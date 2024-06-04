Today in High Prairie: June 5, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 5, 2024

9 a.m. – HP Interagency Meeting at HP Provincial Building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

11:30 a.m. – Seniors’ Week Lakeshore Lunch at Joussard Community Hall. Lunch at noon.

Noon – Grouard Seniors’ Lunch at Northland School.

1 – 3 p.m. – Seniors’ Week: Eaglesham Senior Social Centre: cake, ice cream, music, stories.

2 – 4 p.m. – Seniors’ Week at McLennan: Coffee, cupcakes and squares at McLennan Elks Hall.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 – 8 p.m. – Outdoor Concerts Series at Peace River 12-Foot Davis Events Park.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. $3 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 5, 2024

1646 – Elena Piscopia. First woman to get university degree

1760 – Johan Gadolin, Discovered yttrium

1819 – John Couch Adams, Co-discovered Neptune

1878 – Pancho Villa, Mexican revolutionary

1895 – William Boyd, Hopalong Cassidy actor

1900 – Dennis Gabor, Invented holography

1905 – John Abbott, The Jungle Book actor

1915 – Lancelot Ware, Co-founder of Mensa

1928 – Robert Lansing, 12 O’Clock High actor

1939 – Joe Clark, Canadian PM

1941 – Robert Kraft, New England Patriots owner

1945 – Don Reid , Statler Brother singer

1946 – Michael Monarch, Steppenwolf rocker

1948 – Frank Estersmith, Air Supply rocker

1951 – Suze Orman, US financial advisor

1953 – Kathleen Kennedy, ET producer

1954 – Michael McBrain, Iron Maiden drummer

1954 – Nancy Stafford, Matlock actress

1956 – Kenny G, Saxophonist

1971 – Mark Wahlberg, US rapper

1974 – Chad Allen, Our House actor

This Day in Local History – June 5, 2024

June 5, 1914: The Grouard Board of Trade holds a banquet and dance to celebrate the Minister of Railways’ decision to put a branch railway line into Grouard.

June 5, 1969: Joussard Public School hosts the track and field events for pupils of Joussard Indian school, Driftpile, Slave Lake, Kinuso, Faust and Canyon Creek for the first time.

June 5, 1972: The Northern Lites Motor Inn in High Prairie opens for business.

June 5, 1974: South Peace News reports O’Brien Lumber threatens to close due to complaints about pollution control.

June 5, 1974: The High Prairie Recreation Board’s proposed budget of $80,000 in general spending and $25,000 on capital spending comes under fire from town council, who must approve it.

June 5, 1975: A police dog and six RCMP officers flush an armed arson suspect out of a bush area north of Enilda without firing a shot after Sylvester Dupuis’ house two miles north of Enilda is set on fire.

June 5, 1977: Cindy Lewis, Margaret Irla, Kenneth Lauck and Harold Gordon drown in a boating accident on Lesser Slave Lake.

June 5, 1981: The Alberta Minister of Parks and Recreation is presented with a petition from High Prairie’s Bill Vanderaegen asking that a marina be constructed at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

June 5, 1983: Ken Cardinal wins the rodeo high point title as the Sucker Creek Rodeo concludes.

June 5, 1985: South Peace News reports Kevin Elatami opens Kevika’s Hair Unisex and Skin Care opens across from the post office.

June 5, 1989: The High Prairie Recreation Board gives Supt. Bob Guertin the green light to begin the bid process for the 1992 Alberta Summer Games.

June 5, 2000: High Prairie provincial court Judge Thomas Goodson prohibits a Manitoba girl, 16, from seeing her fiance, 21, for one year as part of a sentence for various crimes.

June 5, 2006: The High Prairie chapter of Communities in Bloom decides to apply to host the provincial awards ceremony.

June 5, 2009: Charrois Motor Products owner Don Charrois tells South Peace News he is relieved his dealership is not one of 245 in Canada to be eliminated by General Motors.

June 5, 2009: The Alberta government reverses its decision and approves a $1.5 million grant under its resource road program for construction of the Seal Lake Road.

June 5-7, 2009: St. Mark’s Anglican Church marks the 100th anniversary of the church during a three-day celebration in High Prairie.

June 5, 2009: Hopes of two new doctors coming to High Prairie are smashed after a decision is made to not allow them to come to High Prairie. No reason is given by Alberta Health Services.

June 5, 2010: A group of 23 men and one woman raise $10,800 in Walk a Mile in Her Shoes for the Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter.

June 5, 2010: E.W. Pratt High School student Matthew Johansson wins a silver medal in Men’s Javelin at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Provincials.

June 5, 2012: A fallen tree west of town leaves High Prairie without power for about two hours.

June 5, 2013: South Peace News reports that Jess Verstappen and Kylie Williscroft are competing for the title of 2013 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

June 5, 2013: Gordon Olson is re-elected High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president at the annual general meeting. Matt Lovsin is elected vice president and Tracey Sherkawi secretary-treasurer.

June 5, 2013: Stefani Burosch and Terry Leus announce at a High Prairie Interagency meeting they are leaving the HOSTS program. Uncertainty over future funding is cited as one of the reasons.

June 5, 2013: Former High Prairie entrepreneur Margret Boytinck celebrates her 100th birthday.

June 5, 2014: High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett receives the Meritorious Service Medal form the Royal Canadian Legion. It’s the organization’s highest honour.

June 5, 2015: Stanley Paul Deynaka passes away at the age of 77 years. He farmed in the High Prairie area and owned Shadow Creek Enterprises Ltd.

June 5, 2019: Tolko donates $9,500 to E.W. Pratt High School to help pay for a new scoreboard.

This Day in World History – June 5, 2024

70 – Titus and his Roman legions breach the middle wall of Jerusalem.

1661 – Isaac Newton admitted as a student to Trinity College, Cambridge.

1917 – 10 million US men begin registering for draft in WW I.

1940 – A synthetic rubber tire exhibited in Akron, Ohio by Goodyear Tire.

1944 – Allies march into Rome.

1945 – USA, UK, USSR, and France declare supreme authority over Germany.

1947 – Marshall Plan outlined to rebuild Western Europe.

1953 – US Senate rejects China People’s Republic membership to UN.

1956 – “Milton Berle Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1963 – State of siege proclaimed in Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini arrested.

1967 – Royal Canadian Mint ordered to make 10-25-cent coins with nickel.

1975 – UK votes 67-33% to remain part of European Common Market.

1975 – Egyptian president Anwar Sadat reopens Suez Canal [closed in 1967].

1984 – Gandhi orders attack on Sikh’s holiest site, the Golden Temple.

1988 – Kay Cottee sails into Sydney as first woman to circle globe alone.

1988 – Longest champagne cork flight is 177’9 in New York.

1988 – Russian Orthodox Church celebrates its 1,000th anniversary.

1989 – Billy Smith, last original NY Islander, retires.

1989 – Toronto Blue Jays Skydome stadium opens, Milwaukee Brewers win 5-3.

1990 – South African troops plunder Nelson Mandela’s home.

1991 – Russia’s Mikhail Gorbachev receives his 1990 Nobel Peace Prize.

2001 – Tropical storm makes landfall in Texas: $5.5 billion in damages.

2007 – Messenger spacecraft performs a second flyby of Venus.

2017 – Montenegro becomes the 29th member of NATO.

2018 – Boxer Floyd Mayweather named 2017 top earning sportsperson: $285 million.

2018 – Miss America pageant announces an end to its swimsuit competition.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 5, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It is time to get in touch with the people in your neighbourhood! By reaching out to the people you live near in a jovial and congenial way you build community spirit. You can expect a lot of stimulating conversation once you take the initiative. Valuable business contacts could be made today, although you might not be aware of it at the time.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today could bring a lot of physical activity, possibly including workouts and dancing, as your energy, enthusiasm, and stamina are all high. Life may be mentally demanding, too, but you can handle it. Communications with friends and colleagues should be warm, congenial, and full of good-natured banter. You could be exhausted but satisfied with everything you have done by the end of the day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Children cross your path today for a reason. You might get caught up in their games and momentarily experience being a child again yourself. This could increase your appeal for love partners, so do not be surprised if you are the recipient of admiring advances from others. At some point, you might be the centre of attention, which is flattering. Enjoy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Communication flows freely today. Land might be discussed. At some point you will be reminded of someone from the past and experience a momentary wave of longing to see this person again. This will not last, however. You will be too busy relating to those you are currently talking to. Expect to learn a lot and accomplish more throughout the course of the day. Go for the gold!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Expect to hear some great news from relatives or neighbours, perhaps involving money. You could hear this from more than one source, so it is likely true. You might spend a lot of time driving around, mainly running errands but also seeking people who are in the know. Someone you need to reach will not be available, but do not let that stop you. Continue and you will find what you want!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The forthcoming completion of a frustrating project could be moved closer by one intense burst of energy from you. Self-confidence and determination come together to make sure you tie up all the loose ends and finish it all up. However, do not expect to be able to relax for long. The enthusiasm generated by the success of this project will only whet your appetite for new ones!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might plan a trip, perhaps a long-distance vacation. You may be planning far in advance, but you love to dream about the possibilities now. You are in the position where you feel secure enough financially and established enough in your working life to cut yourself a little slack and make time for enjoyment. Do something new and different even if others think you are crazy!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some interesting insights could steer you in the right direction regarding a goal you have been working toward for a long time. You generally prefer logic to ESP, but today your intuition is so strong it is difficult to resist. You could also feel a burst of physical energy that spurs you on to do whatever needs to be done. Do not worry about what is rational. Follow your heart!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Expect to spend a lot of time communicating with others, perhaps texting multiple friends at one time either individually or in a group chat. At least one could end up being helpful to your professional life. A lot of stimulating conversation could take place today, perhaps giving you clues to opportunities or trends that you want to follow. Relations with others should be jovial, congenial, and supportive!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your health is likely to be glowing and your physical energy high. You will probably want to spend some of your time today working out or otherwise getting some exercise. This gets the endorphins going so you feel that much more motivated to pursue job-related or personal projects. Relations with others should be stimulating and jovial, although not deep or intimate. Sports or games could be especially appealing!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Intense communication throughout the day could bring you closer to a friend or lover! Conversations about a number of different subjects could increase your understanding of one another and leave you with a lot of wonderful memories of the day. If possible, you could drive into the country or just hang out together, too. Above all, have fun!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your self-confidence is likely to skyrocket today! Good news about money could reach you while you are at home, causing family members to want to celebrate. You might be a little tired, but you will be up for it anyway, since the news gives you a second wind. Expect a lot of compliments from your household as well as others you might happen to meet!