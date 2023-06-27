Today in High Prairie: June 28, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 28, 2023

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

Noon – High Prairie Pride Walk begins at HP Friendship Centre.

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 – 8 p.m. – Peace Regional Concert Series at 12-Foot Davis Events Park.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 28, 2023

1491 – Henry VIII, King of England

1703 – John Wesley, Co-founder Methodist movement

1712 – Jean-Jacques Rousseau, French philosopher

1824 – Paul Broca, Located speech center [brain]

1825 – Emil Erlenmeyer, Erlenmeyer flask inventor

1922 – Michael Vale, Dunkin’ Donuts mascot

1926 – Mel Brooks, Spaceballs actor

1926 – Robert Ledley, Invented the CT scanner

1929 – Donald Dubbins, From Here to Eternity actor

1932 – Pat Morita, Karate Kid Actor

1937 – George Knudson, Canadian golfer

1939 – Klaus Schmiegel, Invented Prozac

1946 – Gilda Radner, Saturday Night Live actress

1954 – Alice Krige, Chariots of Fire actress

1960 – John Elway, Denver Broncos

1967 – Gil Bellows, Ally McBeal actor

1969 – Danielle Brisebois, Archie’s Place actress

1971 – Elon Musk, Paypal inventor

1986 – Shadia Simmons, Canadian actress

1990 – Jasmine Richards, Camp Rock actress

This Day in Local History – June 28, 2023

June 28, 1967: South Peace News reports on the appointment of Leonard Sahlin as weed inspector in Salt Prairie.

June 28, 1967: McLennan celebrates the opening of its new hospital wing.

June 28, 1970: The West End Racing Club celebrates its official opening with a day of racing 5 1/2 miles west of High Prairie.

June 28, 1971: Heavy rains cause flooding in the lower areas of Horse Lakes but High Prairie is spared because of the completion of the new channel in the spring of 1971. The golf course suffers extensive flooding.

June 28, 1973: The High Prairie Lions pledge $10,000 for a proposed new swimming pool at a town council meeting. Council then announces construction will begin in August.

June 28, 1974: The Boyd Department Store celebrates it grand opening.

June 28, 1984: The M.D. of Smoky River rezones land paving the way for construction of the Kathleen Fertilizer Plant near Kathleen.

June 28, 1986: The Alberta government announces a $100,000 flood aid package for Lesser Slave Lake farmers. Farmers says the plan will not cover all damages.

June 28, 1992: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win 12 races at a swim meet in Valleyview. Kerdessa Perry wins four races while Steven VandeBurgt and Ian Griffiths each win three.

June 28, 1999: The Loon River Cree First Nation signs an agreement giving them 45,000 acres, $22 million in cash and $29 million in capital construction.

June 28, 2000: Jack Burley cuts the ribbon to officially celebrate Freson IGA’s new expansion.

June 28, 2000: High Prairie town councillors increase their monthly honourariums. The mayor’s pay went to $120 per month from $112.50; the deputy mayor’s pay increased to $70 from $66.67 and councillors’ pay rose to $50 from $47.50.

June 28, 2000: High Prairie town council agrees to give a new tree to each person building a new home.

June 28, 2001: Atikameg honours sisters Anna and Rosalie Tallman for their heroic deed in saving the life of Michael Letrendre, 8, in an accident on May 23 which killed six others.

June 28, 2006: High Prairie Greyhound manager Warren Wilson writes the M.D. of Big Lakes opposing their plans to start a public transit bus system on the south shore of Lesser Slave Lake and High Prairie. He says Greyhound already provides the service.

June 28, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes council decides the annual barbecue is so popular they make it an annual event.

June 28, 2008: Amy Lichter begins work as High Prairie’s new recreation director.

June 28, 2008: Property at Hilliard’s Bay Estates sells like hotcakes during an auction. All 51 lots are sold at prices ranging from $75,000 to $275,000 for lakefront lots.

June 28, 2010: The Town of High Prairie’s economic development committee hears a decision on whether to build a No Frills store in town this year will be made by mid-July. The message is received by economic development officer Brian Holmberg. CAO John Eriksson says he knew nothing about Holmberg’s e-mail.

June 28, 2010: Members of the Town of High Prairie’s economic development committee express displeasure over a letter sent to various businesses asking they build in High Prairie. The letter contains no incentives to persuade businesses to come to town.

June 28, 2010: Town of High Prairie’s economic development committee member Gordon Olson says they need to focus on industry in addition to attracting new stores to town. Laurie Keay adds the town appears to be stagnant while others around such as Valleyview grow.

June 28, 2015: Eileen Dvornek wins the truck raffle at the Triangle Demolition Derby and Mud Bog Races.

June 28, 2016: High Prairie town council stalls a proposed green lights bylaw after Mayor Linda Cox and Councillor Donna Deynaka wanted more information. The bylaw would allow firefighters to install flashing green lights in their vehicles in order to get to emergencies quicker.

June 28, 2016: High Prairie town council proposes a minimum tax, designed to recoup the costs of cleaning streets and snow clearing on vacant properties.

June 28, 2016: High Prairie town council grants the High Prairie Seed Co-op its annual tax forgiveness. Under an agreement signed in 2009, the co-op gets a tax break until 2018.

June 28, 2017: South Peace News reports East Prairie Metis Settlement receives a $50,000 Taking Action Against Elder Abuse grant. East Prairie is one of 31 recipients across Alberta.

June 28, 2017: The proposed Tim Hortons store in High Prairie hits a snag when it’s discovered that an underground transformer at a nearby property will affect the power supply.

June 28, 2017: Big Lakes County hears about the growing problem of tall buttercup in the county.

This Day in World History – June 28, 2023

1635 – French colony of Guadeloupe established in Caribbean.

1762 – First reported counterfeiting attempt occurs in Boston.

1762 – Russian Tsarina Catherine II seizes power.

1820 – Tomato is proven to be non-poisonous.

1832 – Gerrit Moll measures noise of guns.

1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria in Westminster Abbey, London.

1846 – Saxophone is patented by Antoine-Joseph Sax.

1859 – First dog show held in Newcastle-on-Tyne, England.

1895 – French painter Paul Gauguin leaves France for Tahiti for second time.

1902 – US buys concession to build Panama Canal from French, $40 million.

1904 – SS Norge sinks; 635+ die. Highest naval loss until Titanic.

1914 – Archduke Franz Ferdinand assassinated; start of World War I.

1919 – Treaty of Versailles, ending WWI, signed in France.

1926 – Mercedes Benz forms when DMG and Benz and Cie merge.

1935 – FDR orders a federal gold vault to be built at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

1946 – Enrico de Nicola becomes first President of Italy.

1950 – North Korean forces capture Seoul, opening phase of Korean War.

1956 – First atomic reactor built for private research operates.

1965 – First US ground combat forces in Vietnam authorized.

1971 – US Supreme Court overturns draft evasion conviction of Muhammad Ali.

1973 – Lawsuit in Detroit challenges Little League’s “no girls” rule.

1974 – Wings release single “Band on the Run”.

1975 – Golfer Lee Trevino is struck by lightning at Western Open.

1978 – UNICEF chooses rock group Kansas as ambassadors of goodwill.

1986 – Irish population condemns divorce.

1996 – The Constitution of Ukraine is signed into law.

2005 – A final design for Manhattan’s Freedom Tower is formally unveiled.

2006 – Republic of Montenegro admitted as 192nd member of United Nations.

2018 – Neolithic wooden trackway 2,300 years old uncovered in England.

2018 – Amsterdam elects its first-ever woman mayor in 675 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 28, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Despite all your rage, you are still just a rat in a cage. Get out of your box. Influences from other people may cause some serious transformation in your mindset. Let your belief systems loose to morph into other frames of mind. Consider new ways of living. Do things to get out of the social confines of how you should live your life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be anxious to say what is on your mind today. Words are on the tip of your tongue and you are not afraid to let them spill out. Be careful. There is a danger you will put your foot in your mouth. Your words may come across as harsher than you intended. Be sensitive of other people’s emotions. Do not unload your problems on others.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your mind is extra clear today. Make sure you are helping yourself as well as others. Take care of any tasks that require a great deal of brainpower. You have a tremendous ability to figure out any mental problem. Communicate with confidence. Contact people you have not heard from in a while. They will be pleasantly surprised to hear from you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do your thing today, and do not take garbage from others. Take control of the issue when you see that something needs to get done. Others may be acting rashly and see things differently than you do. Do not change your point of view just to make it easier on others. If people are in your way, confront them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You will be able to think clearly today. Do the best you can with what you have to work with. Do your thing and let people do theirs. Do not dwell on others’ dramas. You should enjoy a good working relationship with mechanical objects, and it is a great time to invest in a new gadget or appliance for your home. Do not be a cheapskate. Spend to make life easier.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not wait for an invitation to speak your mind. No one will ask what you think. Express yourself. You have given other people plenty of time to have their say. It is now time to chime in with your opinion. Do not be an observer. Be an active player and help shape the conversation and the events of the day with your powerful words and thoughts.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mind is sharp as a tack today. There is a great deal of power behind your thoughts, so use it wisely. Take this energy to work and see how much you can accomplish. Lady Luck is on your side. The key is to put your brain in motion. Plow forward with new ideas and do not look back. Jump in with both feet. Hesitation will cause you to falter.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – What are you waiting for? You are not going to meet anyone new by staying inside all the time. You are not going to become a rock star if you never pick up an instrument. Do not do anything halfway today. If you love someone, tell him or her. You never know what will happen tomorrow. Take control and express your true feelings.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not waste time today. Act with courage. Tap your primal nature and throw caution to the wind. Your wit and keen mind provide you with opportunities you should jump on. Link with groups and contribute to projects. Nothing will escape your attention. Enjoy games of wit and puzzles that exercise your brain.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is a powerful force urging you to act today. Someone may be working counter to your aims and trying to rub you the wrong way. Do not let people outwit you. You have just as much right to express your opinions as anyone else. Use the power of your mind to come out on top in any situation. Freedom is a state of mind. Do something that makes you want to dance.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Put the pedal to the metal today and have confidence in all your actions. There is a great deal of power in your words. There is a tremendous amount of information that needs to be exchanged, and you are at the hub of this activity. What you learn may be transformative. Actively participate in the conversation.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Something about silence does not seem right to you today. Keep talking. Eventually someone will say something meaningful. Latch on to lucrative ideas and keep your ears open for new opportunities. The stranger you pass on the street while going for coffee could be your new best friend. Strike up a conversation with the person standing next to you in line.