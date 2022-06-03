Today in High Prairie: June 3, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 3, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1 p.m. – Prairie View Outreach Graduation.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Movie Time. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 3, 2022

1761 – Henry Shrapnel, Invented shrapnel shell

1770 – Manuel Belgrano, Designed Argentine flag

1865 – King George V, King of Great Britain

1895 – Zoltan Korda, Jungle Book director

1901 – Maurice Evans, Bewitched actor

1904 – Charles R. Drew, Developed blood bank concept

1911 – Ellen Corby, Waltons actress [grandma]

1925 – Tony Curtis, Some Like it Hot actor

1929 – Chuck Barris, Gong Show TV host

1931 – Raul Castro, 18th President of Cuba

1944 – Michael Clarke, Byrds drummer

1950 – Suzi Quatro, Happy Days actress/singer

1950 – Deniece Williams, US singer

1950 – Melissa Mathison, E.T. screenwriter

1952 – Billy Powell, Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboardist

1954 – Dan Hill, Canadian pop singer

1958 – Scott Valentine, Family Ties actor [Nick]

1986 – Rafael Nadal, Spanish tennis pro

This Day in Local History – June 3, 2022

June 3, 1964: The Shrine Circus pays a visit to High Prairie.

June 3-4, 1967: The Grouard Housing Committee hosts a rodeo and sports day including baseball, fastball, horseshoes, children’s races and log cutting.

June 3, 1970: South Peace News reports that Metis Association of Alberta president Stan Daniels says, the W.A.C. Bennett Dam in B.C. is killing the trapping industry on Lake Athabasca.

June 3, 1970: South Peace News reports that Bob Jacobsen, president of the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion, announces plans to expand the hall to include a kitchen, games room and cenotaph.

June 3, 1970: The visiting High Prairie Regals whip the Donnelly Cubs 24-2 in exhibition baseball play. Newcomer Bill Powell is the winning pitcher.

June 3, 1974: High Prairie housewife June Daw, 40, is elected to serve on council after winning a byelection by acclamation.

June 3, 1975: The first Alberta Impaired Drivers program course is offered in High Prairie. Fifteen local drunk drivers take part.

June 3, 1981: South Peace News reports that Doug Munn is hired as the new recreation superintendent.

June 3, 1984: The Driftpile Swingers win first place and $700 at the Faust Fumblers Slo-Pitch Tournament.

June 3, 1987: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Tennis Club is formed.

June 3, 1987: South Peace News reports that a joint-use agreement between all area schools and the High Prairie Recreation Board hits a snag when St. Andrew’s School requests that their school be exempted from use on Sunday.

June 3, 1989: Joe Quartly wins a gold medal in the junior men’s 100-metre race at the Regional Track and Field Meet in Fort McMurray and qualifies for provincials.

June 3, 1990: Lee Hunt wins the junior title after a playoff at a golf tournament in Slave Lake.

June 3, 1991: John Kryvenchuk opens Body Shapers Toning Salon in Trade-Winds Plaza.

June 3, 1993: The Supreme Court of Canada rules Gavin Joseph Mandin, 17, must stand trial in adult court for the murder of four family members at Sunset House Aug. 8, 1991.

June 3, 1996: The Town of High Prairie celebrates the official opening of two recycling depots.

June 3, 2000: A fire burns 12 hectares of land 3 1/2 miles west of Tolko prompting concern over a repeat of the disastrous fire in May 1998.

June 3, 2001: The High Prairie Highlanders open their soccer season in the Grande Prairie Men’s League with a doubleheader. The team enters the league but must play all its games in the Swan City.

June 3, 2005: Esteemed aboriginal leaded Dr. Harold Cardinal dies at the age of 60. He is credited with helping shape aboriginal policy in Canada.

June 3, 2006: High Prairie Air Cadets do their part to beautify the town as they plant flowers along the walking trails at Jaycee Park as part of the Cadets Caring for Canada program.

June 3, 2009: The High Prairie Bingo Association holds it last bingo at the Elks Hall on the Stampede Grounds. The Elks hold the last bingo.

June 3, 2009: High Prairie Royal Purple members are out early painting purple dots on streets during Royal Purple Day. Various other activities are held throughout town during the day.

June 3, 2010: Catherine Marzotko is awarded the Lady Baden Powell Award, the highest achievement a girl can attain in Girl Guides, at their advancement ceremony.

June 3, 2013: Former fire chief Bill Eckel cuts the fire hose with an axe to officially open the renovated High Prairie Fire Hall.

June 3, 2013: Irene Turions passes away at the age of 91 years.

June 3, 2014: Christine Bradley is elected president of the High Prairie and Area Football Society. By year’s end, flag football and full contact high school football begins.

June 3, 2014: Agnes Matilda Baptist passes away in Edmonton at the age of 85 years.

June 3, 2015: Tracy Sherkawi is elected president of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual general meeting.

June 3, 2016: Joussard School students raise $2,597 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation during Jump Rope for Heart.

June 3, 2017: Brendyn Larson wins a silver medal in the Intermediate Men’s Long Jump at the Alberta Schools’ Athletics Association Track and Field Championships in Edmonton. His leap is 6.37 metres.

This Day in World History – June 3, 2022

1083 – Henry IV of Germany storms Rome, capturing St Peter’s Cathedral.

1851 – First baseball uniforms worn: straw hat, white shirt, blue trousers.

1856 – Cullen Whipple patents a machine for making screws.

1871 – Jesse James gang robs Obocock Bank [Corydon, Iowa], of $15,000.

1876 – Lacrosse introduced in Britain and Canada.

1888 – “Casey at the Bat” is first published in San Francisco Examiner.

1889 – The Canadian Pacific Railway is completed from coast to coast.

1932 – Paul von Hindenburg disbands German Parliament.

1933 – A’s score 11 runs in second inning, Yankees score 10 in fifth inning and win 17-11.

1934 – Dr. Frederick Banting, co-discoverer of insulin, is knighted.

1939 – Beer Barrel Polka hits No. 1 on the pop singles chart.

1946 – First bikini bathing suit displayed in Paris.

1948 – 200” [5.08 m] Hale telescope dedicated at Palomar Observatory.

1948 – Korczak Ziolkowski begins Crazy Horse sculpture near Mt. Rushmore.

1949 – Dragnet is first broadcast on radio [KFI in Los Angeles].

1950 – French expedition reaches top of Annapurna in Nepal.

1967 – Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” reaches No. 1.

1968 – Canada announces it will replace silver with nickel in coins.

1969 – Last episode of Star Trek airs on NBC.

1970 – First artificial gene synthesized.

1976 – Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” goes gold.

1976 – US presented with oldest known copy of Magna Carta.

1981 – Pope John Paul II let go from hospital after assassination attempt.

1989 – Beginning of the Tiananmen Square Massacre in Beijing.

1991 – Mount Unzen erupts in Japan, worst eruption in Japanese history.

1992 – World’s largest environmental summit opens in Rio de Janeiro.

2006 – The union of Serbia and Montenegro comes to an end.

2010 – Canadian sportscaster Ron MacLean saves a man from drowning.

2015 – Dr. Selber performs world’s first partial-skull/scalp transplant.

2017 – The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum opens in Massachusetts.

2018 – Dead whale found with 17 pounds of plastic in its stomach.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 3, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might be feeling particularly warm and loving toward a romantic partner, and the feeling is likely reciprocated. You could have trouble reaching each other. Phone messages may not be received, or perhaps the person has something important to do. Eventually the two of you will speak, even if you are not able to do what you want before tomorrow!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Ideas for creative, artistic, or service-oriented work might be coming thick and fast, although you could be torn between different possibilities. All your ideas seem workable, yet you feel you should settle on one for the moment. It might be a good idea to ask the advice of others. Even if you do not do exactly what they suggest, the advice might show you new options. Hang in there!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your enthusiasm for group activities and social events is high. You might want to discuss your ideas with others. However, you could have trouble reaching people you need to speak with. This can be frustrating, but your enthusiasm is not likely to flag because of it. Keep trying. Eventually you will accomplish your goal. Whatever you plan today is likely to be gratifying even if the process is difficult!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might be expecting some visitors to your home, and looking forward to it. However, your plans could be frustrated in some way through miscommunication, undelivered messages, delays due to traffic, or other obstacles. Do not let this dim your enthusiasm. Whatever you are trying to do will eventually come to fruition in spite of temporary frustrations. Do not give up. Enjoy your evening!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might feel a powerful need to write down your thoughts, but they could prove a bit too amorphous for you to put into words. You might also have difficulty making contact with friends or loved ones. You may keep missing each other. Getting to where you want to go could prove frustrating. In spite of small irritations, this should be an enjoyable day. Hang in there!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A small financial windfall might have you in a bit of a quandary about how to spend it. You could have a bill you particularly want to pay, but you might also want to treat yourself to a minor luxury of some kind. The best option now might be to indulge yourself a little. You have been working hard, and unless you are behind on your bills, you deserve a little treat. Go for it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Communication with those closest to you might prove difficult today. You might end up playing endless phone tag. This can be a bit distressing, because you are feeling especially warm and loving toward them right now. You might even worry that perhaps they are angry and do not want to talk to you. This is not the case. Keep trying. You will eventually reach them and receive the response you want!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might work on an artistic project of some kind. You will put in a lot of effort, yet the results may not turn out to be exactly what you wanted. This could result in many revisions. Eventually, you are going to have to stop. It is possible to revise and correct too much. Whatever you are working on, try to remain objective and not get too caught up in unrealistic expectations!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Although you should be feeling especially close to friends, lovers, and family, you might find it hard to communicate with them today. Perhaps they have troubles they prefer to keep private and you are confused, wondering if they are upset with you. Chances are they are not. However, they probably need to work things out for themselves. Be patient. Try to understand. They may share their problems with you tomorrow!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A desire to do some redecorating, perhaps in anticipation of hosting a future social event, might prove frustrating today. You probably have some definite ideas, but can not find the materials you need to produce the results you want. Whatever you are planning, it might be a good idea to phone around in advance and see what resources are available. It could save you some frustration!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Travel could be on your mind. You are probably excited about the possibility of a future vacation. You might need to finalize some arrangements today but find it difficult to reach people you need to speak to. This is frustrating, but it should not lessen your enthusiasm. Keep trying. You will eventually reach the appropriate person and finish whatever you are trying to accomplish. Hang in there!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might need to execute some paperwork regarding money! Bills might need to be paid, deposits made, or cheques collected. Minor incidents could interrupt you, causing some frustration. Communication of all kinds, including those with people close to you, might go awry during the day. It does not change the positive turn your life is taking. Keep at it!