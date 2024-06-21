Today in High Prairie: June 22, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 22, 2024

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 22, 2024

1757 – George Vancouver, Surveyed Pacific coast

1837 – Paul Morphy, Best all-time chess player

1859 – Frank Damrosch, Founded Inst of Music

1891 – Harry Seymour, Boy Meets Girl actor

1902 – David Burns, Hello Dolly! Actor

1903 – John Dillinger, Notorious US bank robber

1906 – Billy Wilder, Some Like It Hot filmmaker

1918 – Cicely Saunders, Founded first modern hospice

1920 – Paul Frees, Voice of Boris Badenov

1921 – Joseph Papp, Pirates of Penzance director

1928 – Ralph Waite, Waltons actor [John Walton]

1932 – Amrish Puri, Indiana Jones actor

1932 – Prunella Scales, Fawlty Towers actress

1936 – Kris Kristofferson, US singer/actor

1941 – Ed Bradley, 60 Minutes journalist

1946 – Andrew Rubin, Police Academy actor

1947 – David L. Lander, Laverne & Shirley actor

1947 – Howard Kaylan, The Turtles musician

1949 – Alan Osmond, Osmond Brothers singer

1949 – Gary Moffet, April Wine guitarist

1949 – Larry Junstrom, .38 Special bassist

1949 – Lindsay Wagner, Bionic Woman actress

1949 – Meryl Streep, Sophie’s Choice actress

1953 – Cyndi Lauper, US singer [Time After Time]

1954 – Freddie Prinze, Chico & the Man actor

1956 – Tim Russ, Star Trek Voyager actor

1957 – Garry Beers, INXS rocker

1960 – Tracy Pollan, Family Ties actress

1960 – Erin Brockovich, US environmental campaigner

1961 – Jimmy Somerville, Bronski Beat musician

1964 – Amy Brenneman, NYPD Blue actress [Janice]

1964 – Dan Brown, The Da Vinci Code author

1973 – Lacy Goranson, Roseanne actress [Becky]

1984 – Dustin Johnson, US pro golfer

This Day in Local History – June 22, 2024

June 22, 1914: Red Line Motors in Grouard begins a 10-minute streetcar service up and down Main Street from Revillon’s and Gariepy’s stores. The charge is 10 cents.

June 22, 1914: Grouard town council secures five acres of land to put up nuisance grounds.

June 22, 1967: Tenders close for the construction of a new police building in High Prairie.

June 22, 1977: South Peace News reports that nurses may strike which would shut down the local hospital.

June 22, 1979: The Joussard Sports Association holds the first North Country Fair. The events lasts three days.

June 22, 1983: The week begins with heavy rains which cause flooding in the Swan River area near Kinuso.

June 22, 1984: Andre Degner, 22, of High Prairie, dies after the dirt bike he was driving flips.

June 22, 1984: The sixth annual North Country Fair opens. Organizers decide to move the celebration to Spruce Point Park near Kinuso.

June 22, 1985: McLennan’s Kevin Clemens is chosen in the sixth round, 107th overall, by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL draft.

June 22, 1988: South Peace News reports Nortek Energy Corp. is looking at building a pulp mill in High Prairie.

June 22, 1991: Pat Dupuis of Valleyview wins the annual demolition derby at Triangle.

June 22, 1992: High Prairie town council awards a contract to Allan Smith Welding to take care of the High Prairie dump. The contract means the dump will not be open 24 hours a day and be controlled at all times.

June 22, 1994: Two High Prairie teenagers are killed in an auto accident just west of town. David Kirk Heggie, 19, and Crystal Prpich, 17, die after colliding with a tractor-trailer.

June 22, 1994: Tolko Industries announces Edmonton’s Calder Construction Group is selected to construct the $60 million main building of the Tolko plant.

June 22, 1995: High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester resigns citing a tax oversight.

June 22, 2000: Flower beds along the walking trails at Jaycee Park are found destroyed. The local Air Cadets recently planted 3,000 flowers as part of their Cadets Caring for Canada program. The next night town officials hide along the trails and catch the culprits.

June 22, 2000: Jesse Smith homers twice but the High Prairie Playboys still lose 10-7 to the Grande Prairie Pride in Valleyview and District Men’s Fastball League action.

June 22, 2005: High Prairie town council rejects Councillor James Waikle’s proposal to amend the Local Authorities Election Act to allow M.D. residents to vote in town if the choose to do so.

June 22, 2007: Sucker Creek B-MAD holds a walk along Highway 2 to raise awareness of the dangers of using drugs and alcohol.

June 22, 2007: Long-time Big Meadow farmer Lloyd Willsey dies at the age of 77. He was involved in 4-H and the Big Meadow Water Co-op.

June 22-24, 2007: Thousands attend the Alberta Trappers Association annual convention at the Sports Palace and curling rink.

June 22, 2008: High Prairie’s Brandon Stewart is recognizes as one of Alberta’s Greatest Kids at a ceremony in Edmonton.

June 22, 2009: Wayne Stafford aces the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Club.

June 22, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to rename a portion of the Big Meadow Hall Road the Bloom-Nielsen Road.

June 22, 2011: High Prairie town council breaks from tradition and decides to recognize all volunteers who helped with the spring wildfires by placing a plaque on the High Prairie Citizens Monument in their honour. Previously, council selected individuals or couples.

June 22, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes council tells its staff to shop local after hearing about purchases from the Codesa Farming Colony near Wanham and welding services from a Debolt welder.

June 22, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to set aside $5,000 for a local charity after hearing complaints from the public that none of the money raised at their August golf tournament is earmarked for local charities.

June 22, 2016: Big Lakes County tables a decision to a July meeting on whether or not to buy a house to help the county recruit staff. CAO Bill Kostiw promoted the idea, adding it would cost about $250,000 to purchase a three-bedroom bungalow.

June 22, 2016: Big Lakes County meets and continues a meeting on at least two separate occasions without having a proper quorum. Minutes show quorum did not occur for 15 minutes. Later, council’s lawyer says no harm was done. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation disagrees.

June 22, 2017: Big Lakes County adds three names to its Wall of Fame including Ruth Brassard, Diana Oliver and Anne Porisky.

June 22, 2017: High Prairie RCMP arrest two suspects and looking for a third in connection with a string of robberies in High Prairie June 11.

June 22, 2019: The High Prairie Filipino community celebrates its heritage at Cultura Heritage Night at the Edmo Peyre Hall. It is all part of Filipino Heritage Month in June.

June 22, 2019: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win 23 races at the Grande Prairie Swim Meet.

This Day in World History – June 22, 2024

1535 – Cardinal John Fisher is beheaded on Tower Hill, London.

1611 – Henry Hudson set adrift in Hudson Bay by mutineers on his ship.

1633 – Galileo Galilei forced to recant his view that Earth orbits sun.

1774 – British parliament accepts Quebec Act.

1815 – Second abdication of Napoleon [after Waterloo].

1832 – John Howe patents pin manufacturing machine.

1847 – First ring doughnut supposedly created by Hanson Gregory.

1874 – Dr. Andrew T Still, discovers the science of osteopathy.

1874 – Game of lawn tennis introduced.

1911 – King George V crowned King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

1934 – John Dillinger named America’s first Public Enemy Number One.

1941 – Operation Barbarossa: Nazi Germany invade the Soviet Union.

1959 – Eddie Lubanski bowls two consecutive perfect games.

1962 – First test flight of a Hovercraft.

1969 – Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River catches fire due to pollution.

1973 – Skylab 2’s astronauts land.

1977 – Walt Disney’s “Rescuers” released, first Disney film to get a sequel.

1978 – James Christy’s discovery of Pluto’s moon Charon announced.

1979 – Little Richard quits rock & roll for religious pursuit.

1981 – Mark David Chapman pleads guilty to killing John Lennon.

1983 – First time a satellite is retrieved from orbit by Space Shuttle.

1983 – NHL institutes a 5-minute sudden death overtime period.

1990 – Florida passes a law which prohibits wearing a thong bathing suit.

1991 – Underwater volcano, Mount Didicas, erupts in Philippines.

1992 – Skeleton excavated: IDed as Tsar Nicholas II.

1999 – “It is acceptable for politicians to lie,” says South African politician.

2011 – After hiding for 16 years, Boston gangster Whitey Bulger arrested.

2017 – Prince Harry says no one in UK royal family wants to be king/queen.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 22, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Extremes is the name of the game now, especially for you! Today the emphasis is on action. You are the one to call to get the job done. You will not wait another second to simply go for it. Your emotions are flowing, and you have an endless well of internal strength and resources. Use this power to your advantage. Connect with others who share similar viewpoints, and watch the incredible results unfold!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Be adventurous and strike out into new territory! Be a pioneer! Work to make some new discoveries in the world. Today is not a day to worry about consequences. It is a day to get things started. There is a great deal of fiery energy in the cosmos helping you in your quest for the new and fresh. Take the lead and try not to get thrown off course by leeches and party poopers!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Certain situations may be difficult to deal with today as they take an emotional spin! You are getting anxious. Things are getting started without the careful planning and consideration you feel is necessary. Try not to worry so much. Your own doubt is likely to hinder any project. Have faith that things will work out. Be bold. Take an active role in helping to get the ball rolling instead of holding it back!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You should find the general mood of the day is favourable to your personality style! Take this opportunity to present more of your thoughts and ideas to the world. Let your voice be heard. Use it with strength and vigour. You have partners and friends who are eager to hear what is on your mind. Engage in verbal sparring. You will find you can learn a great deal about yourself and others!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The fog has lifted and you are ready to take off! The dreaminess you may have experienced lately has been nice, but now it is time to get moving again. Use all you have learned from that recent internal processing and put it to use in the practical world. Try not to get caught up in the crossfire of conversations that do not really pertain to you. Feel free to start something new!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is a terrific day for you and you will find there is a great deal of power at your disposal. This is a day of new beginnings. You have the opportunity now to start over and create a solid emotional base from which to work. Rid yourself of negative feelings and self-doubt. Use this day as an opportunity to strike out on new ground and achieve whatever you set your heart on!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The fire is raging today, so be careful! Try not to be too impulsive in your actions. Your natural tendency may be to lash out against others without really thinking about the consequences. If you find yourself getting hot under the collar, you might need to take a step back from the situation and settle down. Pursue your goals, but make sure you do not do so at the expense of others!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Go for the gold! Today marks the beginning of the rest of your life. Treat it with respect. You may be on a crusade and your combative instincts could be working overtime. There is a lot of fuel in your engine, so do not worry about running out. The only thing you really need to be concerned about is possibly stepping on other people’s toes. Make sure you consider how your actions affect others!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel as if someone is poking you today, urging you to get up and get moving. Do not be surprised if someone seems to be picking on you for no reason. Other people’s lack of sympathy and sensitivity could be acute on a day like this. Try not to take it personally. Your hard outer shell may be put to the test in terms of its ability to protect your soft vulnerability!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a great day for you to get up on stage and make your presence known! Let people know you are the leader of the pack! There is a great need for you to take the helm now, and you should not back away from this responsibility. The warrior instinct inside you is probably strong, so do not hesitate for a second. Be brave and courageous in all situations!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a good day to add spark to your life! If things have seemed boring and stagnating lately, you may need to infuse a bit of excitement into the situation. Add flair and dynamism to the mix. Take matters into your own hands and actively pursue your goals. You have a strong inner sense of where you need to go. Trust your instincts and move in that direction. Do not hesitate.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You will notice your emotions are coming to a monthly climax today! Do not be alarmed but do be cautious about lashing out at people for no reason. You may feel on edge. Unintended slights from others could push you over that edge in a fury of emotion. Harsh words spoken today can damage other people’s feelings for a long time, so remain silent!