Today in High Prairie: June 25, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 25, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 25, 2023

1560 – Wilhelm Fabry, “Father of German Surgery”

1893 – Charlotte Greenwood, Oklahoma actress

1894 – Hermann Oberth, Founded modern astronautics

1903 – George Orwell, Animal Farm; 1984 author

1918 – Ken Mayers, Dick Tracey actor

1925 – June Lockhart, Lost in Space actress

1928 – Peyo, Smurfs cartoonist

1935 – Eddie Floyd, Knock on Wood singer

1940 – Clint Warwick, Moody Blues bassist

1940 – Mary Beth Peil, Dawson’s Creek actress

1943 – Bill Moggridge, Designed first laptop computer

1945 – Carly Simon, You’re So Vain singer

1946 – Allen Lanier, Blue Oyster Cult keyboardist

1946 – Iam McDonald, Foreigner guitarist

1947 – Jimmie Walker, Good Times actor [JJ]

1948 – Michael Lembeck, One Day at a Time actor

1949 – Kene Holliday, Matlock actor [Tyler]

1951 – Lee Wilkof, Newhart actor [Elliot]

1952 – Brian MacLeod, Chilliwack vocalist

1954 – David Paich, Toto keyboardist

1954 – Lina Romay, Conan the Barbarian actress

1963 – George Michael, Wham! singer/songwriter

1963 – Yann Martel, Life of Pi author

1972 – Mike Kroeger, Nickelback musician

1982 – Jung Ji-hoon, Full House actor

1993 – Barney Clark, Oliver Twist actor

This Day in Local History – June 25, 2023

June 25, 1913: Grouard is notified they will receive regular mail service twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday.

June 25, 1922: Chiefs and councillors attend St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard to thank the Fathers and Sisters for the care they gave their children.

June 25, 1963: The High Prairie Curling Association is formed. It was officially incorporated Aug. 6.

June 25, 1968: PC Paul Yewchuk wins the Athabasca riding in the federal election, which is won by Pierre Trudeau. Yewchuk receives 7,812 votes; Liberal Mike Maccaggno 5,615 votes and NDP Terry Anderson, mayor of High Prairie, 1,926 votes.

June 25, 1969: South Peace News reports Harold Kjemhus takes over managing the Esso fuel station.

June 25, 1969: South Peace News reports federal Indian Affairs Minister Jean Chretien attends meetings at Sucker Creek where Harold Cardinal, 24, is elected president of the Indian Association of Alberta.

June 25, 1969: South Peace News publishes an ad from the Alberta government, stating Alberta Medicare begins July 1, and urges citizens to register immediately.

June 25, 1969: South Peace News reports that High Prairie News and Confectionery is under the new management of Gilles Ayotte.

June 25, 1970: The Fishermen’s Planning Committee for the Northwestern Fishing Co-op Ltd. Meets and decides to build a fish plant in Faust instead of Slave Lake.

June 25, 1975: The Alberta government calls for tenders for the construction of a 52,000 square foot addition to the existing 5,000 square feet at the High Prairie Hospital.

June 25, 1980: South Peace News reports Arnold Stadler is the new manager of the Bay; Mike Choi and Jack Fang purchase the Northern Lites Motor Inn; and Keith Gerwien is the new manager at Medicine Bottle Drug Mart.

June 25, 1980: Don Cunningham tosses a no-hitter as the High Prairie Playboys blank East Prairie 4-0.

June 25, 1986: A delegation from the High Prairie Golf Club asks the High Prairie Recreation Board for a floating loan of $100,000 to cover the cost of installing grass greens. The club can not get a loan because they do not own the land the course is on.

June 25, 1988: High Prairie’s Hazel Kroetch wins gold medals in the long jump and 100-metre race at the Special Olympics in Edmonton.

June 25, 1997: South Peace News reports LSLIRC decentralizes and moves all operations out of the Boyt Building.

June 25, 2000: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen survives challenges from Gary Masyk and Jim Badger to win the PC nomination in Kinuso.

June 25, 2005: Two area residents are injured at a party in the Jackpines after someone tosses bullets into a fire.

June 25, 2005: A safety camp held at the Agriplex attracts over 100 children to learn more about farm and industrial safety. The day is hosting by the High Prairie Agricultural Society.

June 25, 2006: Lee Hunt wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament by one stroke over Tyler Shantz (154-153). Joanne Bekevich wins the women’s title by 19 strokes over Lillian Bliss.

June 25, 2008: High Prairie resident Becky Heemercyk writes High Prairie town council asking for more recreational opportunities and better maintenance of some existing facilities.

June 25, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes council decides it will not respond to rumours that it cannot work with High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox. David Marx said he heard the accusation from “a couple of town councillors” but declined to name them.

June 25, 2014: Gift Lake School holds an appreciation barbecue for Northern Lakes College for allowing them to use their Grouard Campus after their school was closed earlier in the year.

June 25, 2015: Tru Hardware changes its name to ACE Hardware.

June 25, 2018: An eagle feather is accepted at the High Prairie courthouse so Indigenous people can swear their oaths on the feather, if they choose. The feather represents strength and honesty.

June 25, 2018: A boy pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to breaking several vehicle windows at the Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Service station in Driftpile. He is sentenced to nine months of probation.

June 25, 2018: The day begins with High Prairie RCMP beginning their investigation of a homicide at a residence. The victim was a man from Peerless Lake.

June 25, 2018: A girl, now 18, is sentenced in High Prairie youth court to six months of probation for trashing the Whitefish Day Care Sept. 1, 2017 and causing extensive damage.

June 25, 2019: Coyote Acres 4-H Club presents the High Prairie and District Food Bank with a cheque for $2,600. Money is raised from the sale of a lamb named Charity.

This Day in World History – June 25, 2023

1630 – The fork introduced to American dining by Governor Winthrop.

1867 – First barbed wire patented by Lucien B. Smith of Ohio.

1876 – Battle of the Little Bighorn: Custer’s Last Stand.

1900 – Dunhuang manuscripts, oldest surviving dated book, discovered.

1919 – First advanced monoplane airliner flight [Junkers F13] occurs.

1938 – “A Tisket A Tasket” by Ella Fitzgerald hits No. 1.

1941 – Finland declares war on Soviet Union.

1945 – Imperial General Headquarters in Tokyo announce fall of Okinawa.

1947 – First version of Anne Frank’s diary “Het Achterhuis” is published.

1949 – Long-Haired Hare is released in Theaters starring Bugs Bunny.

1950 – North Korea invades South Korea, beginning the Korean War.

1951 – First colour TV broadcast-CBS’ Arthur Godfrey from New York.

1960 – Madagascar gains independence from France.

1960 – Somaliland is granted independence by British government.

1966 – Kosmos 122, first Soviet weather satellite, launched.

1975 – People’s Republic of Mozambique gains independence.

1977 – Roy Cleveland Sullivan of Virginia is struck by lightning for 7th time!

1978 – First use of the rainbow flag, symbol of gay pride, unveiled.

1981 – Microsoft is restructured to become an incorporated business.

1982 – Greece abolishes headshaving of recruits in the military.

1984 – Prince releases his “Purple Rain” album.

1988 – Roger Rabbit Cartoon Character debuts.

1991 – Slovenia & Croatia declare independence from Yugoslavia.

1993 – “Late Night with David Letterman” airs for the last time on NBC-TV.

1993 – Kim Campbell becomes the 19th PM of Canada [first woman].

1997 – Christies auctions off Princess Di’s clothing for $5.5 million.

1997 – Progress M-34 collides with and damages Mir Space Station.

2014 – Luis Suárez is charged with biting at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 25, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Be more sensitive to other people’s space today. Respect their feelings and give them room to breathe. This is a great day to pursue creative projects. Do things involving art or music. Sing, play an instrument, or give your music collection a boost. There are opportunities open now that involve other people who share the same interests as you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Think about old times and people with whom you have had strong connections. Remember the good times you shared with people of common interests and similar hobbies. Be sentimental and mushy. Mend bridges and bring resolution to sticky issues. Be harmonious with the people and situations around you. World peace begins with you. Incorporate more of this ideal into your life.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may have to make some serious adjustments to your approach today in order to chime in with the energy of the group. Adopt a more inwardly directed attitude and see what you can learn by tuning into others’ subtle messages. The masculine and feminine sides of your nature are working harmoniously. You might find they are both asking for a quiet night in.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You should feel a renewed sense of confidence today that will help anchor your emotions and give strength to your thoughts and ideas. Do not take a pessimistic attitude toward everything around you. Look at the good instead of the bad. By maintaining a negative viewpoint about things, you are only adding to the problem. You have every right to be happy.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Many people spend their whole adult lives trying to discover their true self. A great deal of social conditioning by parents and our environment plays a role in shaping our minds. Realize many of these influences do not necessarily ring true with your inner self. Take this day to uncover some of those early influences and discard the ones that do not belong to you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today is an extremely creative day for you. You should allot time and space to pursuing an artistic goal. You are like a magician who has the power to bring fantasies to life. Spread the magic to others and do not second-guess your incredible healing ability. You have a strong presence that radiates powerfully. Be charitable and generous to others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is nothing worse than last-minute details. Concentrate on an important upcoming event. Make sure you have everything in line now so you do not get caught dealing with that one thing that ends up putting a monkey wrench in your plans later. Anticipate the problems you are likely to encounter and take actions now that will nip these situations in the bud.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your intuitive side is aligning with your rational side today. Listen to your emotions. Take a sensitive approach to all people and situations. Your head may be up in the clouds. Take elements of this lofty perspective and incorporate them into your conscious mind. Run away with your fantasies. Nurture your loved ones.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Slow down the pace today. This is a day to sit back and observe and contemplate. Your mind may go in a hundred different directions, and you may be unsure which route to take. Try to quiet the buzzing chatter within. Be receptive to the loving, sensitive forces around you. Try not to disturb the flow by bringing up unrelated issues and hurtful gossip.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your nurturing instincts are strong today. This is an excellent day to reveal your opinions. You have probably been sitting in the background, quietly observing and collecting data for quite some time. Now is the time to come out of the shadows and let your conclusions be heard. Do not let others push you around. Take a stand for what you know is right.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things are not necessarily going to go well today. There is the potential for conflict. You may feel a bit lost in the fog. Strap on your compass and you will be fine. Realize you will make it through this day much better if you approach every situation from the other person’s perspective. Think more of others than of yourself. Be sensitive and receptive.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is a day of reckoning in some ways. Attention to detail is important, but make sure it does not become your only focus. Situations are likely to crop up in which you have analyzed and considered every single detail but failed to see the big picture. This is a wonderful day to remedy such situations. Take care of anything that needs a broader perspective.