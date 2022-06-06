Today in High Prairie: June 7, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 7, 2022

8:30 – 11 a.m. – Seniors’ Week: Pancake Breakfast at Nampa Golden Pioneers Senior Drop-In Centre.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – Play & Learn [under 6 yrs] at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Seniors’ Week: Legion soup and sandwich at McLennan Legion Hall.

11:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Seniors’ Week – Merchandise Bingo & Lunch at HP Legion Hall.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Craft Program [Video Games]. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 7, 2022

1811 – James Simpson, Popularized use of chloroform

1843 – Susan Blow, “Mother of the Kindergarten”

1848 – Paul Gauguin, French painter

1909 – Jessica Tandy, Cocoon actress

1917 – Dean Martin, US singer/actor

1928 – James Jude, Surgeon who developed CPR

1929 – John Turner, 17th PM of Canada

1931 – Virginia McKenna, Born Free actress

1940 – Tom Jones, What’s New Pussycat singer

1942 – Muammar Gaddafi, Libyan revolutionary

1943 – Ken Osmond, Leave It to Beaver actor

1944 – Clarence White, Byrds guitarist

1946 – Jenny Jones, Jenny Jones Show

1949 – Jack Ryland, Three Dog Night vocalist

1952 – Liam Neeson, Schindler’s List actor

1955 – Joey Scarbury, Greatest American Hero singer

1958 – Prince, Purple Rain singer

1962 – Michael Cartellone, Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer

1965 – Mick Foley, US pro wrestler

1978 – Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live comedian

1981 – Anna Kournikova, Russian tennis pro

1988 – Michael Cera, Canadian actor [Superbad]

1989 – Michael Tamboli, Born 01:23:45 p.m. on 6-7-89

This Day in Local History – June 7, 2022

June 7, 1913: The Grouard News reports Sam Mah Kim and Mah Hop buy the Grouard Savoy Cafe from Bert Wray; Robert Inslee opens a butcher shop; S.L. Smith opens a general store; J.A. Hachett and C.B. Kehoe open a cigar store; Mr. MacArthur opens a fruit store; and F.A. Buhlozer opens the Owl Cafe, all in the same week.

June 7, 1967: High Prairie School Division announces Walter Durnin has been appointed new principal of High Prairie Elementary School effective Sept. 1.

June 7, 1967: South Peace News reports that Jeff Burgar, who works for Northern Alberta Railways, is transferred to Peace River.

June 7, 1970: Faust resident Albert Burger is nominated for the provincial NDP at a meeting in Joussard.

June 7, 1978: South Peace News reports that paving is proceeding on the road to Grouard from High Prairie. It is completed in early August.

June 7, 1981: Rodney Nichols, 26, of Salt Prairie, drowns in his dugout after his homemade boat capsizes.

June 7, 1981: Sherman Calliou wins best all-round cowboy and Geraldine Auger best all-round cowgirl as the Sucker Creek Rodeo concludes.

June 7, 1989: South Peace News reports Faust and Kinsuo is awarded $825,000 to install a water line to serve the area.

June 7, 1992: The High Prairie 86’ers win a fastball tournament at Cecil Lake, B.C. after defeating a team from Fort St. John 3-2 in the final.

June 7, 1993: Little Red Air from Fort Vermilion begins regular air service to High Prairie from Edmonton.

June 7, 2000: South Peace News wins its fourth Blue Ribbon Award from CCNA for newspaper general excellence.

June 7, 2000: South Peace News reports on three teenagers’ concerns over pollution in the West Prairie River. The concerns prompt a river cleanup in July.

June 7, 2001: Alberta Environment Minister Lorne Taylor says a plan to take 65 million cubic metres of water out of Lesser Slave Lake will have a minimal impact on the environment.

June 7, 2006: South Peace News reports the mountain pine beetle has the potential to cause serious damage to Alberta’s forests. By 2009, the prediction becomes true as large sections of forest are decimated.

June 7, 2006: South Peace News reports the first of three phases of the Desperado Meat Plant in High Prairie is open for business.

June 7, 2007: Peace River Oil announces plans to bring biofuel to the Bluesky Oil Upgrader project near Kathleen.

June 7, 2008: South Peace News wins three Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association awards at a ceremony in Edmonton. Publisher Mary Burgar accepts first place for Best All-Round Newspaper in the circulation 1,300-1,999 class; second in Best Editorial Section and second for Best Sports Section.

June 7, 2008: Sky Kasinec of the Coyote Acres 4-H Club wins the Grand Champion Steer title at the East Peace 4-H Achievement Day at the High Prairie Agriplex.

June 7, 2011: Driftpile’s Sylvia Giroux, herself a diabetic, leads the annual Inter-Tribal Diabetes Walk at Driftpile.

June 7, 2012: The Northern Lights Encore Choir holds in Spring Concert at the High Prairie United Church.

June 7, 2013: Peavine Bishop Routhier School buries a time capsule to be opened in 2038. Its secrets are kept a secret.

June 7, 2013: HPSD holds its long-service awards banquet at High Prairie. HPE teacher Magalie Frechette is presented with the Excellence in Teaching Award.

June 7, 2017: South Peace News reports that Big Lakes County receives $4.6 million to complete three bridge projects. The provincial government provides the money under the Alberta Municipal Water and Wastewater Partnerships Program.

June 7, 2017: Joussard School’s news writer reports the school raised $2,421 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation at the annual Jump Rope for Heart.

June 7, 2017: The franchisee for Tim Hortons applies for a development permit to build in the town’s east end.

June 7, 2018: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt wins the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize for his book of poems called This Wound is A World.

June 7, 2018: Grade 4 students from HPE School and St. Andrew’s School help plant flowers in the beds at MacIntyre Park during the Dlugosz Dig, named in honour of Mary Dlugosz, who helped plant flowers in the beds years ago.

June 7, 2019; South Peace News’ website wins a CCNA award after placing second in its circulation category. It’s the second award in three years for southpeacenews.com

June 7, 2019: High Prairie St. Andrew’s School rallies to support cancer patient Jacob Kosak in their Join With Jacob fundraiser. By the time all fundraising events are concluded, a cheque for $7,474.60 is forwarded to the family.

This Day in World History – June 7, 2022

1494 – Treaty of Tordesillas: Spain and Portugal divide the New World.

1546 – England signs Peace of Andres with Scotland/Ireland.

1769 – Daniel Boone begins exploring Kentucky.

1800 – David Thompson reaches mouth of the Saskatchewan River in Manitoba.

1832 – Cholera reaches Quebec, brought by Irish immigrants, kills 6,000.

1887 – Monotype type-casting machine patented.

1893 – Gandhi’s first act of civil disobedience in India.

1905 – Norway dissolves union with Sweden [in effect since 1814].

1909 – Mary Pickford makes her screen debut at the age of 16.

1912 – US army tests first machine gun mounted on a plane.

1913 – First verifiable ascent of main summit of Mount McKinley.

1917 – Chicago businessmen found Lions Clubs International.

1929 – Vatican City becomes a sovereign state.

1942 – USS Yorktown sinks near Midway Island.

1948 – Communist complete takeover of Czechoslovakia.

1955 – “$64,000 Question” premieres on CBS-TV.

1965 – Gemini 4 completes 62 orbits.

1965 – Sony introduces its home video tape recorder, priced at $995.

1969 – “Johnny Cash Show” debuts on ABC-TV.

1970 – Jockey Willie Shoemaker passes Johnny Longden with his 6,033 win.

1975 – “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by John Denver hits No. 1.

1975 – Sony introduces Betamax videocassette recorder for sale to public.

1986 – Madonna’s single “Live to Tell” goes No. 1.

1988 – Aluminum contaminates Cornwall’s water supply.

1989 – For one second this morning, the time is 01:23:45, 6-7-89.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky wins his ninth NHL Hart [MVP] Trophy in 10 years.

1991 – Mount Pinatubo [Philippines] erupts for the first time.

1993 – Cleveland breaks ground for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2006 – British Parliament temporarily shuts down due to anthrax alert.

2016 – “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” play premieres in London.

2018 – Mars Curiosity Rover finds organic matter, methane, on Mars.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 7, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some exciting activities could take place in your neighbourhood today. You will definitely want to find out more about what is going on. If possible, you may go with some close friends or a romantic partner. Communicating with others is likely to be intense and gratifying now, so expect your head to be spinning by day’s end. It is definitely a great idea to spend some time alone with a romantic partner this evening if that is in the cards. You are feeling passionate!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your business and financial interests definitely get a big boost today, perhaps through contacts with friends. Career matters are skyrocketing, and your financial future looks promising. Keep up the good work. Your health is especially strong and vigorous, but your primary interest is likely to be romance, as you should be feeling especially passionate. Schedule an intimate evening with a significant other, if possible, and make the most of it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Love and romance are apt to be your primary focus today. If you are currently romantically involved, expect a wonderfully intense evening with your special someone if it is possible you spend time together. If you are not involved, do not be surprised if someone new and exciting comes into your life, perhaps contacting you from another state or foreign country. Your creative abilities are also intensified. Take whatever time you need to memorize the ideas coming your way. You will not want to forget them!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today dreams, visions, and intuitive insights enrich your innovative side and interactions with others. Do not hesitate to put your ideas into motion, even if they seem a bit too ambitious. You are well attuned to the collective unconscious and likely to be picking up on future trends, so be on the alert. You are feeling especially sexy in the evening, so plan an intimate get-together with your lover if possible!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A neighbour or relative you have not spoken to for a while might contact you out of the blue. Make the time to talk, as it could open up doors for you that you would not normally expect. Relationships of all kinds should be going especially well, and these include romantic ones. If you are involved, expect to grow closer. If you are not currently involved, do not be surprised if someone new and exciting enters your life!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your working life and income are likely to be enhanced today through the influence of people who live in distant states or foreign countries. The desire for knowledge is probably strong, and you might seek to develop some new skills. Your romantic life is also likely to be thriving since you feel passionate and project that feeling to others. Expect some surprises from a current or potential romantic partner!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Romance is front and centre today, as you are probably feeling especially passionate. This is a great day to plan an intimate evening with a lover, if possible. Make use of candles, muted lights, and soft music. You are apt to be feeling especially passionate about your other interests, whether they are intellectual, creative, or business oriented. You can expect to spend a lot of time pursuing your passions, no matter what they are!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are likely to be feeling especially romantic today. If you are currently involved, plan an intimate evening at home with your lover. If you are not involved, anything goes. Do not be surprised if someone new and exciting comes into your life. Your imagination is high, so you might decide to put your energy into creative projects. Take whatever time you need. Do not let the day pass you by!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might find your social life takes a definite turn for the better. You could receive more than one text or call that piques your interest, and you will spend a lot of time discussing arrangements for future get-togethers. If you are not romantically involved now, you may find out about someone promising. If you are involved, make sure you reserve time for an intimate encounter with your special someone, if possible. Have fun!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Business and money matters may seem too good to be true. Success and good fortune in these departments are definitely indicated for you today. If you have been trying to get a break in a creative or artistic field, it may finally manifest. The present looks profitable and the future bright. In the evening, celebrate by scheduling a romantic encounter with your lover, if possible. You should find it especially gratifying now!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You should be feeling especially passionate today, so do not be surprised if you can not get sex and romance out of your mind. If you are currently involved, schedule an intimate evening with your lover, if possible. If you are not involved, do not be surprised if you pull someone new and exciting under your spell. Your passions could also spill into other parts of your life, including creative and intellectual interests. Make the most of it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Long-buried emotions from the past, some of them pleasant and some in need of release, could well up from your subconscious today. This is likely to have an uplifting effect on your mental and emotional state, so do not fight it. It is also likely to release whatever hang-ups you might have about relationships. Therefore, you can expect all your involvements to thrive – particularly the romantic ones. Enjoy!