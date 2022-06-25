Today in High Prairie: June 26, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 26, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 26, 2022

1819 – Abner Doubleday, Inventor of baseball

1824 – William Thomson, Physicist [Kelvin Scale]

1854 – Robert Borden, 8th PM of Canada

1866 – Josef Swickard, The Wizard of Oz actor

1878 – Ernest Torrence, Hunchback of Notre Dame actor

1892 – Pearl S. Buck, Good Earth author

1902 – Bill Lear, Lear Jet Corporation CEO

1904 – Peter Lorre, Casablanca actor

1922 – Frances Rafferty, US WWII pin-up girl

1940 – Billy Davis Jr., 5th Dimension singer

1942 – Orin C. Smith, Starbucks CEO

1951 – Rindy Ross, Quarterflash vocalist

1951 – Tony Currenti, AC/DC drummer

1953 – Robert Davi, License to Kill actor

1957 – Patty Smyth, Scandal vocalist

1959 – Mark McKinney, The Kids in the Hall actor

1961 – Greg LeMond, US pro road cyclist

1961 – Terri Nunn, Berlin singer

1964 – Zeng Jinlian, Tallest woman known [8’1”]

1969 – Colin Greenwood, Radiohead musician

1970 – Matt Letscher, The Mask of Zorro actor

1970 – Sean Hayes, Will & Grace actor

1974 – Derek Jeter, New York Yankee

1985 – Urgyen Trinley Dorje, Tibetan spiritual leader

This Day in Local History – June 26, 2022

June 26, 1913: Grouard is assured the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will pass through Grouard instead of 12 miles south due to avoid crossing both Smoky rivers.

June 26, 1913: A tin shop once owned by Welsh Brothers is sold to Georges Signori.

June 26, 1915: The first game of the Grouard Baseball League season is played with the Married Men defeating the Single Men 6-5.

June 26, 1963: The High Prairie Laborteers sport a perfect 4-0-0 record in the Ladies’ Fastball League as play concludes for the week. The crosstown Thunderbirds are 2-1-0 while Enilda is winless in five games.

June 26, 1968: South Peace News reports land has been bought to build a new TD bank.

June 26, 1968: South Peace News reports the swimming pool fund has reached $2,795.

June 26, 1971: Joussard holds a farewell party for Lew Ramstead, who leaves for Rocky Mountain House. He was an avid promotor of hockey.

June 26, 1974: Dorothy J. Cowell is notified she will be receiving a Certificate of Merit from Alberta Disaster Services for her 11 years of service.

June 26, 1977: Peavine Rangers’ pitcher Don Cunningham tosses a no-hitter as the Rangers defeat the Faust Comets 11-0 in the final of the annual High Prairie Playboys Fastball Tournament.

June 26, 1982: Fourteen registered nursing assistants graduate from AVC-Grouard marking the first such ceremony in rural Alberta.

June 26, 1985: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Dolphins are preparing for the summer swim meet season under the direction of coach Cathy Hubar.

June 26, 1991: South Peace News reports AVC reaches a deal to rent the entire Moostoos Building upon its completion.

June 26, 1991: South Peace News reports Kinuso is the last community in Alberta to have phone party lines.

June 26, 1992: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the triple jump at a track and field meet in Kelowna, B.C. He also places fourth in the long jump.

June 26, 1998: Peyre Chrysler celebrates the grand opening of their new showroom.

June 26, 2006: The E.W. Pratt High School grad class donates surplus money from their grad. The school receives $1,000 for new gym equipment and $500 for equipment for the Industrial Arts program; another $500 goes to the PARTY program.

June 26, 2006: Winifred Florence Haynes, who worked at her husband’s optometrist’s office in High Prairie, passes away at the age of 87 years.

June 26, 2007: The E.W. Pratt Grade 12 graduating class disperses its money left over from graduation. It donates $1,000 to the weight room at E.W. Pratt, $1,900 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society and $500 to High Prairie Victim Services.

June 26-28, 2009: A three-day blitz at the North Country Fair results in numerous drug charges. In all, 15 people are arrested for various charges.

June 26, 2013: High Prairie town council recognizes the value of enhanced policing, but still does not commit any money after the M.D. of Big Lakes says they want help funding the program or it will end. Council takes a wait and see attitude by first wanting to know what other governments in the region are contributing.

June 26, 2013: High Prairie town council votes 3-3 to hire a third peace officer. A tie vote defeats the motion and puts the matter in limbo. However, without a clear majority administration decides to not proceed with the hire.

June 26, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to buy a $43,095 ultrasound machine for the High Prairie Hospital.

June 26-28, 2015: Over 2,000 attend the Driftpile Powwow. An astounding 383 dancers register for the powwow.

June 26, 2016: The High Prairie Bantam Outlaws football team’s application to join the Peace Country Bantam Football League is unanimously approved.

June 26, 2016: Anne Beamish passes away in Sherwood Park at the age of 86 years. She worked for over 30 years at the High Prairie Hospital.

June 26, 2017: High Prairie Cpl. Anita Doktor is charged with impaired driving. She pleads not guilty. Her trial is set for Feb. 21, 2018.

June 26, 2017: High Prairie resident Darlene Johnson collects $364.32 during a one-minute shopping spree at High Prairie Super A.

June 26, 2018: High Prairie resident Gay Olanski writes a letter to High Prairie town council outlining several concerns about the operation of the indoor pool.

June 26-30, 2019: Peavine’s Lynn Smith wins the Canadian Lady 1 trapshooting title in St. Thomas, Ont.

June 26, 2019: Violet Komisar writes a letter to South Peace News expressing her disappointment with the vandalism at the Railway Mural Project.

June 26, 2019: South Peace News reports that claims from Big Lakes County councillors have risen 51 per cent in two years: to $421,025 in 2018 from $277,924 in 2016, despite tough economic times.

June 26, 2019: South Peace News reports in its Joussard School News report that Wapastinm Isadore-Bellerose scores 100 per cent in the Grade 6 Math Provincial Achievement Test.

June 26, 2019: Enilda and area residents convince Big Lakes County to keep the Enilda waste transfer station open without it being supervised.

This Day in World History – June 26, 2022

1284 – According to Lüneburg manuscript, piper leads 130 children away.

1498 – Toothbrush invented in China using boar bristles.

1797 – Charles Newbold patents the first cast-iron plow.

1843 – Hong Kong proclaimed a British Crown Colony.

1870 – First section of Atlantic City Boardwalk opens.

1894 – Karl Benz of Germany receives US patent for gasoline-driven auto.

1900 – Dr. Walter Reed begins research that beats Yellow Fever.

1911 – Nieuport sets an aircraft speed record of 133 k/hr.

1915 – Germany suppresses “Vorwarts” newspaper after it calls for peace.

1936 – First flight of FW61 helicopter.

1940 – End of USSR experimental calendar; Gregorian readopted 6/27.

1945 – United Nations Charter signed by 50 nations in San Francisco.

1946 – Fred Allen’s last radio show, his guest is Jack Benny.

1959 – Queen Elizabeth & President Eisenhower open St. Lawrence Seaway.

1960 – British Somaliland [now Somalia] gains independence from Britain.

1960 – Madagascar declares independence from France.

1963 – Dutch second Chamber condemns commercial TV.

1968 – Iwo Jima & Bonin Islands returned to Japan by US.

1974 – The Universal Product Code is scanned for the first time [gum].

1975 – Indian PM Indira Gandhi declares a state of emergency.

1977 – Elvis Presley sings in Indianapolis, his last performance.

1978 – First dedicated oceanographic satellite, SEASAT 1, launched.

1979 – “Moonraker”, 11th James Bond film starring Roger Moore, premieres.

1989 – Canada updates coins with a new portrait of the Queen.

1990 – Eight US radio stations boycott kd lang, due to her anti-meat ad.

1994 – PLO leader Yasser Arafat returns to Gaza after 27 years.

1997 – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, published.

2014 – Luis Suárez expelled from 2014 FIFA World Cup for biting.

2014 – Canadian Andrew Wiggins selected No. 1 in NBA draft by Minnesota.

2015 – Connor McDavid selected No. 1 in NHL draft by Edmonton.

2016 – Panama Canal’s third set of locks opens for commercial traffic.

2018 – Quriyat, Oman, registers highest “low” temperature for a day: 42.5C.

2018 – India is named the most dangerous country to be a woman.

2018 – First high level talks between Ethiopia and Eritrea in 20 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 26, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Although you are normally a sociable person who feels most comfortable in the company of others, today you might rather be alone. You could feel a little under the weather or be stressed from job-related worries. You probably need some rest, but you also could benefit from taking a brisk walk. That will work off some tension, get the endorphins going, and have you feeling yourself again!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You tend to enjoy solitude, and today you might feel more reclusive than usual. You could be invited to spend time with friends but not feel like accepting. You might even feel a little irritated by them. This is a great day to go for a workout or throw yourself into projects of your own. Physical activity will get rid of stress and help your concentration. Go to it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today there might be tension in the air with no discernible cause. Family members could seem preoccupied with problems they can not quite define. Your natural inclination might be to try to cheer them up, but it probably will not work. Do not be too annoyed if they do not respond to your efforts. It is not them. It is the planets. This is a great day to jog, do aerobics, or otherwise work off tension!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could get some mysterious phone calls today, like wrong numbers or hang-ups. Other people might seem less communicative than usual, and you are likely to be preoccupied with your own thoughts. You might feel a bit more nervous than usual, but that should go away if you take a brisk walk or get some other exercise. If you have been thinking about doing some writing, this is the day to start!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Confusion over money matters might come up for you today. You may need to check your records in order to shed light on some past transactions. Do not panic. All should be well. You just need to ascertain the facts. You might have some rather intense dreams tonight. Write them down. You will want to remember them later, as they could reveal a lot about your current situation. They might also inspire future projects!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Someone close to you might seem more preoccupied than usual, and perhaps a bit difficult to deal with. Do not take this personally. It has little if anything to do with you. He or she does not want to share their troubles. You might be feeling a bit tense and jumpy, but this is nothing to worry about. Take a brisk walk or work out. This should bring some relief!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might be feeling a bit tense, and you probably will not understand why. The secret? It is the planets! You might tend to jump at unexpected noises or take offense where none is intended. Relations with others could be a little strained, necessitating some communication about how you are feeling. Try to work off the tension by taking a brisk walk or perhaps working out at the gym!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You probably are not going to feel much like socializing today, though friends might contact you. Your patience has worn a bit thin and you could get annoyed at incidents that normally would not bother you. Therefore, this is not a good day for group communication. It might be best to have a good workout and then rest. You will probably feel much better after you are done!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Uptight is the word for today. At some point you might find yourself the centre of attention. While you normally might not mind, now it could make you a bit nervous. When you find everyone looking at you and expecting you to say something, say it, keep it short, and then withdraw. You are not in the mood. Visit your favourite online sites and read about subjects that interest you to relieve the stress!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are likely to want to be left alone with your own thoughts today. Relaxing with a good book might be at the top of your agenda, and you are not liable to want to be interrupted. Noise and requests that do not usually bother you might tick you off, so it is best to try to spend some time alone. Also try to be your usual considerate self. To release tension, take a walk!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Worries over money could have you edgier than usual. While you may be doing well, you still could be insecure and think your funds might not stretch far enough. Try to consider the situation objectively. You will probably be relieved by what you find. Others’ demands on your time might irritate you more than usual. The best way to escape this kind of tension is to go for a workout or walk!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You probably crave solitude. Even though you may have committed to doing something for a friend or relative, now you find the idea irritating. You could have some tasks of your own you would rather work on, or you might simply want to go for a workout and burn off some tension. The latter idea is a good one. Perhaps if you exercise early, you will feel more like fulfilling your obligations!