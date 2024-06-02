Today in High Prairie: June 3, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 3, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

Noon – 1 p.m. – Seniors’ Week Lunch and Bingo at HP Legion Hall. Lunch at noon. Bingo at 1 p.m.

1 – 3 p.m. – Seniors’ Week: Club des Pionniers in Donnelly: cake, ice cream, music, stories.

1 – 4 p.m. – Seniors’ Week at McLennan: Coffee and Cookies at Second Look Boutique.

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle PTA meeting at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 3, 2024

1761 – Henry Shrapnel, Invented shrapnel shell

1770 – Manuel Belgrano, Designed Argentine flag

1865 – King George V, King of Great Britain

1895 – Zoltan Korda, Jungle Book director

1901 – Maurice Evans, Bewitched actor

1904 – Charles R. Drew, Developed blood bank concept

1911 – Ellen Corby, Waltons actress [grandma]

1925 – Tony Curtis, Some Like it Hot actor

1929 – Chuck Barris, Gong Show TV host

1931 – Raul Castro, 18th President of Cuba

1944 – Michael Clarke, Byrds drummer

1950 – Suzi Quatro, Happy Days actress/singer

1950 – Deniece Williams, US singer

1950 – Melissa Mathison, E.T. screenwriter

1952 – Billy Powell, Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboardist

1954 – Dan Hill, Canadian pop singer

1958 – Scott Valentine, Family Ties actor [Nick]

1986 – Rafael Nadal, Spanish tennis pro

This Day in Local History – June 3, 2024

June 3-4, 1967: The Grouard Housing Committee hosts a rodeo and sports day including baseball, fastball, horseshoes, children’s races and log cutting.

June 3, 1970: South Peace News reports that Metis Association of Alberta president Stan Daniels says, the W.A.C. Bennett Dam in B.C. is killing the trapping industry on Lake Athabasca.

June 3, 1970: South Peace News reports that Bob Jacobsen, president of the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion, announces plans to expand the hall to include a kitchen, games room and cenotaph.

June 3, 1974: High Prairie housewife June Daw, 40, is elected to serve on council after winning a byelection by acclamation.

June 3, 1975: The first Alberta Impaired Drivers program course is offered in High Prairie. Fifteen local drunk drivers take part.

June 3, 1981: South Peace News reports that Doug Munn is hired as the new recreation superintendent.

June 3, 1984: The Driftpile Swingers win first place and $700 at the Faust Fumblers Slo-Pitch Tournament.

June 3, 1987: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Tennis Club is formed.

June 3, 1987: South Peace News reports that a joint-use agreement between all area schools and the High Prairie Recreation Board hits a snag when St. Andrew’s School requests that their school be exempted from use on Sunday.

June 3, 1989: Joe Quartly wins a gold medal in the junior men’s 100-metre race at the Regional Track and Field Meet in Fort McMurray and qualifies for provincials.

June 3, 1990: Lee Hunt wins the junior title after a playoff at a golf tournament in Slave Lake.

June 3, 1991: John Kryvenchuk opens Body Shapers Toning Salon in Trade-Winds Plaza.

June 3, 1993: The Supreme Court of Canada rules Gavin Joseph Mandin, 17, must stand trial in adult court for the murder of four family members at Sunset House Aug. 8, 1991.

June 3, 1996: The Town of High Prairie celebrates the official opening of two recycling depots.

June 3, 2000: A fire burns 12 hectares of land 3 1/2 miles west of Tolko prompting concern over a repeat of the disastrous fire in May 1998.

June 3, 2005: Esteemed aboriginal leaded Dr. Harold Cardinal dies at the age of 60. He is credited with helping shape aboriginal policy in Canada.

June 3, 2006: High Prairie Air Cadets do their part to beautify the town as they plant flowers along the walking trails at Jaycee Park as part of the Cadets Caring for Canada program.

June 3, 2009: The High Prairie Bingo Association holds it last bingo at the Elks Hall on the Stampede Grounds. The Elks hold the last bingo.

June 3, 2009: High Prairie Royal Purple members are out early painting purple dots on streets during Royal Purple Day. Various other activities are held throughout town during the day.

June 3, 2010: Catherine Marzotko is awarded the Lady Baden Powell Award, the highest achievement a girl can attain in Girl Guides, at their advancement ceremony.

June 3, 2013: Former fire chief Bill Eckel cuts the fire hose with an axe to officially open the renovated High Prairie Fire Hall.

June 3, 2014: Christine Bradley is elected president of the High Prairie and Area Football Society. By year’s end, flag football and full contact high school football begins.

June 3, 2015: Tracy Sherkawi is elected president of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual general meeting.

June 3, 2016: Joussard School students raise $2,597 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation during Jump Rope for Heart.

June 3, 2017: Brendyn Larson wins a silver medal in the Intermediate Men’s Long Jump at the Alberta Schools’ Athletics Association Track and Field Championships in Edmonton. His leap is 6.37 metres.

This Day in World History – June 3, 2024

1083 – Henry IV of Germany storms Rome, capturing St Peter’s Cathedral.

1851 – First baseball uniforms worn: straw hat, white shirt, blue trousers.

1856 – Cullen Whipple patents a machine for making screws.

1871 – Jesse James gang robs Obocock Bank [Corydon, Iowa], of $15,000.

1876 – Lacrosse introduced in Britain and Canada.

1888 – “Casey at the Bat” is first published in San Francisco Examiner.

1889 – The Canadian Pacific Railway is completed from coast to coast.

1932 – Paul von Hindenburg disbands German Parliament.

1933 – A’s score 11 runs in second inning, Yankees score 10 in fifth inning and win 17-11.

1934 – Dr. Frederick Banting, co-discoverer of insulin, is knighted.

1939 – Beer Barrel Polka hits No. 1 on the pop singles chart.

1946 – First bikini bathing suit displayed in Paris.

1948 – 200” [5.08 m] Hale telescope dedicated at Palomar Observatory.

1948 – Korczak Ziolkowski begins Crazy Horse sculpture near Mt. Rushmore.

1949 – Dragnet is first broadcast on radio [KFI in Los Angeles].

1950 – French expedition reaches top of Annapurna in Nepal.

1967 – Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” reaches No. 1.

1968 – Canada announces it will replace silver with nickel in coins.

1969 – Last episode of Star Trek airs on NBC.

1970 – First artificial gene synthesized.

1976 – Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” goes gold.

1976 – US presented with oldest known copy of Magna Carta.

1981 – Pope John Paul II let go from hospital after assassination attempt.

1989 – Beginning of the Tiananmen Square Massacre in Beijing.

1991 – Mount Unzen erupts in Japan, worst eruption in Japanese history.

1992 – World’s largest environmental summit opens in Rio de Janeiro.

2006 – The union of Serbia and Montenegro comes to an end.

2010 – Canadian sportscaster Ron MacLean saves a man from drowning.

2015 – Dr. Selber performs world’s first partial-skull/scalp transplant.

2017 – The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum opens in Massachusetts.

2018 – Dead whale found with 17 pounds of plastic in its stomach.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 3, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Stress might be getting the better of a household member today. This person feels emotionally volatile. The least irritation could set off a temper tantrum. Try to ease the pressure by staying out of the way. Do not offer advice, however well-intentioned it may be. This person needs to come to terms with whatever is bothering him or her. Distance yourself and do your own thing.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Friends, neighbours, and relatives could be feeling especially stressed out and explosive today. This is not a good day to initiate intense communications with them. Keep your talk light and inconsequential. This is a great day to stay home and read, especially since your mind is particularly receptive to unusual ideas. The Internet, videos, and TV documentaries could be most informative.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The economy could well take another dip, and you might hear from people expressing concerns about financial matters. Do not take them to heart, and certainly do not worry about your own financial condition. The trend will probably reverse itself soon, and this time in the right direction. Take no drastic action just yet. Wait and see what happens. You will probably breathe a sigh of relief.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Oppressive stress on you or those close to you could cause disconcerting upsets within your relationships today. Try to be objective and work things out rationally instead of going to pieces. Avoid being sucked into quarrels where you might say things you will regret. Do not let this temporary situation get the best of you. Make the effort to stay focused and relaxed. Tomorrow all should be back to normal.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Stress could take a toll on you today. You might temporarily lose your ambition and be left wondering if it is all really worth it. This is not a good day to start projects or engage in important discussions. Stay home and get some rest if you can. You might skip a few chores, but you will be better off in the long run. Treat yourself to a good book and some ice cream.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Surprising new developments in close friendships or love relationships could come your way today. Someone might move away or perhaps move closer to you. This could prove a little unsettling at first, but you will be happy once you get used to the idea. Communicating with new people could also bring unexpected events your way. Be prepared for some bombshells. On the downside, expect some trouble with machines.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Unexpected developments might interfere with your home life or with plans to spend a quiet evening with your family. This could have you feeling a little down at first, but do not let it get to you. Whatever you do today might open doors that will benefit both you and those close to you. Gird your loins and do whatever needs to be done. Later you will be glad you did.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may be looking forward to talking on the phone with someone dear who lives far away, but circumstances beyond your control could get in the way. Perhaps you keep missing each other, or problems with computers or phones throw a monkey wrench into the works. Do not let this dim your enthusiasm. Once you reach your friend, expect to have an exciting and emotionally gratifying conversation.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Although business and money matters continue to go well, some rather unsettling news regarding either your finances or the economy in general could reach you today. However, do not accept as truth anything you hear until you check the facts. The planetary energies now lend themselves to the spread of rumour, gossip, and misinformation. This is definitely the day to hang on to your objectivity.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may have been looking forward to communicating or spending time with the people you care about today if possible, but circumstances beyond your control throw some unexpected obstacles in your way. Do not panic! If you are focused and objective, you can find a way to get around the obstacles and do what you want to do. If you are involved in creative projects, you might seem blocked today. This should pass by tomorrow.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Although you have been feeling especially strong physically over the past few days, today you might feel a little under the weather. You could even experience some giddiness. This is nothing to worry about, but you should try to take it easy. Do not exercise if you do not feel up to it. Get some rest. Even if you have to postpone some chores, you will be better off in the long run.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Emotional matters could hit the fan today at a (virtual) group meeting of some kind. Those around you communicate with are apt to be feeling especially stressed and volatile, so be prepared for anything. Try to stay out of passionate confrontations, and do not try to put oil on troubled waters. At times like this, such attempts only cause unwanted attention to focus on you. Stay centered.