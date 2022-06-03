Today in High Prairie: June 4, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 4, 2022

1-4 p.m. – Order of Royal Purple Tea at HP Museum.

Kinuso Lakeside 4-H Achievement Day at Spruce Point Park Arena.

HP Red Wings Golf Tournament.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Enilda Farmers’ Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 4, 2022

1744 – Patrick Ferguson, Invented Ferguson rifle

1881 – Clara Blandick, Huckleberry Finn actress

1887 – Tom Longboat, Marathon runner

1906 – Richard Whorf, Yankee Doodle Dandy actor

1908 – Angela Maria, Hitler’s reputed lover

1909 – Paul Nordoff, Frog Prince composer

1910 – Christopher Cockerell, Hovercraft inventor

1924 – Dennis Weaver, Gunsmoke actor [Chester]

1926 – Robert Hughes, World’s heaviest man [486kg]

1927 – Priscilla Morrill, Mary Tyler Moore actress

1928 – Ruth Westheimer, German sex therapist

1930 – Morgana King, The Godfather actress

1932 – John Barrymore, Pantomine Quiz actor

1937 – Freddy Fender, US county singer

1937 – Gorilla Monsoon, Pro wrestling announcer

1944 – Michelle Phillips, Mamas & Papas singer

1948 – Sandra Post, LPGA golfer

1950 – Wayne Powers, Laverne & Shirley actor

1952 – Carlene Watkins, Tough Enough actress

1961 – El Debarge, Debarge rocker

1971 – Noah Wyle, ER actor [Dr. John Carter]

1975 – Henry Burris, Calgary Stampeder

1975 – Angelina Jolie, US actress

1986 – Shane Kippel, Canadian actor

1990 – Evan Spiegel, Co-founder of Snapchat

This Day in Local History – June 4, 2022

June 4, 1977: Falher wins the annual HPSD track and field meet held at Prairie River School in High Prairie.

June 4, 1983: The Joussard Homesteaders open their centre.

June 4, 1983: Kyle Pederson wins three gold medals for Prairie River Junior High School at the Zone track and field meet in Grande Prairie. Claude Fortier and Mikita Kalita also win single gold medals.

June 4, 1986: South Peace News reports that Slave Lake wins the annual Fitness Challenge over High Prairie.

June 4, 1989: The Peavine Rangers defeat the Gift Lake Sluggers 6-2 to win $700 and first place at the Peavine Fastball Tournament.

June 4, 1990: Joan Wilson’s school bus catches a soft spot on the shoulder and flips onto its side in a farmer’s field northeast of High Prairie sending three children to hospital. Wilson is later charged with driving without due care and attention and later acquitted.

June 4, 1994: Tom and Velva Harding are honoured by the community at a roast.

June 4, 2005: South Peace News’ 2004 Christmas edition is judged to be the best in Canada in the circulation up to 3,999 category.

June 4, 2005: High Prairie Air Cadets continue their commitment to the community by planting flowers along the Jaycee Park walking trails as part of the Cadets Caring for Canada program.

June 4, 2008: High Prairie Air Cadet Sgt. Brett Gignac receives the Legion Medal of Excellence and certificate at the squadron’s Annual Inspection. It is presented to an air cadet for outstanding service and is limited to only one per squadron. “And not always given out,” says Legion president Don Ebbett.

June 4, 2011: Michael Ochran raises the Grand Champion Steer at the annual East Peace 4-H Achievement 4-H Show and Sale. Brett Calliou raises the Reserve Grand Champion.

June 4, 2013: The Alberta government announces that High Prairie is one of 24 communities in the province to be selected for a family care clinic.

June 4, 2013: The High Prairie Regals hold their annual general meeting and begin a “Drive to Stay Alive” campaign to get more people involved in the organization.

June 4, 2015: South Peace News reports that Donnelly’s Jean-Pierre Boileau wins $250,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw by matching the EXTRA number.

June 4, 2014: South Peace News features R&B Livestock Enterprise at Sunset House, where owners give hunters the experience of hunting wild turkey.

June 4, 2014: Golden Olson is re-elected president at the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting. Matt Lovsin is re-elected vice president and Tracy Sherkawi re-elected secretary-treasurer.

June 4, 2016: Taylor Blackhurst raises the East Peace Grand Champion Steer at the 4-H Achievement Day.

June 4, 2016: Roy Verstappen raises the Supreme Champion Female at the Coyote Acres 4-H Club Sheep Project Achievement Day.

June 4, 2019: High Prairie St. Andrew’s School holds its athletics banquet. Winners are: Abbie Cottingham wins Top Junior High School Female Athlete; Ethan Smith wins Top Junior High School Male Athlete; Daisy Porisky wins Top Senior High School Female Athlete; Evan Gladue wins Top Senior High School Male Athlete.

This Day in World History – June 4, 2022

781 BC – Oldest Chinese recording of a solar eclipse.

1070 – Roquefort cheese created in a cave near Roquefort, France.

1760 – New England planters claim land in Nova Scotia from Acadians.

1783 – Montgolfier brothers make first public hot-air balloon flight [unmanned].

1792 – Captain George Vancouver claims Puget Sound for Britain.

1850 – Self-deodorizing fertilizer patented in England.

1878 – Cyprus ceded by Turkey to Britain for administrative purposes.

1896 – Henry Ford takes his first Ford through streets of Detroit.

1912 – Cone of Mount Katmai [Alaska] collapses.

1940 – Winston Churchill’s speech: “We shall fight on the seas and oceans.”

1942 – Battle of Midway begins; Japan’s first major defeat in WW II.

1942 – Capitol Record Company opens for business.

1943 – Argentina taken over by Colonel Juan Perón.

1944 – 5th Army enters and liberates Rome from Mussolini’s Fascist armies.

1945 – US, Soviet Union, Britain and France agree to divide Germany.

1946 – Largest solar prominence [500,000 km] observed.

1954 – France grants Vietnam independence inside French Union.

1955 – “Mickey Rooney Show” TV comedy last airs on NBC.

1956 – Speech by Khrushchev criticizing Stalin made public.

1970 – Tonga [formerly Friendly Islands] declares independence from UK.

1973 – A patent for the ATM is granted.

1974 – Never repeated 10 cent Beer Night at Cleveland; game forfeited.

1979 – Joe Clark is sworn in as the youngest PM in Canadian history.

1982 – “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” released in USA.

1984 – DNA is successfully cloned from an extinct animal.

1989 – Tiananmen Square Massacre: death toll near 1,000.

1991 – Pope John Paul II compares abortion with Nazi murders.

2001 – Gyanendra, the last King of Nepal, ascends to the throne.

2012 – Japan’s stock market plummets to record low since 1983.

2018 – Jordanian PM Hani Mulki resigns amid huge protests.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 4, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Emotional matters could hit the fan today at a [virtual] group meeting of some kind. Those around you communicate with are apt to be feeling especially stressed and volatile, so be prepared for anything. Try to stay out of passionate confrontations, and do not try to put oil on troubled waters. At times like this, such attempts only cause unwanted attention to focus on you. Stay centered!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Stress might be getting the better of a household member today. This person feels emotionally volatile. The least irritation could set off a temper tantrum. Try to ease the pressure by staying out of the way. Do not offer advice, however well-intentioned it may be. This person needs to come to terms with whatever is bothering him or her. Distance yourself and do your own thing!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Friends, neighbours, and relatives could be feeling especially stressed out and explosive today. This is not a good day to initiate intense communications with them. Keep your talk light and inconsequential. This is a great day to stay home and read, especially since your mind is particularly receptive to unusual ideas. The Internet, videos, and TV documentaries could be most informative!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The economy could well take another dip, and you might hear from people expressing concerns about financial matters. Do not take them to heart, and certainly do not worry about your own financial condition. The trend will probably reverse itself soon, and this time in the right direction. Take no drastic action just yet. Wait and see what happens. You will probably breathe a sigh of relief!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Oppressive stress on you or those close to you could cause disconcerting upsets within your relationships today. Try to be objective and work things out rationally instead of going to pieces. Avoid being sucked into quarrels where you might say things you will regret. Do not let this temporary situation get the best of you. Make the effort to stay focused and relaxed. Tomorrow all should be back to normal!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Stress could take a toll on you today. You might temporarily lose your ambition and be left wondering if it is all really worth it. This is not a good day to start projects or engage in important discussions. Stay home and get some rest if you can. You might skip a few chores, but you will be better off in the long run. Treat yourself to a good book and some ice cream!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Surprising new developments in close friendships or love relationships could come your way today. Someone might move away or perhaps move closer to you. This could prove a little unsettling at first, but you will be happy once you get used to the idea. Communicating with new people could also bring unexpected events your way. Be prepared for some bombshells. On the downside, expect some trouble with machines!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Unexpected developments might interfere with your home life or with plans to spend a quiet evening with your family. This could have you feeling a little down at first, but do not let it get to you. Whatever you do today might open doors that will benefit both you and those close to you. Gird your loins and do whatever needs to be done. Later you will be glad you did!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be looking forward to talking on the phone with someone dear who lives far away, but circumstances beyond your control could get in the way. Perhaps you keep missing each other, or problems with computers or phones throw a monkey wrench into the works. Do not let this dim your enthusiasm. Once you reach your friend, expect to have an exciting and emotionally gratifying conversation!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Although business and money matters continue to go well, some rather unsettling news regarding either your finances or the economy in general could reach you today. However, do not accept as truth anything you hear until you check the facts. The planetary energies now lend themselves to the spread of rumour, gossip, and misinformation. This is definitely the day to hang on to your objectivity!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have been looking forward to communicating or spending time with the people you care about today if possible, but circumstances beyond your control throw some unexpected obstacles in your way. Do not panic! If you are focused and objective, you can find a way to get around the obstacles and do what you want to do. If you are involved in creative projects, you might seem blocked today. This should pass by tomorrow!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Although you have been feeling especially strong physically over the past few days, today you might feel a little under the weather. You could even experience some giddiness. This is nothing to worry about, but you should try to take it easy. Do not exercise if you do not feel up to it. Get some rest. Even if you have to postpone some chores, you will be better off in the long run!