Today in High Prairie: June 30, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 30, 2021

1-6 p.m. – Marigold Farmer’s Market at Marigold Building.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – June 30, 2021

Kris Nauss

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 30, 2021

Kristy New

Stefanie Olsen

Howard Tanghe

Jim Nygaard

Mathew Plante

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 30, 2021

1879 – Walter Hampden, Hunchback of Notre Dame actor

1896 – Wilfred Pelletier, Voice of Firestone

1898 – George Chandler, Lassie actor

1917 – Susan Hayward, Tulsa actress

1930 – June Valli, Your Hit Parade singer

1934 – Harry Blackstone Jr., Magician

1936 – Nancy Dussault, Too Close for Comfort actress

1943 – Florence Ballard, Supremes rocker

1944 – Glenn Shorrock, Little River Band vocalist

1949 – Andrew Scott, Sweet guitarist

1953 – Hal Lindes, Dire Straits rocker

1956 – Adrian Wright, Human League keyboardist

1966 – Mike Tyson, Heavyweight boxing champ

1975 – Ralf Schumacher, German Formula 1 racer

1985 – Michael Phelps, US Olympic swimmer

This Day in Local History: June 30, 2021

June 30, 1961: The High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society holds its first meeting in Pleasantview Lodge with Dolly Albertine as chairman.

June 30, 1966: Big Meadow School closes. It is one of the last rural schools to close.

June 30, 1968: Prairie River High School principal John Enns leaves town for a new posting at Fort Saskatchewan.

June 30, 1971: Sgt. R.R. Spray, in charge of High Prairie town detail for the RCMP, is transferred to Fort Saskatchewan.

June 30, 1971: Eighteen stores in High Prairie advertise a change to late Friday night shopping.

June 30, 1973: Over 600 people greet the RCMP Centennial Klondike Trail Ride as it enters Grouard.

June 30, 1974: High Prairie development officer Harris Blaikie reports building permit values reach $1.155 million for the current year.

June 30, 1975: A fire at Barry’s Corner Shell results in the store closing for three months.

June 30, 1987: Pogo Ceramics closes its doors.

June 30, 1988: Century 21 opens for business under the name of Sunnyside Realty and owner Bart Kuefler.

June 30, 1989: Winds clocked at 120 km/hr tear apart Sharon Turner’s garage in Kinuso causing over $10,000 in damage.

June 30, 1992: Former Driftpile principal Adolf Bondarchuk, 47, is found guilty in Faust court of assaulting a student in March 1991 and fined $275.

June 30, 1995: The High Prairie Day Care is forced to close its doors as the bank says it will no longer honour their letter of credit. Plans are made to re-open in September.

June 30, 1996: St. Andrew’s School principal Chris Smeaton resigns.

June 30, 2000: Joussard School principal Sharon Allan retires after more than 20 years of service and 11 as principal.

June 30, 2005: East Prairie holds the grand opening celebration and first graduation of its Headstart program.

June 30, 2005: High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Bruce McNaughton leaves High Prairie for Morinville after four years of service.

June 30, 2006: Vandals break into the Atikameg Health Centre and commit about $10,000 in damages.

June 30, 2006 A fire at the Black Rock plant north of High Prairie halts production. Repairs are estimated to take three weeks to complete.

June 30, 2007: Pastor Elmer Mushumanski retires from High Prairie Redeemer Lutheran Church.

June 30, 2007: James McLeod dies from a drug overdose at his High Prairie home at the age of 32. Family members give a heartfelt account during eulogies published in South Peace News.

June 30, 2008: Trigil Energy closes its High Prairie office after announcing a merger with Calgary-based Candor Engineering and Consulting Ltd.

June 30, 2008: Roland Bliss, a long-time resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 89 years. He was a farmer, trapper, bridge repairman, logger and truck driver among other things.

June 30, 2010: Buy-Low Foods director of retail operations in Alberta and British Columbia says his company has no plans to consider building a store in High Prairie, contrary to rumours.

June 30, 2011: George Ostermeier passes away at the age of 76 years. He farmed, kept bees, was active in St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, and served on the Catholic school board as trustee for over 25 years. He also operated Joussard General Store and opened O’s Ice Cream Store in 2000.

June 30, 2012: Former Town of High Prairie Councillor Arnold Aarts dies in Edmonton at the age of 78 years.

June 30, 2013: The month ends with long-time teachers Dan and Dorothy Sloan retiring.

June 30, 2016: Monique Maure wins the PTA raffle at Triangle and claims a GMC truck. Other winners of $1,000 included Vic Abel, Marilyn Banckhead, Eileen Dvornek, Kevin Kemp and Dale Norton.

June 30, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents High Prairie’s Wendell Ebbett with the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

June 30, 2018: Long-time Town of High Prairie employee Redford Arlidge passes away. He worked for the town for over 40 years.

June 30, 2019: Fire strikes Rural Fashion Girl. The cause of the blaze is undetermined. The store never re-opens.

This Day in World History – June 30, 2021

1559 – King Henry II of France is seriously injured in a jousting match.

1755 – Philippines close all non-Catholic Chinese restaurants.

1859 – Charles Blondin first to cross Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

1893 – Excelsior diamond, then world’s largest at 995 carats, found in South Africa.

1894 – Korea declares independence from China, asks for Japanese aid.

1896 – W.S. Hadaway patents electric stove.

1898 – Winton Motor Carriage Company publishes the first known auto ad.

1908 – A giant fireball flattens 80 million trees in Russia.

1914 – Gandhi’s first arrest after campaigning for Indian rights in South Africa.

1930 – First round-the-world radio broadcast occurs.

1936 – Margaret Mitchell’s novel “Gone with the Wind” published.

1937 – World’s first emergency call telephone service is launched.

1938 – Superman first appears in DC Comics’ Action Comics Series.

1953 – First Chevrolet Corvette manufactured.

1955 – “Johnny Carson Show” debuts on CBS-TV.

1956 – Lenin’s politics testament [1923] published in Moscow.

1958 – Dutch government ends obligatory dismissal of married teachers.

1962 – French Foreign Legion leaves Algeria.

1962 – Rwanda and Burundi become independent.

1966 – Leopoldville, Congo is renamed Kinshasa.

1971 – Crew of Russian space mission Soyuz 11 found dead upon arrival.

1972 – One leap second is added to the UTC time system.

1973 – Biggest US tanker “Brooklyn” christened, weighs 230,000 tons.

1975 – Galaxy 3C123 at 8 billion light years distance is founded.

1981 – China’s Communist Party condemns late Mao Zedong’s policy.

1984 – Failed coup by cocaine growers in Bolivia.

1984 – Last sixpence minted in Great Britain [in use since 1551].

1984 – Pierre Trudeau officially steps down as PM of Canada.

1987 – The Royal Canadian Mint introduces the $1 coin, known as the Loonie.

1990 – East and West Germany merge their economies.

1992 – First pay bathrooms in US open: 25 cents in New York.

1994 – US Ice Skating Federation bars Tonya Harding for life.

1997 – Leap Second added to synchronize atomic clocks.

1998 – Sega Channel, cable’s 1st on-demand video game service, closes.

2005 – Spain legalizes same-sex marriage.

2014 – Australian entertainer Rolf Harris is convicted of indecent assault.

2016 – The Ikea Museum opens in the former first Ikea store in Sweden.

2018 – Popular online game for kids, Fantage, shuts down after 10 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 30, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may find it difficult to keep things neat and organized today. It seems like you’re tying to organize a room full of feathers buffeted by gusts of wind. Buy a paperweight. Meanwhile, you might want to give up organizing the feathers and deal with it another time. You may feel too lazy to fight the wind.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your expansive, outwardly directed plans are moving at full force, but once in a while self-doubt slows things down. Today is one of those days in which insecurity may hamper your progress. The secret to success is to consider all the options and trust your instincts. Use your keen powers of observation to collect data and arrange facts in an orderly fashion.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your emotions are more peaceful and easier to control today. It’s almost as if you’re merging with the energy around you. The one thing to be careful of is indecision. When it comes to taking action on something and you aren’t sure which way to go, you’d do better to hold off. Make your big move some other day.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Go with the flow today. Find the freedom you seek by simply following the path of least resistance. There’s no reason for you to be unhappy. Life doesn’t have to be difficult or complicated. Just be completely yourself. People will act the way they need to in relation to you. Don’t worry about their feelings. They aren’t your responsibility.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your heightened sensitivity could get you in trouble today. The more you try to pin down a specific answer to something, the more resistance you may encounter. Don’t expect a straight answer from anyone or you will be disappointed. People may be flighty or forgetful. Try not to take anything too seriously today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your expansive nature is reaching out to others, but you may run into opposition. Keep in mind not everyone wants your advice. Give it only if someone asks for it. It may be in your nature to want to jump into people’s lives and fix things. Resist that temptation. What people may need instead is someone to listen.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your general mood is at a peak today, although this mood is slightly off due to indecision on your part. Don’t let this get you down. If you find it hard to make a choice about something, the solution is simple. Put off making the choice until you feel more comfortable about it. If you must make a decision today, go with your instincts.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may be a bit confused today. Nothing seems to fit right. It’s as if you’re faced with many different roads, unsure of which one to take. All the choices seem reasonable and you may fear you will miss out on something great whichever one you choose. The truth is that you can find a way that incorporates what you’ve learned from previous paths. Trust yourself.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be tormented by an important decision today. The good news is once you make up your mind, you will feel much better about yourself. Until then, however, you may vacillate from one side to the other. Asking others for advice may put you in even more of a quandary. The only one who can decide your path is you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may be a little hesitant today, and not really sure why. Just when you thought you had it all figured out, another aspect comes up with a completely different perspective. It may be hard to choose one path and stick with it. Keep in mind your unique path may incorporate many different side paths. This is one of your many gifts.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Watch your back today. There’s a distinct presence nearby that requires your attention. Luckily, your emotions are a lot more stable than usual, and you’re more strongly connected with your feelings. In fact, you may be in the clouds. You shouldn’t have any problem navigating through this part of the atmosphere. Others may look to you for advice.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may look confused today. It may be hard for you to stick with one subject. Your attention may jump from one thing to another. That’s OK. There’s a distinct advantage to seeing all sides of the story. You will have greater perception and awareness of things today. Take this opportunity to put yourself in other people’s shoes so you know how to deal with them in the future.