycee Park. A hotdog barbecue is held by the centre as a fundraiser for programs.

June 21, 2010: Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Driftpile First Nations sign a memorandum of understanding letting Pembina construct its pipeline through its traditional territory.

June 21, 2011: The Government of Alberta announces that a new kindergarten to Grade 9 school will be built at Gift Lake.

June 21, 2012: Kelissa Getz is awarded the Fred Spendiff Scholarship at the E.W. Pratt High School Spring Awards.

June 21, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes places the first five names on its Wall of Fame: Mabel Goulet, Howard Greer, Anton Kirtio, William Marx and Louise Zahacy.

June 21, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes inducts Annette Charrois, Ray Duchesneau and Louisa Rich to its Wall of Fame during the annual barbecue.

June 21, 2013: Canada’s Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Minister Bernard Valcourt attends Aboriginal Day celebrations at PRJH. Other activities are held at St. Andrew’s School.

June 21, 2014: High Prairie Dolphins Kirsten Bruder and Finn Marko each win four races at the High Level Stingrays Swim Meet.

June 21, 2017: South Peace News reports that local dart players will be competing at the 2017 Alberta 55-Plus Fall Games Sept. 14-17 in High Prairie after qualifying at zone playoffs including Wendell Ebbett, Evelyn Lesiuk and Bill Lesiuk. Ebbett qualified in the Men’s 70-Plus Years category, while the Lesiuks qualified in the Women’s and Men’s Under 70 Years categories.

June 21, 2018: Dianne Doerksen and Stella Sware’s names are added to the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame at a ceremony at the annual barbecue.

This Day in World History – June 21, 2024

1307 – Kulug Khan is enthroned as Emperor of China and seventh Great Khan.

1749 – Halifax, Nova Scotia, is founded.

1834 – Cyrus McCormick patents the reaping machine.

1858 – Louisiana chess prodigy Paul Morphy arrives in Europe.

1879 – Frank W. Woolworth opens his first successful “Five Cent Store”.

1887 – Britain celebrates golden jubilee of Queen Victoria.

1913 – Tiny Broadwick is first woman to parachute from an airplane.

1933 – First Great Lakes to Gulf of Mexico barge trip completed, New Orleans.

1940 – First successful west-to-east navigation of Northwest Passage begins.

1945 – US defeat Japanese forces on Okinawa.

1948 – 33 1/3 RPM LP record introduced; 78s planned to be phased out.

1948 – Lord Mountbatten resigns as Governor General of India.

1956 – Anti-protons detected in the atmosphere.

1956 – German Democratic Republic frees almost 19,000 prisoners.

1957 – Ellen Fairclough sworn in as Canada’s first woman cabinet minister.

1957 – Louis St. Laurent resigns as PM of Canada.

1966 – “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” is released.

1969 – Dmitri Shostakovich’s 14th Symphony premieres in Moscow.

1975 – Soyuz 19 returns to Earth.

1978 – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Evita” premieres in London.

1979 – Sri Lanka beats Canada by 60 runs to win the first ICC Trophy.

1981 – 12-bottle case of 1979 Napamedoc Cabernet wine sold for $24,000.

1988 – Many killed at demonstration against General Ne Win in Rangoon.

1990 – Little Richard gets a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

1993 – English mathematician Andrew Wiles proves last theorem of Fermat.

2003 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” is published.

2006 – Pluto’s newly discovered moons are officially named Nix and Hydra.

2015 – Hackers ground 1,400 passengers by attacking IT system in Poland.

2015 – 94 people die, 45 hospitalized after drinking moonshine in India.

2018 – New Zealand PM Jacinda is second world leader to give birth in office.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 21, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your sensitivity will be greatly appreciated today and you will find there is a great grounding force that will help balance your extreme emotions. Try not to be too stubborn, especially with things having to do with love and beauty. A fixed attitude will most likely run into a great deal of opposition. If a certain someone gets uptight, you will have a difficult time getting your point across!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The general atmosphere of the day may seem too slow and stodgy for your tastes! Try not to get bogged down in details. Try not to worry too much. You may find that it is difficult to get any enthusiasm out of people today. You might just want to sit back and take it easy. This is a good day to plan and reorganize. Honor your recent achievements and consolidate all that you have worked for!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is a terrific day for you! You will notice a sense of well-being that makes you feel secure that all your hard work is finally starting to pay off. It is as if you have reached a comfortable ledge in your trek up the mountain. This is a good resting spot that will let you catch your breath for a moment. Take this opportunity to relax and regroup!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try not to be too fixed in your attitude today! Realize you may have to give a little in order to work comfortably with the people around you. It is important you be slow and reserved in your moves, especially in matters of the heart. Be open and receptive. Try not to scare anyone away with abrasive words or insisting that you are always right!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is a loving tenderness in the air you will find very comforting. Ground your sensitive emotions and make room for love to enter the picture. It could be you are feeling indecisive when it comes to matters of love and romance. The best thing for you to do is stabilize your emotions and then make the effort to connect intimately with another. The decisions will flow naturally from there!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may need to slow down a bit after the hectic pace of the last couple of days! It is essential you take a more reserved and sensitive approach, especially with matters having to do with the heart. Try to ground and centre yourself. Instead of thinking about conquering someone, try simply sitting back and receiving their appreciation and affection!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You should notice a boost of energy today and your self-confidence should be revitalized. In matters of love and romance, everything is running smoothly. Your emotions are stable and grounded. Love and harmony are in the air. Take this opportunity to move toward the object of your desire with certainty and affection. Romance is in the cards for you tonight!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Take it easy today and work to digest some of the input you have received over the past couple days. This is a day to contemplate and plan. With matters of the heart, you may find a sensitive, grounded approach works best. This is not always your favourite mode of operation, but it is one that will provide you with the balance to counteract your usual frenzied pace!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Anything having to do with love and romance is likely to go well today if you play your cards right! See what you can do to ground your fluctuating emotions. Try your best to bring them into balance. Take a practical approach and slow down. Communicating with groups of people will be extremely rewarding. Come out of your shell and show your sensitive side to the world! It will be greatly appreciated!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do not be surprised if you run into a few emotional roadblocks today. People could be quite stubborn and difficult to deal with. You may exacerbate the situation by trying to get a rise out of someone with your boisterous attitude and dramatic flair. If your efforts do not yield positive results, back off. Keep your energy to yourself and share it another time when people are more in the mood to play!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The planets align to make this a great day for you! You should find your mood is excellent and your mind focused. Romance will thrive in the nice, stabilizing atmosphere, and you should feel free to take centre stage. If you have been suffering from any doubts lately, now is the time to take control of the situation and go for it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Try to bring things down to reality today! This is a good day to consolidate and organize. When it comes to matters of love and romance, try not to be so fickle. You may be giving someone the runaround just to test his or her devotion. This is an important time for you. You should probably work to ground and solidify instead of keeping things so light and ambiguous!