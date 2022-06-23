Today in High Prairie: June 24, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 24, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Movie Time. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 24, 2022

1771 – E.I. Du Pont, French chemist/scientist,

1797 – John Hughes, Founded Fordham University

1891 – Irving Pichel, Oliver Twist director

1893 – Roy O. Disney, Co-Founder of Walt Disney Company

1895 – Jack Dempsey, US champion boxer

1904 – Phil Harris, Robin Hood actor

1919 – Albert Molinaro, Happy Days actor

1943 – Georg Stanford Brown, Rookies actor

1945 – Colin Blunstone, Zombies rocker

1947 – Mick Fleetwood, Fleetwood Mac drummer

1948 – Patrick Moraz, The Moody Blues keyboardist

1949 – John Illsley, Dire Straits bassist

1950 – Nancy Allen, Carrie actress [Christine]

1956 – Joe Penny, Jake & the Fatman actor

1957 – Astro, UB40 vocalist

1959 – Andy McClusky, OMD rocker

1961 – Curt Smith, Tears for Fears vocalist

1961 – Iain Glen, Resident Evil actor

1967 – Sherry Stringfield, NYPD Blue actress [Laura]

1980 – Liane Balaban, New Waterfront Girl actress

1986 – Kaitlin Cullum, Grace Under Fire actress

1986 – Solange Knowles, Destiny’s Child singer

1987 – Lionel Messi, Argentine soccer striker

This Day in Local History – June 24, 2022

June 24, 1964: Alberta Minister of Highways Gordon Taylor officially opens the Smoky River bridge 10 miles south of Girouxville.

June 24-27, 1964: The High Prairie Co-op store reopens in its newly-renovated $25,000 premises.

June 24, 1967: The Bay holds a Mutt Show at its store. Awards are presented for Tiniest Dog, Largest Dog and Trickiest Dog. Free balloons, dog food and biscuits are given away.

June 24, 1970: South Peace News reports Vic’s Super A owner Vic Chodzicki wins a plaque and a Pontiac Firebird that he won in Edmonton for best conventional store layout in Alberta. Chodzicki won on a point system draw.

June 24, 1970: South Peace News reports Peavine’s Gordon Lainchbury wins a colour TV set from Vic’s Super A in a contest sponsored by McGavins Bread.

June 24, 1970: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s Debbie Errington is a contestant in the Winagami Lake Beach Queen contest.

June 24, 1972: The Northern Lites Motor Inn celebrates its official grand opening. Paul Hartman is assistant general manager and “Trusty” Halldorson general manager.

June 24, 1973: Edmonton’s Glen Hall wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Marianne Walker, of High Prairie, wins the ladies’ title.

June 24, 1973: The High Prairie Rockettes win a ladies fastball tournament in Driftpile. Grouard and Peavine tie for the men’s title.

June 24, 1974: The High Prairie Fire Department receives its new fire truck, capable of pumping 840 gallons per minute, at a cost of $31,000.

June 24, 1981: South Peace News reports Alberta Transportation approves the installation of the town’s first traffic light for later in the year.

June 24, 1984: The Peavine Rangers defeat the Driftpile Swingers 10-9 to win $600 and first place at the Driftpile Slo-Pitch Tournament.

June 24, 1987: South Peace News reports the new Crisis Line is up and running.

June 24, 1987: South Peace News reports that Slave Lake’s Gord Kruppke is drafted in the second round of the NHL draft, 32nd overall, by the Detroit Red Wings.

June 24, 1990: The Joussard Area Development Association hails the return of the North Country Fair a huge success as it concludes under 30C temperatures in Joussard.

June 24, 1991: Carole Bannister School in Faust closes.

June 24, 1994: George Henry Belcout, 22, of Kinuso drowns at Spruce Point Park after suffering from medical problems.

June 24, 1995: Buchanan Lumber celebrates its 50th anniversary.

June 24, 1998: The M.D. of Big Lakes receives word that Highway 750 widening has been approved by the Alberta government.

June 24, 2000: Hundreds attend the Faust Homecoming 2000 celebration marked by a parade and community supper.

June 24, 2001: The High Prairie Spring Rodeo concludes after a miserable, rainy day. Organizers moved the event to June from the May long weekend hoping for better weather.

June 24, 2001: Over 6,500 people attend the annual North Country Fair in Joussard. It is held despite a concern from the M.D. of Big Lakes over the spread of foot and mouth disease.

June 24, 2005: Grade 8 students at Prairie River Junior High School make a video depicting the school’s history.

June 24, 2007: Homestead Outfitters in Grouard, owned and operated by Bob and Jocelyn Heyde, is featured on an edition of Canada in the Rough on Global TV across Canada.

June 24, 2008: The Peavine Boyz are the last team to fall from the undefeated ranks in High Prairie Men’s Fastball League action as they lose 13-8 to the Peavine Rangers.

June 24, 2008: Arlene Dvornek, a lifelong resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 28 years of heart failure.

June 24, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes awards the Seal Lake Road tender to Cox Contractors Ltd. for $1,029,350.

June 24, 2010: The Chinese government opens its border to allow access to beef aged less than 30 months. Prairie River Feeders supervisor Grant Gaschnitz calls the announcement a positive step.

June 24, 2010: Deerline Sales holds its Customer Appreciation Day. Bill Ives of Peace River brings his miniature tractors for display while Allan Colp of Fort Assiniboine makes wood carvings with his chainsaw. Both delight all visitors.

June 24, 2010: Grouard and the region mourns the death of Ray Tallman, 79, who passes away in his sleep during the night. Tallman was well-known throughout the region for his predictions in South Peace News on The Page and love of sports.

June 24, 2011: High Prairie’s Norm Shannon rides his bicycle to raise money for cancer research in Enbridge’s Ride to Conquer Cancer.

June 24, 2015: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee is appointed to co-chair the Mental Health Review.

June 24, 2015: Big Lakes County budgets $2,000 to build a float for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

June 24, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to advertise a controversial animal control bylaw which limits the number of dogs on rural properties. Later in the meeting, the bylaw is brought back and passed.

June 24, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to donate $5,000 to In the Woods Animal Rescue at Marie Reine.

June 24, 2016: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre holds its annual Walk for Friendship.

June 24-25, 2017: Two days of fun in the mud conclude at the Triangle Demolition Derby and Mud Bogs.

June 24, 2018: The High Prairie Outlaws host the Peace Country Bantam Football Jamboree, which sees seven teams compete in mini-games to prepare for the season and introduce new players to the sport.

This Day in World History – June 24, 2022

451 – 10th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1314 – Battle of Bannockburn; Scotland regains independence from England.

1497 – John Cabot claims Eastern Canada for England.

1509 – Henry VIII is crowned King of England in Westminster Abbey.

1540 – Henry VIII commands his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves, to leave court.

1692 – Kingston, Jamaica, founded.

1812 – Napoleon Bonaparte’s forces invade Russia.

1880 – First performance of “O Canada”.

1894 – Decision to hold modern Olympics every 4 years is made.

1901 – First exhibition by Pablo Picasso, 19, opens in Paris.

1902 – King Edward VII develops appendicitis, delaying his coronation.

1916 – Mary Pickford is the first female film star to get a $1 million contract.

1917 – Russian Black Sea fleet mutinies at Sebastopol.

1922 – Adolf Hitler begins a month-long prison sentence.

1930 – First radar detection of planes, Anacostia, Washington, D.C.

1938 – 500-ton meteorite lands near Pittsburgh.

1947 – Flying saucers sighted over Mount Rainier in Washington.

1949 – “Hopalong Cassidy” becomes first network western.

1961 – Iraq demands dominion over Kuwait.

1963 – First demonstration of home video recorder at BBC Studios.

1972 – Wake Island becomes unincorporated territory of US.

1973 – Marlene Raymond, 15, limboes under a flaming bar at 6 1/8”.

1975 – Moon tremor perceived [hit by Taurid meteors].

1981 – “For Your Eyes Only”, 12th James Bond, premieres.

1982 – US Supreme Court says president can’t be sued for actions in office.

1987 – CFL’s Montreal Alouettes fold.

1991 – NHL adopts instant-replay.

1997 – Melissa Drexler, 18, charged with killing her baby during her prom.

1997 – USAF reports Roswell “space aliens” were dummies.

2010 – Longest match in tennis history at Wimbledon: 11 hours, 5 minutes.

2012 – Female athletes allowed to compete for Saudi Arabia at Olympics.

2016 – British PM David Cameron resigns after UK votes to leave the EU.

2017 – UN states Yemen cholera epidemic reached 200,000 with 1,300 deaths.

2018 – Women drive for first time in Saudi Arabia after ban is lifted.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 24, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Hard work, enthusiasm, and dedication are now paying off for you financially. New opportunities could be opening up for you to profit from your artistic talents. The downside of this is you might be working so hard you are too drained to be creative, even though the inspiration is there. Take a moment to rework your schedule to accomplish the most in the least amount of time!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – People close to you might be a bit worried about you. Too much work might have you feeling a bit less than your usual self, perhaps even a little feverish and headachy. If so, this is a good day to take some time out, stay home, and get some rest. Do not worry about sabotaging your success. It will continue. Take a break and get back to the helm tomorrow!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – All continues to go well personally and professionally. You are feeling strong and vigourous, but you might find you are a bit vague today. Your mind may not have its usual acuity, and you could be easily distracted. This is not a good day to start new projects. Try to concentrate on finishing up old tasks and tying up loose ends in order to make this a rewarding day!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your high from your recent successes could have you wanting to go crazy purchasing luxury items you did not feel were practical before. This is fine as long as you are discriminating and do not give in to impulse buying. This also is not a good time to overindulge in food and drink. You should definitely enjoy your successes while still making use of your common sense!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Not only your own success but that of members of your household could have you on a real emotional high today. Your mind is likely to be buzzing with possibilities for future expansion, some of which may not be all that workable. However, you should allow yourself a few flights of fancy. Tomorrow your feet will be back on the ground and you will see things in a more practical light!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today may prove to be one of your busiest in a long time. The promise of continuing success could find you spending a lot of time on the phone, sending faxes or emails, or perhaps making a few short trips around the community. You might not be able to reach everyone you hoped to speak to, however. Do not let this get you down. Just be persistent and you will reach them eventually!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Business and financial successes have you feeling happy and satisfied. You are also looking forward to moving ahead. The downside of this period is people who are not particularly trustworthy could decide to grab your coattails for their own purposes. Some might even ask for loans. Be careful about the ones you choose to assist. They might not be honest with you. Do not fall for any sob stories!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – As your career dreams continue to unfold, you may find there is a downside. First, there are new responsibilities and you might doubt your ability to fulfill them. Second, you might find yourself catapulted into the uncomfortable realm of office politics. Do not let these matters put a damper on your enthusiasm. You have what it takes to fulfill the first concern and the wisdom to avoid the second. Onward and upward!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Recent spiritual breakthroughs might have you feeling both exhilarated and downcast. Your sensitive side tells you this is a definite step forward on your spiritual path, but your logical side might cause you to doubt the reality of it. Take comfort in the fact reality is relative. What you are sensing is at least valid for you. Then keep moving ahead!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Many of your personal goals have either been met or are in the process of manifesting. This has you feeling exhilarated. However, others around you might have their hands out. You might be asked to contribute to charities or make personal loans to people you do not really know. You tend to want to be of assistance wherever you can but be discriminating about helping others right now. Some people may be less than trustworthy!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – More confirmation of career and business success could come your way today. You are probably feeling excited and motivated to keep pushing ahead. You might find, however, that increased responsibilities interfere with your social life and wonder if your friends have forgotten you. They have not, but you will feel better if you eke out a few hours for friends each week. Remember what they say about all work and no play!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Success on all levels is filling your life and making you feel absolutely wonderful. The downside of this is you might be a little too conscientious. Are you putting in a lot of extra hours? Be discriminating about this. Do not work harder than you need to. You could stress yourself out to the point where you tax your strength too much. That will not get you anywhere. Pace yourself!