Today in High Prairie: June 22, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 22, 2021

Joussard Hamlet Cleanup! Place waste by property line by 1 p.m. for free pickup!

7 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – June 22, 2021

Alan Cox

Sandra Bembridge

Samantha Buck

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 22, 2021

Emma LaPlante

Grant Suter

Jim Sheldon

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 22, 2021

1757 – George Vancouver, Surveyed Pacific coast

1837 – Paul Morphy, Best all-time chess player

1891 – Harry Seymour, Boy Meets Girl actor

1902 – David Burns, Hello Dolly! Actor

1903 – John Dillinger, Notorious US bank robber

1906 – Billy Wilder, Some Like It Hot filmmaker

1918 – Cicely Saunders, Founded first modern hospice

1920 – Paul Frees, Voice of Boris Badenov

1921 – Joseph Papp, Pirates of Penzance director

1928 – Ralph Waite, Waltons actor [John Walton]

1932 – Amrish Puri, Indiana Jones actor

1932 – Prunella Scales, Fawlty Towers actress

1936 – Kris Kristofferson, US singer/actor

1941 – Ed Bradley, 60 Minutes journalist

1946 – Andrew Rubin, Police Academy actor

1947 – David L. Lander, Laverne & Shirley actor

1947 – Howard Kaylan, The Turtles musician

1949 – Alan Osmond , Osmond Brothers singer

1949 – Gary Moffet, April Wine guitarist

1949 – Larry Junstrom, .38 Special bassist

1949 – Lindsay Wagner, Bionic Woman actress

1949 – Meryl Streep, Sophie’s Choice actress

1953 – Cyndi Lauper, US singer [Time After Time]

1954 – Freddie Prinze, Chico & the Man actor

1956 – Tim Russ, Star Trek Voyager actor

1957 – Garry Beers, INXS rocker

1960 – Tracy Pollan, Family Ties actress

1960 – Erin Brockovich, US environmental campaigner

1961 – Jimmy Somerville, Bronski Beat musician

1964 – Amy Brenneman, NYPD Blue actress

1964 – Dan Brown, The Da Vinci Code author

1973 – Lacy Goranson, Roseanne actress [Becky]

1984 – Dustin Johnson, US pro golfer

This Day in Local History: June 22, 2021

June 22, 1914: Red Line Motors in Grouard begins a 10-minute streetcar service up and down Main Street from Revillon’s and Gariepy’s stores. The charge is 10 cents.

June 22, 1914: Grouard town council secures five acres of land to put up nuisance grounds.

June 22, 1967: Tenders close for the construction of a new police building in High Prairie.

June 22, 1975: Lily’s Cafe is moved and hauled to the farm of Mike Redlak.

June 22, 1979: The Joussard Sports Association holds the first North Country Fair. The events lasts three days.

June 22, 1980: Mike Mungall fires a 140 to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Jean Gunby’s score of 174 wins the ladies’ title.

June 22, 1983: The week begins with heavy rains which cause flooding in the Swan River area near Kinuso.

June 22, 1984: UGG opens a bulk blend fertilizer facility in High Prairie.

June 22, 1984: Andre Degner, 22, of High Prairie dies after the dirt bike he was driving flips.

June 22, 1984: The sixth annual North Country Fair opens. Organizers decide to move the celebration to Spruce Point Park near Kinuso.

June 22, 1985: McLennan’s Kevin Clemens is chosen in the sixth round, 107th overall, by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL draft.

June 22, 1986: Brian Bliss shoots a 72 over 18 holes to win the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre Golf Tournament.

June 22, 1987: Rodney Allan Goetz, 21, is sentenced to three years and four months in a federal prison for armed robbery incidents at Prairie Cleaning and High Prairie News and Confectionary.

June 22, 1988: South Peace News reports Nortek Energy Corp. is looking at building a pulp mill in High Prairie.

June 22, 1991: Pat Dupuis of Valleyview wins the annual demolition derby at Triangle.

June 22, 1992: High Prairie town council awards a contract to Allan Smith Welding to take care of the High Prairie dump. The contract means the dump will not be open 24 hours a day and be controlled at all times.

June 22, 1992: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to dip into its capital reserve fund to buy a new chiller worth about $25,000 for the Sports Palace arena.

June 22, 1994: Two High Prairie teenagers are killed in an auto accident just west of town. David Kirk Heggie, 19, and Crystal Prpich, 17, die after colliding with a tractor-trailer.

June 22, 1994: Tolko Industries announces Edmonton’s Calder Construction Group is selected to construct the $60 million main building of the Tolko plant.

June 22, 1995: High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester resigns citing a tax oversight.

June 22, 2000: Flower beds along the walking trails at Jaycee Park are found destroyed. The local Air Cadets recently planted 3,000 flowers as part of their Cadets Caring for Canada program. The next night town officials hide along the trails and catch the culprits.

June 22, 2005: High Prairie town council rejects Councillor James Waikle’s proposal to amend the Local Authorities Election Act to allow M.D. residents to vote in town if the choose to do so.

June 22, 2007: Hundreds attend the annual John Deere Appreciation Day celebration at Deerline Equipment.

June 22, 2007: Sucker Creek B-MAD holds a walk along Highway 2 to raise awareness of the dangers of using drugs and alcohol.

June 22, 2007: Long-time Big Meadow farmer Lloyd Willsey dies at the age of 77. He was involved in 4-H and the Big Meadow Water Co-op.

June 22-24, 2007: Thousands attend the Alberta Trappers Association annual convention at the Sports Palace and curling rink.

June 22, 2008: High Prairie’s Brandon Stewart is recognizes as one of Alberta’s Greatest Kids at a ceremony in Edmonton.

June 22, 2008: Dorothy Henry, a long-time resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 86 years.

June 22, 2009: Wayne Stafford aces the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Club.

June 22, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to rename a portion of the Big Meadow Hall Road the Bloom-Nielsen Road.

June 22, 2011: High Prairie town council breaks from tradition and decides to recognize all volunteers who helped with the spring wildfires by placing a plaque on the High Prairie Citizens Monument in their honour. Previously, council selected individuals or couples.

June 22, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes council tells its staff to shop local after hearing about purchases from the Codesa Farming Colony near Wanham and welding services from a Debolt welder.

June 22, 2016: South Peace News reports that Abbey Miller and Brooke Monteith are competing for the 2016 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen title.

June 22, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to set aside $5,000 for a local charity after hearing complaints from the public that none of the money raised at their August golf tournament is earmarked for local charities.

June 22, 2016: Big Lakes County tables a decision to a July meeting on whether or not to buy a house to help the county recruit staff. CAO Bill Kostiw promoted the idea, adding it would cost about $250,000 to purchase a three-bedroom bungalow.

June 22, 2016: Big Lakes County council creates a covenant with its CAO to help build a better relationship.

June 22, 2016: Big Lakes County meets and continues a meeting on at least two separate occasions without having a proper quorum. Minutes show quorum did not occur for 15 minutes. Later, council’s lawyer says no harm was done. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation disagrees.

June 22, 2017: Big Lakes County adds three names to its Wall of Fame including Ruth Brassard, Diana Oliver and Anne Porisky.

June 22, 2017: High Prairie RCMP arrest two suspects and looking for a third in connection with a string of robberies in High Prairie June 11.

June 22, 2019: The High Prairie Filipino community celebrates its heritage at Cultura Heritage Night at the Edmo Peyre Hall. It is all part of Filipino Heritage Month in June.

This Day in World History – June 22, 2021

1535 – Cardinal John Fisher is beheaded on Tower Hill, London.

1611 – Henry Hudson set adrift in Hudson Bay by mutineers on his ship.

1633 – Galileo Galilei forced to recant his view that Earth orbits sun.

1774 – British parliament accepts Quebec Act.

1815 – Second abdication of Napoleon [after Waterloo].

1832 – John Howe patents pin manufacturing machine.

1847 – First ring doughnut supposedly created by Hanson Gregory.

1874 – Dr. Andrew T Still, discovers the science of osteopathy.

1874 – Game of lawn tennis introduced.

1911 – King George V crowned King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

1934 – John Dillinger named America’s first Public Enemy Number One.

1941 – Operation Barbarossa: Nazi Germany invade the Soviet Union.

1959 – Eddie Lubanski bowls 2 consecutive perfect games.

1962 – First test flight of a Hovercraft.

1969 – Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River catches fire due to pollution.

1973 – Skylab 2’s astronauts land.

1977 – Walt Disney’s “Rescuers” released, first Disney film to get a sequel.

1978 – James Christy’s discovery of Pluto’s moon Charon announced.

1979 – Little Richard quits rock & roll for religious pursuit.

1981 – Mark David Chapman pleads guilty to killing John Lennon.

1983 – First time a satellite is retrieved from orbit by Space Shuttle.

1983 – NHL institutes a 5-minute sudden death overtime period.

1990 – Florida passes a law which prohibits wearing a thong bathing suit.

1991 – Underwater volcano, Mount Didicas, erupts in Philippines.

1992 – Skeleton excavated: identified as Tsar Nicholas II.

1999 – “It is acceptable for politicians to lie,” says South African politician.

2011 – After hiding for 16 years, Boston gangster Whitey Bulger arrested.

2017 – Prince Harry says no one in UK royal family wants to be king/queen.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 22, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Smile at the world today. Be thankful for the things you have and the people around you. Amplify the cozy, warm feeling inside and spread this love to others. This is a very expansive time for you in which you can get quite a bit accomplished if you set your mind to it. Radiate your true nature through every cell in your body and watch as the opportunities come your way.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today isn’t the best day to play practical jokes, so put away the disappearing ink. Stick close to home. Find security in doing things you know how to do best. Hang a painting and cook a scrumptious dinner. You can inspire others with your smile, so use it. Don’t get down if your thoughts aren’t flowing well with the group. This is a sign that you should spend some time alone.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There may be a great deal of opposition in your way today, but try not to dwell on it. The key is to stay level-headed and maintain a positive outlook. This is a day in which you can bring a great deal of balance to issues by understanding and respecting the other side. Have charity for those who are making sacrifices so that you may have a more comfortable ride.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The pieces of today’s puzzle may not fit into place, and it’s possible you have no idea why. Don’t stress over something you don’t quite understand. The key to making things work out is listening. Adjustments will definitely be needed on both sides, but this can only happen if both parties are willing to open their ears and understand one another’s perspective.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today can be an extremely productive day. You’re in a good space from which to work and this will aid you in all your endeavours. Today is also excellent for looking at some of the long-term trends moving through your life now. Consider the next five or 10 years and think about how your actions will affect your future. Plan ahead to get ahead.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There may be a battle between old and new in your world today. A reserved and old-fashioned perspective has a strong hold on the prevailing sentiment. This feeling is likely going to hit you square in the face as you lean toward the unconventional and more revolutionary approach to life. See what sort of past lessons you can learn from as you build the future.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – People may seem a bit stubborn today. Your powers of adaptation may be put to the test. The people around you are likely to call on your tender, sympathetic nature. Offer a nurturing ear and strong shoulder for others to cry on. Keep things low key and steady. The more grounded you are, the easier it will be to get along with the energy of today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – When you go up a flight of stairs, take one step at a time today. Skipping up the staircase two at a time could result in you falling back to the bottom. Trying to rush things today will leave holes in your projects. Finish jobs completely by making sure every step is thoroughly taken care of. Don’t ignore the details.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is a terrific day for taking the plunge or making an investment. Luck and prosperity are in your favour, and you have the opportunity to make some very profitable financial decisions. Your intuition is right in line with what you need to do. Make the best deal possible and provide a fair and secure future for you and your investment.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The key to being successful today is to maintain an air of stability. If others see you as too flighty and off the wall, they will hesitate about putting their trust in you. Make sure you do those things in your power that will help boost your clout. You will need this support from others later. Make a solid base to build on.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today is a very expansive day for you. Your emotions can lead you into favourable situations with others. The pace of the day may seem a little slow, but this can be used to your advantage. Examine every detail with care and try not to leave any piece of the equation unaccounted for. You should enjoy a stable, caring mood that radiates out and draws others toward you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel like you’re coming up against a brick wall. Your emotions are a bit stifled and you may find you’re more stubborn than usual. There is a large and beneficial force that you can tap into today, as long as you keep your intuition open. The less you search for it, the more likely it will come to you. Something may spur you to act.