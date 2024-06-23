Today in High Prairie: June 24, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 24, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 24, 2024

1771 – E.I. Du Pont, French chemist/scientist,

1797 – John Hughes, Founded Fordham University

1891 – Irving Pichel, Oliver Twist director

1893 – Roy O. Disney, Co-Founder of Walt Disney Company

1895 – Jack Dempsey, US champion boxer

1904 – Phil Harris, Robin Hood actor

1919 – Albert Molinaro, Happy Days actor

1943 – Georg Stanford Brown, Rookies actor

1945 – Colin Blunstone, Zombies rocker

1947 – Mick Fleetwood, Fleetwood Mac drummer

1948 – Patrick Moraz, The Moody Blues keyboardist

1949 – John Illsley, Dire Straits bassist

1950 – Nancy Allen, Carrie actress [Christine]

1956 – Joe Penny, Jake & the Fatman actor

1957 – Astro, UB40 vocalist

1959 – Andy McClusky, OMD rocker

1961 – Curt Smith, Tears for Fears vocalist

1961 – Iain Glen, Resident Evil actor

1967 – Sherry Stringfield, NYPD Blue actress [Laura]

1980 – Liane Balaban, New Waterfront Girl actress

1986 – Kaitlin Cullum, Grace Under Fire actress

1986 – Solange Knowles, Destiny’s Child singer

1987 – Lionel Messi, Argentine soccer striker

This Day in Local History – June 24, 2024

June 24, 1964: Alberta Minister of Highways Gordon Taylor officially opens the Smoky River bridge 10 miles south of Girouxville.

June 24-27, 1964: The High Prairie Co-op store reopens in its newly-renovated $25,000 premises.

June 24, 1967: The Bay holds a Mutt Show at its store. Awards are presented for Tiniest Dog, Largest Dog and Trickiest Dog. Free balloons, dog food and biscuits are given away.

June 24, 1970: South Peace News reports Vic’s Super A owner Vic Chodzicki wins a plaque and a Pontiac Firebird that he won in Edmonton for best conventional store layout in Alberta. Chodzicki won on a point system draw.

June 24, 1970: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s Debbie Errington is a contestant in the Winagami Lake Beach Queen contest.

June 24, 1972: The Northern Lites Motor Inn celebrates its official grand opening. Paul Hartman is assistant general manager and “Trusty” Halldorson general manager.

June 24, 1973: Edmonton’s Glen Hall wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Marianne Walker, of High Prairie, wins the women’s title.

June 24, 1973: The High Prairie Rockettes win a ladies fastball tournament in Driftpile. Grouard and Peavine tie for the men’s title.

June 24, 1974: The High Prairie Fire Department receives its new fire truck, capable of pumping 840 gallons per minute, at a cost of $31,000.

June 24, 1981: South Peace News reports Alberta Transportation approves the installation of the town’s first traffic light for later in the year.

June 24, 1984: The Peavine Rangers defeat the Driftpile Swingers 10-9 to win $600 and first place at the Driftpile Slo-Pitch Tournament.

June 24, 1987: South Peace News reports the new Crisis Line is up and running.

June 24, 1987: South Peace News reports that Slave Lake’s Gord Kruppke is drafted in the second round of the NHL draft, 32nd overall, by the Detroit Red Wings.

June 24, 1990: The Joussard Area Development Association hails the return of the North Country Fair a huge success as it concludes under 30C temperatures in Joussard.

June 24, 1991: Carole Bannister School in Faust closes.

June 24, 1994: George Henry Belcourt, 22, of Kinuso drowns at Spruce Point Park after suffering from medical problems.

June 24, 1995: Buchanan Lumber celebrates its 50th anniversary.

June 24, 1998: The M.D. of Big Lakes receives word that Highway 750 widening has been approved by the Alberta government.

June 24, 2000: Hundreds attend the Faust Homecoming 2000 celebration marked by a parade and community supper.

June 24, 2001: The High Prairie Spring Rodeo concludes after a miserable, rainy day. Organizers moved the event to June from the May long weekend hoping for better weather.

June 24, 2001: Over 6,500 people attend the annual North Country Fair in Joussard. It is held despite a concern from the M.D. of Big Lakes over the spread of foot and mouth disease.

June 24, 2005: Grade 8 students at Prairie River Junior High School make a video depicting the school’s history.

June 24, 2007: Homestead Outfitters in Grouard, owned and operated by Bob and Jocelyn Heyde, is featured on an edition of Canada in the Rough on Global TV across Canada.

June 24, 2008: The Peavine Boyz are the last team to fall from the undefeated ranks in High Prairie Men’s Fastball League action as they lose 13-8 to the Peavine Rangers.

June 24, 2008: Arlene Dvornek, a lifelong resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 28 years of heart failure.

June 24, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes awards the Seal Lake Road tender to Cox Contractors Ltd. for $1,029,350.

June 24, 2010: The Chinese government opens its border to allow access to beef aged less than 30 months. Prairie River Feeders supervisor Grant Gaschnitz calls the announcement a positive step.

June 24, 2010: Grouard and the region mourns the death of Ray Tallman, 79, who passes away in his sleep during the night. Tallman was well-known throughout the region for his predictions in South Peace News on The Page and love of sports.

June 24, 2011: High Prairie’s Norm Shannon rides his bicycle to raise money for cancer research in Enbridge’s Ride to Conquer Cancer.

June 24, 2015: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee is appointed to co-chair the Mental Health Review.

June 24, 2015: Big Lakes County budgets $2,000 to build a float for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

June 24, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to advertise a controversial animal control bylaw which limits the number of dogs on rural properties. Later in the meeting, the bylaw is brought back and passed.

June 24, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to donate $5,000 to In the Woods Animal Rescue at Marie Reine.

June 24, 2016: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre holds its annual Walk for Friendship.

June 24-25, 2017: Two days of fun in the mud conclude at the Triangle Demolition Derby and Mud Bogs.

June 24, 2018: The High Prairie Outlaws host the Peace Country Bantam Football Jamboree, which sees seven teams compete in mini-games to prepare for the season and introduce new players to the sport.

This Day in World History – June 24, 2024

451 – 10th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1314 – Battle of Bannockburn; Scotland regains independence from England.

1497 – John Cabot claims Eastern Canada for England.

1509 – Henry VIII is crowned King of England in Westminster Abbey.

1540 – Henry VIII commands his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves, to leave court.

1692 – Kingston, Jamaica, founded.

1812 – Napoleon Bonaparte’s forces invade Russia.

1880 – First performance of “O Canada”.

1894 – Decision to hold modern Olympics every 4 years is made.

1901 – First exhibition by Pablo Picasso, 19, opens in Paris.

1902 – King Edward VII develops appendicitis, delaying his coronation.

1916 – Mary Pickford is the first female film star to get a $1 million contract.

1917 – Russian Black Sea fleet mutinies at Sebastopol.

1922 – Adolf Hitler begins a month-long prison sentence.

1930 – First radar detection of planes, Anacostia, Washington, D.C.

1938 – 500-ton meteorite lands near Pittsburgh.

1947 – Flying saucers sighted over Mount Rainier in Washington.

1949 – “Hopalong Cassidy” becomes first network western.

1961 – Iraq demands dominion over Kuwait.

1963 – First demonstration of home video recorder at BBC Studios.

1972 – Wake Island becomes unincorporated territory of US.

1973 – Marlene Raymond, 15, limboes under a flaming bar at 6 1/8”.

1975 – Moon tremor perceived [hit by Taurid meteors].

1981 – “For Your Eyes Only”, 12th James Bond, premieres.

1982 – US Supreme Court says president can’t be sued for actions in office.

1987 – CFL’s Montreal Alouettes fold.

1991 – NHL adopts instant-replay.

1997 – Melissa Drexler, 18, charged with killing her baby during her prom.

1997 – USAF reports Roswell “space aliens” were dummies.

2010 – Longest match in tennis history at Wimbledon: 11 hours, 5 minutes.

2012 – Female athletes allowed to compete for Saudi Arabia at Olympics.

2016 – British PM David Cameron resigns after UK votes to leave the EU.

2017 – UN states Yemen cholera epidemic reached 200,000 with 1,300 deaths.

2018 – Women drive for first time in Saudi Arabia after ban is lifted.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 24, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you will put a lot of energy into business, personal, or romantic partnerships! They are likely to be especially beneficial now. So even if you prefer to work alone, this is the time to explore the possibility of joining with those who share your ambitions. Romantic partnerships formed or advanced today are likely to prove stable and enduring. Do not let fear stand in your way. Move ahead!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Too much work and the resulting pressure over the past few days could have you feeling too tired to do anything more, although your optimism and enthusiasm are still intact. Do not be too hard on yourself if you are dragging a little toward the end of the day. You will be able to recharge your batteries before tomorrow. In the evening, relax at home with a good book!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Romance blossoms for you tonight, perhaps after a long period of standing still. A new sense of stability and security may settle on love relationships and close friendships. Children could also be a source of warmth and pleasure. You might want to channel some of this positive energy into creative activity of some kind, which will increase your sense of contentment and well-being!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Tonight you might host a virtual social event, perhaps for business associates. You could be nervous at first, wondering if all will go as well as you hope, but your efforts should produce the results you want. You might be introduced to new contacts, leading to increased opportunities. Take a walk after it is over. Your mind will be churning, and you will want to clear your head!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Paperwork, perhaps contracts or other legal documents of some kind, might need attention so you can move ahead with some of your projects. These projects could involve writing or speaking. Your mind is in just the right space to participate in anything involving communication, and doors of opportunity may open up for you in this field. Gird your loins and get to it! You will be glad you did!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The financial picture continues to improve! At some point during the day, you might have the feeling you are not working hard enough to keep the forward motion going, and you might feel panic rise. This could prove a good motivating factor, but you do not need to push yourself harder than you are going now. You are on a roll and it’s likely to continue. Just pace yourself!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Even though all continues to go well for you, your mood may go up and down today. In spite of all the great things in your life, you might find yourself feeling a little blue sometime during the day. Do not read too much into it. It is probably just the result of low biorhythms. Try to distract yourself with work. This evening talk or text with some friends who always cheer you up.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Trying to get too much work done in the course of one day might prove self-defeating today. Your energy is not what it usually is, and you are probably operating on nervous energy. Consider the situation and list your tasks in order of urgency. The world will not come to an end if you do not get them all done today. In the evening, rent a pile of DVDs, order a pizza, and relax!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A depressed friend may need cheering up! Your ability to nurture and listen sympathetically will prove beneficial. Take care not to absorb any of this person’s dejection. Your own life should continue to go well, with business and career successes leading to new friendships and goals. Hang onto your own enthusiasm and optimism while extending a compassionate ear to others!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Too many projects to complete might have you feeling just a little bit pressured. However, your innate determination is likely to drive you on to try to get it all done even if it seems impossible. Do not try to do it all yourself. Do not be afraid to ask for a little help. This might accomplish your ends without putting undue burdens on yourself!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have been doing well, but today you might be feeling more focused than ever. The path ahead seems clear and well defined. You are looking forward to the future with motivation and anticipation. You might be considering a travel adventure or perhaps going back to school for an advanced degree. Today is a good day to start doing some research and finalizing your plans. Go to it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The astral energy indicates positive financial news. A settlement, grant, or bonus of some kind you have anticipated for a long time may finally manifest. You might want to celebrate! A chance to attend a large gathering might come your way. Have fun. Tonight, do not be surprised if you have vivid dreams – some great, some sad! Keep paper and pen handy so you can write them down!