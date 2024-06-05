Today in High Prairie: June 6, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 6, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

Noon – 2 p.m. – Seniors’ Week at HP Pleasantview Lodge BBQ.

1 – 3 p.m. – Seniors’ Week: Club Etoile in Girouxville: cake, ice cream, music, stories.

2 – 4 p.m. – Seniors’ Week at McLennan: Coffee and ice cream at NAR Museum. Mocktails 1-3 p.m. at Gazebo.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 6, 2024

1799 – Alexander Pushkin, Russian writer/poet

1867 – David Abercrombie, Abercrombie & Fitch founder

1868 – Robert Scott, Failed South Pole expedition

1890 – Dorothy Heyward, Porgy playwright

1901 – Sukarno, First President of Indonesia

1903 – Aram Khachaturian, Sabre Dance composer

1912 – María Montez, “Queen of Technicolor”

1817 – Kirk Kerkorian, “Father of the Mega-Resort”

1926 – Tom Ryan, Tumbleweeds cartoonist

1931 – Lloyd Lindroth, “The Liberace of the Harp”

1939 – Gary U.S. Bonds, US blues singer

1942 – Howie Kane, Jay & the Americans rocker

1946 – Chelsea Brown, Laugh-In comedienne

1946 – Lasse Hallström, ABBA writer/director

1955 – Sandra Bernhard, Roseanne actress [Nancy]

1956 – Bjorn Borg, Swedish tennis pro

1960 – Steve Vai, David Lee Roth’s guitarist

1961 – Dee C. Lee, Wham! Musician

1968 – François Avard, Canadian writer and scenarist

1975 – Staci Keanan, My Two Dads actress

1987 – Daniel Logan, Star Wars Episode II actor

This Day in Local History – June 6, 2024

June 6, 1914: The Grouard News reports the removal of the current post office is underway and moved to a present site to Demer’s Block. Hours of service are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 6, 1972: High Prairie residents go to the polls to decide whether or not to allow the Park Hotel to serve spirits in its licensed premises. The local Ministerial Association opposes the request but it passes 532-99.

June 6, 1969: The first High Prairie Invitational Track and Field Meet is held by the Prairie River and St. Andrew’s schools. Peace River T.A. Norris School also attends. Prairie River wins the meet. John O’Brien is named Best Boy Athlete while Lynn Wood is Best Girl Athlete.

June 6, 1973: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Recreation Board is proposing a new park just north of the Stampede Grounds.

June 6, 1973: South Peace News reports the Peace River Health Unit reports that cases of VD are up 61 per cent in the area. High Prairie reported the most cases at 100.

June 6, 1973: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie has been dumping raw sewage into the West Prairie River for over a year.

June 6, 1990: South Peace News reports the Kinuso Marina is “an unfinished hole” in the ground that needs $250,000 to complete.

June 6, 1990: For the first time in its history, South Peace News wins a national community newspaper award. South Peace News places third for Best Sports Section in the under 3,999 circulation class.

June 6, 1992: St. Andrew’s School holds its first Grade 12 graduation in 25 years as three graduate.

June 6, 1993: Erwin Marx wins the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

June 6, 2001: The High Prairie Max Badboys score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the visiting Peace River Ruel Brothers 4-3 in Wheatbelt Baseball League action.

June 6, 2006: Peace Country Health chooses land owned by H.P. Farm Supply for the new High Prairie Hospital. Owner Nick Shybunia, speaking on behalf of the family, is pleased with the decision.

June 6, 2006: Former M.D. of Big Lakes employee and Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division employee Ian Becker loses his battle with cancer. An age is not disclosed.

June 6, 2007: The High Prairie Community Health Council lobbies for medical transport to serve the area’s needs.

June 6, 2007: Peace Country Health chair Marvin Moore says a “handshake agreement” has been made to construct the new hospital on land owned by Peavine Metis Settlement in High Prairie’s east end.

June 6, 2007: long-time High Prairie resident Mike Marczyk dies at the age of 66 after succumbing to cancer.

June 6, 2007: High Prairie Vision Centre is recognized by the Better Business Bureau for a 15-year commitment to trustworthy and reliable business service.

June 6, 2007: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron holds Annual Inspection for the first time in many years without Commanding Officer Sheila Hiron, who died of cancer earlier in the year.

June 6, 2008: Gift Lake School and many others from the community take part in the settlement’s third anal Walk Against Drugs.

June 6, 2009: The High Prairie Legion decides the 65th anniversary of D-Day is the right time to unveil its new cenotaph at the Legion.

June 6, 2009: South Peace News earns an Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association award in the Best Editorial category, placing second.

June 6, 2010: South Peace News reports on the financial troubles of The Movie Gallery, which would close their store in High Prairie by year’s end.

June 6, 2010: NPHL president Jack McAvoy announces the Horse Lake Thunder is accepted into the NPHL for play in its 2010-11 season. The vote is not disclosed.

June 6, 2011: The High Prairie Royal Bank opens under extended hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

June 6, 2011: Jessica Rose is presented with the Fred Spendiff Scholarship, awarded annually to the student who exemplifies dedication, determination, integrity and courtesy to school, sport and the community.

June 6, 2012: Kaylee Hawley and Samantha Stokes are featured in South Peace News in their pursuit to become High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

June 6, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes announces it is adding the names of Annette Charrois, Ray Duchesneau and Louisa Rich to its Wall of Fame.

June 6, 2015: E.W. Pratt’s Montana Blackwell wins a silver medal in Junior Men’s Javelin at the Alberta High School Track and Field Championships in Lethbridge. His toss is 43.44 metres.

June 6, 2016: A safety clinic is held at the Q Skate Plaza over concerns that not enough people using the park are wearing helmets.

June 6, 2018: For the second time, the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting is postponed. Only half the executive was available to attend, no new date was announced.

This Day in World History – June 6, 2024

1242 – 24 wagonloads of Talmudic books burned in Paris.

1536 – Mexico begins its inquisition.

1752 – Third great fire in Moscow in two weeks; 1/3 of city destroyed.

1795 – Fire destroys 1/3 of Copenhagen; 18,000 injured.

1844 – Young Men’s Christian Association [YMCA] formed by George Williams.

1882 – Electric iron patented by Henry W. Seely.

1914 – First air flight out of sight of land [Scotland to Norway].

1919 – Assent is given to an Act to amend the Canadian Currency Act, 1910.

1925 – Walter Chrysler founds automobile manufacturer Chrysler Corporation.

1933 – First drive-in theater opens in Camden, New Jersey.

1936 – Aviation gasoline is first produced commercially in New Jersey.

1941 – Giants use plastic batting helmets for first time.

1942 – First nylon parachute jump occurs.

1944 – Baseball cancels all games honoring D-Day invasion.

1946 – Henry Morgan is first to take off shirt on TV.

1949 – “It Pays To Be Ignorant” game show debut on CBS-TV.

1960 – Roy Orbison releases “Only the Lonely”.

1965 – Rolling Stones release single “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction”.

1966 – NFL & AFL announce their merger.

1971 – “Ed Sullivan Show” last broadcasts on CBS-TV.

1972 – Explosion at world’s largest coal mine in Rhodesia kills 427.

1972 – Gold hits record $60 an ounce in London.

1981 – Maya Yang Lin wins competition to design the Vietnam War Memorial.

1983 – Bottle with note of June 9, 1910 found in Queensland, Australia.

1984 – Video game Tetris is first released in the Soviet Union.

1988 – Three giant turtles found in Bronx sewage plant.

1991 – Actress Dana Plato gets 6-yr suspended sentence for robbing a video store.

1998 – TV sitcom “Sex and the City” premieres in the US on HBO.

2012 – Transit of Venus [between Earth & sun] occurs – last 21st century.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 6, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your business and financial interests definitely get a big boost today, perhaps through contacts with friends. Career matters are skyrocketing, and your financial future looks promising. Keep up the good work! Your health is especially strong and vigourous, but your primary interest is likely to be romance, as you should be feeling especially passionate. Schedule an intimate evening with a significant other, if possible, and make the most of it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Love and romance are apt to be your primary focus today. If you are currently romantically involved, expect a wonderfully intense evening with your special someone if it is possible you spend time together. If you are not involved, do not be surprised if someone new and exciting comes into your life, perhaps contacting you from another state or foreign country. Your creative abilities are also intensified. Take whatever time you need to memorize the ideas coming your way. You will not want to forget them!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today dreams, visions, and intuitive insights enrich your innovative side and interactions with others. Do not hesitate to put your ideas into motion, even if they seem a bit too ambitious. You are well attuned to the collective unconscious and likely to be picking up on future trends, so be on the alert. You are feeling especially sexy in the evening, so plan an intimate get-together with your lover if possible.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A neighbour or relative you have not spoken to for a while might contact you out of the blue. Make the time to talk, as it could open up doors for you that you would not normally expect. Relationships of all kinds should be going especially well, and these include romantic ones. If you are involved, expect to grow closer. If you are not currently involved, do not be surprised if someone new and exciting enters your life.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your working life and income are likely to be enhanced today through the influence of people who live in distant states or foreign countries. The desire for knowledge is probably strong, and you might seek to develop some new skills. Your romantic life is also likely to be thriving since you feel passionate and project that feeling to others. Expect some surprises from a current or potential romantic partner.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Romance is front and centre today, as you are probably feeling especially passionate. This is a great day to plan an intimate evening with a lover, if possible. Make use of candles, muted lights, and soft music. You are apt to be feeling especially passionate about your other interests, whether they are intellectual, creative, or business oriented. You can expect to spend a lot of time pursuing your passions, no matter what they are.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are likely to be feeling especially romantic today. If you are currently involved, plan an intimate evening at home with your lover. If you are not involved, anything goes! Do not be surprised if someone new and exciting comes into your life. Your imagination is high, so you might decide to put your energy into creative projects. Take whatever time you need. Do not let the day pass you by!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might find that your social life takes a definite turn for the better. You could receive more than one text or call that piques your interest and you will spend a lot of time discussing arrangements for future get-togethers. If you are not romantically involved now, you may find out about someone promising. If you are involved, make sure you reserve time for an intimate encounter with your special someone, if possible. Have fun!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Business and money matters may seem too good to be true. Success and good fortune in these departments are definitely indicated for you today. If you have been trying to get a break in a creative or artistic field, it may finally manifest. The present looks profitable and the future bright. In the evening, celebrate by scheduling a romantic encounter with your lover, if possible. You should find it especially gratifying now!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You should be feeling especially passionate today, so do not be surprised if you can not get sex and romance out of your mind. If you are currently involved, schedule an intimate evening with your lover, if possible. If you are not involved, do not be surprised if you pull someone new and exciting under your spell. Your passions could also spill into other parts of your life, including creative and intellectual interests. Make the most of it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Long-buried emotions from the past, some of them pleasant and some in need of release, could well up from your subconscious today. This is likely to have an uplifting effect on your mental and emotional state, so do not fight it. It is also likely to release whatever hang-ups you might have about relationships. Therefore, you can expect all your involvements to thrive, particularly the romantic ones. Enjoy!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some exciting activities could take place in your neighbourhood today. You will definitely want to find out more about what is going on. If possible, you may go with some close friends or a romantic partner. Communicating with others is likely to be intense and gratifying now, so expect your head to be spinning by day’s end. It is definitely a great idea to spend some time alone with a romantic partner this evening if that’s in the cards. You are feeling passionate!