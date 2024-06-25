Today in High Prairie: June 26, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 26, 2024

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Northland School.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. $3 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 26, 2024

1819 – Abner Doubleday, Inventor of baseball

1824 – William Thomson, Physicist [Kelvin Scale]

1854 – Robert Borden, 8th PM of Canada

1866 – Josef Swickard, The Wizard of Oz actor

1878 – Ernest Torrence, Hunchback of Notre Dame actor

1892 – Pearl S. Buck, Good Earth author

1902 – Bill Lear, Lear Jet Corporation CEO

1904 – Peter Lorre, Casablanca actor

1922 – Frances Rafferty, US WWII pin-up girl

1940 – Billy Davis Jr., 5th Dimension singer

1942 – Orin C. Smith, Starbucks CEO

1951 – Rindy Ross, Quarterflash vocalist

1951 – Tony Currenti, AC/DC drummer

1953 – Robert Davi, License to Kill actor

1957 – Patty Smyth, Scandal vocalist

1959 – Mark McKinney, The Kids in the Hall actor

1961 – Greg LeMond, US pro road cyclist

1961 – Terri Nunn, Berlin singer

1964 – Zeng Jinlian, Tallest woman known [8’1”]

1969 – Colin Greenwood, Radiohead musician

1970 – Matt Letscher, The Mask of Zorro actor

1970 – Sean Hayes, Will & Grace actor

1974 – Derek Jeter, New York Yankee

1985 – Urgyen Trinley Dorje, Tibetan spiritual leader

This Day in Local History – June 26, 2024

June 26, 1913: Grouard is assured the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will pass through Grouard instead of 12 miles south due to avoid crossing both Smoky rivers.

June 26, 1913: A tin shop once owned by Welsh Brothers at Grouard is sold to Georges Signori.

June 26, 1915: The first game of the Grouard Baseball League season is played with the Married Men defeating the Single Men 6-5.

June 26, 1963: The High Prairie Laborteers sport a perfect 4-0-0 record in the Ladies’ Fastball League as play concludes for the week. The crosstown Thunderbirds are 2-1-0 while Enilda is winless in five games.

June 26, 1968: South Peace News reports land has been bought to build a new TD bank.

June 26, 1968: South Peace News reports the swimming pool fund has reached $2,795.

June 26, 1971: Joussard holds a farewell party for Lew Ramstead, who leaves for Rocky Mountain House. He was an avid promotor of hockey.

June 26, 1977: Peavine Rangers’ pitcher Don Cunningham tosses a no-hitter as the Rangers defeat the Faust Comets 11-0 in the final of the annual High Prairie Playboys Fastball Tournament.

June 26, 1982: Fourteen registered nursing assistants graduate from AVC-Grouard marking the first such ceremony in rural Alberta.

June 26, 1985: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Dolphins are preparing for the summer swim meet season under the direction of coach Cathy Hubar.

June 26, 1991: South Peace News reports AVC reaches a deal to rent the entire Moostoos Building upon its completion.

June 26, 1991: South Peace News reports Kinuso is the last community in Alberta to have phone party lines.

June 26, 1992: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the triple jump at a track and field meet in Kelowna, B.C. He also places fourth in the long jump.

June 26, 1998: Peyre Chrysler celebrates the grand opening of their new showroom.

June 26, 2006: The E.W. Pratt High School grad class donates surplus money from their grad. The school receives $1,000 for new gym equipment and $500 for equipment for the Industrial Arts program; another $500 goes to the PARTY program.

June 26, 2006: Winifred Florence Haynes, who worked at her husband’s optometrist’s office in High Prairie, passes away at the age of 87 years.

June 26, 2007: The E.W. Pratt Grade 12 graduating class disperses its money left over from graduation. It donates $1,000 to the weight room at E.W. Pratt, $1,900 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society and $500 to High Prairie Victim Services.

June 26-28, 2009: A three-day blitz at the North Country Fair results in numerous drug charges. In all, 15 people are arrested for various charges.

June 26, 2013: High Prairie town council recognizes the value of enhanced policing, but still does not commit any money after the M.D. of Big Lakes says they want help funding the program or it will end. Council takes a wait and see attitude by first wanting to know what other governments in the region are contributing.

June 26, 2013: High Prairie town council votes 3-3 to hire a third peace officer. A tie vote defeats the motion and puts the matter in limbo. However, without a clear majority administration decides to not proceed with the hire.

June 26, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to buy a $43,095 ultrasound machine for the High Prairie Hospital.

June 26-28, 2015: Over 2,000 attend the Driftpile Powwow. An astounding 383 dancers register for the powwow.

June 26, 2016: The High Prairie Bantam Outlaws football team’s application to join the Peace Country Bantam Football League is unanimously approved.

June 26, 2016: Anne Beamish passes away in Sherwood Park at the age of 86 years. She worked for over 30 years at the High Prairie Hospital.

June 26, 2017: High Prairie Cpl. Anita Doktor is charged with impaired driving. She pleads not guilty. Her trial is set for Feb. 21, 2018.

June 26, 2017: High Prairie resident Darlene Johnson collects $364.32 during a one-minute shopping spree at High Prairie Super A.

June 26-30, 2019: Peavine’s Lynn Smith wins the Canadian Lady 1 trapshooting title in St. Thomas, Ont.

June 26, 2019: Violet Komisar writes a letter to South Peace News expressing her disappointment with the vandalism at the Railway Mural Project.

June 26, 2019: South Peace News reports that claims from Big Lakes County councillors have risen 51 per cent in two years: to $421,025 in 2018 from $277,924 in 2016, despite tough economic times.

June 26, 2019: South Peace News reports in its Joussard School News report that Wapastinm Isadore-Bellerose scores 100 per cent in the Grade 6 Math Provincial Achievement Test.

June 26, 2019: Enilda and area residents convince Big Lakes County to keep the Enilda waste transfer station open without it being supervised.

This Day in World History – June 26, 2024

1284 – According to Lüneburg manuscript, piper leads 130 children away.

1498 – Toothbrush invented in China using boar bristles.

1797 – Charles Newbold patents the first cast-iron plow.

1843 – Hong Kong proclaimed a British Crown Colony.

1870 – First section of Atlantic City Boardwalk opens.

1894 – Karl Benz of Germany receives US patent for gasoline-driven auto.

1900 – Dr. Walter Reed begins research that beats Yellow Fever.

1911 – Nieuport sets an aircraft speed record of 133 k/hr.

1915 – Germany suppresses “Vorwarts” newspaper after it calls for peace.

1936 – First flight of FW61 helicopter.

1940 – End of USSR experimental calendar; Gregorian readopted 6/27.

1945 – United Nations Charter signed by 50 nations in San Francisco.

1946 – Fred Allen’s last radio show, his guest is Jack Benny.

1959 – Queen Elizabeth & President Eisenhower open St. Lawrence Seaway.

1960 – British Somaliland [now Somalia] gains independence from Britain.

1960 – Madagascar declares independence from France.

1963 – Dutch second Chamber condemns commercial TV.

1968 – Iwo Jima & Bonin Islands returned to Japan by US.

1974 – The Universal Product Code is scanned for the first time [gum].

1975 – Indian PM Indira Gandhi declares a state of emergency.

1977 – Elvis Presley sings in Indianapolis, his last performance.

1978 – First dedicated oceanographic satellite, SEASAT 1, launched.

1979 – “Moonraker”, 11th James Bond film starring Roger Moore, premieres.

1989 – Canada updates coins with a new portrait of the Queen.

1990 – Eight US radio stations boycott kd lang, due to her anti-meat ad.

1994 – PLO leader Yasser Arafat returns to Gaza after 27 years.

1997 – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, published.

2014 – Luis Suárez expelled from 2014 FIFA World Cup for biting.

2014 – Canadian Andrew Wiggins selected No. 1 in NBA draft by Minnesota.

2015 – Connor McDavid selected No. 1 in NHL draft by Edmonton.

2016 – Panama Canal’s third set of locks opens for commercial traffic.

2018 – Quriyat, Oman, registers highest “low” temperature for a day: 42.5C.

2018 – India is named the most dangerous country to be a woman.

2018 – First high level talks between Ethiopia and Eritrea in 20 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 26, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is an excellent day to tell people exactly how you feel! Your emotions are more stable than usual, so open up and let your heart speak. What you learn today will be extremely valuable for the future, so pay attention. Keep an eye on what is real, but feel free to let your heart explore all possibilities. Follow your emotions and trust your instincts. You stand to gain quite a bit!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today may be tough for you! It might seem like nothing is fitting into place. Could it be you are trying to be someone you are not? If things are not working out, do not press the issue. You are better off waiting for a time when you feel more confident about who you are and where you are going. Have a cup of tea and relax. Releasing stress can free your energy for other uses!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Enjoy yourself today! You have a great deal to be grateful for, so give thanks. Take pride in all you have accomplished so far and share your joy with others. Feel free to let go of the reins and sit back and get comfortable. You have worked hard for a reason. If you do not enjoy life now, when are you going to do it? Take time to be with loved ones tonight!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today may be one of those days when you do not know which way to turn! You are spinning around, and no direction looks good to you. For some reason, your engine will not turn off, and you just keep going in circles. If you can, stop and take a rest. Walk around for a while until your head stops spinning. Wait until the air clears before making your next major move!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Romance is coming your way today as long as you stay level-headed about the immediate situation! Take care of menial daily tasks and then let your heart soar. You will find you have a strong connection to your emotions. Trust your instincts and feel free to let your heart take control. Be realistic about your relationships with others but push the boundaries once they have been set!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your emotions may be a bit reserved today! It is OK to take a break from the activity and simply lay low. This is a good time to sit back and receive. Do not make any sudden moves. Let the energy of the day take you where it will. The closer you can get to the intuitiveness of your inner self, the closer you will be to a romantic partner or family member!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Family issues play an important role today! Speak from your heart and tell your closest relatives how much they really mean to you. In general, you might feel a bit reserved with your energy. Do not feel like you have to make any great strides just now. It is more a time to enjoy what you have worked for. Kick back and reap the rewards of all your hard work!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel some indecision regarding a loved one today! Something could be urging you to act in this department, yet you might find you just want to lay low. Realize there is an important next step you must take. Think the situation through before you make a move. In fact, this day is best spent gathering data. Perhaps you should wait before doing something about it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is a great day to work on getting yourself together! Your emotions are stable, leaving your heart free to soar in the clouds. Feel free to daydream. Now is a good time to make plans with a romantic partner, if possible. Solidify your relationship and confirm your commitment to each other. If you are single, now is a good time to set a plan in motion that will bring you closer to your greatest fantasy!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is a somewhat conservative air to your feelings today! You might be called on to get serious for a second and take care of business. This may not be a bad idea. Believe it or not, this grounded nature can help you move into a deeper relationship with someone special. Let your creative nature shine through and try to do more listening than talking. Make your dreams a reality!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a conflicting push-pull aspect at play that may leave you feeling a bit unsure of how to proceed! On the one hand, you feel like you want to plan and get your emotions stabilized so you can function at full capacity. On the other hand, there may be something pulling you into the clouds. This is your heart talking. Listen to it and find a compromise between the two energies!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Get your chores done early today so you have time to play tonight! Plan a romantic evening with someone you love, if possible. Feel free to let your imagination carry you to a whole new realm of pleasure. Today is a great day to explore more of your artistic nature and begin to manifest some of the ideas that have been rattling around in your head for some time!