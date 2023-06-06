Today in High Prairie: June 7, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 7, 2023

9 a.m. – HP Interagency Meeting at HP Provincial Building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Nampa Seniors’ Week Luncheon at Nampa Seniors’ Drop-in Centre.

Noon – Lakeshore Lunch (Senior’s Week) at Triangle PTA Hall, all seniors welcome.

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

2 – 3:30 p.m. – St. Isidore Seniors’ Week Strawberry Tea at Cafe du Coin.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 7, 2023

1811 – James Simpson, Popularized use of chloroform

1843 – Susan Blow, “Mother of the Kindergarten”

1848 – Paul Gauguin, French painter

1909 – Jessica Tandy, Cocoon actress

1917 – Dean Martin, US singer/actor

1928 – James Jude, Surgeon who developed CPR

1929 – John Turner, 17th PM of Canada

1931 – Virginia McKenna, Born Free actress

1940 – Tom Jones, What’s New Pussycat singer

1942 – Muammar Gaddafi, Libyan revolutionary

1943 – Ken Osmond, Leave It to Beaver actor

1944 – Clarence White, Byrds guitarist

1946 – Jenny Jones, Jenny Jones Show

1949 – Jack Ryland, Three Dog Night vocalist

1952 – Liam Neeson, Schindler’s List actor

1955 – Joey Scarbury, Greatest American Hero singer

1958 – Prince, Purple Rain singer

1962 – Michael Cartellone, Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer

1965 – Mick Foley, US pro wrestler

1978 – Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live comedian

1981 – Anna Kournikova, Russian tennis pro

1988 – Michael Cera, Canadian actor [Superbad]

1989 – Michael Tamboli, Born 01:23:45 p.m. on 6-7-89

This Day in Local History – June 7, 2023

June 7, 1913: The Grouard News reports Sam Mah Kim and Mah Hop buy the Grouard Savoy Cafe from Bert Wray; Robert Inslee opens a butcher shop; S.L. Smith opens a general store; J.A. Hachett and C.B. Kehoe open a cigar store; Mr. MacArthur opens a fruit store; and F.A. Buhlozer opens the Owl Cafe, all in the same week.

June 7, 1967: High Prairie School Division announces Walter Durnin has been appointed new principal of High Prairie Elementary School effective Sept. 1.

June 7, 1970: Faust resident Albert Burger is nominated for the provincial NDP at a meeting in Joussard.

June 7, 1978: South Peace News reports that paving is proceeding on the road to Grouard from High Prairie. It is completed in early August.

June 7, 1981: Rodney Nichols, 26, of Salt Prairie, drowns in his dugout after his homemade boat capsizes.

June 7, 1981: Sherman Calliou wins Best All-Round Cowboy and Geraldine Auger Best All-Round Cowgirl as the Sucker Creek Rodeo concludes.

June 7, 1989: South Peace News reports Faust and Kinsuo is awarded $825,000 to install a water line to serve the area.

June 7, 1992: The High Prairie 86’ers win a fastball tournament at Cecil Lake, B.C. after defeating a team from Fort St. John 3-2 in the final.

June 7, 1993: Little Red Air from Fort Vermilion begins regular air service to High Prairie from Edmonton.

June 7, 2000: South Peace News wins its fourth Blue Ribbon Award from CCNA for newspaper general excellence.

June 7, 2000: South Peace News reports on three teenagers’ concerns over pollution in the West Prairie River. The concerns prompt a river cleanup in July.

June 7, 2001: Alberta Environment Minister Lorne Taylor says a plan to take 65 million cubic metres of water out of Lesser Slave Lake will have a minimal impact on the environment.

June 7, 2006: South Peace News reports the mountain pine beetle has the potential to cause serious damage to Alberta’s forests. By 2009, the prediction becomes true as large sections of forest are decimated.

June 7, 2006: South Peace News reports the first of three phases of the Desperado Meat Plant in High Prairie is open for business.

June 7, 2007: Peace River Oil announces plans to bring biofuel to the Bluesky Oil Upgrader project near Kathleen.

June 7, 2008: South Peace News wins three Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association awards at a ceremony in Edmonton. Publisher Mary Burgar accepts first place for Best All-Round Newspaper in the circulation 1,300-1,999 class; second in Best Editorial Section and second for Best Sports Section.

June 7, 2011: Driftpile’s Sylvia Giroux, herself a diabetic, leads the annual Inter-Tribal Diabetes Walk at Driftpile.

June 7, 2012: The Northern Lights Encore Choir holds in Spring Concert at the High Prairie United Church.

June 7, 2013: Peavine Bishop Routhier School buries a time capsule to be opened in 2038. Its secrets are kept a secret.

June 7, 2013: HPSD holds its long-service awards banquet at High Prairie. HPE teacher Magalie Frechette is presented with the Excellence in Teaching Award.

June 7, 2017: Joussard School’s news writer reports the school raised $2,421 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation at the annual Jump Rope for Heart.

June 7, 2017: The franchisee for Tim Hortons applies for a development permit to build in the town’s east end.

June 7, 2018: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt wins the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize for his book of poems called This Wound is A World.

June 7, 2018: Grade 4 students from HPE School and St. Andrew’s School help plant flowers in the beds at MacIntyre Park during the Dlugosz Dig, named in honour of Mary Dlugosz, who helped plant flowers in the beds years ago.

June 7, 2019; South Peace News’ website wins a CCNA award after placing second in its circulation category. It’s the second award in three years for southpeacenews.com

June 7, 2019: High Prairie St. Andrew’s School rallies to support cancer patient Jacob Kosak in their Join With Jacob fundraiser. By the time all fundraising events are concluded, a cheque for $7,474.60 is forwarded to the family.

This Day in World History – June 7, 2023

1494 – Treaty of Tordesillas: Spain and Portugal divide the New World.

1546 – England signs Peace of Andres with Scotland/Ireland.

1769 – Daniel Boone begins exploring Kentucky.

1800 – David Thompson reaches mouth of the Saskatchewan River in Manitoba.

1832 – Cholera reaches Quebec, brought by Irish immigrants, kills 6,000.

1887 – Monotype type-casting machine patented.

1893 – Gandhi’s first act of civil disobedience in India.

1905 – Norway dissolves union with Sweden [in effect since 1814].

1909 – Mary Pickford makes her screen debut at the age of 16.

1912 – US army tests first machine gun mounted on a plane.

1913 – First verifiable ascent of main summit of Mount McKinley.

1917 – Chicago businessmen found Lions Clubs International.

1929 – Vatican City becomes a sovereign state.

1942 – USS Yorktown sinks near Midway Island.

1948 – Communist complete takeover of Czechoslovakia.

1955 – “$64,000 Question” premieres on CBS-TV.

1965 – Gemini 4 completes 62 orbits.

1965 – Sony introduces its home video tape recorder, priced at $995.

1969 – “Johnny Cash Show” debuts on ABC-TV.

1970 – Jockey Willie Shoemaker passes Johnny Longden with his 6,033 win.

1975 – “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by John Denver hits No. 1.

1975 – Sony introduces Betamax videocassette recorder for sale to public.

1986 – Madonna’s single “Live to Tell” goes No. 1.

1988 – Aluminum contaminates Cornwall’s water supply.

1989 – For one second this morning, the time is 01:23:45, 6-7-89.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky wins his ninth NHL Hart [MVP] Trophy in 10 years.

1991 – Mount Pinatubo [Philippines] erupts for the first time.

1993 – Cleveland breaks ground for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2006 – British Parliament temporarily shuts down due to anthrax alert.

2016 – “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” play premieres in London.

2018 – Mars Curiosity Rover finds organic matter, methane, on Mars.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 7, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be pushed around by two very powerful camps today. Since you are the kind, diplomatic, and sensitive type, you make the perfect target for the more abrasive and opinionated. You may want to side with the cold, hard facts presented to you, although there is a great deal of emotional power working to stir up the pot. Things may not be as clear as they seem at first glance.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are apt to feel a bit wilder today. There is a wave of powerful energy working to strengthen your ego and self-confidence. Use this boost to the best of your ability. You will need it. There is a strong, fact-oriented force working to combat your aims, and you will find it is equally powerful and stubborn. Cut through the fantasy and uncover the truth.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A good tactic today would be to convert your fears to motivation for positive action. You have a great deal of energy at your disposal. Do not waste it. Be aware it is one of those situations when the smallest comment or insult may set off a chain reaction of misinformation. People are emotionally charged, so be careful where you step.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are likely to be faced with conflicting reports today. Information may be tainted with emotion, so be careful about going with the choice that shouts the loudest. You may get pigeonholed into a place you do not want to be in. Heed the internal warnings you pick up. This is a good day to work and play with passion. Take care of any investigative work that needs to be done.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be seduced by fantastic promises that offer wonderful rewards. Beware of lots of bells and whistles. There may be a great deal of talk but not much to substantiate such wonderful claims. Do not be surprised if people with intense emotions are stepping up to add their opinions about how you should run your life. Do not forget who is boss.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – People are apt to be quite emotional when it comes to the image they wish to project today. Be careful where you step. It is your job to see through the trendy makeup and fashion that hide the true personalities of the people who insist on wearing these masks. The key is to not be fooled by those who hide behind a facade built by society.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do not be surprised if some of your fantasies and dreams are put on trial by a harsh force that cuts right to the truth of the matter. People may be extra passionate, and most are not going to be impressed with unrealistic plans. You can try your normal approach of simply ramming straight ahead with your plans, but a better approach might be to think first and be more strategic.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are at an emotionally climactic point now, and you might find harsh opposition is coming at you for no clear reason. There is a stubborn, strong force surrounding you, and you should be aware that the more rigid your viewpoint, the harder it will be for any resolution. Compromise is an essential element of the day.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Be careful to not be too cavalier today. It would be wise to adopt a more serious tone than usual. You might be inclined to say words carelessly, but people are going to take you literally. Make sure you mean what you say. Your attention to fashion and pop culture may conflict with a force that is asking you to focus on things of deeper spiritual value.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have the sensitivity to pick up on what is going on in every situation today. Powerful emotions may conflict with extremely strong opinions. Welcome to the battle between the head and the heart! On this day you may be more apt to side with the heart. Realize this arena is heated and that the forces around you are extremely stubborn.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The fantasy world you have built for yourself is a pleasure. People frolic in it and have a grand time. Your presence delights people. Today, however, this world may be threatened by harsh realities that are coming in the form of electronic information. This force is powerful and apt to be erratic and spontaneous. Be prepared to stand your ground.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It may be difficult to stay grounded today with all the information flying around and all the emotion roiling in your heart. Try not to take things too seriously. This is the key to maintaining a level head today. Approach the day with passion and take care of any investigative work that needs doing. There are important facts coming from unexpected sources.