Today in High Prairie: June 29, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 29, 2024

Spruce Point Park Rodeo (Day 1 of 2).

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Curling Rink.

11 p.m. Kinuso Canada Day Prade at Main Street.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 29, 2024

1849 – Sergei Witte, First PM of Russia

1901 – Frieda Inescort, Pride & Prejudice actress

1916 – Ruth Warrick, Citizen Kane actress

1919 – Slim Pickens, Blazing Saddles actor

1929 – Pat Crawford Brown, Desperate Housewives actress

1932 – Soon Tech Oh, Missing in Action 2 actor

1943 – Eva Boyd, Locomotion singer

1944 – Gary Busey, Buddy Holly Story actor

1948 – Fred Grandy, The Love Boat actor

1949 – Ian Paice, Deep Purple drummer

1951 – Don Rosa, Scrooge McDuck illustrator

1961 – Sharon Lawrence, NYPD Blue actress

1962 – Amanda Donohoe, LA Law actress

1968 – Theoren Fleury, Calgary Flames

This Day in Local History – June 29, 2024

June 29, 1969: The official grand opening is held at the Green Acres Golf Course west of High Prairie.

June 29, 1969: George Stephenson, an original member of the Winagami Beach Association in 1954, is given a wagon wheel lamp in recognition of his years of service.

June 29, 1972: About 50,000 eastern brook trout are released into Blue Lake south of High Prairie. Biologists say they should be ready to catch in the winter of 1973-74.

June 29, 1983: South Peace News reports town council will fight a lawsuit against it in connection with the area’s pirate satellite TV station.

June 29, 1987: The High Prairie Recreation Board gets tough with the High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Association and tells them to not walk horses near the pool or playground. If they do not comply, the recreation board says they will refuse the association the right to use the arena.

June 29, 1987: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to a request from the High Prairie Tennis Club to set aside court time on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday nights from 5-9 p.m. for members only.

June 29, 1989: Alberta Metis ratify a $310 million deal from the Alberta government. The deal covers land, economic development and self-government over a 17-year period.

June 29, 1989: Brenda May Isadore, 17, of Driftpile, dies in an accident at the Athabasca River bridge.

June 29, 2001: Agricore closes its elevator in High Prairie.

June 29, 2005: High Prairie town council hears opposition to its plans to annex property by the town’s west end. Some residents in the area ask what benefits they will receive while others demand a better road.

June 29, 2005: Grouard Councillor Fern Welch tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council she sees tourism potential the old Grouard Bridge.

June 29, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes announces that Pat Olansky is the new planning and development officer replacing Cedric Gerrard.

June 29, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to go in a new direction after giving recreation grant money to the Grouard Community Association.

June 29, 2005: FCS director Sharon Strang tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council she is worried the program may be cut after the Alberta government announces a review of the program.

June 29, 2006: Linda Taylor, who lives on the Sunset House Road west of High Prairie, is worried after an encounter with a wild boar.

June 29, 2007: Sucker Creek Chief Jaret Cardinal announces a partnership to develop a bio-fuel project in Sucker Creek. Completion is pegged for June or July 2008.

June 29, 2007: Sucker Creek First Nation and Tolko Industries sign a new agreement to strengthen ties between the two.

June 29, 2009: Don and Loretta Hewko donate $10,000 to the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation for the CT Scan.

June 29, 2009: Lorna Eloise Kemp passes away in High Prairie at the age of 88 years.

June 29, 2010: St. Albert lawyer Cam McCoy announces he is dropping his class action ‘Sharing Needles’ lawsuit against the High Prairie Hospital. He says not enough people stepped forward to consider the suit he was pursuing.

June 29, 2010: Harvey James Mitchell, 34, of Valleyview, is charged with making a crank 911 call after he reports a woman jumped off the West Prairie River Bridge.

June 29, 2011: Mabel Grey receives Northern Lakes College’s Honourary Diploma at Convocation. She worked at the college when it first opened in the 1970s until 2005.

June 29, 2014: The Triangle Mud Bog concludes after two days of action. Winners are David Laughlin and Patrick Bastien, Warren Billard and Zac Billard, and Dwayne Clow.

June 29, 2015: Erica Thiessen is hired as the Town of High Prairie’s second peace officer.

June 29, 2016: South Peace News reports that Leon Tkachyk is hired as Kinuso School’s new principal.

This Day in World History – June 29, 2024

512 – A solar eclipse is recorded by a monastic chronicler in Ireland.

1534 – Jacques Cartier discovers Prince Edward Island.

1613 – Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre burns during “Henry VIII” play.

1850 – British ex-PM Robert Peel falls off horse; dies three days later.

1858 – Great fire in London docks.

1888 – First [known] recording of classical music made.

1914 – Jina Guseva attempts to assassinate Grigori Rasputin.

1922 – France grants 1 sq/km at Vimy Ridge tax-free to Government of Canada.

1926 – Arthur Meighen returns to office as PM of Canada.

1927 – First flight from West Coast arrives in Hawaii.

1939 – Dixie Clipper completes first commercial plane flight to Europe.

1945 – Ruthenia, formerly in Czechoslovakia, annexed by Soviet Union.

1949 – South Africa begins implementing apartheid; no mixed marriages.

1956 – Charles Dumas makes first high jump over seven feet.

1963 – Beatles’ first song “From Me to You” hits UK charts.

1964 – First draft of Star Trek’s pilot “Cage” released.

1967 – Jayne Mansfield, American actress, dies in a car crash.

1976 – The Seychelles become independent from the United Kingdom.

1983 – Angel Cordero wins his 5,000th horse race.

1990 – World’s first female diocesan Anglican bishop appointed, New Zealand.

1996 – Superman’s Action Comic #1 [1938] auctioned at Sotheby at $61,900.

2007 – Two car bombs are found in the heart of London at Picadilly Circus.

2008 – Thomas Beatie, world’s first pregnant man, gives birth to a daughter.

2009 – Bernard Madoff sentenced to 150 years for massive Ponzi scheme.

2012 – 15,000 Japanese anti-nuclear protesters block Japanese PM’s office.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 29, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not automatically think that beauty always has to be defined by old-fashioned standards! It is time to create your own definition. There is no need to fit into some socially constructed mold that does not resonate with who you truly are. Your job is not to try and make sure that everyone loves you. There is only one person you need to satisfy, and that is you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Issues may get a little heavier than you would perhaps like today! Your job is to infuse some amusement into the situation. Your powers of adaptability will be put to the test, as other people seem to be completely fixated on their opinions. Be extra conscious of your words. Other people, especially superiors or elders, are apt to be offended by careless, offhand remarks!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If the doorknob does not want to turn today, do not force it. You will only succeed in breaking the key. Perhaps you just need to try another door. If things do not flow smoothly into place, then they probably were not meant to be. Life should not have to be a struggle. Our job is to be happy. Remember the next time you are in a long line. View the situation as a rest period!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your newfangled approach to things might get some serious flak from others today, but do not let that stop you. Realize your independent and somewhat rebellious nature is a key ingredient in keeping the world in balance. Do not give up the fight when old, tired ways of doing things insist on taking the upper hand. Use your power from within to combat the forces from above!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might be called upon to choose between two ways of handling a situation! The old ways of doing things are in conflict with the new. Which way are you going to proceed? Do not be thrown off course by fast talk and sleight of hand. Also, do not assume the way that has worked forever is still the best solution. Use your intuition to choose the best route for you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Unexpected events may be shuffling the cards when you least expect it! If you have kept a close eye on the deck, counting the jacks as they turn up, you might get thrown for a loop. Do not be discouraged. Everyone else is subject to the same rules as you are. If the dealer seems crooked, go to another table. Do not fall for the same trick twice!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your sense of self may be a bit challenged today. You might just have trouble getting out of bed at all. Remember that the way others see you does not necessarily mean that is the way you really are. Do not feel like you have to change in order to please anyone. Ultimately, your only responsibility is to you. Bizarre events could occur that prompt you to change your way of thinking.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – As you follow the path toward acquiring the latest, greatest, fastest, and best, you might find you are leaving behind some fundamental principles and values along the way! Do not lose sight of your foundation. Things could get shaken up today. Your ego might be on trial for pig-headed behaviour. Keep yourself in check and be aware of the way you project yourself to others!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Key into your sensual, beautiful nature! Take time each day to attend to your soul and make sure it is getting the nourishment it needs to radiate into the world. Unexpected people could pop up out of nowhere, so do not be surprised if a former lover texts or calls. Things from the past may be coming back to the present in order to teach you a valuable life lesson!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may sense a nervous restlessness today that urges you to act! A journey to one place may have you bouncing off to another place that may lead you on an adventure to someplace completely different. It might seem like you are on some crazy scavenger hunt toward a pot of gold. The energy of the day may leave you feeling ragged, but do not give up. Persistence will eventually pay off!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A good tip for you to remember is to be careful about what you say about others! If you are talking about someone who is not present, act as if he or she is. What is your motivation for saying those things? Is it necessary to speak in such a manner? A negative comment about someone else is going to resonate in the cosmos. People could lose trust in you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might need some time alone today to bring yourself back to centre! Independence is a keyword, so keep it in the back of your mind. Make sure you are not the victim of a commitment you made long ago. As the landscape changes, we must also change. Stubborn actions will be extremely detrimental on a day like this. Be honest and grateful for the things you have!