Today in High Prairie: June 3, 2021

What’s Happening Today – June 3, 2021

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 3, 2021

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 3, 2021

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 3, 2021

1761 – Henry Shrapnel, Invented shrapnel shell

1770 – Manuel Belgrano, Designed Argentine flag

1865 – George V , King of Great Britain

1895 – Zoltan Korda, Jungle Book director

1901 – Maurice Evans, Bewitched actor

1904 – Charles R. Drew, Developed blood bank concept

1911 – Ellen Corby, Waltons actress [grandma]

1925 – Tony Curtis, Some Like it Hot actor

1929 – Chuck Barris, Gong Show TV host

1931 – Raul Castro, 18th President of Cuba

1944 – Michael Clarke, Byrds drummer

1950 – Suzi Quatro, Happy Days actress/singer

1950 – Deniece Williams, US singer

1950 – Melissa Mathison, E.T. screenwriter

1952 – Billy Powell, Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboardist

1954 – Dan Hill, Canadian pop singer

1958 – Scott Valentine, Family Ties actor [Nick]

1986 – Rafael Nadal, Spanish tennis pro

This Day in Local History: June 3, 2021

June 3, 1964: The Shrine Circus pays a visit to High Prairie.

June 3-4, 1967: The Grouard Housing Committee hosts a rodeo and sports day including baseball, fastball, horseshoes, children’s races and log cutting.

June 3, 1970: South Peace News reports that Metis Association of Alberta president Stan Daniels says, the W.A.C. Bennett Dam in B.C. is killing the trapping industry on Lake Athabasca.

June 3, 1970: South Peace News reports that Bob Jacobsen, president of the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion, announces plans to expand the hall to include a kitchen, games room and cenotaph.

June 3, 1970: The visiting High Prairie Regals whip the Donnelly Cubs 24-2 in exhibition baseball play. Newcomer Bill Powell is the winning pitcher.

June 3, 1974: High Prairie housewife June Daw, 40, is elected to serve on council after winning a byelection by acclamation.

June 3, 1975: The first Alberta Impaired Drivers program course is offered in High Prairie. Fifteen local drunk drivers take part.

June 3, 1981: South Peace News reports that Doug Munn is hired as the new recreation superintendent.

June 3, 1984: The Driftpile Swingers win first place and $700 at the Faust Fumblers Slo-Pitch Tournament.

June 3, 1984: The Sucker Creek Little Braves mosquito team wins its own tournament defeating Joussard in the final.

June 3, 1987: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Tennis Club is formed.

June 3, 1987: South Peace News reports that a joint-use agreement between all area schools and the High Prairie Recreation Board hits a snag when St. Andrew’s School requests that their school be exempted from use on Sunday.

June 3, 1989: Joe Quartly wins a gold medal in the junior men’s 100-metre race at the Regional Track and Field Meet in Fort McMurray and qualifies for provincials.

June 3, 1990: Lee Hunt wins the junior title after a playoff at a golf tournament in Slave Lake.

June 3, 1991: John Kryvenchuk opens Body Shapers Toning Salon in Trade-Winds Plaza.

June 3, 1992: South Peace News reports that the Catholic school board donates $5,000 toward the track project at E.W. Pratt High School.

June 3, 1993: The Supreme Court of Canada rules Gavin Joseph Mandin, 17, must stand trial in adult court for the murder of four family members at Sunset House Aug. 8, 1991.

June 3, 1996: The Town of High Prairie celebrates the official opening of two recycling depots.

June 3, 2000: A fire burns 12 hectares of land 3 1/2 miles west of Tolko prompting concern over a repeat of the disastrous fire in May 1998.

June 3, 2000: The annual 4-H Beef Show and Sale average price is $1.43 per pound. Leader Darla Driscoll says a good price is $1.25 to $1.35. Diane Michaud’s steer is named grand champion.

June 3, 2001: The High Prairie Highlanders open their soccer season in the Grande Prairie Men’’s League with a doubleheader. The team enters the league but must play all its games in the Swan City.

June 3, 2005: Esteemed aboriginal leaded Dr. Harold Cardinal dies at the age of 60. He is credited with helping shape aboriginal policy in Canada.

June 3, 2006: Taylor Iwasiuk raises the Grand Champion Steer at the East Peace 4-H Achievement Day held at the High Prairie Agriplex.

June 3, 2006: High Prairie Air Cadets do their part to beautify the town as they plant flowers along the walking trails at Jaycee Park as part of the Cadets Caring for Canada program.

June 3, 2009: The High Prairie Bingo Association holds it last bingo at the Elks Hall on the Stampede Grounds. The Elks hold the last bingo.

June 3, 2009: High Prairie Royal Purple members are out early painting purple dots on streets during Royal Purple Day. Various other activities are held throughout town during the day.

June 3, 2009: Kevin Cramer earns the Top Cadet Award at the High Prairie Air Cadets Annual Inspection.

June 3, 2010: Catherine Marzotko is awarded the Lady Baden Powell Award, the highest achievement a girl can attain in Girl Guides, at their advancement ceremony.

June 3, 2013: Former fire chief Bill Eckel cuts the fire hose with an axe to officially open the renovated High Prairie Fire Hall.

June 3, 2013: Irene Turions passes away at the age of 91 years.

June 3, 2014: Christine Bradley is elected president of the High Prairie and Area Football Society. By year’s end, flag football and full contact high school football begins.

June 3, 2014: Agnes Matilda Baptist passes away in Edmonton at the age of 85 years.

June 3, 2015: Tracy Sherkawi is elected president of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual general meeting.

June 3, 2016: Joussard School students raise $2,597 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation during Jump Rope for Heart.

June 3, 2017: Brendyn Larson wins a silver medal in the Intermediate Men’s Long Jump at the Alberta Schools’ Athletics Association Track and Field Championships in Edmonton. His leap is 6.37 metres.

June 3, 2019: Kenneth Jason Letendre pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to drunk driving. It is his eighth conviction. Judge D.R. Shynkar suspends his licence for five years.

This Day in World History – June 3, 2021

1083 – Henry IV of Germany storms Rome, capturing St Peter’s Cathedral.

1851 – First baseball uniforms worn: straw hat, white shirt, blue trousers.

1856 – Cullen Whipple patents a machine for making screws.

1871 – Jesse James gang robs Obocock Bank [Corydon, Iowa], of $15,000.

1876 – Lacrosse introduced in Britain and Canada.

1888 – “Casey at the Bat” 1st published in San Francisco Examiner.

1889 – The Canadian Pacific Railway is completed from coast to coast.

1932 – Paul von Hindenburg disbands German Parliament.

1933 – A’s score 11 runs in 2nd, Yanks score 10 in 5th & win 17-11.

1934 – Dr. Frederick Banting, co-discoverer of insulin, is knighted.

1939 – Beer Barrel Polka hits No. 1 on the pop singles chart.

1946 – First bikini bathing suit displayed in Paris.

1948 – 200-inch [5.08 m] Hale telescope dedicated at Palomar Observatory.

1948 – Korczak Ziolkowski begins Crazy Horse sculpture near Mt. Rushmore.

1949 – Dragnet is 1st broadcast on radio [KFI in Los Angeles].

1950 – French expedition reaches top of Annapurna in Nepal.

1967 – Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” reaches No. 1.

1968 – Canada announces it will replace silver with nickel in coins.

1969 – Last episode of Star Trek airs on NBC.

1970 – First artificial gene synthesized.

1976 – Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” goes gold.

1976 – US presented with oldest known copy of Magna Carta.

1981 – Pope John Paul II let go from hospital after assassination attempt.

1989 – Beginning of the Tiananmen Square Massacre in Beijing.

1991 – Mount Unzen erupts in Japan, worst eruption in Japanese history.

1992 – World’s largest environmental summit opens in Rio de Janeiro.

2006 – The union of Serbia and Montenegro comes to an end.

2010 – Canadian sportscaster Ron MacLean saves a man from drowning.

2015 – Dr. Selber performs world’s first partial-skull/scalp transplant.

2017 – The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum opens in Massachusetts.

2018 – Dead whale found with 17 pounds of plastic in its stomach.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 3, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You can expect the day to be a bit bumpy. If you were an Olympic athlete, today you’d be standing at the starting line, wondering if you had trained enough for a topnotch performance. Have you had enough practice? Will you make the grade? Issues related to your material resources will certainly be on the agenda.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A planetary configuration like today’s often makes people afraid to start anything that challenges the status quo. This is true for you in your professional life. You should dare to take on more responsibility. The aspects speak of fear only, not of being incapable of succeeding. The saying about fear being the only thing to fear is something you should take to heart right now.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today’s your chance to stand up to family members who want to exert too much control over your love life. It’s time to bang your fist on the table and say, “Enough’s enough, I’ll love who I want to.” When you insist that well-meaning relatives respect your choices, you’ll tap into a new well of self-respect.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It’s up to you to strut your stuff. As long as you’re bashful about showcasing your innate gifts, it will be difficult to find meaning in your life. Today’s planetary alignment gives you the challenge to take your talents more seriously. You could easily profit from them, provided you look deep inside to discover how.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You don’t have to answer to society’s cultural values. If most of your work is organized around an activity that’s considered fashionable, you will never succeed in feeling good about yourself or your creations. You’re too motivated by meaningful activities to spend your time with frivolous ones. Today’s aspects will push you to cut yourself off from all that doesn’t resonate deeply.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may have noticed for some time now to what an extent your ambitions wear you out and to what point they have become outdated. If you aspire to live an ambitious life, but also one that is calmer and more balanced, the celestial energy is indicating the moment has come to make some important decisions.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Are you hesitating? Do you feel caught between the desire to participate fully in the world and the equally strong desire to remain in your dream world, even at the risk of feeling a little out of it? Who says that these two worlds are incompatible? If you look closely, you will see you don’t need to choose one or the other.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You can expect to have to make a choice today related to your intimate relationships. You may have become aware that something is missing, either in your partner or yourself. Today you will act on that awareness, but it may not be easy. The root of the problem could be an issue of independence and self-sufficiency. Try to figure out the source of the problem before acting on it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re being called upon to make a commitment or promise, most likely relating to your love life. Will you take that decisive step? That’s the question today. Over the next few days you will doubtless have to prove what you’re made of. The challenge most likely emanates from your romantic relationships. There is no running away this time. It’s time to take a stand.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There are times in your love life when you may feel somewhat inhibited, as though something is holding you back from total fulfillment. Perhaps the emotions overwhelm you or the idea of commitment frightens you. In any case, you’re well aware that your reluctance to take the plunge is detrimental to your relationship. The day will call on you to take a few more risks.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The forecast today is stormy. You may have sensed there was some tension clouding the conversation at home. Resentments were left unsaid and subtle power games were played without resolution. Today, it all becomes too unbearable for you. Regardless of the risks involved, you will take measures to clear things up.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The day is likely to be somewhat challenging, and it contains some disappointments. You’re liable to feel dejected if you receive a lackluster response from the world. Apparently, your performance has lost some of its ability to captivate an audience. Whether you accept this or try to shine up your act is the question of the day!