Today in High Prairie: June 30, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 30, 2022

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 30, 2022

1879 – Walter Hampden, Hunchback of Notre Dame actor

1896 – Wilfred Pelletier, Voice of Firestone

1898 – George Chandler, Lassie actor

1917 – Susan Hayward, Tulsa actress

1930 – June Valli, Your Hit Parade singer

1934 – Harry Blackstone Jr., Magician

1936 – Nancy Dussault, Too Close for Comfort actress

1943 – Florence Ballard, Supremes rocker

1944 – Glenn Shorrock, Little River Band vocalist

1949 – Andrew Scott, Sweet guitarist

1953 – Hal Lindes, Dire Straits rocker

1956 – Adrian Wright, Human League keyboardist

1966 – Mike Tyson, Heavyweight boxing champ

1975 – Ralf Schumacher, German Formula 1 racer

1985 – Michael Phelps, US Olympic swimmer

This Day in Local History – June 30, 2022

June 30, 1961: The High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society holds its first meeting in Pleasantview Lodge with Dolly Albertine as chairman.

June 30, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Alberta’s Minister of Lands and Forests, Norman Willmore, visits High Prairie to discuss mink ranching issues. A shortage of feed in the area prompted mink ranchers to ask for aid to import fish from British Columbia at $3.75 to $4 per 100 pounds.

June 30, 1966: Big Meadow School closes. It is one of the last rural schools to close.

June 30, 1968: Prairie River High School principal John Enns leaves town for a new posting at Fort Saskatchewan.

June 30, 1971: Sgt. R.R. Spray, in charge of High Prairie town detail for the RCMP, is transferred to Fort Saskatchewan.

June 30, 1971: Eighteen stores in High Prairie advertise a change to late Friday night shopping.

June 30, 1971: Ed White leaves High Prairie for Fort St. John, B.C. to serve the United Church. He had served the Lesser Slave Lake Pastoral Charge for three years.

June 30, 1973: Over 600 people greet the RCMP Centennial Klondike Trail Ride as it enters Grouard.

June 30, 1974: High Prairie development officer Harris Blaikie reports building permit values reach $1.155 million for the current year.

June 30, 1975: A fire at Barry’s Corner Shell results in the store closing for three months.

June 30, 1976: South Peace News reports Bill Vanderaegen, Luella Wood and Elgin Paish are nominated to serve on the High Prairie Recreation Board.

June 30, 1987: Pogo Ceramics closes its doors.

June 30, 1988: Century 21 opens for business under the name of Sunnyside Realty and owner Bart Kuefler.

June 30, 1989: Winds clocked at 120 kilometres per hour tear apart Sharon Turner’s garage in Kinuso causing over $10,000 in damage.

June 30, 1990: Spruce Point Park hosts Day One of its two-day annual Sports Day featuring baseball and rodeo action.

June 30, 1992: Former Driftpile principal Adolf Bondarchuk, 47, is found guilty in Faust court of assaulting a student in March 1991 and fined $275.

June 30, 1995: The High Prairie Day Care is forced to close its doors as the bank says it will no longer honour their letter of credit. Plans are made to re-open in September.

June 30, 1996: St. Andrew’s School principal Chris Smeaton resigns.

June 30, 2000: Joussard School principal Sharon Allan retires after more than 20 years of service and 11 as principal.

June 30, 2005: East Prairie holds the grand opening celebration and first graduation of its Headstart program.

June 30, 2005: High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt. Bruce McNaughton leaves High Prairie for Morinville after four years of service.

June 30, 2006: Vandals break into the Atikameg Health Centre and commit about $10,000 in damages.

June 30, 2006 A fire at the Black Rock plant north of High Prairie halts production. Repairs are estimated to take three weeks to complete.

June 30, 2006: Members of the Coyote Acres 4-H Club donate 10 per cent of their sales proceeds to the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre construction. The total donated is $2,000.

June 30, 2007: Pastor Elmer Mushumanski retires from High Prairie Redeemer Lutheran Church.

June 30, 2008: Trigil Energy closes its High Prairie office after announcing a merger with Calgary-based Candor Engineering and Consulting Ltd.

June 30, 2008: Roland Bliss, a long-time resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 89 years. He was a farmer, trapper, bridge repairman, logger and truck driver among other things.

June 30, 2009: Dylan Barrons and Quintin Guttinger qualify for the McLennan Ross Sun Junior Golf Tour after play concludes at the Wolf Creek Golf Resort.

June 30, 2009: PennWest donates $5,000 to the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation for the CT Scan.

June 30, 2010: The Family Violence Prevention Network presents a cheque for $8,505.09 to the Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter from proceeds raised in its Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser June 5.

June 30, 2010: Buy-Low Foods director of retail operations in Alberta and British Columbia says his company has no plans to consider building a store in High Prairie, contrary to rumours.

June 30, 2011: George Ostermeier passes away at the age of 76 years. He farmed, kept bees, was active in St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, and served on the Catholic school board as trustee for over 25 years. He also operated Joussard General Store and opened O’s Ice Cream Store in 2000.

June 30, 2012: Former Town of High Prairie Councillor Arnold Aarts dies in Edmonton at the age of 78 years.

June 30, 2013: The month ends with long-time teachers Dan and Dorothy Sloan retiring.

June 30, 2016: Monique Maure wins the PTA raffle at Triangle and claims a GMC truck. Other winners of $1,000 included Vic Abel, Marilyn Banckhead, Eileen Dvornek, Kevin Kemp and Dale Norton.

June 30, 2017: Jessica Smith delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School commencement ceremony.

June 30, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents High Prairie’s Wendell Ebbett with the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

June 30, 2018: Long-time Town of High Prairie employee Redford Arlidge passes away. He worked for the town for over 40 years.

June 30, 2019: Fire strikes Rural Fashion Girl. The cause of the blaze is undetermined. The store had still not re-opened by year’s end and never did.

This Day in World History – June 30, 2022

1559 – King Henry II of France is seriously injured in a jousting match.

1755 – Philippines close all non-Catholic Chinese restaurants.

1859 – Charles Blondin is first to cross Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

1893 – Excelsior diamond, then world’s largest at 995 carats, found in South Africa.

1894 – Korea declares independence from China, asks for Japanese aid.

1896 – W.S. Hadaway patents electric stove.

1898 – Winton Motor Carriage Company publishes the 1st known auto ad.

1908 – A giant fireball flattens 80 million trees in Russia.

1914 – Gandhi’s first arrest after campaigning for Indian rights in South Africa.

1930 – First round-the-world radio broadcast occurs.

1936 – Margaret Mitchell’s novel “Gone with the Wind” published.

1937 – World’s first emergency call telephone service is launched.

1938 – Superman first appears in DC Comics’ Action Comics Series.

1941 – World War II: Operation Barbarossa – Germany captures Lviv.

1951 – “Victor Borge Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1953 – First Chevrolet Corvette manufactured.

1955 – “Johnny Carson Show” debuts on CBS-TV.

1956 – Lenin’s politics testament [1923] published in Moscow.

1958 – Dutch government ends obligatory dismissal of married teachers.

1962 – French Foreign Legion leaves Algeria.

1962 – Rwanda and Burundi become independent.

1966 – Leopoldville, Congo is renamed Kinshasa.

1971 – Crew of Russian space mission Soyuz 11 found dead upon arrival.

1972 – One leap second is added to the UTC time system.

1973 – Biggest US tanker “Brooklyn” christened, weighs 230,000 tons.

1975 – Galaxy 3C123 at 8 billion light years distance is founded.

1981 – China’s Communist Party condemns late Mao Zedong’s policy.

1984 – Failed coup by cocaine growers in Bolivia.

1984 – Last sixpence minted in Great Britain [in use since 1551].

1984 – Pierre Trudeau officially steps down as PM of Canada.

1987 – The Royal Canadian Mint introduces the $1 coin, known as the Loonie.

1990 – East and West Germany merge their economies.

1992 – First pay bathrooms in US open: 25 cents in New York.

1994 – US Ice Skating Federation bars Tonya Harding for life.

1997 – Leap Second added to synchronize atomic clocks.

1998 – Sega Channel, cable’s first on-demand video game service, closes.

2005 – Spain legalizes same-sex marriage.

2014 – Australian entertainer Rolf Harris is convicted of indecent assault.

2016 – The Ikea Museum opens in the former first Ikea store in Sweden.

2018 – Popular online game for kids, Fantage, shuts down after 10 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 30, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might need some time alone today to bring yourself back to centre. Independence is a keyword, so keep it in the back of your mind. Make sure you are not the victim of a commitment you made long ago. As the landscape changes, we must also change. Stubborn actions will be extremely detrimental on a day like this. Be honest and grateful for the things you have!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not automatically think beauty always has to be defined by old-fashioned standards. It is time to create your own definition. There is no need to fit into some socially constructed mold that does not resonate with who you truly are. Your job is not to try and make sure everyone loves you. There is only one person you need to satisfy, and that is you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Issues may get a little heavier than you would perhaps like today. Your job is to infuse some amusement into the situation. Your powers of adaptability will be put to the test, as other people seem to be completely fixated on their opinions. Be extra conscious of your words. Other people, especially superiors or elders, are apt to be offended by careless, offhand remarks!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If the doorknob does not want to turn today, do not force it. You will only succeed in breaking the key. Perhaps you just need to try another door. If things do not flow smoothly into place, then they probably were not meant to be. Life should not have to be a struggle. Our job is to be happy. Remember the next time you are in a long line. View the situation as a rest period!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your newfangled approach to things might get some serious flak from others today, but do not let that stop you. Realize your independent and somewhat rebellious nature is a key ingredient in keeping the world in balance. Do not give up the fight when old, tired ways of doing things insist on taking the upper hand. Use your power from within to combat the forces from above!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might be called upon to choose between two ways of handling a situation. The old ways of doing things are in conflict with the new. Which way are you going to proceed? Do not be thrown off course by fast talk and sleight of hand. Also, do not assume that the way that has worked forever is still the best solution. Use your intuition to choose the best route for you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Unexpected events may be shuffling the cards when you least expect it. If you have kept a close eye on the deck, counting the jacks as they turn up, you might get thrown for a loop. Do not be discouraged. Everyone else is subject to the same rules as you are. If the dealer seems crooked, go to another table. Do not fall for the same trick twice!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your sense of self may be a bit challenged today. You might just have trouble getting out of bed at all. Remember the way others see you does not necessarily mean that is the way you really are. Do not feel like you have to change in order to please anyone. Ultimately, your only responsibility is to you. Bizarre events could occur that prompt you to change your way of thinking!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – As you follow the path toward acquiring the latest, greatest, fastest, and best, you might find you are leaving behind some fundamental principles and values along the way. Do not lose sight of your foundation. Things could get shaken up today. Your ego might be on trial for pig-headed behaviour. Keep yourself in check and be aware of the way you project yourself to others!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Key into your sensual, beautiful nature. Take time each day to attend to your soul and make sure it is getting the nourishment it needs to radiate into the world. Unexpected people could pop up out of nowhere, so do not be surprised if a former lover texts or calls. Things from the past may be coming back to the present in order to teach you a valuable life lesson!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may sense a nervous restlessness today that urges you to act. A journey to one place may have you bouncing off to another place that may lead you on an adventure to someplace completely different. It might seem like you are on some crazy scavenger hunt toward a pot of gold. The energy of the day may leave you feeling ragged, but do not give up. Persistence will eventually pay off!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A good tip for you to remember is to be careful about what you say about others. If you are talking about someone who is not present, act as if he or she is. What is your motivation for saying those things? Is it necessary to speak in such a manner? A negative comment about someone else is going to resonate in the cosmos. People could lose trust in you!