Today in High Prairie: June 6, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 6, 2022

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Seniors’ Week: Wellness Fair & Lunch at HP Legion Hall.

1-3 p.m. – Seniors’ Week: cake & ice cream at McLennan Railway Museum.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Craft Program Outdoor Activity. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Kids at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

7 p.m. – McLennan Royal Canadian Legion meeting at Legion Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 6, 2022

1799 – Alexander Pushkin, Russian writer/poet

1867 – David Abercrombie, Abercrombie & Fitch founder

1868 – Robert Scott, Failed South Pole expedition

1890 – Dorothy Heyward, Porgy playwright

1901 – Sukarno, First President of Indonesia

1903 – Aram Khachaturian, Sabre Dance composer

1912 – María Montez, “Queen of Technicolor”

1817 – Kirk Kerkorian, “Father of the Mega-Resort”

1926 – Tom Ryan, Tumbleweeds cartoonist

1931 – Lloyd Lindroth, “The Liberace of the Harp”

1939 – Gary U.S. Bonds, US blues singer

1942 – Howie Kane, Jay & the Americans rocker

1946 – Chelsea Brown, Laugh-In comedienne

1946 – Lasse Hallström, ABBA writer/director

1955 – Sandra Bernhard, Roseanne actress [Nancy]

1956 – Bjorn Borg, Swedish tennis pro

1960 – Steve Vai, David Lee Roth’s guitarist

1961 – Dee C. Lee, Wham! Musician

1968 – François Avard, Canadian writer and scenarist

1975 – Staci Keanan, My Two Dads actress

1987 – Daniel Logan, Star Wars Episode II actor

This Day in Local History – June 6, 2022

June 6, 1914: The Grouard News reports the removal of the current post office is underway and moved to a present site to Demer’s Block. Hours of service are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 6, 1972: High Prairie residents go to the polls to decide whether or not to allow the Park Hotel to serve spirits in its licensed premises. The local Ministerial Association opposes the request but it passes 532-99.

June 6, 1969: The first High Prairie Invitational Track and Field Meet is held by the Prairie River and St. Andrew’s schools. Peace River T.A. Norris School also attends. Prairie River wins the meet. John O’Brien is named Best Boy Athlete while Lynn Wood is Best Girl Athlete.

June 6, 1973: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Recreation Board is proposing a new park just north of the Stampede Grounds.

June 6, 1973: South Peace News reports the Peace River Health Unit reports that cases of VD are up 61 per cent in the area. High Prairie reported the most cases at 100.

June 6, 1973: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie has been dumping raw sewage into the West Prairie River for over a year.

June 6, 1990: South Peace News reports the Kinuso Marina is “an unfinished hole” in the ground that needs $250,000 to complete.

June 6, 1990: For the first time in its history, South Peace News wins a national community newspaper award. South Peace News places third for Best Sports Section in the under 3,999 circulation class.

June 6, 1990: South Peace News reports that Jerry Cunningham is chosen to play on the Northern Alberta Peewee All-Star team at the Vancouver Super Series hockey tournament.

June 6, 1992: St. Andrew’s School holds its first Grade 12 graduation in 25 years as three graduate.

June 6, 1993: Erwin Marx wins the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

June 6, 2001: The High Prairie Max Badboys score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the visiting Peace River Ruel Brothers 4-3 in Wheatbelt Baseball League action.

June 6, 2006: Peace Country Health chooses land owned by H.P. Farm Supply for the new High Prairie Hospital. Owner Nick Shybunia, speaking on behalf of the family, is pleased with the decision.

June 6, 2006: Former M.D. of Big Lakes employee and Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division employee Ian Becker loses his battle with cancer. An age is not disclosed.

June 6, 2007: The High Prairie Community Health Council lobbies for medical transport to serve the area’s needs.

June 6, 2007: Peace Country Health chair Marvin Moore says a “handshake agreement” has been made to construct the new hospital on land owned by Peavine Metis Settlement in High Prairie’s east end.

June 6, 2007: long-time High Prairie resident Mike Marczyk dies at the age of 66 after succumbing to cancer.

June 6, 2007: High Prairie Vision Centre is recognized by the Better Business Bureau for a 15-year commitment to trustworthy and reliable business service.

June 6, 2007: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron holds Annual Inspection for the first time in many years without Commanding Officer Sheila Hiron, who died of cancer earlier in the year.

June 6, 2008: Gift Lake School and many others from the community take part in the settlement’s third anal Walk Against Drugs.

June 6, 2009: The High Prairie Legion decides the 65th anniversary of D-Day is the right time to unveil its new cenotaph at the Legion.

June 6, 2009: South Peace News earns an Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association award in the Best Editorial category, placing second.

June 6, 2009: High Prairie hosts the Alberta 55+ Seniors Games playoffs in bocce ball at Jaycee Park.

June 6, 2009: The East Peace 4-H District Achievement Day is held at the High Prairie Agriplex. Dana Iwasiuk raises the Grand Champion Steer.

June 6, 2010: South Peace News reports on the financial troubles of The Movie Gallery, which would close their store in High Prairie by year’s end.

June 6, 2010: NPHL president Jack McAvoy announces the Horse Lake Thunder is accepted into the NPHL for play in its 2010-11 season. The vote is not disclosed.

June 6, 2011: The High Prairie Royal Bank opens under extended hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

June 6, 2011: Jessica Rose is presented with the Fred Spendiff Scholarship, awarded annually to the student who exemplifies dedication, determination, integrity and courtesy to school, sport and the community.

June 6, 2012: Kaylee Hawley and Samantha Stokes are featured in South Peace News in their pursuit to become High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

June 6, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes announces it’s adding the names of Annette Charrois, Ray Duchesneau and Louisa Rich to its Wall of Fame.

June 6, 2015: The annual High Prairie Street Festival attracts a crowd of over 1,000.

June 6, 2015: E.W. Pratt’s Montana Blackwell wins a silver medal in Junior Men’s Javelin at the Alberta High School Track and Field Championships in Lethbridge. His toss is 43.44 metres.

June 6, 2015: Josh Loewen raises the District Grand Champion Steer at the East Peace 4-H District Show and Sale at the High Prairie Agriplex.

June 6, 2016: A safety clinic is held at the Q Skate Plaza over concerns that not enough people using the park are wearing helmets.

June 6, 2018: For the second time, the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting is postponed. Only half the executive was available to attend, no new date was announced.

This Day in World History – June 6, 2022

1242 – 24 wagonloads of Talmudic books burned in Paris.

1536 – Mexico begins its inquisition.

1752 – Third great fire in Moscow in two weeks; 1/3 of city destroyed.

1795 – Fire destroys 1/3 of Copenhagen; 18,000 injured.

1844 – Young Men’s Christian Association [YMCA] formed by George Williams.

1882 – Electric iron patented by Henry W. Seely.

1914 – First air flight out of sight of land [Scotland to Norway].

1919 – Assent is given to an Act to amend the Canadian Currency Act, 1910.

1925 – Walter Chrysler founds automobile manufacturer Chrysler Corporation.

1933 – First drive-in theater opens in Camden, New Jersey.

1936 – Aviation gasoline is first produced commercially in New Jersey.

1941 – Giants use plastic batting helmets for first time.

1942 – First nylon parachute jump occurs.

1944 – Baseball cancels all games honoring D-Day invasion.

1946 – Henry Morgan is first to take off shirt on TV.

1949 – “It Pays To Be Ignorant” game show debut on CBS-TV.

1960 – Roy Orbison releases “Only the Lonely”.

1965 – Rolling Stones release single “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction”.

1966 – NFL & AFL announce their merger.

1971 – “Ed Sullivan Show” last broadcasts on CBS-TV.

1972 – Explosion at world’s largest coal mine in Rhodesia kills 427.

1972 – Gold hits record $60 an ounce in London.

1981 – Maya Yang Lin wins competition to design the Vietnam War Memorial.

1983 – Bottle with note of June 9, 1910 found in Queensland, Australia.

1984 – Video game Tetris is first released in the Soviet Union.

1988 – Three giant turtles found in Bronx sewage plant.

1991 – Actress Dana Plato gets 6-yr suspended sentence for robbing a video store.

1998 – TV sitcom “Sex and the City” premieres in the US on HBO.

2012 – Transit of Venus [between Earth & sun] occurs – last 21st century.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 6, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your self-confidence is likely to skyrocket today. Good news about money could reach you while you are at home, causing family members to want to celebrate. You might be a little tired, but you will be up for it anyway, since the news gives you a second wind. Expect a lot of compliments from your household as well as others you might happen to meet!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is time to get in touch with the people in your neighbourhood. By reaching out to the people you live near in a jovial and congenial way you build community spirit. You can expect a lot of stimulating conversation once you take the initiative. Valuable business contacts could be made today, although you might not be aware of it at the time!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today could bring a lot of physical activity, possibly including workouts and dancing, as your energy, enthusiasm, and stamina are all high. Life may be mentally demanding, too, but you can handle it. Communications with friends and colleagues should be warm, congenial, and full of good-natured banter. You could be exhausted but satisfied with everything you have done by the end of the day!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Children cross your path today for a reason. You might get caught up in their games and momentarily experience being a child again yourself. This could increase your appeal for love partners, so do not be surprised if you are the recipient of admiring advances from others. At some point, you might be the centre of attention, which is flattering. Enjoy!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Communication flows freely today. Land might be discussed. At some point you will be reminded of someone from the past and experience a momentary wave of longing to see this person again. This will not last, however. You will be too busy relating to those you are currently talking to. Expect to learn a lot and accomplish more throughout the course of the day. Go for the gold!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Expect to hear some great news from relatives or neighbours, perhaps involving money. You could hear this from more than one source, so it is likely true. You might spend a lot of time driving around, mainly running errands but also seeking people who are in the know. Someone you need to reach will not be available, but do not let that stop you. Continue and you will find what you want!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The forthcoming completion of a frustrating project could be moved closer by one intense burst of energy from you. Self-confidence and determination come together to make sure you tie up all the loose ends and finish it all up. However, do not expect to be able to relax for long. The enthusiasm generated by the success of this project will only whet your appetite for new ones!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might plan a trip, perhaps a long-distance vacation. You may be planning far in advance, but you love to dream about the possibilities now. You are in the position where you feel secure enough financially and established enough in your working life to cut yourself a little slack and make time for enjoyment. Do something new and different even if others think you are crazy!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some interesting insights could steer you in the right direction regarding a goal you have been working toward for a long time. You generally prefer logic to ESP, but today your intuition is so strong it is difficult to resist. You could also feel a burst of physical energy that spurs you on to do whatever needs to be done. Do not worry about what is rational. Follow your heart!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Expect to spend a lot of time communicating with others, perhaps texting multiple friends at one time either individually or in a group chat. At least one could end up being helpful to your professional life. A lot of stimulating conversation could take place today, perhaps giving you clues to opportunities or trends you want to follow. Relations with others should be jovial, congenial, and supportive!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your health is likely to be glowing and your physical energy high. You will probably want to spend some of your time today working out or otherwise getting some exercise. This gets the endorphins going so you feel that much more motivated to pursue job-related or personal projects. Relations with others should be stimulating and jovial, although not deep or intimate. Sports or games could be especially appealing!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Intense communication throughout the day could bring you closer to a friend or lover. Conversations about a number of different subjects could increase your understanding of one another and leave you with a lot of wonderful memories of the day. If possible, you could drive into the country or just hang out together, too. Above all, have fun!