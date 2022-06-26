Today in High Prairie: June 27, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 27, 2022

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Outdoor Activity. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 27, 2022

1849 – Harriet Ayer, US cosmetics manufacturer

1859 – Mildred J. Hill, “Happy Birthday To You”

1862 – May Irwin, Canadian comedienne

1880 – Helen Keller, US activist, author

1884 – Forrester Harvey, Rebecca actor

1889 – Moroni Olsen, Annie Oakley actress

1899 – Juan Trippe, Pan Am Airlines founder

1907 – John McIntire, Wagon Train actor

1927 – Bob Keeshan, Captain Kangaroo actor

1929 – Dick the Bruiser, US pro wrestler

1930 – Ross Perot, US failed presidential candidate

1931 – Charles Bronfman, Montreal Expos owner

1935 – Laurent Terzieff, Head Over Heels actor

1938 – Kathryn Beaumont, Alice in Wonderland voice

1942 – Bruce Arthur, Beach Boys producer

1942 – Frank Mills, Music Box Dancer composer

1951 – Julia Duffy, Newhart actress

1959 – Lorrie Morgan, US country singer

1975 – Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man actor

1984 – Khloé Kardashian, US reality TV star

1987 – Ed Westwick, Gossip Girl actor

1991 – Madylin Sweeten, Everybody Loves Raymond actress

1999 – Chandler Riggs, The Walking Dead actor

This Day in Local History – June 27, 2022

June 27, 1913: Moise Hogue purchases the general store in Grouard owned by V. Filteau.

June 27, 1962: The Men’s Club of the St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie announces plans to build a new church, 48 by 120 feet, with a seating capacity of 400, to be built west of the school.

June 27, 1970: Willis Wilson loses his barn to fire in Salt Prairie.

June 27, 1970: Fresh food is airlifted into Wabasca as a flood cuts off supply lines into the community.

June 27, 1072: In an effort to secure the rapeseed crushing plant that was eventually built at Sexsmith, High Prairie town council extends an option on land selected for the plant by two months.

June 27, 1972: Fred Dumont is presented with a plaque for his 26 years of service to HPSD by Mena Olsen, secretary-treasurer of ATA Local 62, and Harold Cuts, president of the ATA local 62.

June 27, 1973: South Peace News reports Dawn Simmonds is chosen as the Northern Alberta Honey Queen. It’s the last time the contest is held.

June 27, 1974: The Medicine Bottle Drug Mart opens.

June 27, 1976: Due to heavy rains, the Heart River floods washing away roads and flooding crops.

June 27, 1977: Sexsmith celebrates the opening of its rapeseed crushing plant.

June 27, 1979: Howard Lamb begins his job as High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt.

June 27, 1984: Over 400 local people sign a petition against the construction of the Swan Hills special waste treatment centre.

June 27, 1987: The High Prairie Golf Club opens six of its new grass greens.

June 27, 1987: High Prairie’s Hazel Kroetch wins three gold medals and one silver at the Alberta Special Olympics in Cardston.

June 27, 1988: High Prairie Dolphins Anna Pozak-Anders, Roger Spencer, Robin McCallum and Ryan MacDonald all win aggregate titles at the Grande Prairie swim meet.

June 27, 1990: South Peace News reports the contract for the installation of snow making machines at the Little Smoky Ski Hill go to tender.

June 27, 1994: Troy Beamish, 24, of High Prairie, dies in an accident.

June 27, 1997: The Whitefish First Nation celebrates the opening of their new administration centre.

June 27, 2000: The High Prairie Playboys defeat the nine-time defending Valleyview and District Men’s Fastball League champion Valleyview Fountain Tire Eagles 9-1 at Jaycee Park.

June 27, 2001: Rain nixes the need to siphon over 65 million cubic metres of water from Lesser Slave Lake. Slave Lake and High Prairie councils were in a bitter debate over the issue.

June 27, 2001: Town manager Rod Griffiths tells council only two people have applied so far for the newly-created town special constable job.

June 27, 2001: Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, of Thailand, visits High Prairie.

June 27, 2001: The Sturgeon Lake Blues inform the NPHL they plan to bid for entry at the league’s September meeting.

June 27, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes holds it annual barbecue. The next day, council decides to make it an annual event due to its popularity.

June 27, 2007: Court of Queen’s Bench Justice J. Topolinski places the Whitefish Band No. 459 in receivership.

June 27, 2007: South Peace News publishes census numbers indicating High Prairie’s dismal growth over a 40-year period. Stats show in increase of only 12.78 people a year from 1966-2006. Slave Lake’s growth is 124.68 people a year over the same time period.

June 27, 2007: A man flees an accident scene by the High Prairie Hospital after stealing a truck and running into Chris Hunt.

June 27, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Charlie Rose dies at the age of 77 years. He farmed in Big Meadow for 44 years and was actively involved in the community.

June 27-28, 2009: The Alberta Provincial Gymkhana Association holds a gymkhana at the Elks Pro Rode Grounds as part of its circuit.

June 27, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time area farmer Arthur Allen Henkel at the age of 73 years.

June 27, 2012: South Peace News publishes a letter from The Power Alternative’s Jim Padilla, accusing Town of High Prairie Councillors Michael Smith and Barry Sharkawi of not supporting his company’s plans to build a biodiesel plant in town. Both Smith and Sharkawi deny the accusations.

June 27, 2012: Alberta Municipal Affairs sends Sandra Dohei and Aleks Nelson to observe High Prairie town council’s affairs. It’s the first meeting of council they attended. They instruct council on how to properly pass bylaws.

June 27, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Michael Smith proposes an off-leash dog park at council’s meeting.

June 27, 2012: Marigold Enterprises holds its first Farmer’s Market.

June 27, 2013: Mayor Linda Cox decides to not charge for signing cheques after hearing council’s disapproval. It is also reported that attending a son’s Grade 12 graduation and attending Remembrance Day ceremonies were acceptable past claims.

June 27, 2013: HPE Grade 4 student Ajani Reyes chops his hair – which he has been growing since September – and raises $1,370 for disadvantaged children in the Locks of Love campaign.

June 27, 2016: Shirley Kasinec passes away at the age of 78 years.

June 27, 2018: Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard is granted a leave of absence by council from Sept. 23 to Nov. 15. No reason is cited.

June 27, 2018: Big Lakes County refuses to endorse a proposal by Big Meadow – Enilda Councillor Donald Bissell to enact a beaver bounty.

June 27, 2018: Amiro’s Steak House owner Barry Sharkawi is elected president of the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce. Marigold’s Joanne Miller accepts the position of vice-chair.

June 27, 2018: A new clock is erected in the Civic Square at a cost of $14,400, not including installation. It was paid for by the High Prairie Sesquicentennial Committee.

June 27, 2019: Barry Sharkawi is re-elected High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president at the annual general meeting. It is Sharkawi’s second term as president.

This Day in World History – June 27, 2022

1652 – New Amsterdam enacts first speed limit law in North America.

1693 – First women’s magazine “Ladies’ Mercury” published in London.

1709 – Peter the Great of Russia defeats Sweden at Battle of Poltava.

1759 – British general James Wolfe begins the siege of Quebec.

1778 – Liberty Bell returns home to Philadelphia after British departure.

1923 – First aerial refueling in a DH-4B biplane occurs.

1929 – First colour TV demo, performed by Bell Laboratories in New York.

1940 – USSR returns to Gregorian calendar.

1950 – US sends 35 military advisers to South Vietnam.

1950 – North Korean troops reach Seoul, UN asks members to aid South Korea.

1954 – First atomic power station opens – Obninsk, near Moscow in Russia.

1960 – Chlorophyll “A” is first synthesized.

1962 – Ross Perot begins Electronic Data Systems.

1967 – The world’s first ATM is installed in London.

1968 – Ludvik Vaculik publishes “Manifest of 2000 words” in Prague.

1974 – “Flip Wilson Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1981 – “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes returns to No. 1 slot.

1986 – In referendum, Irish uphold ban on divorce.

1986 – World Court rules US aid to Nicaraguan contras illegal.

1992 – 193rd ranked Olhovsky defeats No. 1 seed Jim Courier at Wimbledon.

1994 – Aerosmith is first major band to let fans download a full new track.

2005 – “Bad Day” single is first song to sell 2 million digital copies in US.

2007 – Gordon Brown becomes PM of the United Kingdom.

2008 – Bill Gates steps down as Chairman of Microsoft Corporation.

2014 – NHL’s Coyotes franchise changes name from Phoenix to Arizona.

2017 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has reached 2 billion monthly users.

2017 – EU fines Google record $2.7B for unfair competition practices.

2018 – Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa 2 arrives at asteroid Ryugu.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 27, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Get your chores done early today so you have time to play tonight. Plan a romantic evening with someone you love, if possible. Feel free to let your imagination carry you to a whole new realm of pleasure. Today is a great day to explore more of your artistic nature and begin to manifest some of the ideas that have been rattling around in your head for some time!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is an excellent day to tell people exactly how you feel. Your emotions are more stable than usual, so open up and let your heart speak. What you learn today will be extremely valuable for the future, so pay attention. Keep an eye on what is real, but feel free to let your heart explore all possibilities. Follow your emotions and trust your instincts. You stand to gain quite a bit!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today may be tough for you. It might seem like nothing is fitting into place. Could it be you are trying to be someone you are not? If things are not working out, do not press the issue. You are better off waiting for a time when you feel more confident about who you are and where you are going. Have a cup of tea and relax. Releasing stress can free your energy for other uses!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Enjoy yourself today! You have a great deal to be grateful for, so give thanks. Take pride in all you have accomplished so far and share your joy with others. Feel free to let go of the reins and sit back and get comfortable. You have worked hard for a reason. If you do not enjoy life now, when are you going to do it? Take time to be with loved ones tonight!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today may be one of those days when you do not know which way to turn. You are spinning around, and no direction looks good to you. For some reason, your engine will not turn off, and you just keep going in circles. If you can, stop and take a rest. Walk around for a while until your head stops spinning. Wait until the air clears before making your next major move!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Romance is coming your way today as long as you stay level-headed about the immediate situation. Take care of menial daily tasks and then let your heart soar. You will find you have a strong connection to your emotions. Trust your instincts and feel free to let your heart take control. Be realistic about your relationships with others but push the boundaries once they have been set!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your emotions may be a bit reserved today. It is OK to take a break from the activity and simply lay low. This is a good time to sit back and receive. Do not make any sudden moves. Let the energy of the day take you where it will. The closer you can get to the intuitiveness of your inner self, the closer you will be to a romantic partner or family member!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Family issues play an important role today. Speak from your heart and tell your closest relatives how much they really mean to you. In general, you might feel a bit reserved with your energy. Do not feel like you have to make any great strides just now. It is more a time to enjoy what you have worked for. Kick back and reap the rewards of all your hard work!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel some indecision regarding a loved one today. Something could be urging you to act in this department, yet you might find that you just want to lay low. Realize there is an important next step you must take. Think the situation through before you make a move. In fact, this day is best spent gathering data. Perhaps you should wait before doing something about it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a great day to work on getting yourself together. Your emotions are stable, leaving your heart free to soar in the clouds. Feel free to daydream. Now is a good time to make plans with a romantic partner if possible. Solidify your relationship and confirm your commitment to each other. If you are single, now is a good time to set a plan in motion that will bring you closer to your greatest fantasy!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a somewhat conservative air to your feelings today. You might be called on to get serious for a second and take care of business. This may not be a bad idea. Believe it or not, this grounded nature can help you move into a deeper relationship with someone special. Let your creative nature shine through and try to do more listening than talking. Make your dreams a reality!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is a conflicting push-pull aspect at play that may leave you feeling a bit unsure of how to proceed. On the one hand, you feel like you want to plan and get your emotions stabilized so you can function at full capacity. On the other hand, there may be something pulling you into the clouds. This is your heart talking. Listen to it and find a compromise between the two energies!