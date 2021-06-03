Today in High Prairie: June 4, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 4, 2021

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 4, 2021

Dwayne Haugen

Ken Matthews

Shylo Boucher

Tyler Hewko

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 4, 2021

Liam Willier Dumont

Ilana Zinyk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 4, 2021

1744 – Patrick Ferguson, Invented Ferguson rifle

1881 – Clara Blandick, Huckleberry Finn actress

1887 – Tom Longboat, Marathon runner

1906 – Richard Whorf, Yankee Doodle Dandy actor

1908 – Angela Maria, Hitler’s reputed lover

1909 – Paul Nordoff, Frog Prince composer

1910 – Christopher Cockerell, Hovercraft inventor

1924 – Dennis Weaver, Gunsmoke actor [Chester]

1926 – Robert Hughes, World’s heaviest man [486 kg]

1927 – Priscilla Morrill, Mary Tyler Moore actress

1928 – Ruth Westheimer, German sex therapist

1930 – Morgana King, The Godfather actress

1932 – John Barrymore, Pantomine Quiz actor

1937 – Freddy Fender, US county singer

1937 – Gorilla Monsoon, Pro wrestling announcer

1944 – Michelle Phillips, Mamas & Papas singer

1948 – Sandra Post, LPGA golfer

1950 – Wayne Powers, Laverne & Shirley actor

1952 – Carlene Watkins, Tough Enough actress

1961 – El Debarge, Debarge rocker

1971 – Noah Wyle, ER actor [Dr. John Carter]

1975 – Henry Burris, Calgary Stampeder

1975 – Angelina Jolie, US actress

1986 – Shane Kippel, Canadian actor

1990 – Evan Spiegel, Co-founder of Snapchat

This Day in Local History: June 4, 2021

June 4, 1977: Falher wins the annual HPSD track and field meet held at Prairie River School.

June 4, 1983: The Joussard Homesteaders open their centre.

June 4, 1983: Kyle Pederson wins three gold medals for Prairie River Junior High School at the Zone track and field meet in Grande Prairie. Claude Fortier and Mikita Kalita also win single gold medals.

June 4, 1986: South Peace News reports that Slave Lake wins the annual Fitness Challenge over High Prairie.

June 4, 1989: The Peavine Rangers defeat the Gift Lake Sluggers 6-2 to win $700 and first place at the Peavine Fastball Tournament.

June 4, 1990: Joan Wilson’s school bus catches a soft spot on the shoulder and flips onto its side in a farmer’s field northeast of High Prairie sending three children to hospital. Wilson is later charged with driving without due care and attention and later acquitted.

June 4, 1994: Tom and Velva Harding are honoured by the community at a roast.

June 4, 2005: South Peace News’ 2004 Christmas edition is judged to be the best in Canada in the circulation up to 3,999 category.

June 4, 2005: High Prairie Air Cadets continue their commitment to the community by planting flowers along the Jaycee Park walking trails as part of the Cadets Caring for Canada program.

June 4, 2008: High Prairie Air Cadet Sgt. Brett Gignac receives the Legion Medal of Excellence and certificate at the squadron’s Annual Inspection. It is presented to an air cadet for outstanding service and is limited to only one per squadron. “And not always given out,” says Legion president Don Ebbett.

June 4, 2011: Michael Ochran raises the Grand Champion Steer at the annual East Peace 4-H Achievement 4-H Show and Sale. Brett Calliou raises the Reserve Grand Champion.

June 4, 2013: The Alberta government announces that High Prairie is one of 24 communities in the province to be selected for a family care clinic.

June 4, 2013: The High Prairie Regals hold their annual general meeting and begin a “Drive to Stay Alive” campaign to get more people involved in the organization.

June 4, 2015: South Peace News reports that Donnelly’s Jean-Pierre Boileau wins $250,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw by matching the EXTRA number.

June 4, 2014: South Peace News features R&B Livestock Enterprise at Sunset House, where owners give hunters the experience of hunting wild turkey.

June 4, 2014: Golden Olson is re-elected president at the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting. Matt Lovsin is re-elected vice president and Tracy Sherkawi re-elected secretary-treasurer.

June 4, 2016: Taylor Blackhurst raises the East Peace Grand Champion Steer at the 4-H Achievement Day.

June 4, 2016: Roy Verstappen raises the Supreme Champion Female at the Coyote Acres 4-H Club Sheep Project Achievement Day.

June 4, 2019: High Prairie St. Andrew’s School holds its athletics banquet. Winners are: Abbie Cottingham wins Top Junior High School Female Athlete; Ethan Smith wins Top Junior High School Male Athlete; Daisy Porisky wins Top Senior High School Female Athlete; Evan Gladue wins Top Senior High School Male Athlete.

This Day in World History – June 4, 2021

781 BC – Oldest Chinese recording of a solar eclipse.

1070 – Roquefort cheese created in a cave near Roquefort, France.

1760 – New England planters claim land in Nova Scotia from Acadians.

1783 – Montgolfier brothers first public hot-air balloon flight [unmanned].

1792 – Captain George Vancouver claims Puget Sound for Britain.

1850 – Self-deodorizing fertilizer patented in England.

1878 – Cyprus ceded by Turkey to Britain for administrative purposes.

1896 – Henry Ford takes his 1st Ford through streets of Detroit.

1912 -Cone of Mount Katmai [Alaska] collapses.

1940 – Winston Churchill’s speech: “We shall fight on the seas and oceans.”

1942 – Battle of Midway begins; Japan’s first major defeat in WW II.

1942 – Capitol Record Co opens for business.

1943 – Argentina taken over by Colonel Juan Perón.

1944 – Fifth Army enters and liberates Rome from Mussolini’s Fascist armies.

1945 – US, Soviet Union, Britain and France agree to divide Germany.

1946 – Largest solar prominence [500,000 km] observed.

1954 – France grants Vietnam independence inside French Union.

1955 – “Mickey Rooney Show” TV comedy last airs on NBC.

1956 – Speech by Khrushchev criticizing Stalin made public.

1970 – Tonga [formerly Friendly Islands] declares independence from UK.

1973 – A patent for the ATM is granted.

1974 – Never repeated 10 cent Beer Night at Cleveland; game forfeited.

1979 – Joe Clark is sworn in as the youngest PM in Canadian history.

1982 – “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” released in USA.

1984 – DNA is successfully cloned from an extinct animal.

1989 – Tiananmen Square Massacre: death toll near 1,000.

1991 -Pope John Paul II compares abortion with Nazi murders.

2001 – Gyanendra, the last King of Nepal, ascends to the throne.

2012 – Japan’s stock market plummets to record low since 1983.

2018 – Jordanian PM Hani Mulki resigns amid huge protests.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 4, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – After the emotional havoc you went through over the last few weeks, the period beginning today will be quite soothing. You can take advantage of these smoother, calmer waters to rediscover emotional harmony and improve the balance of your energy flow. Moreover, if your physical health isn’t quite adequate, the weeks ahead should give you a chance to rest and recuperate.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The celestial configuration is speaking of a new period in which you focus on the way you differentiate yourself from others. Are you aware of the aspects that make you unique? If not, meditate on the subject or ask close friends for input. The upcoming weeks are going to teach you a lot about this subject!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is the beginning of a new cycle. There will be new issues cropping up over the next several days. You may have to rethink certain principles you’ve adhered to in your relationships up until now. Upon reflection, you find you no longer agree with them. It seems the conventions and social graces required by society are weighing you down.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is a pleasant day. Indeed, the celestial aspects are predicting it will be rather radiant, though likely less intense than the past week or so. You probably had some new perspectives to set up in your professional life, and now you will have to get to work setting goals! You were waiting for just this moment? Perfect!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Are you ready? Are you in shape for what’s going to happen? The celestial aspects are heralding a new cycle that will be filled to the brim with activities, new people, and new professional perspectives. Let’s hope you’ve been able to rest up lately. If you haven’t, try to schedule in some afternoon naps!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Will there be change in you during the next few weeks? This is always the question that one asks with this changing planetary environment. It’s appealing to think that you may be traveling to exotic locations or perhaps changing jobs and meeting some interesting new people. Anything is possible with these aspects. Enjoy the renewed atmosphere!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A new wind is blowing in your relationships, and you probably won’t be too sorry about it! The planets are lining up to signal new beginnings. You will be able to take advantage of your recent reflections and test your new self-image. You likely won’t be disappointed by the results. Be happy. You have every reason to be!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You will be happy to know that today contains the seeds of change for your love life. Beginning today and for the next month or so, you’re likely to be amazed by the turn of events in your relationships with others. The plot thickens as new people and groups emerge on your horizon. The aspect ahead is much less individualistic than usual.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Last month you may have been somewhat more extroverted and sociable than usual, especially regarding your emotional relationships. But beginning today, your attitude will undergo a change. You will probably be calmer and more reasonable. Your thoughts may begin to focus more on the future than the present. You have about a month to firm up your plans.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – As a person who loves to experiment with new ideas and discover new people, you will be delighted with the period that is now beginning. Since communication, togetherness, and sociability will rule the next few weeks, it will be a perfect time to get out and show off your gifts. You will have a ball!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today’s overall outlook is positive for you. You can expect to focus on giving a little more character, expression, or enrichment to your domestic life. You may redecorate a part of the house or find new leisure activities for the children. Don’t be reluctant to suggest something original. They will probably enjoy it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re embarking on a phase devoted in large part to your love life! Make this time completely fulfilling by introducing fresh new ideas. Don’t let these pleasures grow stale. The cycle ahead is extremely auspicious for romance. It’s a good time to take a trip, just the two of you. If you’re single, you may meet an uncommonly interesting new person.