Today in High Prairie: June 5, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 5, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

2 – 4 p.m. – Seniors’ Week: Spring Tea at HP Municipal Library. All seniors welcome!

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 5, 2022

1646 – Elena Piscopia. First woman to get university degree

1760 – Johan Gadolin, Discovered yttrium

1819 – John Couch Adams, Co-discovered Neptune

1878 – Pancho Villa, Mexican revolutionary

1895 – William Boyd, Hopalong Cassidy actor

1900 – Dennis Gabor, Invented holography

1905 – John Abbott, The Jungle Book actor

1915 – Lancelot Ware, Co-founder of Mensa

1928 – Robert Lansing, 12 O’Clock High actor

1939 – Joe Clark, Canadian PM

1941 – Robert Kraft, New England Patriots owner

1945 – Don Reid , Statler Brother singer

1946 – Michael Monarch, Steppenwolf rocker

1948 – Frank Estersmith, Air Supply rocker

1951 – Suze Orman, US financial advisor

1953 – Kathleen Kennedy, ET producer

1954 – Michael McBrain, Iron Maiden drummer

1954 – Nancy Stafford, Matlock actress

1956 – Kenny G, Saxophonist

1971 – Mark Wahlberg, US rapper

1974 – Chad Allen, Our House actor

This Day in Local History – June 5, 2022

June 5, 1914: The Grouard Board of Trade holds a banquet and dance to celebrate the Minister of Railways’ decision to put a branch railway line into Grouard.

June 5, 1969: Joussard Public School hosts the track and field events for pupils of Joussard Indian school, Driftpile, Slave Lake, Kinuso, Faust and Canyon Creek for the first time.

June 5, 1972: The Northern Lites Motor Inn in High Prairie opens for business.

June 5, 1974: South Peace News reports O’Brien Lumber threatens to close due to complaints about pollution control.

June 5, 1974: The High Prairie Recreation Board’s proposed budget of $80,000 in general spending and $25,000 on capital spending comes under fire from town council, who must approve it.

June 5, 1975: A police dog and six RCMP officers flush an armed arson suspect out of a bush area north of Enilda without firing a shot after Sylvester Dupuis’ house two miles north of Enilda is set on fire.

June 5, 1977: Cindy Lewis, Margaret Irla, Kenneth Lauck and Harold Gordon drown in a boating accident on Lesser Slave Lake.

June 5, 1981: The Alberta Minister of Parks and Recreation is presented with a petition from High Prairie’s Bill Vanderaegen asking that a marina be constructed at Hilliard’’ Bay Provincial Park.

June 5, 1983: Ken Cardinal wins the rodeo high point title as the Sucker Creek Rodeo concludes.

June 5, 1985: South Peace News reports Kevin Elatami opens Kevika’s Hair Unisex and Skin Care opens across from the post office.

June 5, 1989: The High Prairie Recreation Board gives Supt. Bob Guertin the green light to begin the bid process for the 1992 Alberta Summer Games.

June 5, 2000: High Prairie provincial court Judge Thomas Goodson prohibits a Manitoba girl, 16, from seeing her fiance, 21, for one year as part of a sentence for various crimes.

June 5, 2006: The High Prairie chapter of Communities in Bloom decides to apply to host the provincial awards ceremony.

June 5, 2009: Charrois Motor Products owner Don Charrois tells South Peace News he is relieved his dealership is not one of 245 in Canada to be eliminated by General Motors.

June 5, 2009: The Alberta government reverses its decision and approves a $1.5 million grant under its resource road program for construction of the Seal Lake Road.

June 5-7, 2009: St. Mark’s Anglican Church marks the 100th anniversary of the church during a three-day celebration in High Prairie.

June 5, 2009: Hopes of two new doctors coming to High Prairie are smashed after a decision is made to not allow them to come to High Prairie. No reason is given by Alberta Health Services.

June 5, 2010: A group of 23 men and one woman raise $10,800 in Walk a Mile in Her Shoes for the Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter.

June 5, 2010: E.W. Pratt High School student Matthew Johansson wins a silver medal in Men’s Javelin at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Provincials.

June 5, 2012: A fallen tree west of town leaves High Prairie without power for about two hours.

June 5, 2013: South Peace News reports that Jess Verstappen and Kylie Williscroft are competing for the title of 2013 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

June 5, 2013: Gordon Olson is re-elected High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president at the annual general meeting. Matt Lovsin is elected vice president and Tracey Sherkawi secretary-treasurer.

June 5, 2013: Stefani Burosch and Terry Leus announce at a High Prairie Interagency meeting they are leaving the HOSTS program. Uncertainty over future funding is cited as one of the reasons.

June 5, 2013: Former High Prairie entrepreneur Margret Boytinck celebrates her 100th birthday.

June 5, 2014: High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett receives the Meritorious Service Medal form the Royal Canadian Legion. It’s the organization’s highest honour.

June 5, 2014: Betty Tindall passes away at age of 87 years at J.B. Wood Nursing Home.

June 5, 2015: Stanley Paul Deynaka passes away at the age of 77 years. He farmed in the High Prairie area and owned Shadow Creek Enterprises Ltd.

June 5, 2019: Tolko donates $9,500 to E.W. Pratt High School to help pay for a new scoreboard.

This Day in World History – June 5, 2022

70 – Titus and his Roman legions breach the middle wall of Jerusalem.

1661 – Isaac Newton admitted as a student to Trinity College, Cambridge.

1917 – 10 million US men begin registering for draft in WW I.

1940 – A synthetic rubber tire exhibited in Akron, Ohio by Goodyear Tire.

1944 – Allies march into Rome.

1945 – USA, UK, USSR, and France declare supreme authority over Germany.

1947 – Marshall Plan outlined to rebuild Western Europe.

1953 – US Senate rejects China People’s Republic membership to UN.

1956 – “Milton Berle Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1963 – State of siege proclaimed in Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini arrested.

1967 – Royal Canadian Mint ordered to make 10-25-cent coins with nickel.

1975 – UK votes 67-33% to remain part of European Common Market.

1975 – Egyptian president Anwar Sadat reopens Suez Canal [closed in 1967].

1984 – Gandhi orders attack on Sikh’s holiest site, the Golden Temple.

1988 – Kay Cottee sails into Sydney as first woman to circle globe alone.

1988 – Longest champagne cork flight is 177’9 in New York.

1988 – Russian Orthodox Church celebrates its 1,000th anniversary.

1989 – Billy Smith, last original NY Islander, retires.

1989 – Toronto Blue Jays Skydome stadium opens, Milwaukee Brewers win 5-3.

1990 – South African troops plunder Nelson Mandela’s home.

1991 – Russia’s Mikhail Gorbachev receives his 1990 Nobel Peace Prize.

2001 – Tropical storm makes landfall in Texas: $5.5 billion in damages.

2007 – Messenger spacecraft performs a second flyby of Venus.

2017 – Montenegro becomes the 29th member of NATO.

2018 – Boxer Floyd Mayweather named 2017 top earning sportsperson: $285 million.

2018 – Miss America pageant announces an end to its swimsuit competition.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 5, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Enthusiasm for your own ideas as well as for those of others could catapult you into the spotlight today. You might become an expert perhaps on scientific or occult subjects. You are on an emotional high and looking forward to the future. You have got a lot of plans that are not only exciting but also workable. Make the most of them, and do not be afraid to share them with others!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – New circumstances could put you in touch with some interesting and exciting people from distant places. You might discuss business, but not boring shoptalk. Rather, you may have some intriguing yet workable ideas for future projects that could make a difference to you and others. If you have been thinking about forming a new partnership, this is an auspicious day for serious discussion!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you are likely to be more focused than usual on whatever it is you have to do, whether chores around the house and yard or important projects of your own. Your mind is especially sharp and in tune with your feelings. Dreams and imaginings might prove to be valuable sources of inspiration. At some point, your mind might turn to travel, the acquisition of new knowledge, or both. Enjoy your day!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Romance is centre stage today as unexpected circumstances put you in touch with interesting people of both sexes. If you are already involved, expect to grow closer to your partner. If you are not, do not be surprised if someone new comes into your life. Stimulating discussions about various subjects set your imagination going and increase your desire to learn more. Enjoy your day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The possibility of the arrival of visitors, perhaps in relation to a group activity or social event you hope to host in the future, could put you in cleanup mode and perhaps encourage you to even do a little redecorating. More than one person is likely to try to contact you, and all who reach you are likely to have interesting news and useful information. By day’s end your energy and enthusiasm should be much higher than they were in the morning!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Romance intensifies as communication is enhanced by the energy, enthusiasm, and focus of you and your partner. If you are not already involved, you might find out about someone new and exciting who shares your interests, and perhaps does not live all that far away. Expect to make a lot of short trips in your neighbourhood, perhaps to check out new things you have heard about. If you have been thinking of moving, you might do a little house hunting!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An opportunity to do some extra work might come your way today. Do not turn it down – it might do you a lot of good. You will probably enjoy being at home, whether you are working or relaxing, as happiness seems to reign in the home at this time. Members of your household all seem to be content with their lives, and thus are great company. Enjoy!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Communicating with others in your neighbourhood brings good news your way. Phone calls, emails, or time spent in the car could result in some kind of financial advancement. You feel especially focused right now, and your intellect and emotions are in accord with what you need to do to accomplish your goals. Your physical energy and enthusiasm are strong, as is your determination. Go for the gold!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might hear of opportunities coming from an unusual source and consider taking advantage of them. Values take a more spiritual turn as your material goals are reached. You might make plans to participate more in activities like yoga, meditation or other activities with a metaphysical focus, and you are looking forward to it. Someone close to you might recommend some interesting books!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Communicating with loved ones might prove especially intellectually and emotionally gratifying at this time. Relationships with old friends grow stronger, and new friends may also come onto the scene. Among them might be people in your profession. Through them you might learn of new opportunities to advance your career. Expect an inspiring story of some kind to move you to tears. Do not fight it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Friends in creative fields might join forces with you today to start a new project that makes a difference to all of you. This could be planning something as mundane as a garden in a park or as exciting as a new rock band. If you have been thinking of moving in an artistic direction, this is the day to make plans. You are determined and focused and your inspiration and enthusiasm are high!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The desire to acquire more knowledge is front and centre today. A virtual lecture or workshop might lead to plans for a future outing of some kind with friends or other members of a group you are affiliated with. Family members might also show an interest. You could all review the possibilities together and jot ideas. The energy and enthusiasm of everyone around you is high, so make the most of their ideas!