Today in High Prairie: June 30, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – June 30, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6 p.m. – Riding’ for Reed at Spruce Point Park Rodeo Grounds.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 30, 2023

1879 – Walter Hampden, Hunchback of Notre Dame actor

1896 – Wilfred Pelletier, Voice of Firestone

1898 – George Chandler, Lassie actor

1917 – Susan Hayward, Tulsa actress

1930 – June Valli, Your Hit Parade singer

1934 – Harry Blackstone Jr., Magician

1936 – Nancy Dussault, Too Close for Comfort actress

1943 – Florence Ballard, Supremes rocker

1944 – Glenn Shorrock, Little River Band vocalist

1949 – Andrew Scott, Sweet guitarist

1953 – Hal Lindes, Dire Straits rocker

1956 – Adrian Wright, Human League keyboardist

1966 – Mike Tyson, Heavyweight boxing champ

1975 – Ralf Schumacher, German Formula 1 racer

1985 – Michael Phelps, US Olympic swimmer

This Day in Local History – June 30, 2023

June 30, 1961: The High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society holds its first meeting in Pleasantview Lodge with Dolly Albertine as chairman.

June 30, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Alberta’s Minister of Lands and Forests, Norman Willmore, visits High Prairie to discuss mink ranching issues. A shortage of feed in the area prompted mink ranchers to ask for aid to import fish from British Columbia at $3.75 to $4 per 100 pounds.

June 30, 1966: Big Meadow School closes. It is one of the last rural schools to close.

June 30, 1971: Sgt. R.R. Spray, in charge of High Prairie town detail for the RCMP, is transferred to Fort Saskatchewan.

June 30, 1971: Eighteen stores in High Prairie advertise a change to late Friday night shopping.

June 30, 1971: Ed White leaves High Prairie for Fort St. John, B.C. to serve the United Church. He had served the Lesser Slave Lake Pastoral Charge for three years.

June 30, 1973: Over 600 people greet the RCMP Centennial Klondike Trail Ride as it enters Grouard.

June 30, 1974: High Prairie development officer Harris Blaikie reports building permit values reach $1.155 million for the current year.

June 30, 1975: A fire at Barry’s Corner Shell results in the store closing for three months.

June 30, 1976: South Peace News reports Bill Vanderaegen, Luella Wood and Elgin Paish are nominated to serve on the High Prairie Recreation Board.

June 30, 1987: Pogo Ceramics closes its doors.

June 30, 1988: Century 21 opens for business under the name of Sunnyside Realty and owner Bart Kuefler.

June 30, 1989: Winds clocked at 120 kilometres per hour tear apart Sharon Turner’s garage in Kinuso causing over $10,000 in damage.

June 30, 1990: Spruce Point Park hosts Day One of its two-day annual Sports Day featuring baseball and rodeo action.

June 30, 1992: Former Driftpile principal Adolf Bondarchuk, 47, is found guilty in Faust court of assaulting a student in March 1991 and fined $275.

June 30, 1995: The High Prairie Day Care is forced to close its doors as the bank says it will no longer honour their letter of credit. Plans are made to re-open in September.

June 30, 2000: Joussard School principal Sharon Allan retires after more than 20 years of service and 11 as principal.

June 30, 2005: East Prairie holds the grand opening celebration and first graduation of its Headstart program.

June 30, 2005: High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt. Bruce McNaughton leaves High Prairie for Morinville after four years of service.

June 30, 2006: Vandals break into the Atikameg Health Centre and commit about $10,000 in damages.

June 30, 2006 A fire at the Black Rock plant north of High Prairie halts production. Repairs are estimated to take three weeks to complete.

June 30, 2006: Members of the Coyote Acres 4-H Club donate 10 per cent of their sales proceeds to the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre construction. The total donated is $2,000.

June 30, 2007: Pastor Elmer Mushumanski retires from High Prairie Redeemer Lutheran Church.

June 30, 2008: Trigil Energy closes its High Prairie office after announcing a merger with Calgary-based Candor Engineering and Consulting Ltd.

June 30, 2009: PennWest donates $5,000 to the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation for the CT Scan.

June 30, 2010: The Family Violence Prevention Network presents a cheque for $8,505.09 to the Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter from proceeds raised in its Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser June 5.

June 30, 2010: Buy-Low Foods director of retail operations in Alberta and British Columbia says his company has no plans to consider building a store in High Prairie, contrary to rumours.

June 30, 2011: George Ostermeier passes away at the age of 76 years. He farmed, kept bees, was active in St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, and served on the Catholic school board as trustee for over 25 years. He also operated Joussard General Store and opened O’s Ice Cream Store in 2000.

June 30, 2012: Former Town of High Prairie Councillor Arnold Aarts dies in Edmonton at the age of 78 years.

June 30, 2013: The month ends with long-time teachers Dan and Dorothy Sloan retiring.

June 30, 2017: Jessica Smith delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School commencement ceremony.

June 30, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents High Prairie’s Wendell Ebbett with the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

June 30, 2018: Long-time Town of High Prairie employee Redford Arlidge passes away. He worked for the town for over 40 years.

June 30, 2019: Fire strikes Rural Fashion Girl. The cause of the blaze is undetermined. The store had still not re-opened by year’s end and never did.

This Day in World History – June 30, 2023

1559 – King Henry II of France is seriously injured in a jousting match.

1755 – Philippines close all non-Catholic Chinese restaurants.

1859 – Charles Blondin is first to cross Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

1893 – Excelsior diamond, then world’s largest at 995 carats, found in South Africa.

1894 – Korea declares independence from China, asks for Japanese aid.

1896 – W.S. Hadaway patents electric stove.

1898 – Winton Motor Carriage Company publishes the 1st known auto ad.

1908 – A giant fireball flattens 80 million trees in Russia.

1914 – Gandhi’s first arrest after campaigning for Indian rights in South Africa.

1930 – First round-the-world radio broadcast occurs.

1936 – Margaret Mitchell’s novel “Gone with the Wind” published.

1937 – World’s first emergency call telephone service is launched.

1938 – Superman first appears in DC Comics’ Action Comics Series.

1941 – World War II: Operation Barbarossa – Germany captures Lviv.

1951 – “Victor Borge Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1953 – First Chevrolet Corvette manufactured.

1955 – “Johnny Carson Show” debuts on CBS-TV.

1956 – Lenin’s politics testament [1923] published in Moscow.

1958 – Dutch government ends obligatory dismissal of married teachers.

1962 – French Foreign Legion leaves Algeria.

1962 – Rwanda and Burundi become independent.

1966 – Leopoldville, Congo is renamed Kinshasa.

1971 – Crew of Russian space mission Soyuz 11 found dead upon arrival.

1972 – One leap second is added to the UTC time system.

1973 – Biggest US tanker “Brooklyn” christened, weighs 230,000 tons.

1975 – Galaxy 3C123 at 8 billion light years distance is founded.

1981 – China’s Communist Party condemns late Mao Zedong’s policy.

1984 – Failed coup by cocaine growers in Bolivia.

1984 – Last sixpence minted in Great Britain [in use since 1551].

1984 – Pierre Trudeau officially steps down as PM of Canada.

1987 – The Royal Canadian Mint introduces the $1 coin, known as the Loonie.

1990 – East and West Germany merge their economies.

1992 – First pay bathrooms in US open: 25 cents in New York.

1994 – US Ice Skating Federation bars Tonya Harding for life.

1997 – Leap Second added to synchronize atomic clocks.

1998 – Sega Channel, cable’s first on-demand video game service, closes.

2005 – Spain legalizes same-sex marriage.

2014 – Australian entertainer Rolf Harris is convicted of indecent assault.

2016 – The Ikea Museum opens in the former first Ikea store in Sweden.

2018 – Popular online game for kids, Fantage, shuts down after 10 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 30, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your expansive, outwardly directed plans are moving at full force, but once in a while self-doubt slows things down. Today is one of those days in which insecurity may hamper your progress. The secret to success is to consider all the options and trust your instincts. Use your keen powers of observation to collect data and arrange facts in an orderly fashion.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your emotions are more peaceful and easier to control today. It is almost as if you are merging with the energy around you. The one thing to be careful of is indecision. When it comes to taking action on something and you are not sure which way to go, you would do better to hold off. Make your big move some other day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Go with the flow today. Find the freedom you seek by simply following the path of least resistance. There is no reason for you to be unhappy. Life does not have to be difficult or complicated. Just be completely yourself. People will act the way they need to in relation to you. Do not worry about their feelings. They are not your responsibility.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your heightened sensitivity could get you in trouble today. The more you try to pin down a specific answer to something, the more resistance you may encounter. Do not expect a straight answer from anyone or you will be disappointed. People may be flighty or forgetful. Try not to take anything too seriously today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your expansive nature is reaching out to others, but you may run into opposition. Keep in mind that not everyone wants your advice. Give it only if someone asks for it. It may be in your nature to want to jump into people’s lives and fix things. Resist that temptation. What people may need instead is someone to listen.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your general mood is at a peak today, although this mood is slightly off due to indecision on your part. Do not let this get you down. If you find it hard to make a choice about something, the solution is simple. Put off making the choice until you feel more comfortable about it. If you must make a decision today, go with your instincts.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be a bit confused today. Nothing seems to fit right. It is as if you are faced with many different roads, unsure of which one to take. All the choices seem reasonable and you may fear you will miss out on something great whichever one you choose. The truth is you can find a way that incorporates what you have learned from previous paths. Trust yourself.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may be tormented by an important decision today. The good news is once you make up your mind, you will feel much better about yourself. Until then, however, you may vacillate from one side to the other. Asking others for advice may put you in even more of a quandary. The only one who can decide your path is you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be a little hesitant today, and not really sure why. Just when you thought you had it all figured out, another aspect comes up with a completely different perspective. It may be hard to choose one path and stick with it. Keep in mind your unique path may incorporate many different side paths. This is one of your many gifts.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Watch your back today. There is a distinct presence nearby that requires your attention. Luckily, your emotions are a lot more stable than usual, and you are more strongly connected with your feelings. In fact, you may be in the clouds. You should not have any problem navigating through this part of the atmosphere. Others may look to you for advice.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may look confused today. It may be hard for you to stick with one subject. Your attention may jump from one thing to another. That is OK. There is a distinct advantage to seeing all sides of the story. You will have greater perception and awareness of things today. Take this opportunity to put yourself in other people’s shoes so you know how to deal with them in the future.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may find it difficult to keep things neat and organized today. It seems like you are tying to organize a room full of feathers buffeted by gusts of wind. Buy a paperweight. Meanwhile, you might want to give up organizing the feathers and deal with it another time. You may feel too lazy to fight the wind.