Today in High Prairie: June 27, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – June 27, 2021

This Day in Local History: June 27, 2021

June 27, 1913: Moise Hogue purchases the general store in Grouard owned by V. Filteau.

June 27, 1962: The Men’s Club of the St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie announces plans to build a new church, 48 by 120 feet, with a seating capacity of 400, to be built west of the school.

June 27, 1970: Willis Wilson loses his barn to fire in Salt Prairie.

June 27, 1072: In an effort to secure the rapeseed crushing plant that was eventually built at Sexsmith, High Prairie town council extends an option on land selected for the plant by two months.

June 27, 1972: Fred Dumont is presented with a plaque for his 26 years of service to HPSD by Mena Olsen, secretary-treasurer of ATA Local 62, and Harold Cuts, president of the ATA local 62.

June 27, 1973: South Peace News reports Dawn Simmonds is chosen as the Northern Alberta Honey Queen. It’s the last time the contest is held.

June 27, 1974: The Medicine Bottle Drug Mart opens.

June 27, 1976: Due to heavy rains, the Heart River floods washing away roads and flooding crops.

June 27, 1977: Sexsmith celebrates the opening of its rapeseed crushing plant.

June 27, 1979: Howard Lamb begins his job as High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt.

June 27, 1981: About 75 people attend the official reopening of the High Prairie Sports Palace arena.

June 27, 1984: Over 400 local people sign a petition against the construction of the Swan Hills special waste treatment centre.

June 27, 1987: The High Prairie Golf Club opens six of its new grass greens.

June 27, 1987: High Prairie’s Hazel Kroetch wins three gold medals and one silver at the Alberta Special Olympics in Cardston.

June 27, 1990: South Peace News reports the contract for the installation of snow making machines at the Little Smoky Ski Hill goes to tender.

June 27, 1993: The High Prairie mosquito baseball team posts a perfect 3-0 record after the first portion of qualifying playoffs at Fairview. The peewee team splits its two games.

June 27, 1994: Troy Beamish, 24, of HP dies in an accident.

June 27, 1997: Whitefish First Nation celebrates the opening of their new administration centre.

June 27, 2000: High Prairie RCMP arrest four individuals in relation to a recent rash of break and enters, thefts and mischiefs in town.

June 27, 2001: Rain nixes the need to siphon over 65 million cubic metres of water from Lesser Slave Lake. Slave Lake and High Prairie councils were in a bitter debate over the issue.

June 27, 2001: Town manager Rod Griffiths tells council only two people have applied so far for the newly-created town special constable job.

June 27, 2001: Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, of Thailand, visits High Prairie.

June 27, 2001: The Sturgeon Lake Blues inform the NPHL they plan to bid for entry at the league’s September meeting.

June 27, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes holds it annual barbecue. The next day, council decides to make it an annual event due to its popularity.

June 27, 2007: Court of Queen’s Bench Justice J. Topolinski places the Whitefish Band No. 459 in receivership.

June 27, 2007: South Peace News publishes census numbers indicating High Prairie’s dismal growth over a 40-year period. Stats show in increase of only 12.78 people a year from 1966-2006. Slave Lake’s growth is 124.68 people a year over the same time period.

June 27, 2007: A man flees an accident scene by the High Prairie Hospital after stealing a truck and running into Chris Hunt.

June 27, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Charlie Rose dies at the age of 77 years. He farmed in Big Meadow for 44 years and was active in the community.

June 27, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes donates $25,000 to the STARS Helipad at the Grande Prairie Hospital.

June 27, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time area farmer Arthur Allen Henkel at the age of 73 years.

June 27, 2012: South Peace News publishes a letter from The Power Alternative’s Jim Padilla, accusing Town of High Prairie Councillors Michael Smith and Barry Sharkawi of not supporting his company’s plans to build a biodiesel plant in town. Both Smith and Sharkawi deny the accusations.

June 27, 2012: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont refuses to disclose details about the proposed High Prairie Hospital after meeting with the minister in Edmonton except to say that the plans are sitting on the minister’s desk.

June 27, 2012: Alberta Municipal Affairs sends Sandra Dohei and Aleks Nelson to observe High Prairie town council’s affairs. It’s the first meeting of council they attended. They instruct council on how to properly pass bylaws.

June 27, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Michael Smith proposes an off-leash dog park at council’s meeting.

June 27, 2012: Marigold Enterprises holds its first Farmer’s Market.

June 27, 2013: Mayor Linda Cox decides to not charge for signing cheques after hearing council’s disapproval. It is also reported that attending a son’s Grade 12 graduation and attending Remembrance Day ceremonies were acceptable past claims.

June 27, 2013: HPE Grade 4 student Ajani Reyes chops his hair – which he has been growing since September – and raises $1,370 for disadvantaged children in the Locks of Love campaign.

June 27, 2015: The High Prairie Mosquito Chiefs Baseball Club wins a tournament in Athabasca.

June 27, 2016: Shirley Kasinec passes away at the age of 78 years.

June 27, 2018: Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard is granted a leave of absence by council from Sept. 23 to Nov. 15. No reason is cited.

June 27, 2018: Big Lakes County refuses to endorse a proposal by Big Meadow – Enilda Councillor Donald Bissell to enact a beaver bounty.

June 27, 2018: Amiro’s Steak House owner Barry Sharkawi is elected president of the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce. Marigold’s Joanne Miller accepts the position of vice-chair.

June 27, 2018: A new clock is erected in the Civic Square at a cost of $14,400, not including installation. It was paid for by the High Prairie Sesquicentennial Committee.

