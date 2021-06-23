Today in High Prairie: June 24, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 24, 2021

Faust Hamlet Cleanup! Place waste by property line by 1 p.m. for pickup!

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – June 24, 2021

Conrad Anderson-Moostoos

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 24, 2021

Angela Morgan

Aspen Larson

Cassie Seghers

Damian Hill

Kinsley Kirton-McBride

Mikayla Tanasiuk

Brent Wild

Art Boisvert

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 24, 2021

1771 – E.I. Du Pont, French chemist/scientist

1797 – John Hughes, Founded Fordham University

1891 – Irving Pichel, Oliver Twist director

1893 – Roy O. Disney, Co-Founder of Walt Disney Co.

1895 – Jack Dempsey, US champion boxer

1904 – Phil Harris, Robin Hood actor

1919 – Albert Molinaro, Happy Days actor

1943 – Georg Stanford Brown, Rookies actor

1945 – Colin Blunstone, Zombies rocker

1947 – Mick Fleetwood, Fleetwood Mac drummer

1948 – Patrick Moraz, The Moody Blues keyboardist

1949 – John Illsley, Dire Straits bassist

1950 – Nancy Allen, Carrie actress [Christine]

1956 – Joe Penny, Jake & the Fatman actor

1957 – Astro, UB40 vocalist

1959 – Andy McClusky, OMD rocker

1961 – Curt Smith, Tears for Fears vocalist

1961 – Iain Glen, Resident Evil actor

1967 – Sherry Stringfield, NYPD Blue actress [Laura]

1980 – Liane Balaban, New Waterfront Girl actress

1986 – Kaitlin Cullum, Grace Under Fire actress

1986 – Solange Knowles, Destiny’s Child singer

1987 – Lionel Messi, Argentine soccer striker

This Day in Local History: June 24, 2021

June 24, 1964: Alberta Minister of Highways Gordon Taylor officially opens the Smoky River bridge 10 miles south of Girouxville.

June 24-27, 1964: The High Prairie Co-op store reopens in its newly-renovated $25,000 premises.

June 24, 1967: The Bay holds a Mutt Show at its store. Awards are presented for Tiniest Dog, Largest Dog and Trickiest Dog. Free balloons, dog food and biscuits are given away.

June 24, 1970: South Peace News reports that Vic’s Super A owner Vic Chodzicki wins a plaque and a Pontiac Firebird in Edmonton for Best Conventional Store layout in Alberta. Chodzicki won on a point system draw.

June 24, 1970: South Peace News reports that Peavine’s Gordon Lainchbury wins a colour TV set from Vic’s Super A in a contest sponsored by McGavins Bread.

June 24, 1970: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Debbie Errington is a contestant in the Winagami Lake Beach Queen contest.

June 24, 1972: The Northern Lites Motor Inn celebrates its official grand opening. Paul Hartman is assistant general manager and “Trusty” Halldorson general manager.

June 24, 1973: Edmonton’s Glen Hall wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Marianne Walker, of High Prairie, wins the women’s title.

June 24, 1974: The High Prairie Fire Department receives its new fire truck, capable of pumping 840 gallons per minute, at a cost of $31,000.

June 24, 1981: South Peace News reports Alberta Transportation approves the installation of the town’s first traffic light for later in the year.

June 24, 1984: The Peavine Rangers defeat the Driftpile Swingers 10-9 to win $600 and first place at the Driftpile Slo-Pitch Tournament.

June 24, 1987: South Peace News reports the new Crisis Line is up and running.

June 24, 1987: South Peace News reports that Slave Lake’s Gord Kruppke is drafted in the second round of the NHL draft, 32nd overall, by the Detroit Red Wings.

June 24, 1990: The Joussard Area Development Association hails the return of the North Country Fair a huge success as it concludes under 30C temperatures in Joussard.

June 24, 1991: Carole Bannister School in Faust closes.

June 24, 1994: George Henry Belcout, 22, of Kinuso drowns at Spruce Point Park after suffering from medical problems.

June 24, 1995: Buchanan Lumber celebrates its 50th anniversary.

June 24, 1998: The M.D. of Big Lakes receives word that Highway 750 widening has been approved by the Alberta government.

June 24, 2000: Hundreds attend the Faust Homecoming 2000 celebration marked by a parade and community supper.

June 24, 2001: The High Prairie Spring Rodeo concludes after a miserable, rainy day. Organizers moved the event to June from the May long weekend hoping for better weather.

June 24, 2005: Grade 8 students at Prairie River Junior High School make a video depicting the school’s history.

June 24, 2006: The High Prairie Food Bank holds a charity golf tournament at the High Prairie Golf Course. Hank Willier’s team wins the best ball format.

June 24, 2007: Homestead Outfitters in Grouard, owned and operated by Bob and Jocelyn Heyde, is featured on an edition of Canada in the Rough on Global TV across Canada.

June 24, 2008: The Peavine Boyz are the last team to fall from the undefeated ranks in High Prairie Men’s Fastball League action as they lose 13-8 to the Peavine Rangers.

June 24, 2008: Arlene Dvornek, a lifelong resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 28 years of heart failure.

June 24, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes awards the Seal Lake Road tender to Cox Contractors Ltd. for $1,029,350.

June 24, 2010: The Chinese government opens its border to allow access to beef aged less than 30 months. Prairie River Feeders supervisor Grant Gaschnitz calls the announcement a positive step.

June 24, 2010: Grouard and the region mourns the death of Ray Tallman, 79, who passes away in his sleep during the night. Tallman was well-known throughout the region for his predictions in South Peace News on The Page and love of sports.

June 24, 2011: High Prairie’s Norm Shannon rides his bicycle to raise money for cancer research in Enbridge’s Ride to Conquer Cancer.

June 24, 2015: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee is appointed to co-chair the Mental Health Review.

June 24, 2015: Big Lakes County budgets $2,000 to build a float for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

June 24, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to advertise a controversial animal control bylaw which limits the number of dogs on rural properties. Later in the meeting, the bylaw is brought back and passed.

June 24, 2016: Carlo Poretta is hired as St. Andrew’s School vice principal.

June 24-25, 2017: Two days of fun in the mud conclude at the Triangle Demolition Derby and Mud Bogs.

June 24, 2018: The High Prairie Outlaws host the Peace Country Bantam Football Jamboree, which sees seven teams compete in mini-games to prepare for the season and introduce new players to the sport.

This Day in World History – June 24, 2021

451 – Tent recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1314 – Battle of Bannockburn; Scotland regains independence from England.

1497 – John Cabot claims Eastern Canada for England.

1509 – Henry VIII is crowned King of England in Westminster Abbey.

1540 – Henry VIII commands his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves, to leave court.

1692 – Kingston, Jamaica, founded.

1812 – Napoleon Bonaparte’s forces invade Russia.

1880 – First performance of “O Canada”.

1894 – Decision to hold modern Olympics every 4 years is made.

1901 – First exhibition by Pablo Picasso, 19, opens in Paris.

1902 – King Edward VII develops appendicitis, delaying his coronation.

1916 – Mary Pickford is first female film star to get a $1 million contract.

1917 – Russian Black Sea fleet mutinies at Sebastopol.

1922 – Adolf Hitler begins a month-long prison sentence.

1930 – First radar detection of planes, Anacostia, Washington, D.C.

1938 – 500-ton meteorite lands near Pittsburgh.

1947 – Flying saucers sighted over Mount Rainier in Washington.

1949 – “Hopalong Cassidy” becomes first network western.

1961 – Iraq demands dominion over Kuwait.

1963 – First demonstration of home video recorder at BBC Studios.

1972 – Wake Island becomes unincorporated territory of US.

1973 – Marlene Raymond, 15, limboes under a flaming bar at 6 1/8”.

1975 – Moon tremor perceived [hit by Taurid meteors].

1981 – “For Your Eyes Only”, 12th James Bond, premieres.

1982 – US Supreme Court says president can’t be sued for actions in office.

1987 – CFL’s Montreal Alouettes fold.

1991 – NHL adopts instant-replay.

1997 – Melissa Drexler, 18, charged with killing her baby during her prom.

1997 – USAF reports Roswell “space aliens” were dummies.

2010 – Longest match in tennis history at Wimbledon: 11 hours, 5 minutes.

2012 – Female athletes allowed to compete for Saudi Arabia at Olympics.

2016 – British PM David Cameron resigns after UK votes to leave the EU.

2017 – UN states Yemen cholera epidemic reached 200,000 with 1,300 deaths.

2018 – Women drive for first time in Saudi Arabia after ban is lifted.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 24, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your flexibility will be tested today. You may end up twisting and flexing your body to fit the contours of the day. You will find if you join forces with the powerful movers, you will get quite a bit done and be successful. Don’t be intimidated by the intensity of other people’s emotions. You will find strength in your calm, grounded self.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have a hard time figuring out why everyone is so worked up today. Don’t waste your time. You’re better off accepting that things simply are the way they are and allowing other people to have their drama. Your job is to maintain balance. This may be easier said than done. You’re working with some pretty intense issues, but nothing you can’t handle.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If anyone is capable of dealing with the intense emotional energy of today, it’s you. Other people may be angry and unable to stomach the sensitive issues that may arise. Take care, since there may be some major opposition coming at you that disrupts your plans. You will face a practical, grounding force that questions your methods of operation. Use these lessons to your advantage.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Stubborn forces may challenge your easygoing nature today. You would do well to tap into this aggressive energy and use it to follow through on some projects you’ve left hanging. Other people may be unyielding in their positions, but you can easily overcome this by tapping into your flexible, adaptable nature. Don’t get upset and restless. Go with the flow.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Tune into the aggressive energy of today, and use it to push your intentions forward. Today’s emotional intensity will bring you to your knees if you aren’t careful. The secret is to harness the energy and use it to your advantage. Try not to get caught between the crossfire of conflict. Tap into the slow-moving, generous force that’s helping you ground your thoughts and emotions.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is one of those days in which you need to act or else you will be acted upon. Stubborn, aggressive forces are working counter to your aims. You will find yourself swept up in the thick of things if you aren’t careful. Don’t get too worried about what other people consider wrong. Have confidence in what you know is right.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The intense energy of the day is helping you streamline your projects and solidify your thoughts. Work to manifest the ideas and dreams that constantly swirl in your head. Today is a great day to bring your mind into focus and get down to the nitty-gritty. Clean up the scraps off your plate and make room for the next gourmet course to be served.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Suddenly your emotions are much more intense. You notice that people are on edge and they’re likely to go to extremes in all situations. This is one day to do things with passion. If there is any sort of detective work you need to get done, now is the time to do it. Try not to start any arguments. Others aren’t likely to back down. All-out wars are likely to ensue.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There’s a strong force working to oppose you today. Another’s unbending attitude may be holding you back from things you’re trying to accomplish. Take the time to see the other side of the situation. You can gain a great deal of perspective and come to a healthy point of balance, thanks to the events of the day. Don’t back down from your viewpoint just because everyone doesn’t agree with you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There’s an intensity about the day that may cause you to recoil from certain events and conversations. Issues could get uncomfortable and perhaps a bit too involved. Other people may want to go to places you don’t want to go to. Don’t get upset or frustrated. Either join in and roll with the punches or walk away and deal with the issues later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You would do well to join the intensity of the day. You have the ability to unravel any riddle and find the underlying cause of any dispute. There’s a great deal of potential for you to follow through on some major projects today. Work to press through with your ideas. Don’t back down. Your sensitivity is your greatest asset. Feel free to express your emotions.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today might end up being quite combative. There may be people opposing you from all sides. There are apt to be some serious disruptions to your daily routine. Others may be quite stubborn, and you’re apt to fall into a situation in which no one is willing to back down. Whatever happens, you will be called upon to act. This will most certainly be an eventful day.