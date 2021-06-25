Today in High Prairie: June 26, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 26, 2021

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Ag Centre.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – June 26, 2021

Arthur Willier

Justin Matthews

Sheila Cowell

Diane Jarvis

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 26, 2021

Andrew Anderson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 26, 2021

1819 – Abner Doubleday, Inventor of baseball

1824 – William Thomson, Physicist [Kelvin Scale]

1854 – Robert Borden, 8th PM of Canad1

1866 – Josef Swickard, The Wizard of Oz actor

1878 – Ernest Torrence, Hunchback of Notre Dame actor

1892 – Pearl S. Buck, Good Earth author

1902 – Bill Lear, Lear Jet Corporation CEO

1904 – Peter Lorre, Casablanca actor

1922 – Frances Rafferty, US WWII pin-up girl

1940 – Billy Davis Jr., 5th Dimension singer

1942 – Orin C. Smith, Starbucks CEO

1951 – Rindy Ross, Quarterflash vocalist

1951 – Tony Currenti, AC/DC drummer

1953 – Robert Davi, License to Kill actor

1957 – Patty Smyth, Scandal vocalist

1959 – Mark McKinney, The Kids in the Hall actor

1961 – Greg LeMond, US pro road cyclist

1961 – Terri Nunn, Berlin singer

1964 – Zeng Jinlian, Tallest woman known [8’1”]

1969 – Colin Greenwood, Radiohead musician

1970 – Matt Letscher, The Mask of Zorro actor

1970 – Sean Hayes, Will & Grace actor

1974 – Derek Jeter, New York Yankee

1985 – Urgyen Trinley Dorje, Tibetan spiritual leader

This Day in Local History: June 26, 2021

June 26, 1913: A tin shop once owned by Welsh Brothers is sold to Georges Signori.

June 26, 1915: The first game of the Grouard Baseball League season is played with the Married Men defeating the Single Men 6-5.

June 26, 1963: The High Prairie Laborteers sport a perfect 4-0-0 record in the Ladies’ Fastball League as play concludes for the week. The crosstown Thunderbirds are 2-1-0 while Enilda is winless in five games.

June 26, 1968: South Peace News reports that land has been bought to build a new TD Bank.

June 26, 1968: South Peace News reports the swimming pool fund has reached $2,795.

June 26, 1969: Pitcher Fred McCuaig takes the loss as the High Prairie Regals lose 4- at Nampa.

June 26, 1971: Joussard holds a farewell party for Lew Ramstead, who leaves for Rocky Mountain House. He was an avid promotor of hockey.

June 26, 1977: Peavine Rangers’ pitcher Don Cunningham tosses a no-hitter as the Rangers defeat the Faust Comets 11-0 in the final of the annual High Prairie Playboys Fastball Tournament.

June 26, 1982: Fourteen registered nursing assistants graduate from AVC-Grouard marking the first such ceremony in rural Alberta.

June 26, 1985: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Dolphins are preparing for the summer swim meet season under the direction of coach Cathy Hubar.

June 26, 1991: South Peace News reports AVC reaches a deal to rent the entire Moostoos Building upon its completion.

June 26, 1991: South Peace News reports Kinuso is the last community in Alberta to have phone party lines.

June 26, 1992: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the triple jump at a track and field meet in Kelowna, B.C. He places fourth in the long jump.

June 26, 1992: High Prairie Minor Baseball teams compete in the first round of provincial qualifying play at Jaycee Park. The mosquito teams goes 2-1 while the peewee team goes 3-0.

June 26, 1998: Peyre Chrysler celebrates the grand opening of their new showroom.

June 26, 2005: Sandra Ha and Tyler Shantz win the women’s and men’s titles at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

June 26, 2006: Winifred Florence Haynes, who worked at her husband’s optometrist’s office in High Prairie, passes away at the age of 87 years.

June 26, 2007: E.W. Pratt High School student Mario Dube wins the annual Fred Spendiff Scholarship.

June 26, 2008: Joussard resident and E.W. Pratt High School Grade 12 student Geoff Beaudry is awarded the Fred Spendiff Scholarship.

June 26-28, 2009: A three-day blitz at the North Country Fair results in numerous drug charges. In all, 15 people are arrested for various charges.

June 26, 2013: High Prairie town council recognizes the value of enhanced policing, but still does not commit any money after the M.D. of Big Lakes says they want help funding the program or it will end. Council takes a wait and see attitude by first wanting to know what other governments in the region are contributing.

June 26, 2013: High Prairie town council votes 3-3 to hire a third peace officer. A tie vote defeats the motion and puts the matter in limbo. However, without a clear majority administration decides to not proceed with the hire.

June 26, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to buy a $43,095 ultrasound machine for the High Prairie Hospital.

June 26-28, 2015: Over 2,000 attend the Driftpile Powwow. An astounding 383 dancers register for the powwow.

June 26, 2016: The High Prairie Bantam Outlaws football team’s application to join the Peace Country Bantam Football League is unanimously approved.

June 26, 2016: Anne Beamish passes away in Sherwood Park at the age of 86 years. She worked for over 30 years at the High Prairie Hospital.

June 26, 2017: High Prairie Cpl. Anita Doktor is charged with impaired driving. She pleads not guilty. Her trial is set for Feb. 21, 2018.

June 26, 2017: High Prairie resident Darlene Johnson collects $364.32 during a one-minute shopping spree at High Prairie Super A.

June 26-30, 2019: Peavine’s Lynn Smith wins the Canadian Lady 1 trapshooting title in St. Thomas, Ont.

June 26, 2019: South Peace News reports an Atikameg adult male is arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death. Jamie Lane Grey, 45, is charged in connection with the death of Myrna Leigh Gladue, 42, also of Atikameg, in the June 17 accident.

June 26, 2019: Violet Komisar writes a letter to South Peace News expressing her disappointment with the vandalism at the Railway Mural Project.

June 26, 2019: South Peace News reports that claims from Big Lakes County councillors have risen 51 per cent in two years: to $421,025 in 2018 from $277,924 in 2016, despite tough economic times.

June 26, 2019: South Peace News reports a 15-year-old girls is charged with manslaughter after the death of an adult female in a fire on the Swan River Reserve April 23.

June 26, 2019: South Peace News reports in its Joussard School News report that Wapastinm Isadore-Bellerose scores 100 per cent in the Grade 6 Math Provincial Achievement Test.

June 26, 2019: Enilda and area residents convince Big Lakes County to keep the Enilda waste transfer station open without it being supervised.

This Day in World History – June 26, 2021

1284 – According to Lüneburg manuscript, piper leads 130 children away.

1498 – Toothbrush invented in China using boar bristles.

1797 – Charles Newbold patents first cast-iron plow.

1843 – Hong Kong proclaimed a British Crown Colony.

1870 – First section of Atlantic City Boardwalk opens.

1894 – Karl Benz of Germany receives US patent for gasoline-driven auto.

1900 – Dr. Walter Reed begins research that beats Yellow Fever.

1911 – Nieuport sets an aircraft speed record of 133 k/hr.

1915 – Germany suppresses “Vorwarts” newspaper after it calls for peace.

1936 – First flight of Fw61 helicopter.

1940 – End of USSR experimental calendar; Gregorian readopted 6/27.

1945 – United Nations Charter signed by 50 nations in San Francisco.

1946 – Fred Allen’s last radio show, his guest is Jack Benny.

1959 – Queen Elizabeth & President Eisenhower open St. Lawrence Seaway.

1960 – British Somaliland [now Somalia] gains independence from Britain.

1960 – Madagascar declares independence from France.

1963 – Dutch Second Chamber condemns commercial TV.

1968 – Iwo Jima & Bonin Islands returned to Japan by US.

1974 – The Universal Product Code is scanned for the first time [gum].

1975 – Indian PM Indira Gandhi declares a state of emergency.

1977 – Elvis Presley sings in Indianapolis, his last performance.

1978 – First dedicated oceanographic satellite, SEASAT 1, launched.

1979 – “Moonraker”, 11th James Bond film starring Roger Moore, premieres.

1989 – Canada updates coins with a new portrait of the Queen.

1990 – Eight US radio stations boycott kd lang, due to her anti-meat ad.

1994 – PLO leader Yasser Arafat returns to Gaza after 27 years.

1997 – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, published.

2014 – Luis Suárez expelled from 2014 FIFA World Cup for biting.

2014 – Canadian Andrew Wiggins selected No. 1 in NBA draft by Minnesota.

2015 – Connor McDavid selected No. 1 in NHL draft by Edmonton.

2016 – Panama Canal’s third set of locks opens for commercial traffic.

2018 – Quriyat, Oman, registers highest “low” temperature for a day: 42.5C.

2018 – India is named the most dangerous country to be a wom1n.

2018 – First high level talks between Ethiopia and Eritrea in 20 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 26, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Pay close attention to your friends today. One of them may be going through a tough time and need a little extra support and attention. If you can, gather several buddies together and organize an impromptu lunch or dinner or any other activity that allows you to laugh, bond, and share. Your friendships are a treasure to be cherished and nurtured.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your artistic nature is especially heightened today. Your heart and brain are working together to create something great. Use your creative abilities to make a bold statement. Have a good time. There may be a tendency toward laziness. If sitting on the couch is all you want to do, that’s fine. Realize that there’s a great deal of potential energy available to you if you choose to harness it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Nothing will escape your attention today. Your sixth sense is right on target. Your mind is razor sharp and emotions extra sensitive. You will move through this day with your radar fully intact. You’re like a detective cutting through to the core of every issue. You will be able to get quite a bit accomplished with very little effort. Things will naturally flow your way.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel like you’re ready to get the party started today, but for some reason, the people around you aren’t exactly following suit. Perhaps you need to slow down and wait for others to catch up. They may end up not coming around at all. If people say they’re doing fine, don’t necessarily believe them. There’s most likely something brewing beneath the surface that needs attention.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Don’t worry so much about getting things done today. Instead, concentrate on your feelings and relationships. A caring, sensitive attitude is needed, as opposed to a harsh, militant way of dealing with things. You will find that by adopting a tender, nurturing tone, people will be much more receptive to you in general.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Don’t get sad if no one is laughing at your jokes today. It doesn’t mean you aren’t funny. It just means that people may not be in the mood to laugh. Ridiculous as it seems, today is simply a better day to cry. Let out all your pent-up emotions. Talk things over with others. Your heart communicates well through you today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Don’t be shy today. Express how you feel. The more you share with others, the more they will be encouraged to share themselves with you. Today may be filled with a great many tender moments that are worth documenting in your journal tonight. Your thinking is clear and in line with your deepest and truest emotions. You’re the star of the show.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Hold your temper today. No one wants to argue. It may be tough to connect with the people around you, but this isn’t a reason to get upset. Tone things down and speak more softly. Listen to what others have to say. There may be a bit of a disruption in your daily routine. Others may challenge what you’re feeling. Don’t doubt yourself.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is an excellent day for you. You will discover many opportunities. You would do well to work with others by tuning into your sensitive nature and chiming in to the energy of the group. Your grounding and stability are exactly what are needed to give order to the fluctuating, indecisive minds you’re working with.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a good day for you. New opportunities will abound in your regular routine. Work with a group to accomplish something greater than you could do by yourself. Tune in to the energy of the collective. You have exactly the right qualities that others need today. Use them.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your intuition is more reliable than your mind today. This is a terrific day in which you should enjoy a good mood and clear head. Your emotions are high, so take advantage of this energy and share it with others. Your generous, nurturing spirit is in demand. If you had a nickel for every good piece of psychological advice you dispense today, you’d be a millionaire.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel extra dreamy today. Your moods may fluctuate. It may be hard to get other people to share your boisterous good humour. Trying to get people to jump on your bandwagon of excitement may be difficult. Perhaps there’s something going on with them and their emotions that you simply aren’t noticing. Pay attention.