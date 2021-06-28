Today in High Prairie: June 29, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 29, 2021

Kinuso Hamlet Cleanup! Place waste by property line by 1 p.m. for pickup!

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – June 29, 2021

Robert Monteith

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 29, 2021

Jasper Dalke

Koen Sloat

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 29, 2021

1849 – Sergei Witte, First PM of Russia

1901 – Frieda Inescort, Pride & Prejudice actress

1916 – Ruth Warrick, Citizen Kane actress

1919 – Slim Pickens, Blazing Saddles actor

1929 – Pat Crawford Brown, Desperate Housewives actress

1932 – Soon Tech Oh, Missing in Action 2 actor

1943 – Eva Boyd , Locomotion singer

1944 – Gary Busey, Buddy Holly Story actor

1948 – Fred Grandy, The Love Boat actor

1949 – Ian Paice, Deep Purple drummer

1951 – Don Rosa, Scrooge McDuck illustrator

1961 – Sharon Lawrence, NYPD Blue actress

1962 – Amanda Donohoe, LA Law actress

1968 – Theoren Fleury, Calgary Flames

This Day in Local History: June 29, 2021

June 29, 1969: The official grand opening is held at the Green Acres Golf Course west of town.

June 29, 1969: George Stephenson, an original member of the Winagami Beach Association in 1954, is given a wagon wheel lamp in recognition of his years of service.

June 29, 1972: About 50,000 eastern brook trout are released into Blue Lake south of High Prairie. Biologists say they should be ready to catch in the winter of 1973-74.

June 29, 1987: The High Prairie Recreation Board gets tough with the High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Association and tells them to not walk horses near the pool or playground. If they don’t comply, the recreation board says they will refuse the association the right to use the arena.

June 29, 1989: Alberta Metis ratify a $310 million deal from the Alberta government. The deal covers land, economic development and self-government over a 17-year period.

June 29, 1989: Brenda May Isadore, 17, of Driftpile, dies in an accident at the Athabasca River bridge.

June 29, 2000: Earl Douglas Auger, 23, of Grouard, is sent to prison for two years for his part in the beating of Grouard’s John Edwards April 7.

June 29, 2001: Agricore closes its elevator in High Prairie.

June 29, 2005: High Prairie town council hears opposition to its plans to annex property in the town’s west end. Some residents in the area ask what benefits they will receive while others demand a better road.

June 29, 2005: Grouard Councilor Fern Welch tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that she sees tourism potential the old Grouard Bridge.

June 29, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes announces that Pat Olansky is the new planning and development officer replacing Cedric Gerrard.

June 29, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to go in a new direction after giving recreation grant money to the Grouard Community Association.

June 29, 2006: Linda Taylor, who lives on the Sunset House Road west of High Prairie, is worried after an encounter with a wild boar.

June 29-30, 2006: Eight different truckers volunteer their time and expense to haul gravel to the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre location.

June 29, 2007: A youth, 17, murders a relative in Gift Lake and is later charged with second-degree murder. It is said in youth court the boy is from Gift Lake; however, it is later discovered he is from Cadotte Lake.

June 29, 2007: Sucker Creek Chief Jaret Cardinal announces a partnership to develop a bio-fuel project in Sucker Creek. Completion is pegged for June or July 2008.

June 29, 2007: Sucker Creek First Nation and Tolko Industries sign a new agreement to strengthen ties between the two.

June 29, 2009: Don and Loretta Hewko donate $10,000 to the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation for the CT Scan.

June 29, 2009: Lorna Eloise Kemp passes away in High Prairie at the age of 88 years.

June 29, 2010: St. Albert lawyer Cam McCoy announces he is dropping his class action ‘Sharing Needles” lawsuit against the High Prairie Hospital. He says not enough people stepped forward to consider the suit he was pursuing.

June 29, 2010: Harvey James Mitchell, 34, of Valleyview, is charged with making a crank 911 call after he reports a woman jumped off the West Prairie River Bridge.

June 29, 2011: Mabel Grey receives Northern Lakes College’s Honourary Diploma at Convocation. She worked at the college when it first opened in the 1970s until 2005.

June 29, 2015: Erica Thiessen is hired as the Town of High Prairie’s second peace officer.

This Day in World History – June 29, 2021

512 – A solar eclipse is recorded by a monastic chronicler in Ireland.

1534 – Jacques Cartier discovers Prince Edward Island.

1613 – Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre burns during “Henry VIII” play.

1850 – British ex-PM Robert Peel falls off horse; dies three days later.

1858 – Great fire in London docks.

1888 – First [known] recording of classical music made.

1914 – Jina Guseva attempts to assassinate Grigori Rasputin.

1922 – France grants 1 sq/km at Vimy Ridge tax-free to Government of Canada.

1926 – Arthur Meighen returns to office as PM of Canada.

1927 -First flight from West Coast arrives in Hawaii.

1939 – Dixie Clipper completes first commercial plane flight to Europe.

1945 – Ruthenia, formerly in Czechoslovakia, annexed by Soviet Union.

1949 – South Africa begins implementing apartheid; no mixed marriages.

1956 – Charles Dumas makes first high jump over seven feet.

1963 – Beatles’ first song “From Me to You” hits UK charts.

1964 – First draft of Star Trek’s pilot “Cage” released.

1967 – Jayne Mansfield, American actress, dies in a car crash.

1976 – The Seychelles become independent from the United Kingdom.

1983 – Angel Cordero wins his 5,000th horse race.

1990 – World’s first female diocesan Anglican bishop appointed, New Zealand.

1996 – Superman’s Action Comic #1 [1938] auctioned at Sotheby at $61,900.

2007 – Two car bombs are found in the heart of London at Picadilly Circus.

2008 – Thomas Beatie, world’s first pregnant man, gives birth to a daughter.

2009 – Bernard Madoff sentenced to 150 years for massive Ponzi scheme.

2012 – 15,000 Japanese anti-nuclear protesters block Japanese PM’s office.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 29, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re feeling rather sensitive today. You may want to rescue every injured animal from the side of the road. Combine this nurturing, loving instinct with a warrior drive that will take charge and lead the fight. This powerful energy duo is very action oriented. Send your loving, internal instincts out into the world to do good.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Other people may be stroking your fur in the wrong direction. There’s a great deal of fiery energy in the air today that’s promoting a “me first” attitude. It may come in direct conflict with your peaceful, diplomatic nature. Also, people may be a bit more sensitive than usual. It will be harder to stomach the slights or insults that result. You have your work cut out for you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Latch on to what your mind has to say today. More than likely, your rational brain knows the right way to go. Your mood may dictate the action, but let your brain handle the steering. Don’t get overly worked up over nothing. Tempers may rise in heated debates over what is and isn’t fair. Be part of the solution, not the problem.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There’s a greater burst of energy coming your way today than there has been in a while. It’s as if you’re making a new start and now is your chance to begin with a fresh new attitude. Realize a sensitive nature is what will help you be victorious on this day. Keep your mind focused inward while you pursue outwardly directed activities.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – People and situations egg you on today. It may seem like there’s contention around every corner. Remember your path is the one that you chose. You may or may not have anticipated the barriers, but they’re unavoidable. The key to success is to strike the right balance between inner and outer activities. Don’t direct all your frustration at others. Don’t hold it all in, either.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be a pioneer in your world today. Go on an adventure with a courageous spirit. Your emotions are fired up and ready to go. Your instincts are ready for a new challenge. If anything slows you down today, it will be your rational thinking. Your self-protection mechanism may kick in just when things start to get exciting. Strike the right balance.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mind is surprisingly clear today, and your thinking fits in line with what your ego has set out to accomplish. The key for you is to let your emotions speak. Take charge and let yourself go after what you want. While you’ve spent the last couple days in contemplation, the next few days should be more action oriented.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mood is likely quite good, and you have an added boost of self-confidence that will help you along in just about any project you undertake. While the last couple days may have felt slow and a bit stagnant, today you’re ready to take action. Someone has just lit the pilot light and now you’re ready to fire up again.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your brain may be on one side of the fence today while your emotions are on the other. The challenge will be to find a working resolution between them. Your mind is moving toward a more sensitive and receptive approach, while your heart is in more of an attack mode. Unfortunately, these two energies don’t normally work well together. Your job is to find a healthy balance.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – One of the themes today is giving versus receiving. You may be asked to handle many tasks at once, something you’re naturally quite good at. There’s a strong need to take action and get things done, while you may also feel a strong inward pull asking you to settle down and reflect. Both are valid emotions, and both should be honoured as you go through your day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’re in line with your warrior instincts today, which reminds you to align with your dreams. The tricky part is how you’re going to plan your attack so there’s an equal balance of give and take. Today’s prevailing energies may catch you in a difficult situation. Sometimes an outwardly directed, argumentative approach is the only way to push through the roadblock.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re feeling frisky today, and you’re happy to take the lead. It seems like the starting gate has just opened and you’re leading the charge. The one thing that could put a damper on the race is your rational mind reminding you that it’s also important to stop. Look around and reflect on what’s going on around you. Incorporate both energies into your day.