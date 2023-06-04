Today in High Prairie: June 5, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 5, 2023

Noon – 3 p.m. – Big Lakes FCSS Senior’s Lunch and Merchandise Bingo at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 5, 2023

1646 – Elena Piscopia. First woman to get university degree

1760 – Johan Gadolin, Discovered yttrium

1819 – John Couch Adams, Co-discovered Neptune

1878 – Pancho Villa, Mexican revolutionary

1895 – William Boyd, Hopalong Cassidy actor

1900 – Dennis Gabor, Invented holography

1905 – John Abbott, The Jungle Book actor

1915 – Lancelot Ware, Co-founder of Mensa

1928 – Robert Lansing, 12 O’Clock High actor

1939 – Joe Clark, Canadian PM

1941 – Robert Kraft, New England Patriots owner

1945 – Don Reid , Statler Brother singer

1946 – Michael Monarch, Steppenwolf rocker

1948 – Frank Estersmith, Air Supply rocker

1951 – Suze Orman, US financial advisor

1953 – Kathleen Kennedy, ET producer

1954 – Michael McBrain, Iron Maiden drummer

1954 – Nancy Stafford, Matlock actress

1956 – Kenny G, Saxophonist

1971 – Mark Wahlberg, US rapper

1974 – Chad Allen, Our House actor

This Day in Local History – June 5, 2023

June 5, 1914: The Grouard Board of Trade holds a banquet and dance to celebrate the Minister of Railways’ decision to put a branch railway line into Grouard.

June 5, 1969: Joussard Public School hosts the track and field events for pupils of Joussard Indian school, Driftpile, Slave Lake, Kinuso, Faust and Canyon Creek for the first time.

June 5, 1972: The Northern Lites Motor Inn in High Prairie opens for business.

June 5, 1974: South Peace News reports O’Brien Lumber threatens to close due to complaints about pollution control.

June 5, 1974: The High Prairie Recreation Board’s proposed budget of $80,000 in general spending and $25,000 on capital spending comes under fire from town council, who must approve it.

June 5, 1975: A police dog and six RCMP officers flush an armed arson suspect out of a bush area north of Enilda without firing a shot after Sylvester Dupuis’ house two miles north of Enilda is set on fire.

June 5, 1977: Cindy Lewis, Margaret Irla, Kenneth Lauck and Harold Gordon drown in a boating accident on Lesser Slave Lake.

June 5, 1981: The Alberta Minister of Parks and Recreation is presented with a petition from High Prairie’s Bill Vanderaegen asking that a marina be constructed at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

June 5, 1983: Ken Cardinal wins the rodeo high point title as the Sucker Creek Rodeo concludes.

June 5, 1985: South Peace News reports Kevin Elatami opens Kevika’s Hair Unisex and Skin Care opens across from the post office.

June 5, 1989: The High Prairie Recreation Board gives Supt. Bob Guertin the green light to begin the bid process for the 1992 Alberta Summer Games.

June 5, 2000: High Prairie provincial court Judge Thomas Goodson prohibits a Manitoba girl, 16, from seeing her fiance, 21, for one year as part of a sentence for various crimes.

June 5, 2006: The High Prairie chapter of Communities in Bloom decides to apply to host the provincial awards ceremony.

June 5, 2009: Charrois Motor Products owner Don Charrois tells South Peace News he is relieved his dealership is not one of 245 in Canada to be eliminated by General Motors.

June 5, 2009: The Alberta government reverses its decision and approves a $1.5 million grant under its resource road program for construction of the Seal Lake Road.

June 5-7, 2009: St. Mark’s Anglican Church marks the 100th anniversary of the church during a three-day celebration in High Prairie.

June 5, 2009: Hopes of two new doctors coming to High Prairie are smashed after a decision is made to not allow them to come to High Prairie. No reason is given by Alberta Health Services.

June 5, 2010: A group of 23 men and one woman raise $10,800 in Walk a Mile in Her Shoes for the Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter.

June 5, 2010: E.W. Pratt High School student Matthew Johansson wins a silver medal in Men’s Javelin at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Provincials.

June 5, 2012: A fallen tree west of town leaves High Prairie without power for about two hours.

June 5, 2013: South Peace News reports that Jess Verstappen and Kylie Williscroft are competing for the title of 2013 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

June 5, 2013: Gordon Olson is re-elected High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president at the annual general meeting. Matt Lovsin is elected vice president and Tracey Sherkawi secretary-treasurer.

June 5, 2013: Stefani Burosch and Terry Leus announce at a High Prairie Interagency meeting they are leaving the HOSTS program. Uncertainty over future funding is cited as one of the reasons.

June 5, 2013: Former High Prairie entrepreneur Margret Boytinck celebrates her 100th birthday.

June 5, 2014: High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett receives the Meritorious Service Medal form the Royal Canadian Legion. It’s the organization’s highest honour.

June 5, 2015: Stanley Paul Deynaka passes away at the age of 77 years. He farmed in the High Prairie area and owned Shadow Creek Enterprises Ltd.

June 5, 2019: Tolko donates $9,500 to E.W. Pratt High School to help pay for a new scoreboard.

This Day in World History – June 5, 2023

70 – Titus and his Roman legions breach the middle wall of Jerusalem.

1661 – Isaac Newton admitted as a student to Trinity College, Cambridge.

1917 – 10 million US men begin registering for draft in WW I.

1940 – A synthetic rubber tire exhibited in Akron, Ohio by Goodyear Tire.

1944 – Allies march into Rome.

1945 – USA, UK, USSR, and France declare supreme authority over Germany.

1947 – Marshall Plan outlined to rebuild Western Europe.

1953 – US Senate rejects China People’s Republic membership to UN.

1956 – “Milton Berle Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1963 – State of siege proclaimed in Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini arrested.

1967 – Royal Canadian Mint ordered to make 10-25-cent coins with nickel.

1975 – UK votes 67-33% to remain part of European Common Market.

1975 – Egyptian president Anwar Sadat reopens Suez Canal [closed in 1967].

1984 – Gandhi orders attack on Sikh’s holiest site, the Golden Temple.

1988 – Kay Cottee sails into Sydney as first woman to circle globe alone.

1988 – Longest champagne cork flight is 177’9 in New York.

1988 – Russian Orthodox Church celebrates its 1,000th anniversary.

1989 – Billy Smith, last original NY Islander, retires.

1989 – Toronto Blue Jays Skydome stadium opens, Milwaukee Brewers win 5-3.

1990 – South African troops plunder Nelson Mandela’s home.

1991 – Russia’s Mikhail Gorbachev receives his 1990 Nobel Peace Prize.

2001 – Tropical storm makes landfall in Texas: $5.5 billion in damages.

2007 – Messenger spacecraft performs a second flyby of Venus.

2017 – Montenegro becomes the 29th member of NATO.

2018 – Boxer Floyd Mayweather named 2017 top earning sportsperson: $285 million.

2018 – Miss America pageant announces an end to its swimsuit competition.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 5, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Money matters might be weighing on the mind of a close friend or lover, and he or she might seek your advice. A creative project may require a larger expenditure of money, time, or other resources than you originally thought. This could make you wonder if you will be able to continue with it. It might take some tweaking on your part, but you should be able to complete it as planned.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might have visitors, or even a hot date scheduled for tonight. By midafternoon you might feel too tired to go out and wonder if you should cancel. It is best to keep your activities low-key. Have coffee and cake at home instead of going out, and get the cake from a bakery! Your evening should be full of exciting, stimulating conversation. You will be glad you stuck with your plans.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Deliveries that you expect could be delayed. Today you might learn something shocking about a neighbour or relative. The gossip might spread rapidly through your community. This could have you reeling even though it might be exaggerated. You might visit a few people nearby or spend a lot of time on the phone trying to learn the truth. Do not take anything you hear at face value.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some good but surprising news could come your way today. Perhaps a family member or friend will call or drop by with a surprising development that directly affects you. In the evening, go out together and celebrate. Do not forget to include your special someone in your celebration plans.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today may start out frustrating. Be prepared! Some equipment might go on the blink and it could take a while to get it fixed. A temporary separation from your partner could also be disappointing. You may have a lot of physical energy for which you have little immediate outlet. Take a long walk. This would not only provide an energy outlet but also clear your head.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your level of artistic inspiration is high today. Dreams or meditation may bring up some spiritual insights and revelations, and you may promptly forget them upon coming out of your dream or meditative state. This could prove frustrating! Try writing them down even if you only remember snatches. This can help bring them to the surface again. You will want a record of them anyway.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some upsetting news regarding money could throw you into a dither today. Perhaps a cheque you have been expecting has not arrived on time. Maybe the bank has made an error regarding your account. It is not anything that can not be straightened out, though it is going to be a pain making all the calls. Basically, all should be going very well for you. This is only a temporary setback.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A setback in your career might have you feeling disoriented. Equipment might be involved. Do not go crazy. It is only temporary. Your determination, efficiency, and practicality should take care of it in no time. Basically, you are probably feeling optimistic about the future and unlikely to change that energy any time soon. Try not to worry about problems today. Spend time relaxing and enjoying the company of friends and family.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A delivery you were expecting from far away might be delayed, causing you to wonder if it might have been lost. It has not. Unfortunately, there is not much you can do but wait. Mechanical equipment could also go out of whack, necessitating a call to a repair service. This could set you back some and make you antsy. Try to find something else to do!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you may feel especially passionate, and desire a romantic encounter. You might even have a hot date scheduled. Do not be surprised if it has to be postponed for reasons beyond anyone’s control. You might try to sublimate those feelings through creative activities. Romantic novels and movies could also prove good outlets, though never as good as the real thing!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A visitor with a few problems might come to your door in search of advice and sympathy. He or she might also have some other news that could shock you. A professional crisis might make it necessary for you or your partner to spend most of the day away from home and family. This could be frustrating, particularly if you have to cancel plans. Hang in there!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Tasks of any kind are likely to seem like the labours of Hercules today. Overwork and strain could have you feeling a little under the weather. It might be a good idea to take some time alone to rest. If you can not, at least try to take things easy. Also, some unexpected changes in your community might have tongues wagging. Be sure to check out the facts before jumping to conclusions.