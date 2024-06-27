Today in High Prairie: June 28, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 28, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

5 p.m. – Ridin’ for Reed at Spruce Point Park Rodeo Grounds.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 28, 2024

1491 – Henry VIII, King of England

1703 – John Wesley, Co-founder Methodist movement

1712 – Jean-Jacques Rousseau, French philosopher

1824 – Paul Broca, Located speech center [brain]

1825 – Emil Erlenmeyer, Erlenmeyer flask inventor

1922 – Michael Vale, Dunkin’ Donuts mascot

1926 – Mel Brooks, Spaceballs actor

1926 – Robert Ledley, Invented the CT scanner

1929 – Donald Dubbins, From Here to Eternity actor

1932 – Pat Morita, Karate Kid Actor

1937 – George Knudson, Canadian golfer

1939 – Klaus Schmiegel, Invented Prozac

1946 – Gilda Radner, Saturday Night Live actress

1954 – Alice Krige, Chariots of Fire actress

1960 – John Elway, Denver Broncos

1967 – Gil Bellows, Ally McBeal actor

1969 – Danielle Brisebois, Archie’s Place actress

1971 – Elon Musk, Paypal inventor

1986 – Shadia Simmons, Canadian actress

1990 – Jasmine Richards, Camp Rock actress

This Day in Local History – June 28, 2024

June 28, 1967: South Peace News reports on the appointment of Leonard Sahlin as weed inspector in Salt Prairie.

June 28, 1967: McLennan celebrates the opening of its new hospital wing.

June 28, 1970: The West End Racing Club celebrates its official opening with a day of racing 5 1/2 miles west of High Prairie.

June 28, 1971: Heavy rains cause flooding in the lower areas of Horse Lakes but High Prairie is spared because of the completion of the new channel in the spring of 1971. The golf course suffers extensive flooding.

June 28, 1973: The High Prairie Lions pledge $10,000 for a proposed new swimming pool at a town council meeting. Council then announces construction will begin in August.

June 28, 1974: The Boyd Department Store celebrates it grand opening.

June 28, 1984: The M.D. of Smoky River rezones land paving the way for construction of the Kathleen Fertilizer Plant near Kathleen.

June 28, 1986: The Alberta government announces a $100,000 flood aid package for Lesser Slave Lake farmers. Farmers says the plan will not cover all damages.

June 28, 1992: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win 12 races at a swim meet in Valleyview. Kerdessa Perry wins four races while Steven VandeBurgt and Ian Griffiths each win three.

June 28, 1999: The Loon River Cree First Nation signs an agreement giving them 45,000 acres, $22 million in cash and $29 million in capital construction.

June 28, 2000: Jack Burley cuts the ribbon to officially celebrate Freson IGA’s new expansion.

June 28, 2000: High Prairie town councillors increase their monthly honourariums. The mayor’s pay went to $120 per month from $112.50; the deputy mayor’s pay increased to $70 from $66.67 and councillors’ pay rose to $50 from $47.50.

June 28, 2000: High Prairie town council agrees to give a new tree to each person building a new home.

June 28, 2001: Atikameg honours sisters Anna and Rosalie Tallman for their heroic deed in saving the life of Michael Letrendre, 8, in an accident on May 23 which killed six others.

June 28, 2006: High Prairie Greyhound manager Warren Wilson writes the M.D. of Big Lakes opposing their plans to start a public transit bus system on the south shore of Lesser Slave Lake and High Prairie. He says Greyhound already provides the service.

June 28, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes council decides the annual barbecue is so popular they make it an annual event.

June 28, 2008: Amy Lichter begins work as High Prairie’s new recreation director.

June 28, 2008: Property at Hilliard’s Bay Estates sells like hotcakes during an auction. All 51 lots are sold at prices ranging from $75,000 to $275,000 for lakefront lots.

June 28, 2010: The Town of High Prairie’s economic development committee hears a decision on whether to build a No Frills store in town this year will be made by mid-July. The message is received by economic development officer Brian Holmberg. CAO John Eriksson says he knew nothing about Holmberg’s e-mail.

June 28, 2010: Members of the Town of High Prairie’s economic development committee express displeasure over a letter sent to various businesses asking they build in High Prairie. The letter contains no incentives to persuade businesses to come to town.

June 28, 2010: Town of High Prairie’s economic development committee member Gordon Olson says they need to focus on industry in addition to attracting new stores to town. Laurie Keay adds the town appears to be stagnant while others around such as Valleyview grow.

June 28, 2015: Eileen Dvornek wins the truck raffle at the Triangle Demolition Derby and Mud Bog Races.

June 28, 2016: High Prairie town council stalls a proposed green lights bylaw after Mayor Linda Cox and Councillor Donna Deynaka wanted more information. The bylaw would allow firefighters to install flashing green lights in their vehicles in order to get to emergencies quicker.

June 28, 2016: High Prairie town council proposes a minimum tax, designed to recoup the costs of cleaning streets and snow clearing on vacant properties.

June 28, 2016: High Prairie town council grants the High Prairie Seed Co-op its annual tax forgiveness. Under an agreement signed in 2009, the co-op gets a tax break until 2018.

June 28, 2017: South Peace News reports East Prairie Metis Settlement receives a $50,000 Taking Action Against Elder Abuse grant. East Prairie is one of 31 recipients across Alberta.

June 28, 2017: The proposed Tim Hortons store in High Prairie hits a snag when it’s discovered that an underground transformer at a nearby property will affect the power supply.

June 28, 2017: Big Lakes County hears about the growing problem of tall buttercup in the county.

This Day in World History – June 28, 2024

1635 – French colony of Guadeloupe established in Caribbean.

1762 – First reported counterfeiting attempt occurs in Boston.

1762 – Russian Tsarina Catherine II seizes power.

1820 – Tomato is proven to be non-poisonous.

1832 – Gerrit Moll measures noise of guns.

1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria in Westminster Abbey, London.

1846 – Saxophone is patented by Antoine-Joseph Sax.

1859 – First dog show held in Newcastle-on-Tyne, England.

1895 – French painter Paul Gauguin leaves France for Tahiti for second time.

1902 – US buys concession to build Panama Canal from French, $40 million.

1904 – SS Norge sinks; 635+ die. Highest naval loss until Titanic.

1914 – Archduke Franz Ferdinand assassinated; start of World War I.

1919 – Treaty of Versailles, ending WWI, signed in France.

1926 – Mercedes Benz forms when DMG and Benz and Cie merge.

1935 – FDR orders a federal gold vault to be built at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

1946 – Enrico de Nicola becomes first President of Italy.

1950 – North Korean forces capture Seoul, opening phase of Korean War.

1956 – First atomic reactor built for private research operates.

1965 – First US ground combat forces in Vietnam authorized.

1971 – US Supreme Court overturns draft evasion conviction of Muhammad Ali.

1973 – Lawsuit in Detroit challenges Little League’s “no girls” rule.

1974 – Wings release single “Band on the Run”.

1975 – Golfer Lee Trevino is struck by lightning at Western Open.

1978 – UNICEF chooses rock group Kansas as ambassadors of goodwill.

1986 – Irish population condemns divorce.

1996 – The Constitution of Ukraine is signed into law.

2005 – A final design for Manhattan’s Freedom Tower is formally unveiled.

2006 – Republic of Montenegro admitted as 192nd member of United Nations.

2018 – Neolithic wooden trackway 2,300 years old uncovered in England.

2018 – Amsterdam elects its first-ever woman mayor in 675 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 28, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The day does not begin until you clear your head and take stock of some pending personal issues! You might be making mountains out of molehills. Realize there is a path for everybody. Put your aggression away today. It is powerful, but it will not do any good. Keep your power under wraps. Concentrate on the mundane tasks that need to be done. Why not make a list?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today might be a somewhat difficult day for you! Instinctively, you will want to escape the situation and explore your freedom, but something will be holding you back. Take care of the bills on your desk and deal with the mess in the bedroom. Clearing the physical space around you will help clear your mental space, too. You will footloose and fancy free soon enough!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The world is wide open to you today! Take advantage of all the great things on offer. You may not realize it, but you have a loyal fan club building in the wings. The things you say and do affect others. This is a fantastic day to take charge and lead others who seem to be floundering. Your grounded mind and solid perspective are incredible assets in any situation!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Speak your mind today, but do not take offense if it seems like no one is listening. Do not push your viewpoint. Concentrate on your goals and aspirations, and feel free to push them to the limit. You might have been doing a lot of talking lately. Getting those ideas out there is a great thing. Now is the time when you need to lay some solid groundwork for those ideas to manifest!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Get your head out of the clouds today and come back to Earth for just a little bit! There are some things you need to take care of here. Mundane tasks and routine jobs will not be painful after you set your mind to getting them done. You will be able to accomplish quite a bit. Just make sure to keep a level head about the reality of the situation!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Bring things down to Earth today! Get grounded and enjoy the day. You will find the more you slow down and adopt a caring, sensitive, receptive attitude, the more things will naturally flow your way. This is not a day to fight. It is a day to connect with others on a symbiotic level. Nurture yourself and others. Get/give a massage and snuggle up close to those you love!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is a fantastic day for you so enjoy yourself fully! Your emotions will be stable, and you will find you have a very expansive sense of well-being. Your self-confidence is strong, and you should use this to your advantage. This energy may be subtle, but if you tune into it early in the day and set a plan for what you want to accomplish, you will find you can be quite productive!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a good day for you to simply get things done! Take care of those annoying tasks that have been building up for a while. You have a great opportunity to accomplish quite a bit. People are less concerned with frivolous drivel and gossip than they are with setting a plan for meeting an important goal. Contribute to this trend by getting serious about the tasks at hand!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your emotions may seem a bit muddy today and you might not understand the reason why! Share your thoughts with others, and you should find that talking it out will help you sort through the maelstrom of feelings. If you need to, shift things down to second gear for a little more power. Take your time. Do not let others rush you into believing something that you know is not true!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are going to get it all today! You may not be feeling especially powerful, and in fact, some around you may be trying to make you feel incompetent. Realize this is a passing trend and you will soon bounce back to your true self. Open your aperture up a little more than usual and let more light into your life. You can shoot some of the best shots today!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today is a day to shine, so make sure you are giving it your all! Get the credit you deserve for all you do. Try not to fall into self-pity. Be yourself and people will naturally follow your lead. Now is an excellent time to make some plans for the future. Stay grounded and on target with your goals. Make sure you are not thrown off course by other people’s whims!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is a day of contrasts for you! Eat chocolate in the morning and go jogging in the afternoon. Sleep in late and go to bed early. It is also a day of grounding. If you can, spend time at home and make more phone calls than usual. Clean your desk and organize a bookshelf. Why not clean the refrigerator while you are at it? Take care of your pets, too!