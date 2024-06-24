Today in High Prairie: June 25, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 25, 2024

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10::30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Seniors Bistro at HP Church of the Nazarene. Free lunch for seniors! Soup & biscuits.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 25, 2024

1560 – Wilhelm Fabry, “Father of German Surgery”

1893 – Charlotte Greenwood, Oklahoma actress

1894 – Hermann Oberth, Founded modern astronautics

1903 – George Orwell, Animal Farm; 1984 author

1918 – Ken Mayers, Dick Tracey actor

1925 – June Lockhart, Lost in Space actress

1928 – Peyo, Smurfs cartoonist

1935 – Eddie Floyd, Knock on Wood singer

1940 – Clint Warwick, Moody Blues bassist

1940 – Mary Beth Peil, Dawson’s Creek actress

1943 – Bill Moggridge, Designed first laptop computer

1945 – Carly Simon, You’re So Vain singer

1946 – Allen Lanier, Blue Oyster Cult keyboardist

1946 – Iam McDonald, Foreigner guitarist

1947 – Jimmie Walker, Good Times actor [JJ]

1948 – Michael Lembeck, One Day at a Time actor

1949 – Kene Holliday, Matlock actor [Tyler]

1951 – Lee Wilkof, Newhart actor [Elliot]

1952 – Brian MacLeod, Chilliwack vocalist

1954 – David Paich, Toto keyboardist

1954 – Lina Romay, Conan the Barbarian actress

1963 – George Michael, Wham! singer/songwriter

1963 – Yann Martel, Life of Pi author

1972 – Mike Kroeger, Nickelback musician

1982 – Jung Ji-hoon, Full House actor

1993 – Barney Clark, Oliver Twist actor

This Day in Local History – June 25, 2024

June 25, 1913: Grouard is notified they will receive regular mail service twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday.

June 25, 1922: Chiefs and councillors attend St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard to thank the Fathers and Sisters for the care they gave their children.

June 25, 1963: The High Prairie Curling Association is formed. It was officially incorporated Aug. 6.

June 25, 1968: PC Paul Yewchuk wins the Athabasca riding in the federal election, which is won by Pierre Trudeau. Yewchuk receives 7,812 votes; Liberal Mike Maccaggno 5,615 votes and NDP Terry Anderson, mayor of High Prairie, 1,926 votes.

June 25, 1969: South Peace News reports Harold Kjemhus takes over managing the Esso fuel station.

June 25, 1969: South Peace News reports federal Indian Affairs Minister Jean Chretien attends meetings at Sucker Creek where Harold Cardinal, 24, is elected president of the Indian Association of Alberta.

June 25, 1969: South Peace News publishes an ad from the Alberta government, stating Alberta Medicare begins July 1, and urges citizens to register immediately.

June 25, 1969: South Peace News reports that High Prairie News and Confectionery is under the new management of Gilles Ayotte.

June 25, 1970: The Fishermen’s Planning Committee for the Northwestern Fishing Co-op Ltd. Meets and decides to build a fish plant in Faust instead of Slave Lake.

June 25, 1975: The Alberta government calls for tenders for the construction of a 52,000 square foot addition to the existing 5,000 square feet at the High Prairie Hospital.

June 25, 1980: South Peace News reports Arnold Stadler is the new manager of the Bay; Mike Choi and Jack Fang purchase the Northern Lites Motor Inn; and Keith Gerwien is the new manager at Medicine Bottle Drug Mart.

June 25, 1980: Don Cunningham tosses a no-hitter as the High Prairie Playboys blank East Prairie 4-0.

June 25, 1986: A delegation from the High Prairie Golf Club asks the High Prairie Recreation Board for a floating loan of $100,000 to cover the cost of installing grass greens. The club can not get a loan because they do not own the land the course is on.

June 25, 1988: High Prairie’s Hazel Kroetch wins gold medals in the long jump and 100-metre race at the Special Olympics in Edmonton.

June 25, 1997: South Peace News reports LSLIRC decentralizes and moves all operations out of the Boyt Building.

June 25, 2000: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen survives challenges from Gary Masyk and Jim Badger to win the PC nomination in Kinuso.

June 25, 2005: Two area residents are injured at a party in the Jackpines after someone tosses bullets into a fire.

June 25, 2005: A safety camp held at the Agriplex attracts over 100 children to learn more about farm and industrial safety. The day is hosting by the High Prairie Agricultural Society.

June 25, 2006: Lee Hunt wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament by one stroke over Tyler Shantz (154-153). Joanne Bekevich wins the women’s title by 19 strokes over Lillian Bliss.

June 25, 2008: High Prairie resident Becky Heemercyk writes High Prairie town council asking for more recreational opportunities and better maintenance of some existing facilities.

June 25, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes council decides it will not respond to rumours that it cannot work with High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox. David Marx said he heard the accusation from “a couple of town councillors” but declined to name them.

June 25, 2014: Gift Lake School holds an appreciation barbecue for Northern Lakes College for allowing them to use their Grouard Campus after their school was closed earlier in the year.

June 25, 2015: Tru Hardware changes its name to ACE Hardware.

June 25, 2018: An eagle feather is accepted at the High Prairie courthouse so Indigenous people can swear their oaths on the feather, if they choose. The feather represents strength and honesty.

June 25, 2018: A boy pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to breaking several vehicle windows at the Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Service station in Driftpile. He is sentenced to nine months of probation.

June 25, 2018: The day begins with High Prairie RCMP beginning their investigation of a homicide at a residence. The victim was a man from Peerless Lake.

June 25, 2018: A girl, now 18, is sentenced in High Prairie youth court to six months of probation for trashing the Whitefish Day Care Sept. 1, 2017 and causing extensive damage.

June 25, 2019: Coyote Acres 4-H Club presents the High Prairie and District Food Bank with a cheque for $2,600. Money is raised from the sale of a lamb named Charity.

This Day in World History – June 25, 2024

1630 – The fork introduced to American dining by Governor Winthrop.

1867 – First barbed wire patented by Lucien B. Smith of Ohio.

1876 – Battle of the Little Bighorn: Custer’s Last Stand.

1900 – Dunhuang manuscripts, oldest surviving dated book, discovered.

1919 – First advanced monoplane airliner flight [Junkers F13] occurs.

1938 – “A Tisket A Tasket” by Ella Fitzgerald hits No. 1.

1941 – Finland declares war on Soviet Union.

1945 – Imperial General Headquarters in Tokyo announce fall of Okinawa.

1947 – First version of Anne Frank’s diary “Het Achterhuis” is published.

1949 – Long-Haired Hare is released in Theaters starring Bugs Bunny.

1950 – North Korea invades South Korea, beginning the Korean War.

1951 – First colour TV broadcast-CBS’ Arthur Godfrey from New York.

1960 – Madagascar gains independence from France.

1960 – Somaliland is granted independence by British government.

1966 – Kosmos 122, first Soviet weather satellite, launched.

1975 – People’s Republic of Mozambique gains independence.

1977 – Roy Cleveland Sullivan of Virginia is struck by lightning for 7th time!

1978 – First use of the rainbow flag, symbol of gay pride, unveiled.

1981 – Microsoft is restructured to become an incorporated business.

1982 – Greece abolishes headshaving of recruits in the military.

1984 – Prince releases his “Purple Rain” album.

1988 – Roger Rabbit Cartoon Character debuts.

1991 – Slovenia & Croatia declare independence from Yugoslavia.

1993 – “Late Night with David Letterman” airs for the last time on NBC-TV.

1993 – Kim Campbell becomes the 19th PM of Canada [first woman].

1997 – Christies auctions off Princess Di’s clothing for $5.5 million.

1997 – Progress M-34 collides with and damages Mir Space Station.

2014 – Luis Suárez is charged with biting at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 25, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You tend to enjoy solitude and today you might feel more reclusive than usual! You could be invited to spend time with friends but not feel like accepting. You might even feel a little irritated by them. This is a great day to go for a workout or throw yourself into projects of your own. Physical activity will get rid of stress and help your concentration. Go to it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today there might be tension in the air with no discernible cause! Family members could seem preoccupied with problems they can not quite define. Your natural inclination might be to try to cheer them up, but it probably will not work. Do not be too annoyed if they do not respond to your efforts. It is not them. It is the planets. This is a great day to jog, do aerobics, or otherwise work off tension!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could get some mysterious phone calls today, like wrong numbers or hang-ups! Other people might seem less communicative than usual and you are likely to be preoccupied with your own thoughts. You might feel a bit more nervous than usual, but that should go away if you take a brisk walk or get some other exercise. If you have been thinking about doing some writing, this is the day to start!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Confusion over money matters might come up for you today! You may need to check your records in order to shed light on some past transactions. Do not panic. All should be well. You just need to ascertain the facts. You might have some rather intense dreams tonight. Write them down. You will want to remember them later, as they could reveal a lot about your current situation. They might also inspire future projects!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Someone close to you might seem more preoccupied than usual and perhaps a bit difficult to deal with. Do not take this personally. It has little if anything to do with you. He or she does not want to share their troubles. You might be feeling a bit tense and jumpy, but this is nothing to worry about. Take a brisk walk or work out. This should bring some relief!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might be feeling a bit tense and you probably will not understand why! The secret? It is the planets! You might tend to jump at unexpected noises or take offense where none is intended. Relations with others could be a little strained, necessitating some communication about how you are feeling. Try to work off the tension by taking a brisk walk or perhaps working out at the gym!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You probably are not going to feel much like socializing today, though friends might contact you! Your patience has worn a bit thin and you could get annoyed at incidents that normally would not bother you. Therefore, this is not a good day for group communication. It might be best to have a good workout and then rest. You will probably feel much better after you are done!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Uptight is the word for today! At some point you might find yourself the centre of attention. While you normally might not mind, now it could make you a bit nervous. When you find everyone looking at you and expecting you to say something, say it, keep it short, and then withdraw. You are not in the mood. Visit your favourite online sites and read about subjects that interest you to relieve the stress!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are likely to want to be left alone with your own thoughts today! Relaxing with a good book might be at the top of your agenda and you are not liable to want to be interrupted. Noise and requests that do not usually bother you might tick you off, so it is best to try to spend some time alone. Also try to be your usual considerate self. To release tension, take a walk!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Worries over money could have you edgier than usual! While you may be doing well, you still could be insecure and think your funds might not stretch far enough. Try to consider the situation objectively. You will probably be relieved by what you find. Others’ demands on your time might irritate you more than usual. The best way to escape this kind of tension is to go for a workout or walk!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You probably crave solitude! Even though you may have committed to doing something for a friend or relative, now you find the idea irritating. You could have some tasks of your own that you would rather work on, or you might simply want to go for a workout and burn off some tension. The latter idea is a good one. Perhaps if you exercise early, you will feel more like fulfilling your obligations!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Although you are normally a sociable person who feels most comfortable in the company of others, today you might rather be alone. You could feel a little under the weather or be stressed from job-related worries. You probably need some rest, but you also could benefit from taking a brisk walk. That will work off some tension, get the endorphins going, and have you feeling yourself again!