Today in High Prairie: June 30, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – June 30, 2024

Spruce Point Park Rodeo (Day 2 of 2).

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 30, 2024

1879 – Walter Hampden, Hunchback of Notre Dame actor

1896 – Wilfred Pelletier, Voice of Firestone

1898 – George Chandler, Lassie actor

1917 – Susan Hayward, Tulsa actress

1930 – June Valli, Your Hit Parade singer

1934 – Harry Blackstone Jr., Magician

1936 – Nancy Dussault, Too Close for Comfort actress

1943 – Florence Ballard, Supremes rocker

1944 – Glenn Shorrock, Little River Band vocalist

1949 – Andrew Scott, Sweet guitarist

1953 – Hal Lindes, Dire Straits rocker

1956 – Adrian Wright, Human League keyboardist

1966 – Mike Tyson, Heavyweight boxing champ

1975 – Ralf Schumacher, German Formula 1 racer

1985 – Michael Phelps, US Olympic swimmer

This Day in Local History – June 30, 2024

June 30, 1961: The High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society holds its first meeting in Pleasantview Lodge with Dolly Albertine as chairman.

June 30, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Alberta’s Minister of Lands and Forests, Norman Willmore, visits High Prairie to discuss mink ranching issues. A shortage of feed in the area prompted mink ranchers to ask for aid to import fish from British Columbia at $3.75 to $4 per 100 pounds.

June 30, 1966: Big Meadow School closes. It is one of the last rural schools to close.

June 30, 1971: Sgt. R.R. Spray, in charge of High Prairie town detail for the RCMP, is transferred to Fort Saskatchewan.

June 30, 1971: Eighteen stores in High Prairie advertise a change to late Friday night shopping.

June 30, 1971: Ed White leaves High Prairie for Fort St. John, B.C. to serve the United Church. He had served the Lesser Slave Lake Pastoral Charge for three years.

June 30, 1973: Over 600 people greet the RCMP Centennial Klondike Trail Ride as it enters Grouard.

June 30, 1974: High Prairie development officer Harris Blaikie reports building permit values reach $1.155 million for the current year.

June 30, 1975: A fire at Barry’s Corner Shell results in the store closing for three months.

June 30, 1976: South Peace News reports Bill Vanderaegen, Luella Wood and Elgin Paish are nominated to serve on the High Prairie Recreation Board.

June 30, 1987: Pogo Ceramics closes its doors.

June 30, 1988: Century 21 opens for business under the name of Sunnyside Realty and owner Bart Kuefler.

June 30, 1989: Winds clocked at 120 kilometres per hour tear apart Sharon Turner’s garage in Kinuso causing over $10,000 in damage.

June 30, 1990: Spruce Point Park hosts Day One of its two-day annual Sports Day featuring baseball and rodeo action.

June 30, 1992: Former Driftpile principal Adolf Bondarchuk, 47, is found guilty in Faust court of assaulting a student in March 1991 and fined $275.

June 30, 1995: The High Prairie Day Care is forced to close its doors as the bank says it will no longer honour their letter of credit. Plans are made to re-open in September.

June 30, 2000: Joussard School principal Sharon Allan retires after more than 20 years of service and 11 as principal.

June 30, 2005: East Prairie holds the grand opening celebration and first graduation of its Headstart program.

June 30, 2005: High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt. Bruce McNaughton leaves High Prairie for Morinville after four years of service.

June 30, 2006: Vandals break into the Atikameg Health Centre and commit about $10,000 in damages.

June 30, 2006 A fire at the Black Rock plant north of High Prairie halts production. Repairs are estimated to take three weeks to complete.

June 30, 2006: Members of the Coyote Acres 4-H Club donate 10 per cent of their sales proceeds to the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre construction. The total donated is $2,000.

June 30, 2007: Pastor Elmer Mushumanski retires from High Prairie Redeemer Lutheran Church.

June 30, 2008: Trigil Energy closes its High Prairie office after announcing a merger with Calgary-based Candor Engineering and Consulting Ltd.

June 30, 2009: PennWest donates $5,000 to the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation for the CT Scan.

June 30, 2010: The Family Violence Prevention Network presents a cheque for $8,505.09 to the Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter from proceeds raised in its Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser June 5.

June 30, 2010: Buy-Low Foods director of retail operations in Alberta and British Columbia says his company has no plans to consider building a store in High Prairie, contrary to rumours.

June 30, 2011: George Ostermeier passes away at the age of 76 years. He farmed, kept bees, was active in St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, and served on the Catholic school board as trustee for over 25 years. He also operated Joussard General Store and opened O’s Ice Cream Store in 2000.

June 30, 2012: Former Town of High Prairie Councillor Arnold Aarts dies in Edmonton at the age of 78 years.

June 30, 2013: The month ends with long-time teachers Dan and Dorothy Sloan retiring.

June 30, 2017: Jessica Smith delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School commencement ceremony.

June 30, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents High Prairie’s Wendell Ebbett with the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

June 30, 2018: Long-time Town of High Prairie employee Redford Arlidge passes away. He worked for the town for over 40 years.

June 30, 2019: Fire strikes Rural Fashion Girl. The cause of the blaze is undetermined. The store had still not re-opened by year’s end and never did.

This Day in World History – June 30, 2024

1559 – King Henry II of France is seriously injured in a jousting match.

1755 – Philippines close all non-Catholic Chinese restaurants.

1859 – Charles Blondin is first to cross Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

1893 – Excelsior diamond, then world’s largest at 995 carats, found in South Africa.

1894 – Korea declares independence from China, asks for Japanese aid.

1896 – W.S. Hadaway patents electric stove.

1898 – Winton Motor Carriage Company publishes the 1st known auto ad.

1908 – A giant fireball flattens 80 million trees in Russia.

1914 – Gandhi’s first arrest after campaigning for Indian rights in South Africa.

1930 – First round-the-world radio broadcast occurs.

1936 – Margaret Mitchell’s novel “Gone with the Wind” published.

1937 – World’s first emergency call telephone service is launched.

1938 – Superman first appears in DC Comics’ Action Comics Series.

1941 – World War II: Operation Barbarossa – Germany captures Lviv.

1951 – “Victor Borge Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1953 – First Chevrolet Corvette manufactured.

1955 – “Johnny Carson Show” debuts on CBS-TV.

1956 – Lenin’s politics testament [1923] published in Moscow.

1958 – Dutch government ends obligatory dismissal of married teachers.

1962 – French Foreign Legion leaves Algeria.

1962 – Rwanda and Burundi become independent.

1966 – Leopoldville, Congo is renamed Kinshasa.

1971 – Crew of Russian space mission Soyuz 11 found dead upon arrival.

1972 – One leap second is added to the UTC time system.

1973 – Biggest US tanker “Brooklyn” christened, weighs 230,000 tons.

1975 – Galaxy 3C123 at 8 billion light years distance is founded.

1981 – China’s Communist Party condemns late Mao Zedong’s policy.

1984 – Failed coup by cocaine growers in Bolivia.

1984 – Last sixpence minted in Great Britain [in use since 1551].

1984 – Pierre Trudeau officially steps down as PM of Canada.

1987 – The Royal Canadian Mint introduces the $1 coin, known as the Loonie.

1990 – East and West Germany merge their economies.

1992 – First pay bathrooms in US open: 25 cents in New York.

1994 – US Ice Skating Federation bars Tonya Harding for life.

1997 – Leap Second added to synchronize atomic clocks.

1998 – Sega Channel, cable’s first on-demand video game service, closes.

2005 – Spain legalizes same-sex marriage.

2014 – Australian entertainer Rolf Harris is convicted of indecent assault.

2016 – The Ikea Museum opens in the former first Ikea store in Sweden.

2018 – Popular online game for kids, Fantage, shuts down after 10 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 30, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Tension is likely to arise in many different areas of your life! It is possible you are either too dreamy or too practical for the issue at hand. It is important for you to strike a balance. The toughest part will be finding people and situations that agree with you. Other people are likely to be quite inflexible and stubborn, and you may have to adapt in order to reach a compromise!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Yesterday’s trajectory might run into a couple of snags today! You could find your dreamy nature conflicts with the planned and steady. This conflict of interests may be creating some tension that will be difficult to work with. Your emotions are apt to deceive you, so try not to get pulled off course by a passing whim. Try to keep your feelings well grounded!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Try to keep yourself in line with your emotions today! It is possible a powerful yet subtle force is slowly trying to pull you off track. If so, think about taking a break and doing some physical activity to get your blood pumping. Go for a walk with a friend to help clear your head so you can think more rationally about the decisions you need to make!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could find an emotional issue rubs you the wrong way today! Your tendency is to want to escape. Try to do so in a healthy manner. Watch your favourite movie or read a book. Do not fall prey to the temptation to indulge in more dangerous pursuits. That would only push the problems away temporarily. When they resurface again, they could be even harder to handle!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your artistic side may want to take to the airwaves in some way today! Perhaps you should consider building your own website or getting a spot on a local radio show. Your dreams need a vehicle for distribution. Give them the means to be dispersed to others. You have the ability to inspire many people. Take this ability seriously and make use of your creative talents!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You could find what was so light and active yesterday runs into roadblocks today! It might seem as if you are suddenly heading straight for a brick wall regarding some of your current projects. Suddenly there is a more reserved tone to things, and you may have lost a bit of your precious momentum. Use this time to back off and reassess the wisdom of your direction!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The pace of things is likely to slow down a bit compared to what was happening yesterday! This is probably for the best. Take this time to do some planning and stabilizing. You have plowed forth into the fields. Now stop and assess what you have accomplished. Take things one step at a time and do not get ahead of yourself. Be patient and things will come your way naturally!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might find there is a quality of dreaminess to your emotions today that keeps you from focusing on the task at hand! People are likely to be stubborn and confused, and you could be one of them. It might seem as if your mind is going in two directions and you are not sure which way to proceed. Try to incorporate more of your dreams into your waking reality!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Little voices are whispering in your ear today! They could be asking you to join them in the clouds. You might get the feeling there is a lot of tension between what your heart has to say and what your mind has to say. Do not be surprised if the energy of the day leaves you confused by the time the day ends. Do not stress about making hard decisions or commitments!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Someone could be prodding you to take action today! It might be best if you beat them to it and motivate yourself. Stay a step or two ahead of the herd. Lead your own stampede and go wherever you want to go. It is quite likely you will run into conflict regarding issues about which you feel strongly. People are likely to be stubborn, so prepare yourself for a stalemate!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might experience a great deal of emotional confusion today! There is a debate brewing inside you. You are having a hard time deciding whether to pursue the practical or the fanciful. Looking to others for help could only add to the confusion, so take their advice with a grain of salt. If nothing seems clear to you, then wait it out and proceed when you have a better handle on things!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Keeping things in balance will be a challenge today! You are likely to find there is conflict brewing that does not seem to want resolution. It is OK. Do not press the issue. You may find the best solution is to escape into the clouds and come back to reality when the storm has settled. There is no need to try to untangle the knots if they simply do not want to budge!