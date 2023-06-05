Today in High Prairie: June 6, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 6, 2023

10 – 11 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee at Nampa Foods.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

6:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 6, 2023

1799 – Alexander Pushkin, Russian writer/poet

1867 – David Abercrombie, Abercrombie & Fitch founder

1868 – Robert Scott, Failed South Pole expedition

1890 – Dorothy Heyward, Porgy playwright

1901 – Sukarno, First President of Indonesia

1903 – Aram Khachaturian, Sabre Dance composer

1912 – María Montez, “Queen of Technicolor”

1817 – Kirk Kerkorian, “Father of the Mega-Resort”

1926 – Tom Ryan, Tumbleweeds cartoonist

1931 – Lloyd Lindroth, “The Liberace of the Harp”

1939 – Gary U.S. Bonds, US blues singer

1942 – Howie Kane, Jay & the Americans rocker

1946 – Chelsea Brown, Laugh-In comedienne

1946 – Lasse Hallström, ABBA writer/director

1955 – Sandra Bernhard, Roseanne actress [Nancy]

1956 – Bjorn Borg, Swedish tennis pro

1960 – Steve Vai, David Lee Roth’s guitarist

1961 – Dee C. Lee, Wham! Musician

1968 – François Avard, Canadian writer and scenarist

1975 – Staci Keanan, My Two Dads actress

1987 – Daniel Logan, Star Wars Episode II actor

This Day in Local History – June 6, 2023

June 6, 1914: The Grouard News reports the removal of the current post office is underway and moved to a present site to Demer’s Block. Hours of service are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 6, 1972: High Prairie residents go to the polls to decide whether or not to allow the Park Hotel to serve spirits in its licensed premises. The local Ministerial Association opposes the request but it passes 532-99.

June 6, 1969: The first High Prairie Invitational Track and Field Meet is held by the Prairie River and St. Andrew’s schools. Peace River T.A. Norris School also attends. Prairie River wins the meet. John O’Brien is named Best Boy Athlete while Lynn Wood is Best Girl Athlete.

June 6, 1973: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Recreation Board is proposing a new park just north of the Stampede Grounds.

June 6, 1973: South Peace News reports the Peace River Health Unit reports that cases of VD are up 61 per cent in the area. High Prairie reported the most cases at 100.

June 6, 1973: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie has been dumping raw sewage into the West Prairie River for over a year.

June 6, 1990: South Peace News reports the Kinuso Marina is “an unfinished hole” in the ground that needs $250,000 to complete.

June 6, 1990: For the first time in its history, South Peace News wins a national community newspaper award. South Peace News places third for Best Sports Section in the under 3,999 circulation class.

June 6, 1992: St. Andrew’s School holds its first Grade 12 graduation in 25 years as three graduate.

June 6, 1993: Erwin Marx wins the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

June 6, 2001: The High Prairie Max Badboys score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the visiting Peace River Ruel Brothers 4-3 in Wheatbelt Baseball League action.

June 6, 2006: Peace Country Health chooses land owned by H.P. Farm Supply for the new High Prairie Hospital. Owner Nick Shybunia, speaking on behalf of the family, is pleased with the decision.

June 6, 2006: Former M.D. of Big Lakes employee and Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division employee Ian Becker loses his battle with cancer. An age is not disclosed.

June 6, 2007: The High Prairie Community Health Council lobbies for medical transport to serve the area’s needs.

June 6, 2007: Peace Country Health chair Marvin Moore says a “handshake agreement” has been made to construct the new hospital on land owned by Peavine Metis Settlement in High Prairie’s east end.

June 6, 2007: long-time High Prairie resident Mike Marczyk dies at the age of 66 after succumbing to cancer.

June 6, 2007: High Prairie Vision Centre is recognized by the Better Business Bureau for a 15-year commitment to trustworthy and reliable business service.

June 6, 2007: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron holds Annual Inspection for the first time in many years without Commanding Officer Sheila Hiron, who died of cancer earlier in the year.

June 6, 2008: Gift Lake School and many others from the community take part in the settlement’s third anal Walk Against Drugs.

June 6, 2009: The High Prairie Legion decides the 65th anniversary of D-Day is the right time to unveil its new cenotaph at the Legion.

June 6, 2009: South Peace News earns an Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association award in the Best Editorial category, placing second.

June 6, 2010: South Peace News reports on the financial troubles of The Movie Gallery, which would close their store in High Prairie by year’s end.

June 6, 2010: NPHL president Jack McAvoy announces the Horse Lake Thunder is accepted into the NPHL for play in its 2010-11 season. The vote is not disclosed.

June 6, 2011: The High Prairie Royal Bank opens under extended hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

June 6, 2011: Jessica Rose is presented with the Fred Spendiff Scholarship, awarded annually to the student who exemplifies dedication, determination, integrity and courtesy to school, sport and the community.

June 6, 2012: Kaylee Hawley and Samantha Stokes are featured in South Peace News in their pursuit to become High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

June 6, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes announces it is adding the names of Annette Charrois, Ray Duchesneau and Louisa Rich to its Wall of Fame.

June 6, 2015: E.W. Pratt’s Montana Blackwell wins a silver medal in Junior Men’s Javelin at the Alberta High School Track and Field Championships in Lethbridge. His toss is 43.44 metres.

June 6, 2016: A safety clinic is held at the Q Skate Plaza over concerns that not enough people using the park are wearing helmets.

June 6, 2018: For the second time, the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting is postponed. Only half the executive was available to attend, no new date was announced.

This Day in World History – June 6, 2023

1242 – 24 wagonloads of Talmudic books burned in Paris.

1536 – Mexico begins its inquisition.

1752 – Third great fire in Moscow in two weeks; 1/3 of city destroyed.

1795 – Fire destroys 1/3 of Copenhagen; 18,000 injured.

1844 – Young Men’s Christian Association [YMCA] formed by George Williams.

1882 – Electric iron patented by Henry W. Seely.

1914 – First air flight out of sight of land [Scotland to Norway].

1919 – Assent is given to an Act to amend the Canadian Currency Act, 1910.

1925 – Walter Chrysler founds automobile manufacturer Chrysler Corporation.

1933 – First drive-in theater opens in Camden, New Jersey.

1936 – Aviation gasoline is first produced commercially in New Jersey.

1941 – Giants use plastic batting helmets for first time.

1942 – First nylon parachute jump occurs.

1944 – Baseball cancels all games honoring D-Day invasion.

1946 – Henry Morgan is first to take off shirt on TV.

1949 – “It Pays To Be Ignorant” game show debut on CBS-TV.

1960 – Roy Orbison releases “Only the Lonely”.

1965 – Rolling Stones release single “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction”.

1966 – NFL & AFL announce their merger.

1971 – “Ed Sullivan Show” last broadcasts on CBS-TV.

1972 – Explosion at world’s largest coal mine in Rhodesia kills 427.

1972 – Gold hits record $60 an ounce in London.

1981 – Maya Yang Lin wins competition to design the Vietnam War Memorial.

1983 – Bottle with note of June 9, 1910 found in Queensland, Australia.

1984 – Video game Tetris is first released in the Soviet Union.

1988 – Three giant turtles found in Bronx sewage plant.

1991 – Actress Dana Plato gets 6-yr suspended sentence for robbing a video store.

1998 – TV sitcom “Sex and the City” premieres in the US on HBO.

2012 – Transit of Venus [between Earth & sun] occurs – last 21st century.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 6, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You should feel physically strong and energetic today and ready to take on just about anything that comes your way. This is good, as you may be presented with some powerful challenges that bring new purpose to your life. Excitement and enthusiasm permeate your entire being right now. Anything that comes your way you are likely to face with determination, undeterred by the enormity of the task.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Spiritual passion is tempered by romantic desire today, and you are likely to want to pursue both. Perhaps your romantic partner is as spiritually inclined as you, and you both aspire to the same ends. Much of the passion you feel wells up from deep within. If you are in any way creatively inclined, you may want to memorialize these feelings through writing, painting, or music.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are currently romantically involved, you can expect your relationship to move to the next level of commitment. You and your partner could agree to be monogamous, get engaged, or set a wedding date. If you are married, you might decide to have a child. If you are not involved, expect to attract someone soon. You are ready, and eligible partners are definitely registering your availability!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An invitation to an important social event could come today. This could represent a chance to meet important people who could advance your career or who might be involved in a field that interests you. Your energy and enthusiasm will not be lost on these people, or anyone for that matter, as you will obviously be speaking from the heart when you discuss what is on your mind.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A previously untapped talent could emerge today. You may decide to train this talent and foster a skill that can help you with any type of work you will do. This is definitely the day for it, as you should be full of energy and enthusiasm, capable of assuming any task, however formidable. Physically, you should feel strong and well. This is a day full of challenges and new enterprises.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Romantic passion might motivate you to work on improving your appearance. You might decide to exercise, change your diet, and experiment with new clothing styles. You are likely to produce the results you want. With the energy and enthusiasm churning within you today, you might surprise yourself with this task or anything else you do.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will wake up ready to take on the world. Excitement, enthusiasm, and purpose will fill your soul, yet you might wonder where it comes from, as nothing has changed since yesterday. Do not waste time mulling over it – harness it! Tackle a class or exercise program. Start a project. This energy is generated from deep in the subconscious, but should be channeled into the conscious world!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Information gleaned from friends could have you focusing on a new goal. You may have a lot of ideas about projects you want to take care of, and today you might realize which one has top priority. Start moving! Whatever you choose to do, find out what you need before you start. There is a chance you might waste time running around trying to find necessary materials.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The Universe is inviting you magnify your vision. It is time to see the bigger, better, more advanced side of things. Remember life is a mirror. You are highly unlikely to receive more than you hope for. So dream big, hope big, and imagine yourself in the stars! Do not sell yourself short. It is a misuse of humility and modesty.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You should feel especially emotional today, reacting strongly to nearly everything you see, whether a photo of a natural disaster, a group of children, or a kitten sitting on a doorstep. Spiritually, you are highly motivated and longing to know more about worlds beyond this one. You might long to make a pilgrimage, perhaps to a holy shrine or other sacred place. If you are serious, make plans.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Dreams and visions might come and go today, as unconscious drives and images surface. Some of these impressions could represent old traumas or phobias that need to be released. You could also draw creative inspiration from these perceptions and use them as a basis for artistic projects. By day’s end you may feel much lighter – emotionally, at least!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Social events or group activities could put you in touch with a lot of people, both close friends and casual acquaintances. A new person may come into your life who makes a difference for you. Issues may come up you feel strongly about, and you are not likely to hesitate about expressing your opinions. This is fine, as you will be tactful and others will appreciate your sincerity.