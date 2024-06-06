Today in High Prairie: June 7, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 7, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Seniors Week at McLennan: Lunch at McLennan Legion Hall.

1 – 3 p.m. – Seniors’ Week: Manoir du Lac in McLennan: cake, ice cream, music, stories.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2 p.m. – Seniors’ Week free movie at HP Park Theatre. Doors open at 1 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Todays Celebrity Birthdays – June 7, 2024

1811 – James Simpson, Popularized use of chloroform

1843 – Susan Blow, “Mother of the Kindergarten”

1848 – Paul Gauguin, French painter

1909 – Jessica Tandy, Cocoon actress

1917 – Dean Martin, US singer/actor

1928 – James Jude, Surgeon who developed CPR

1929 – John Turner, 17th PM of Canada

1931 – Virginia McKenna, Born Free actress

1940 – Tom Jones, What’s New Pussycat singer

1942 – Muammar Gaddafi, Libyan revolutionary

1943 – Ken Osmond, Leave It to Beaver actor

1944 – Clarence White, Byrds guitarist

1946 – Jenny Jones, Jenny Jones Show

1949 – Jack Ryland, Three Dog Night vocalist

1952 – Liam Neeson, Schindler’s List actor

1955 – Joey Scarbury, Greatest American Hero singer

1958 – Prince, Purple Rain singer

1962 – Michael Cartellone, Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer

1965 – Mick Foley, US pro wrestler

1978 – Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live comedian

1981 – Anna Kournikova, Russian tennis pro

1988 – Michael Cera, Canadian actor [Superbad]

1989 – Michael Tamboli, Born 01:23:45 p.m. on 6-7-89

This Day in Local History – June 7, 2024

June 7, 1913: The Grouard News reports Sam Mah Kim and Mah Hop buy the Grouard Savoy Cafe from Bert Wray; Robert Inslee opens a butcher shop; S.L. Smith opens a general store; J.A. Hachett and C.B. Kehoe open a cigar store; Mr. MacArthur opens a fruit store; and F.A. Buhlozer opens the Owl Cafe, all in the same week.

June 7, 1967: High Prairie School Division announces Walter Durnin has been appointed new principal of High Prairie Elementary School effective Sept. 1.

June 7, 1970: Faust resident Albert Burger is nominated for the provincial NDP at a meeting in Joussard.

June 7, 1978: South Peace News reports that paving is proceeding on the road to Grouard from High Prairie. It is completed in early August.

June 7, 1981: Rodney Nichols, 26, of Salt Prairie, drowns in his dugout after his homemade boat capsizes.

June 7, 1981: Sherman Calliou wins Best All-Round Cowboy and Geraldine Auger Best All-Round Cowgirl as the Sucker Creek Rodeo concludes.

June 7, 1989: South Peace News reports Faust and Kinsuo is awarded $825,000 to install a water line to serve the area.

June 7, 1992: The High Prairie 86’ers win a fastball tournament at Cecil Lake, B.C. after defeating a team from Fort St. John 3-2 in the final.

June 7, 1993: Little Red Air from Fort Vermilion begins regular air service to High Prairie from Edmonton.

June 7, 2000: South Peace News wins its fourth Blue Ribbon Award from CCNA for newspaper general excellence.

June 7, 2000: South Peace News reports on three teenagers’ concerns over pollution in the West Prairie River. The concerns prompt a river cleanup in July.

June 7, 2001: Alberta Environment Minister Lorne Taylor says a plan to take 65 million cubic metres of water out of Lesser Slave Lake will have a minimal impact on the environment.

June 7, 2006: South Peace News reports the mountain pine beetle has the potential to cause serious damage to Alberta’s forests. By 2009, the prediction becomes true as large sections of forest are decimated.

June 7, 2006: South Peace News reports the first of three phases of the Desperado Meat Plant in High Prairie is open for business.

June 7, 2007: Peace River Oil announces plans to bring biofuel to the Bluesky Oil Upgrader project near Kathleen.

June 7, 2008: South Peace News wins three Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association awards at a ceremony in Edmonton. Publisher Mary Burgar accepts first place for Best All-Round Newspaper in the circulation 1,300-1,999 class; second in Best Editorial Section and second for Best Sports Section.

June 7, 2011: Driftpile’s Sylvia Giroux, herself a diabetic, leads the annual Inter-Tribal Diabetes Walk at Driftpile.

June 7, 2012: The Northern Lights Encore Choir holds in Spring Concert at the High Prairie United Church.

June 7, 2013: Peavine Bishop Routhier School buries a time capsule to be opened in 2038. Its secrets are kept a secret.

June 7, 2013: HPSD holds its long-service awards banquet at High Prairie. HPE teacher Magalie Frechette is presented with the Excellence in Teaching Award.

June 7, 2017: Joussard School’s news writer reports the school raised $2,421 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation at the annual Jump Rope for Heart.

June 7, 2017: The franchisee for Tim Hortons applies for a development permit to build in the town’s east end.

June 7, 2018: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt wins the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize for his book of poems called This Wound is A World.

June 7, 2018: Grade 4 students from HPE School and St. Andrew’s School help plant flowers in the beds at MacIntyre Park during the Dlugosz Dig, named in honour of Mary Dlugosz, who helped plant flowers in the beds years ago.

June 7, 2019; South Peace News’ website wins a CCNA award after placing second in its circulation category. It’s the second award in three years for southpeacenews.com

June 7, 2019: High Prairie St. Andrew’s School rallies to support cancer patient Jacob Kosak in their Join With Jacob fundraiser. By the time all fundraising events are concluded, a cheque for $7,474.60 is forwarded to the family.

This Day in World History – June 7, 2024

1494 – Treaty of Tordesillas: Spain and Portugal divide the New World.

1546 – England signs Peace of Andres with Scotland/Ireland.

1769 – Daniel Boone begins exploring Kentucky.

1800 – David Thompson reaches mouth of the Saskatchewan River in Manitoba.

1832 – Cholera reaches Quebec, brought by Irish immigrants, kills 6,000.

1887 – Monotype type-casting machine patented.

1893 – Gandhi’s first act of civil disobedience in India.

1905 – Norway dissolves union with Sweden [in effect since 1814].

1909 – Mary Pickford makes her screen debut at the age of 16.

1912 – US army tests first machine gun mounted on a plane.

1913 – First verifiable ascent of main summit of Mount McKinley.

1917 – Chicago businessmen found Lions Clubs International.

1929 – Vatican City becomes a sovereign state.

1942 – USS Yorktown sinks near Midway Island.

1948 – Communist complete takeover of Czechoslovakia.

1955 – “$64,000 Question” premieres on CBS-TV.

1965 – Gemini 4 completes 62 orbits.

1965 – Sony introduces its home video tape recorder, priced at $995.

1969 – “Johnny Cash Show” debuts on ABC-TV.

1970 – Jockey Willie Shoemaker passes Johnny Longden with his 6,033 win.

1975 – “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by John Denver hits No. 1.

1975 – Sony introduces Betamax videocassette recorder for sale to public.

1986 – Madonna’s single “Live to Tell” goes No. 1.

1988 – Aluminum contaminates Cornwall’s water supply.

1989 – For one second this morning, the time is 01:23:45, 6-7-89.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky wins his ninth NHL Hart [MVP] Trophy in 10 years.

1991 – Mount Pinatubo [Philippines] erupts for the first time.

1993 – Cleveland breaks ground for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2006 – British Parliament temporarily shuts down due to anthrax alert.

2016 – “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” play premieres in London.

2018 – Mars Curiosity Rover finds organic matter, methane, on Mars.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 7, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today, you will become quite introspective and reflect on your life. You probably heard some discouraging news concerning someone close to you, and it could leave you feeling blue. You will find you put a great deal of emotion into this relationship. Do not let this get you down. You need to react. Try to recharge your batteries so you can get your energy back!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Have your friends ever told you that you could be a great teacher? At home, you are the one who is talking all the time. You are almost compelled to make others listen to you. Children are fascinated by your knowledge. Today, someone might not agree with you and upset you. You will learn your lessons can lead to a conversation. Knowledge is not a one-way street!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have been working hard lately and giving a lot of your energy to others, Gemini. Today you’re feeling tired. There will be tension in the air throughout the day. You may feel that certain people that you considered friends now disappoint you. Don’t get tangled up in their superficiality. It’s probably wise to put some distance between you and these people.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today, you will undoubtedly ask yourself a lot of questions. You tend to be rather introverted, and you typically need a great deal of freedom. You are usually an energetic person, but with the current astral energy at play, you may feel lonely and doubtful of your abilities. Take time today to analyze your commitments to others.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You will be the saviour of the day. Your wisdom and patience will be your best assets today. You will be of great help to those around you. You will counsel them and be able to guide them toward better days. All those who are lost in their personal problems just need someone like you. You are their friend and they appreciate your generosity.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You should not work as hard as you do. You might have a lot of energy, but your body needs to rest from time to time. There is more to life than work. Try to take some time off to relax and recharge your batteries. You will need to be in the best of shape pretty soon. The action is just around the corner, and you will need all your capacities.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will be lost in your thoughts today. The celestial atmosphere is right for enabling you to ponder a frustrating aspect of your life. Often your partner is far away from you, yet you need your sweetie beside you. This may well be the cause of a lot of tension in your life now. The time is right to talk to your partner about this situation and try to rectify it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – People around you might have been expecting a bit more cooperation on your part. You could be nicer and more concerned about their needs. It seems you have been ill-tempered recently. You like acting this way occasionally. Sometimes you act like a child who wants to play more. If you indulge this urge to play more often, you will be able to be more loving toward your entourage.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If it were up to you, you would rather stay in bed reading than confront the world. Deep inside, however, you know you need to reach out to others. You feel you can not be left out of society. But have you ever thought about finding someone who shares your tastes? You could read in bed with someone else and still have a lot of contact.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Generosity is one of your best qualities. You have the uncanny ability to give without expecting anything in return, and you gain a great deal of power and light from this generosity. With little effort, you could become one of those people who never expects things in return. You could become a “saint” in a very real way.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Every once in a while, everyone must analyze his or her life. But you tend to be too pessimistic when you ponder yours. You get easily carried away, and you often exaggerate. Today, as you think about your life, try not to listen to that little voice in your head. Your life is far from being the way that you think it is.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You will have to use a cunning strategy today. The day will be tense and delicate. Some of your friends may try to put some pressure on you to obtain certain things. You will have to find a clever way to get out of this tight spot. You might consider using some of their own medicine on them. This way, you could keep your freedom. Try it and see!