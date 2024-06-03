Today in High Prairie: June 4, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 4, 2024

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10 – 11 a.m. – Nampa Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Sunrise Café.

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Seniors’ Week at McLennan: Pancake Breakfast at Golden Age Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

Noon – 2 p.m. – Seniors’ Week BBQ at HP Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors’ Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

1 – 3 p.m. – Seniors’ Week: Villa Beausejour in Falher: cake, ice cream, music, stories.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 4, 2024

1744 – Patrick Ferguson, Invented Ferguson rifle

1881 – Clara Blandick, Huckleberry Finn actress

1887 – Tom Longboat, Marathon runner

1906 – Richard Whorf, Yankee Doodle Dandy actor

1908 – Angela Maria, Hitler’s reputed lover

1909 – Paul Nordoff, Frog Prince composer

1910 – Christopher Cockerell, Hovercraft inventor

1924 – Dennis Weaver, Gunsmoke actor [Chester]

1926 – Robert Hughes, World’s heaviest man [486kg]

1927 – Priscilla Morrill, Mary Tyler Moore actress

1928 – Ruth Westheimer, German sex therapist

1930 – Morgana King, The Godfather actress

1932 – John Barrymore, Pantomine Quiz actor

1937 – Freddy Fender, US county singer

1937 – Gorilla Monsoon, Pro wrestling announcer

1944 – Michelle Phillips, Mamas & Papas singer

1948 – Sandra Post, LPGA golfer

1950 – Wayne Powers, Laverne & Shirley actor

1952 – Carlene Watkins, Tough Enough actress

1961 – El Debarge, Debarge rocker

1971 – Noah Wyle, ER actor [Dr. John Carter]

1975 – Henry Burris, Calgary Stampeder

1975 – Angelina Jolie, US actress

1986 – Shane Kippel, Canadian actor

1990 – Evan Spiegel, Co-founder of Snapchat

This Day in Local History – June 4, 2024

June 4, 1977: Falher wins the annual HPSD track and field meet held at Prairie River School in High Prairie.

June 4, 1983: The Joussard Homesteaders open their centre.

June 4, 1983: Kyle Pederson wins three gold medals for Prairie River Junior High School at the Zone track and field meet in Grande Prairie. Claude Fortier and Mikita Kalita also win single gold medals.

June 4, 1989: The Peavine Rangers defeat the Gift Lake Sluggers 6-2 to win $700 and first place at the Peavine Fastball Tournament.

June 4, 1990: Joan Wilson’s school bus catches a soft spot on the shoulder and flips onto its side in a farmer’s field northeast of High Prairie sending three children to hospital. Wilson is later charged with driving without due care and attention and later acquitted.

June 4, 1994: Tom and Velva Harding are honoured by the community at a roast.

June 4, 2005: South Peace News’ 2004 Christmas edition is judged to be the best in Canada in the circulation up to 3,999 category.

June 4, 2005: High Prairie Air Cadets continue their commitment to the community by planting flowers along the Jaycee Park walking trails as part of the Cadets Caring for Canada program.

June 4, 2008: High Prairie Air Cadet Sgt. Brett Gignac receives the Legion Medal of Excellence and certificate at the squadron’s Annual Inspection. It is presented to an air cadet for outstanding service and is limited to only one per squadron. “And not always given out,” says Legion president Don Ebbett.

June 4, 2011: Michael Ochran raises the Grand Champion Steer at the annual East Peace 4-H Achievement 4-H Show and Sale. Brett Calliou raises the Reserve Grand Champion.

June 4, 2013: The Alberta government announces that High Prairie is one of 24 communities in the province to be selected for a family care clinic.

June 4, 2013: The High Prairie Regals hold their annual general meeting and begin a “Drive to Stay Alive” campaign to get more people involved in the organization.

June 4, 2015: South Peace News reports that Donnelly’s Jean-Pierre Boileau wins $250,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw by matching the EXTRA number.

June 4, 2014: South Peace News features R&B Livestock Enterprise at Sunset House, where owners give hunters the experience of hunting wild turkey.

June 4, 2014: Golden Olson is re-elected president at the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting. Matt Lovsin is re-elected vice president and Tracy Sherkawi re-elected secretary-treasurer.

June 4, 2019: High Prairie St. Andrew’s School holds its athletics banquet. Winners are: Abbie Cottingham wins Top Junior High School Female Athlete; Ethan Smith wins Top Junior High School Male Athlete; Daisy Porisky wins Top Senior High School Female Athlete; Evan Gladue wins Top Senior High School Male Athlete.

This Day in World History – June 4, 2024

781 BC – Oldest Chinese recording of a solar eclipse.

1070 – Roquefort cheese created in a cave near Roquefort, France.

1760 – New England planters claim land in Nova Scotia from Acadians.

1783 – Montgolfier brothers make first public hot-air balloon flight [unmanned].

1792 – Captain George Vancouver claims Puget Sound for Britain.

1850 – Self-deodorizing fertilizer patented in England.

1878 – Cyprus ceded by Turkey to Britain for administrative purposes.

1896 – Henry Ford takes his first Ford through streets of Detroit.

1912 – Cone of Mount Katmai [Alaska] collapses.

1940 – Winston Churchill’s speech: “We shall fight on the seas and oceans.”

1942 – Battle of Midway begins; Japan’s first major defeat in WW II.

1942 – Capitol Record Company opens for business.

1943 – Argentina taken over by Colonel Juan Perón.

1944 – 5th Army enters and liberates Rome from Mussolini’s Fascist armies.

1945 – US, Soviet Union, Britain and France agree to divide Germany.

1946 – Largest solar prominence [500,000 km] observed.

1954 – France grants Vietnam independence inside French Union.

1955 – “Mickey Rooney Show” TV comedy last airs on NBC.

1956 – Speech by Khrushchev criticizing Stalin made public.

1970 – Tonga [formerly Friendly Islands] declares independence from UK.

1973 – A patent for the ATM is granted.

1974 – Never repeated 10 cent Beer Night at Cleveland; game forfeited.

1979 – Joe Clark is sworn in as the youngest PM in Canadian history.

1982 – “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” released in USA.

1984 – DNA is successfully cloned from an extinct animal.

1989 – Tiananmen Square Massacre: death toll near 1,000.

1991 – Pope John Paul II compares abortion with Nazi murders.

2001 – Gyanendra, the last King of Nepal, ascends to the throne.

2012 – Japan’s stock market plummets to record low since 1983.

2018 – Jordanian PM Hani Mulki resigns amid huge protests.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 4, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – New circumstances could put you in touch with some interesting and exciting people from distant places. You might discuss business, but not boring shoptalk. Rather, you may have some intriguing yet workable ideas for future projects that could make a difference to you and others. If you have been thinking about forming a new partnership, this is an auspicious day for serious discussion!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you are likely to be more focused than usual on whatever it is you have to do, whether chores around the house and yard or important projects of your own. Your mind is especially sharp and in tune with your feelings. Dreams and imaginings might prove to be valuable sources of inspiration. At some point, your mind might turn to travel, the acquisition of new knowledge, or both. Enjoy your day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Romance is centre stage today as unexpected circumstances put you in touch with interesting people of both sexes. If you are already involved, expect to grow closer to your partner. If you are not, do not be surprised if someone new comes into your life. Stimulating discussions about various subjects set your imagination going and increase your desire to learn more. Enjoy your day!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The possibility of the arrival of visitors, perhaps in relation to a group activity or social event you hope to host in the future, could put you in cleanup mode and perhaps encourage you to even do a little redecorating. More than one person is likely to try to contact you, and all who reach you are likely to have interesting news and useful information. By day’s end your energy and enthusiasm should be much higher than they were in the morning.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Romance intensifies as communication is enhanced by the energy, enthusiasm, and focus of you and your partner. If you are not already involved, you might find out about someone new and exciting who shares your interests, and perhaps does not live all that far away. Expect to make a lot of short trips in your neighbourhood, perhaps to check out new things you have heard about. If you have been thinking of moving, you might do a little house hunting.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An opportunity to do some extra work might come your way today. Do not turn it down! It might do you a lot of good! You will probably enjoy being at home, whether you are working or relaxing, as happiness seems to reign in the home at this time. Members of your household all seem to be content with their lives, and thus are great company. Enjoy!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Communicating with others in your neighbourhood brings good news your way. Phone calls, emails, or time spent in the car could result in some kind of financial advancement. You feel especially focused right now, and your intellect and emotions are in accord with what you need to do to accomplish your goals. Your physical energy and enthusiasm are strong, as is your determination. Go for the gold!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might hear of opportunities coming from an unusual source and consider taking advantage of them. Values take a more spiritual turn as your material goals are reached. You might make plans to participate more in activities like yoga, meditation or other activities with a metaphysical focus, and you are looking forward to it. Someone close to you might recommend some interesting books.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Communicating with loved ones might prove especially intellectually and emotionally gratifying at this time. Relationships with old friends grow stronger, and new friends may also come onto the scene. Among them might be people in your profession. Through them you might learn of new opportunities to advance your career. Expect an inspiring story of some kind to move you to tears. Do not fight it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Friends in creative fields might join forces with you today to start a new project that makes a difference to all of you. This could be planning something as mundane as a garden in a park or as exciting as a new rock band. If you have been thinking of moving in an artistic direction, this is the day to make plans. You are determined and focused and your inspiration and enthusiasm are high.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The desire to acquire more knowledge is front and centre today. A virtual lecture or workshop might lead to plans for a future outing of some kind with friends or other members of a group you are affiliated with. Family members might also show an interest. You could all review the possibilities together and jot ideas. The energy and enthusiasm of everyone around you is high, so make the most of their ideas.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Enthusiasm for your own ideas as well as for those of others could catapult you into the spotlight today. You might become an expert perhaps on scientific or occult subjects. You are on an emotional high and looking forward to the future. You have got a lot of plans that are not only exciting but also workable. Make the most of them, and do not be afraid to share them with others!