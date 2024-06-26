Today in High Prairie: June 27, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 27, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 27, 2024

1849 – Harriet Ayer, US cosmetics manufacturer

1859 – Mildred J. Hill, “Happy Birthday To You”

1862 – May Irwin, Canadian comedienne

1880 – Helen Keller, US activist, author

1884 – Forrester Harvey, Rebecca actor

1889 – Moroni Olsen, Annie Oakley actress

1899 – Juan Trippe, Pan Am Airlines founder

1907 – John McIntire, Wagon Train actor

1927 – Bob Keeshan, Captain Kangaroo actor

1929 – Dick the Bruiser, US pro wrestler

1930 – Ross Perot, US failed presidential candidate

1931 – Charles Bronfman, Montreal Expos owner

1935 – Laurent Terzieff, Head Over Heels actor

1938 – Kathryn Beaumont, Alice in Wonderland voice

1942 – Bruce Arthur, Beach Boys producer

1942 – Frank Mills, Music Box Dancer composer

1951 – Julia Duffy, Newhart actress

1959 – Lorrie Morgan, US country singer

1975 – Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man actor

1984 – Khloé Kardashian, US reality TV star

1987 – Ed Westwick, Gossip Girl actor

1991 – Madylin Sweeten, Everybody Loves Raymond actress

1999 – Chandler Riggs, The Walking Dead actor

This Day in Local History – June 27, 2024

June 27, 1913: Moise Hogue purchases the general store in Grouard owned by V. Filteau.

June 27, 1962: The Men’s Club of the St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie announces plans to build a new church, 48 x 120 feet, with a seating capacity of 400, to be built west of the school.

June 27, 1970: Willis Wilson loses his barn to fire in Salt Prairie.

June 27, 1970: Fresh food is airlifted into Wabasca as a flood cuts off supply lines into the community.

June 27, 1072: In an effort to secure the rapeseed crushing plant that was eventually built at Sexsmith, High Prairie town council extends an option on land selected for the plant by two months.

June 27, 1972: Fred Dumont is presented with a plaque for his 26 years of service to HPSD by Mena Olsen, secretary-treasurer of ATA Local 62, and Harold Cuts, president of the ATA local 62.

June 27, 1973: South Peace News reports Dawn Simmonds is chosen as the Northern Alberta Honey Queen. It’s the last time the contest is held.

June 27, 1974: The Medicine Bottle Drug Mart opens.

June 27, 1976: Due to heavy rains, the Heart River floods washing away roads and flooding crops.

June 27, 1977: Sexsmith celebrates the opening of its rapeseed crushing plant.

June 27, 1979: Howard Lamb begins his job as High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt.

June 27, 1984: Over 400 local people sign a petition against the construction of the Swan Hills special waste treatment centre.

June 27, 1987: The High Prairie Golf Club opens six of its new grass greens.

June 27, 1987: High Prairie’s Hazel Kroetch wins three gold medals and one silver at the Alberta Special Olympics in Cardston.

June 27, 1990: South Peace News reports the contract for the installation of snow making machines at the Little Smoky Ski Hill go to tender.

June 27, 1994: Troy Beamish, 24, of High Prairie, dies in an accident.

June 27, 1997: The Whitefish First Nation celebrates the opening of their new administration centre.

June 27, 2000: The High Prairie Playboys defeat the nine-time defending Valleyview and District Men’s Fastball League champion Valleyview Fountain Tire Eagles 9-1 at Jaycee Park.

June 27, 2001: Rain nixes the need to siphon over 65 million cubic metres of water from Lesser Slave Lake. Slave Lake and High Prairie councils were in a bitter debate over the issue.

June 27, 2001: Town manager Rod Griffiths tells council only two people have applied so far for the newly-created town special constable job.

June 27, 2001: Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, of Thailand, visits High Prairie.

June 27, 2001: The Sturgeon Lake Blues inform the NPHL they plan to bid for entry at the league’s September meeting.

June 27, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes holds it annual barbecue. The next day, council decides to make it an annual event due to its popularity.

June 27, 2007: Court of Queen’s Bench Justice J. Topolinski places the Whitefish Band No. 459 in receivership.

June 27, 2007: South Peace News publishes census numbers indicating High Prairie’s dismal growth over a 40-year period. Stats show in increase of only 12.78 people a year from 1966-2006. Slave Lake’s growth is 124.68 people a year over the same time period.

June 27, 2007: A man flees an accident scene by the High Prairie Hospital after stealing a truck and running into Chris Hunt.

June 27, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Charlie Rose dies at the age of 77 years. He farmed in Big Meadow for 44 years and was actively involved in the community.

June 27, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time area farmer Arthur Allen Henkel at the age of 73 years.

June 27, 2012: South Peace News publishes a letter from The Power Alternative’s Jim Padilla, accusing Town of High Prairie Councillors Michael Smith and Barry Sharkawi of not supporting his company’s plans to build a biodiesel plant in town. Both Smith and Sharkawi deny the accusations.

June 27, 2012: Alberta Municipal Affairs sends Sandra Dohei and Aleks Nelson to observe High Prairie town council’s affairs. It is the first meeting of council they attended. They instruct council on how to properly pass bylaws.

June 27, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Michael Smith proposes an off-leash dog park at council’s meeting.

June 27, 2012: Marigold Enterprises holds its first Farmer’s Market.

June 27, 2013: Mayor Linda Cox decides to not charge for signing cheques after hearing council’s disapproval. It is also reported that attending a son’s Grade 12 graduation and attending Remembrance Day ceremonies were acceptable past claims.

June 27, 2013: HPE Grade 4 student Ajani Reyes chops his hair – which he has been growing since September – and raises $1,370 for disadvantaged children in the Locks of Love campaign.

June 27, 2018: Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard is granted a leave of absence by council from Sept. 23 to Nov. 15. No reason is cited.

June 27, 2018: Big Lakes County refuses to endorse a proposal by Big Meadow – Enilda Councillor Donald Bissell to enact a beaver bounty.

June 27, 2018: Amiro’s Steak House owner Barry Sharkawi is elected president of the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce. Marigold’s Joanne Miller accepts the position of vice-chair.

June 27, 2018: A new clock is erected in the Civic Square at a cost of $14,400, not including installation. It was paid for by the High Prairie Sesquicentennial Committee (High Prairie taxpayers).

June 27, 2019: Barry Sharkawi is re-elected High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president at the annual general meeting. It is Sharkawi’s second term as president.

This Day in World History – June 27, 2024

1652 – New Amsterdam enacts first speed limit law in North America.

1693 – First women’s magazine “Ladies’ Mercury” published in London.

1709 – Peter the Great of Russia defeats Sweden at Battle of Poltava.

1759 – British general James Wolfe begins the siege of Quebec.

1778 – Liberty Bell returns home to Philadelphia after British departure.

1923 – First aerial refueling in a DH-4B biplane occurs.

1929 – First colour TV demo, performed by Bell Laboratories in New York.

1940 – USSR returns to Gregorian calendar.

1950 – US sends 35 military advisers to South Vietnam.

1950 – North Korean troops reach Seoul, UN asks members to aid South Korea.

1954 – First atomic power station opens – Obninsk, near Moscow in Russia.

1960 – Chlorophyll “A” is first synthesized.

1962 – Ross Perot begins Electronic Data Systems.

1967 – The world’s first ATM is installed in London.

1968 – Ludvik Vaculik publishes “Manifest of 2000 words” in Prague.

1974 – “Flip Wilson Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1981 – “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes returns to No. 1 slot.

1986 – In referendum, Irish uphold ban on divorce.

1986 – World Court rules US aid to Nicaraguan contras illegal.

1992 – 193rd ranked Olhovsky defeats No. 1 seed Jim Courier at Wimbledon.

1994 – Aerosmith is first major band to let fans download a full new track.

2005 – “Bad Day” single is first song to sell 2 million digital copies in US.

2007 – Gordon Brown becomes PM of the United Kingdom.

2008 – Bill Gates steps down as Chairman of Microsoft Corporation.

2014 – NHL’s Coyotes franchise changes name from Phoenix to Arizona.

2017 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has reached 2 billion monthly users.

2017 – EU fines Google record $2.7B for unfair competition practices.

2018 – Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa 2 arrives at asteroid Ryugu.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 27, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Expect to find yourself ministering to the needs of colleagues and family members today! People around you might need to draw upon your insights into human nature in order to understand themselves and others. Your common sense could prove valuable to them. In the process of sharing your wisdom with others, you might also shed some light on emotional situations of your own. You could surprise yourself!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might feel especially intellectually and creatively inspired, and you could discuss your ideas with others! The process of communication could open new doors in your mind and result in some fascinating insights concerning whatever you are pursuing at this time. Sometime in the course of your conversations, do not be surprised if you find that one of your friends needs a sympathetic ear. Enjoy your day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A close friend or member of your household could be having money problems and want to draw on your good business sense in order to understand the situation and find ways to put it right. As you are likely to be feeling especially sensitive to the needs of others today, you could be of valuable help to this person and anyone else who might need some insights!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Heightened intuition and ESP could lead to some interesting conversations with others who are blown away by your insights into their thoughts, feelings, and desires! You could also be feeling more expressive than usual. You might want to channel some of that inspiration into writing, speaking, or some other form of self-expression. Reading may also prove especially valuable at this time!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A higher level of intuition and inspiration than is usual for you could enhance your artistic talents! A powerful drive to express the stories, pictures, or music that may be flooding your mind could result in your spending as much of the day as possible in seclusion, jotting down thoughts and ideas. By day’s end, you might have spent most of your free time alone yet be very satisfied with the results!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Moving ahead is today’s key phrase! You should be feeling very optimistic and excited about goals you have set for yourself. You are probably confident you will reach them, and all will go well. This positive attitude spills over into your relationships. You should be in just the right frame of mind to encourage friends to go for their dreams and give them any assistance they need!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Inspiration is the keyword for the day! You may be feeling highly motivated to move on with what others consider impossible dreams. “Impossible” has never stopped you before, and you are not likely to let it stop you today. You are more likely to consider all contingencies carefully in order to make them work. Friends could be inspired by your vision and determination and follow your example. Go for it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – An increased understanding of distant cultures as well as curiosity about the people who live there could spur you on to further learning about those places! Friends or groups with which you are affiliated could be involved in some way. You are likely to channel a lot of energy into intellectual activities today and inspire others to do the same. Take a walk at some point during the day to clear your head!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The opportunity to increase your income could spur you to channel more energy and inspiration into career and business matters. Some vivid, intense dreams might reveal a lot about you and your motivations, which could increase your self-awareness and make everything easier for you. The drive to succeed in material and spiritual matters is likely to play a powerful role in everything you do today. Onward and upward!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The desire for travel might hit you today, perhaps to visit a friend who lives far away, and you could set the wheels in motion to make it happen at some point in the future! Socializing could take up your evening, if possible, and you might talk to some interesting people. A friend may need a sympathetic ear. As you are especially sensitive to others right now, you are prepared to hear a sad story. Otherwise, your day should go well!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might hear about opportunities to increase your income, either through your current employment, a new job, or perhaps a project of your own. You are likely to channel a great deal of energy and inspiration to this end. Others may want to pitch in and help you. You are liable to feel energetic and optimistic. This, in turn, can help you attract more opportunities. Go for it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – All your relationships could be enhanced today by your increased sensitivity to the needs and feelings of others! You may provide a sympathetic ear to melancholy friends, help someone resolve problems, or both. Whatever it is, rest assured your efforts will not go unappreciated. You will probably grow closer to the ones who mean the most to you now, including a significant other!