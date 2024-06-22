Today in High Prairie: June 23, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 23, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 23, 2024

1875 – Carl Milles, Wedding of Rivers sculptor

1889 – Donald McBride, The Seven Year Itch actor

1894 – Edward VIII, King of United Kingdom

1927 – Bob Fosse, Cabaret director

1929 – June Carter Cash, US country singer

1941 – Robert Hunter, Grateful Dead lyricist

1947 – Bryan Brown, Gorillas in the Mist actor

1948 – Myles Goodwyn, April Wine guitarist

1957 – Frances McDormand, Fargo actress

1964 – Joss Whedon, Avengers director

1966 – Chico DeBarge, DeBarge musician

1972 – Selma Blair, Legally Blonde actress

1976 – Emmanuelle Vaugier, Two and a Half Men actress

1980 – Melissa Rauch, The Big Bang Theory actress

This Day in Local History – June 23, 2024

June 23, 1968: The High Prairie United Church holds a farewell for John Enns and his wife, who are leaving High Prairie for Legal. Enns was principal of Prairie River School.

June 23, 1976: South Peace News reports construction of the new runway at the High Prairie Airport begins.

June 23, 1976: South Peace News reports the Enilda Women’s Institute decides to use bingo money to build a much-needed recreation centre in Enilda.

June 23, 1981: Recommendations to dissolve the HPSD school board are heard at a public hearing.

June 23, 1982: South Peace News reports on several dog poisonings in the town. Citizens are worried children may get hold of the poison.

June 23, 1982: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie pays Gehres D. Weed $10,000 plus $200 in costs for flawed Sports Palace design flaws.

June 23, 1982: Gov. General Ed Schreyer and his family visit High Prairie.

June 23, 1982: South Peace News reports Paula Monahan and Sandy Halldorson are named Prairie River Junior High School’s best athletes.

June 23, 1987: The United Carpet Playboys whip the Peavine Rangers 9-2 in a battle of two of the top teams in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League.

June 23, 1988: Wayne Fjeld receives the award for top male athlete while Pat Blonsky and Joan Fagan share female honours as Prairie River Junior High School hosts its annual awards banquet.

June 23, 1993: The Driftpile River floods causing major damage and evacuation. The river crested June 24 before subsiding. It is the third flood in five years at Driftpile.

June 23, 2000: Doris Villeneuve opens the Fisherman’s Diner in Joussard.

June 23, 2000: Peyre Farm Equipment celebrates its 25th anniversary.

June 23, 2005: Buchanan Lumber and Tolko Industries announce they will jointly investigate the possibility of building a veneer plant in High Prairie.

June 23-25, 2006: The Alberta Trappers Association holds its annual Trappers Convention at the Sports Palace.

June 23, 2007: HPE School volunteers lay down new sod in the playground’s west end. However, not enough sod is ordered the job is finished a few days later.

June 23, 2009: Northern Lakes College agrees to purchase the old NAPA Auto Parts Building.

June 23, 2010: After countless delays, the M.D. of Big Lakes is informed by a federal government official that the Shadow Creek marina project will proceed by fall. However, by year’s end, the project still had not received the green light.

June 23, 2010: High Prairie town council gives first reading to a proposed road closure. If passed, the deal would make way for land to be sold to Husky for a proposed truck stop.

June 23-25, 2011: Rising waters throughout the district prompt the Town of High Prairie to open the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre as an evacuation centre.

June 23, 2012: Second World War Veteran Leo Goulet, of Whitefish Lake, is awarded a Queen’s Jubilee Medal.

June 23, 2015: High Prairie town council proposes a new tax on vacant lots to help encourage development. “We need to come up with solutions, moving forward, to create growth,” says Councillor Debbie Rose.

June 23, 2015: High Prairie town council awards a contract for $485,027.61 to build a new walkway to the new hospital site from Pleasantview Drive.

June 23, 2015: Lots at the Cornerstone Subdivision sell dirt cheap at a public auction. Lots were sold for as little as $6,000.

June 23, 2016: The names of Wendell Ebbett, Robert Goulet and Eileen Will are added to the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame during the county barbecue.

June 23, 2017: High Prairie loses one of its most respected citizens when Harold Oliver passes away at the age of 73 years. He ran the Esso bulk station for many years.

June 23, 2017: Prairie River Junior High School presents awards at its year-end assembly. Malakae Sharkawi wins Female Athlete-of-the-Year while Adam Cardinal wins Male Athlete-of-the-Year. Desire Bissell wins the Fine Arts Award.

June 23, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a $51,483 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to Whitefish Lake First Nation to upgrade their Youth Resource Development Centre.

This Day in World History – June 23, 2024

930 – World’s oldest parliament, the Icelandic Parliament, established.

1775 – First regatta held on river Thames, England.

1784 – First US balloon flight [13-year-old Edward Warren].

1810 – John Jacob Astor organizes the Pacific Fur Company in Oregon.

1819 – First edition of “Rip Van Winkle” published.

1868 – Christopher Latham Sholes patents typewriter with QWERTY keyboard.

1894 – International Olympic Committee founded in Paris.

1925 – Landslides create 3-mile long Slide Lake in Wyoming.

1931 – Wiley Post & Harold Catty take off for flight around world.

1938 – Marineland opens in Florida [world’s first aquarium].

1940 – After conquering France, Hitler visits Paris, views Eiffel Tower.

1950 – Swiss parliament refuses voting rights for women.

1955 – Walt Disney’s “Lady & the Tramp” released.

1956 – “Jimmy Durante Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1956 – Gamal Abdel Nasser elected president of Egypt.

1960 – First contraceptive pill is made available for purchase in USA.

1961 – The Antarctic Treaty is signed.

1970 – “Red Skelton Show” last airs on CBS-TV, moved to NBC-TV.

1972 – Hurricane Agnes causes 119 deaths, $3 billion in damage.

1973 – World Court condemns French nuclear tests in the Pacific.

1974 – First extraterrestrial message sent from Earth into space.

1975 – Rocker Alice Cooper falls off stage in Vancouver, breaks six ribs.

1976 – CN Tower in Toronto, tallest free-standing structure [555 m] opens.

1979 – Charlie Daniels Band releases “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”.

1979 – “My Sharona” single released by The Knack.

1980 – “David Letterman Show” debuts on NBC-TV daytime.

1980 – First solar-powered coast-to-coast two-way radio conversation.

1982 – -117°F; All time low at South Pole.

1982 – Himmy, of Australia, weighs in at domestic cat record [45 lb].

1989 – Movie “Batman” premieres, starring Michael Keaton & Jack Nicholson.

1990 – Moldavia declares independence.

1991 – Mazda becomes first Japanese car to capture Le Mans 24-hour race.

1993 – United Nations authorizes worldwide oil embargo against Haiti.

1996 – Nintendo 64 goes on sale in Japan.

2000 – 19,000 penguins rescued after ore carrier sinks off South Africa.

2012 – 76 monks hospitalized in Thailand after attack by a swarm of bees.

2014 – Claude Monet’s Water Lilies sells at auction for US$54 million.

2016 – Brexit referendum: United Kingdom votes to leave the European Union.

2018 – 12 boys and their coach are stranded in cave in Thailand.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 23, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – People close to you might be a bit worried about you! Too much work might have you feeling a bit less than your usual self, perhaps even a little feverish and headachy. If so, this is a good day to take some time out, stay home, and get some rest. Do not worry about sabotaging your success. It will continue. Take a break and get back to the helm tomorrow!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – All continues to go well personally and professionally! You are feeling strong and vigourous, but you might find that you are a bit vague today. Your mind may not have its usual acuity, and you could be easily distracted. This is not a good day to start new projects. Try to concentrate on finishing up old tasks and tying up loose ends in order to make this a rewarding day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your high from your recent successes could have you wanting to go crazy purchasing luxury items you did not feel were practical before! This is fine as long as you are discriminating and do not give in to impulse buying. This also is not a good time to overindulge in food and drink. You should definitely enjoy your successes while still making use of your common sense!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Not only your own success but that of members of your household could have you on a real emotional high today! Your mind is likely to be buzzing with possibilities for future expansion, some of which may not be all that workable. However, you should allow yourself a few flights of fancy. Tomorrow your feet will be back on the ground and you will see things in a more practical light!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today may prove to be one of your busiest in a long time! The promise of continuing success could find you spending a lot of time on the phone, sending faxes or emails, or perhaps making a few short trips around the community. You might not be able to reach everyone you hoped to speak to, however. Do not let this get you down. Just be persistent and you will reach them eventually!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Business and financial successes have you feeling happy and satisfied! You are also looking forward to moving ahead. The downside of this period is people who are not particularly trustworthy could decide to grab your coattails for their own purposes. Some might even ask for loans. Be careful about the ones you choose to assist. They might not be honest with you. Do not fall for any sob stories!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – As your career dreams continue to unfold, you may find there is a downside. First, there are new responsibilities and you might doubt your ability to fulfill them. Second, you might find yourself catapulted into the uncomfortable realm of office politics. Do not let these matters put a damper on your enthusiasm. You have what it takes to fulfill the first concern and the wisdom to avoid the second. Onward and upward!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Recent spiritual breakthroughs might have you feeling both exhilarated and downcast! Your sensitive side tells you this is a definite step forward on your spiritual path, but your logical side might cause you to doubt the reality of it. Take comfort in the fact that reality is relative. What you are sensing is at least valid for you. Then keep moving ahead!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Many of your personal goals have either been met or are in the process of manifesting! This has you feeling exhilarated. However, others around you might have their hands out. You might be asked to contribute to charities or make personal loans to people you do not really know. You tend to want to be of assistance wherever you can but be discriminating about helping others right now. Some people may be less than trustworthy!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – More confirmation of career and business success could come your way today! You are probably feeling excited and motivated to keep pushing ahead. You might find, however, that increased responsibilities interfere with your social life and wonder if your friends have forgotten you. They have not, but you will feel better if you eke out a few hours for friends each week. Remember what they say about all work and no play!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Success on all levels is filling your life and making you feel absolutely wonderful! The downside of this is you might be a little too conscientious. Are you putting in a lot of extra hours? Be discriminating about this. Do not work harder than you need to. You could stress yourself out to the point where you tax your strength too much. That will not get you anywhere. Pace yourself!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Hard work, enthusiasm, and dedication are now paying off for you financially! New opportunities could be opening up for you to profit from your artistic talents The downside of this is you might be working so hard you are too drained to be creative, even though the inspiration is there. Take a moment to rework your schedule to accomplish the most in the least amount of time.