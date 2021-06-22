Today in High Prairie: June 23, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 23, 2021

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

1-6 p.m. – Marigold Farmer’s Market at Marigold Building.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – June 23, 2021

Roger Monahan

Diane Quartly

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 23, 2021

Harper Anderson

Keaton Southam-Cardinal

Thomas Duchesneau

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 23, 2021

1875 – Carl Milles, Wedding of Rivers sculptor

1889 – Donald McBride, The Seven Year Itch actor

1894 – Edward VIII, King of United Kingdom

1927 – Bob Fosse, Cabaret director

1929 – June Carter Cash, US country singer

1941 – Robert Hunter, Grateful Dead lyricist

1947 – Bryan Brown, Gorillas in the Mist actor

1948 – Myles Goodwyn, April Wine guitarist

1957 – Frances McDormand , Fargo actress

1964 – Joss Whedon, Avengers director

1966 – Chico DeBarge, DeBarge musician

1972 – Selma Blair, Legally Blonde actress

1976 – Emmanuelle Vaugier, Two and a Half Men actress

1980 – Melissa Rauch, The Big Bang Theory actress

This Day in Local History: June 23, 2021

June 23, 1968: The High Prairie United Church holds a farewell for John Enns and his wife, who are leaving High Prairie for Legal. Enns was principal of Prairie River School.

June 23, 1976: South Peace News reports that progress on the history book “Trails We Blazed Together” is going well.

June 23, 1976: South Peace News reports construction of the new runway at the High Prairie Airport begins.

June 23, 1976: South Peace News reports the Enilda Women’s Institute decides to use bingo money to build a much-needed recreation centre in Enilda.

June 23, 1981: Recommendations to dissolve the HPSD school board are heard at a public hearing.

June 23, 1982: South Peace News reports on several dog poisonings in the town. Citizens are worried that children may get hold of the poison.

June 23, 1982: Gov. General Ed Schreyer and his family visit High Prairie.

June 23, 1982: South Peace News reports that Paula Monahan and Sandy Halldorson are named Prairie River Junior High School’s best athletes.

June 23, 1987: The United Carpet Playboys whip the Peavine Rangers 9-2 in a battle of two of the top teams in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League.

June 23, 1988: Wayne Fjeld receives the award for top male athlete while Pat Blonsky and Joan Fagan share female honours as Prairie River Junior High School hosts its annual awards banquet.

June 23, 1993: The Driftpile River floods causing major damage and evacuation. The river crested June 24 before subsiding. It’s the third flood in five years at Driftpile.

June 23, 2000: Doris Villeneuve opens the Fisherman’s Diner in Joussard.

June 23, 2000: Peyre Farm Equipment celebrates its 25th anniversary.

June 23, 2005: Buchanan Lumber and Tolko Industries announce they will jointly investigate the possibility of building a veneer plant in High Prairie.

June 23, 2006: E.W. Pratt High School student Lyndsey Greer receives the Fred Spendiff Scholarship.

June 23-25, 2006: The Alberta Trappers Association holds its annual Trappers Convention at the Sports Palace.

June 23, 2007: HPE School volunteers lay down new sod in the playground’s west end. However, not enough sod is ordered the job is finished a few days later.

June 23, 2009: Northern Lakes College agrees to purchase the old NAPA Auto Parts Building.

June 23, 2009: The High Prairie Golf Club receives a $100,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant.

June 23, 2010: After many delays, the M.D. of Big Lakes is informed by a federal government official that the Shadow Creek marina project will proceed by fall. However, by year’s end, the project still had not received the green light.

June 23, 2010: Grade 5 student Emily Cardinal wins the Principal’s Award at Peavine Bishop Routhier School awards night.

June 23, 2010: High Prairie town council gives first reading to a proposed road closure. If passed, the deal would make way for land to be sold to Husky for a proposed truck stop.

June 23-25, 2011: Rising waters throughout the district prompt the Town of High Prairie to open the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre as an evacuation centre.

June 23, 2012: Second World War Veteran Leo Goulet, of Whitefish Lake, is awarded a Queen’s Jubilee Medal.

June 23, 2012: The High Prairie Friendship Centre holds the 4th annual Sisters in Spirit Walk. Balloons are released to commemorate the loss of loved ones.

June 23, 2014: A girl, 15, pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to assaulting a YAC employee. She receives two weeks in custody.

June 23, 2015: High Prairie town council proposes a new tax on vacant lots to help encourage development. “We need to come up with solutions, moving forward, to create growth,” says Councillor Debbie Rose.

June 23, 2015: High Prairie town council awards a contract for $485,027.61 to build a new walkway to the new hospital site from Pleasantview Drive.

June 23, 2015: Lots at the Cornerstone Subdivision sell dirt cheap at a public auction. Lots were sold for as little as $6,000.

June 23, 2015: Thomas Andrew Ladouceur passes away at the age of 69 years.

June 23, 2016: The names of Wendell Ebbett, Robert Goulet and Eileen Will are added to the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame during the county barbecue.

June 23, 2017: High Prairie loses one of its most respected citizens when Harold Oliver passes away at the age of 73 years. He ran the Esso bulk station for many years.

June 23, 2017: Prairie River Junior High School presents awards at its year-end assembly. Malakae Sharkawi wins Female Athlete-of-the-Year while Adam Cardinal wins Male Athlete-of-the-Year.

June 23, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a $51,483 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to Whitefish Lake First Nation to upgrade their Youth Resource Development Centre.

This Day in World History – June 23, 2021

930 – World’s oldest parliament, the Icelandic Parliament, established.

1775 – First regatta held on river Thames, England.

1784 – First balloon flight [13-year-old Edward Warren].

1810 – John Jacob Astor organizes the Pacific Fur Company in Oregon.

1819 – First edition of “Rip Van Winkle” published.

1868 – Christopher Latham Sholes patents typewriter with QWERTY keyboard.

1894 – International Olympic Committee founded in Paris.

1925 – Landslides create 3-mile long Slide Lake in Wyoming.

1931 – Wiley Post & Harold Catty took off for flight around world.

1938 – Marineland opens in Florida [world’s first aquarium].

1940 – After conquering France, Hitler visits Paris, views Eiffel Tower.

1950 – Swiss parliament refuses voting rights for women.

1955 – Walt Disney’s “Lady & the Tramp” released.

1956 – “Jimmy Durante Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1956 – Gamal Abdel Nasser elected President of Egypt.

1960 – First contraceptive pill is made available for purchase in USA.

1961 – The Antarctic Treaty signed.

1970 – “Red Skelton Show” last airs on CBS-TV, moved to NBC-TV.

1972 – Hurricane Agnes causes 119 deaths, $3 billion in damage.

1973 – World Court condemns French nuclear tests in the Pacific.

1974 – First extraterrestrial message sent from Earth into space.

1975 – Rocker Alice Cooper falls off stage in Vancouver, breaks six ribs.

1976 – CN Tower in Toronto, tallest free-standing structure [555 m] opens.

1979 Charlie Daniels Band releases “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”.

1979 – “My Sharona” single released by The Knack.

1980 – “David Letterman Show” debuts on NBC-TV daytime.

1980 – First solar-powered coast-to-coast two-way radio conversation.

1982 – -117°F; All time low at South Pole.

1982 – Himmy, of Australia, weighs in at domestic cat record [45 lb].

1989 – Movie “Batman” premieres, starring Michael Keaton & Jack Nicholson.

1990 – Moldavia declares independence.

1991 – Mazda becomes first Japanese car to capture Le Mans 24-hour race.

1993 – Lorena Gallo Bobbitt amputates husband’s John Wayne Bobbitt’s penis.

1993 – United Nations authorizes worldwide oil embargo against Haiti.

1996 – Nintendo 64 goes on sale in Japan.

2000 – 19,000 penguins rescued after ore carrier sinks off South Africa.

2012 – 76 monks hospitalized in Thailand after attack by a swarm of bees.

2014 – Claude Monet’s Water Lilies sells at auction for US$54 million.

2016 – Brexit referendum: United Kingdom votes to leave the European Union.

2018 – 12 boys and their coach are stranded in cave in Thailand.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 23, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Keep your cool if something goes wrong today. Don’t be so impatient about fixing a problem that you end up doing something rash. You may do more damage than you would if you just let things sit for a couple days. Mull over the situation, talk it out with others, and approach the issue at another time with a different frame of mind.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Play the lottery today. The concept for you is profit with no effort. The windfall will come when you least expect it. The less you try to shape things, the more they will generally flow in your favour. Enjoy the day and don’t sweat the details. Things will work themselves out. People may be quite emotionally charged, but don’t let their behaviour throw you off balance.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you meet someone new today, break him or her in gradually. Don’t spill all the beans at once. Let the person warm up to your intense emotional nature before you unleash it full force. People are going to need their space, so make sure you allow enough room for emotional and physical freedom. Think about taking a long trip or short vacation of some sort.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Spare no emotional or monetary expense today. Whatever you put into this day will come back to you tenfold. Feel free to indulge and delight in your fun-loving nature. This day speaks of freedom from restraint of all kinds. Break the chains and explore new worlds in your mind and your physical surroundings. Don’t say no when the adventure bus comes around to pick you up.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today isn’t a day to stay inside and sulk. Put the past behind you and move on. Grab opportunities with both hands and rev your engine into high gear. Stop looking at what lies behind and focus on the wide-open horizon in front of you. This is an excellent day to turn up the heat and start brewing some new adventures. Transform your life into an action movie with you as the star.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Get your favourite music out of the closet today. Have a dance party in your living room and liven things up with some freshly cut flowers on your table. This is a great day to direct your energies outward into the world. Go on a radical adventure you didn’t think was possible. Plow headfirst into new projects and let your good luck carry you through. Don’t worry about the details.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It may be extremely hard for you to make decisions about anything today. Don’t stress about work or the things you need to get done. With today’s aspects, it’s a day that shouldn’t be filled with sour energy from the past. You experience a rebirth every time you wake up in the morning. Venture forth into new adventures!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today should run quite smoothly for you. You will find there’s a great deal of power fueling your emotions and that you’re able to take that power to the extreme. Use your strong, dynamic nature to win the hearts of others. Lead the charge toward good-natured fun. You will be laid-back, easygoing, and adventurous. Take a long-distance trip in your mind.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Don’t get upset if people don’t take you quite as seriously as you’d like today. It’s in the nature of the day to keep things light and uplifting. Come out of the intensity of the last couple days and laugh out loud. Don’t stress over things you don’t understand. Go with the flow and keep smiling. You can’t go wrong as long as you join in the good cheer and merriment of the day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might find that something or someone is purposefully trying to make things difficult for you today. It might seem like you’re trying to get a handle on the issues, but somehow things are slipping through your fingers. Don’t make any major decisions, and certainly don’t try to herd people into corners. Let others have their freedom and consider simply riding out the storm.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Lay low today. Don’t try to force any answers from people. Eat a healthy breakfast and stay away from caffeine. Relate to people on an intellectual or philosophical level and discuss the meaning of life. If you’re looking for sympathy, you may need to wait a couple days. People aren’t in the mood. They just want to be left alone.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Inspire others to come out of their shells today. Have them join you on the sunny side of the street. Share your cheer with other people and lead them into boisterous discussions about the world. You will be on cloud nine, with a great deal of strength behind your happy-go-lucky emotions. Keep things light and don’t worry about tomorrow until it comes.