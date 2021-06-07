Today in High Prairie: June 8, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 8, 2021

7 p.m. – Town of High Prairie council meeting.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 8, 2021

Jacob Matula.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 8, 2021

Dwight Laboucan

Nicholas Cook

Clayton Robinson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 8, 2021

1921 – Sheila Ryan, Mule Train actress

1921 – Suharto, 2nd President of Indonesia

1922 – Myron Healey, The Lone Ranger actor

1924 – George Kirby, Pearl Bailey Show comedian

1925 – Eddie Gaedel, 3’7” MLB pinch-hitter [walk]

1927 – Jerry Stiller, Seinfeld actor [Frank]

1933 – Joan Rivers, US comedian/actress

1936 – James Darren, TJ Hooker actor

1942 – Chuck Negron, 3 Dog Night singer

1944 – Boz Scaggs, Steve Miller Band rocker

1944 – Don Grady, My Three Sons actor {Robbie]

1951 – Bonnie Tyler, Welsh rocker

1955 – Tim Berners-Lee, Invented World Wide Web

1962 – Nick Rhodes, Duran Duran keyboardist

1966 – Julianna Margulies, ER actress

1969 – David Sutcliffe, Canadian actor

1976 – Lindsay Davenport, US tennis pro

1977 – Kanye West, US rapper/record producer

1985 – Alexandre Despatie, French-Canadian diver

This Day in Local History: June 8, 2021

June 8, 1914: Y.H. Floch, parish priest for the Roman Catholic Mission at Grouard, accuses Grouard police chief Marshall of abusing a halfbreed girl on three occasions including once in the town office. Marshall denies the allegations. At a later trial, he is found not guilty. Marshall resigns after two-thirds of Grouard’s citizens sign a petition asking for his resignation on July 6.

June 8, 1967: The High Prairie Museum board meets and decides to begin the process of registration with the Society’s Act. Leo Hamson is chair.

June 8, 1970: The High Prairie 4-H Light Horse Show is held at the Stampede Grounds. Martha Pratt has the Champion Horse with Colleen Smith having the Reserve Champion Horse.

June 8, 1970: Hilda Becker and Fern Carson are awarded life memberships at the High Prairie Legion Ladies Auxiliary’s final meeting of the year.

June 8, 1972: Don Pasuto hurls a three-hitter to lead the High Prairie Regals to a win over Girouxville in Central Peace Baseball League action.

June 8, 1979: High Prairie RCMP Const. Gregory K. Crawford is fined $50 by Judge D.E. Patterson for common assault on Frank Kachuk, 17.

June 8, 1980: The High Prairie Playboys win a men’s fastball tournament in McLennan.

June 8, 1983: High Prairie town council proceeds on the tax sale of 13 properties owing $178,095.61.

June 8, 1985: Ike Lawrence is inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame.

June 8, 1986: The Driftpile Swingers lose their first game but roar back to win seven straight games to win the High Prairie Selects Slo-Pitch Tournament. The High Prairie Angels win four straight and outscore their opposition 44-3 to win the ladies’ title.

June 8, 1987: South Peace News publishes the last edition of The Enterprise.

June 8, 1987: The High Prairie Recreation Board votes to lower the price of swimming for seniors and families. Seniors will pay $1.75 instead of $3 while the family rate drops to $120 from $140.

June 8, 1992: South Peace News wins Best Newspaper in the circulation class 2,000 to 3,499 in Canada.

June 8, 1994: South Peace News reports Ted Kachnic takes over as the new owner of Turbo gas station.

June 8, 1994: South Peace News reports that Julie Calliou is named the MVP of the Grande Prairie Wolves’ badminton team.

June 8, 2005: High Prairie town council passes a tax reduction policy in the hopes of creating a more business friendly environment. The policy calls for a one-year tax break if a property is subdivided for future development or a building is demolished for future development.

June 8, 2007: The High Prairie Sports Palace hosts Northern Lakes College’s 2007 Convocation for 328 graduating students.

June 8, 2010: Town of High Prairie public works Supt. Vernon Walker tells the committee the walking trials need repair because of willow penetration.

June 8, 2010: Sarah Jenkins is honoured with several awards at the E.W. Pratt High School awards ceremony. She wins the Student Dedication Award, Lynn Edwards Sports Award, Annah and Edward Pratt Memorial Award and is named to the Honours Club.

June 8, 2011: A fire at High Prairie’s Carillion yard is caused by human error. An employee places a propane torch in a cabinet which melted a plastic jerry can and caused the fire. A damage estimate is not given.

June 8, 2012: The High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op celebrates the grand opening of their new seed plant in the town’s west end. Past plant manager Joe Lizee cuts the ribbon.

June 8, 2012: Margaret Supernault of East Prairie and Patsy Campiou of Faust are awarded Esquao Awards in Edmonton.

June 8, 2017: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association celebrates the planting of its tulips to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. However, many of the tulips that sprouted were eaten by deer.

June 8, 2018: Waylon Lauck and Raiden Duchesneau are selected for the Alberta Summer Games football team after tryouts in Grande Prairie.

June 8, 2019: Joseph Paul Courtoreile passes away at the age of 65 years. He was known as “Concrete Joe” for his fine concrete work.

This Day in World History – June 8, 2021

452 – Italy invaded by Attila the Hun.

793 – Vikings from modern-day Norway plunder monastery in England.

1783 – Laki volcano in Iceland begins 8-month eruption, killing 10,000.

1786 – Commercially made ice cream 1st advertised [New York City].

1809 – William Hyde Wollaston invents the first reflective goniometer.

1824 – Washing machine patented by Noah Cushing of Quebec.

1869 – Ives W. McGaffey of Chicago patents the 1st vacuum cleaner.

1887 – Herman Hollerith receives patent for his punch card calculator.

1896 – First car thief; Baron de Zuylen’s Peugeot stolen by his mechanic.

1918 – Nova Aquila, brightest nova since Kepler’s nova of 1604, discovered.

1940 – Discovery of element 93, neptunium, announced.

1942 – Bing Crosby records “Silent Night”.

1949 – Siam changes name to Thailand.

1959 – First official “missile mail” lands in Jacksonville, Florida.

1963 – American Heart Association 1st agency to campaign vs cigarettes.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 6; it misses the moon by 99,000 miles.

1968 – James E. Ray, alleged assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., captured.

1969 – “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” last airs on CBS-TV.

1969 – General Franco closes Spain’s frontier with Gibraltar.

1976 – Bobby Orr signs a five-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

1979 – “The Source,” 1st computer public information service, goes on-line.

1984 – “Ghostbusters”, American supernatural comedy film, released.

1988 – Nippon Airways says painting eyeballs on jets cuts bird collisions.

1991 – Victory parade following success in Gulf War in Washington, D.C.

1992 – NY Yankee pitcher Steve Howe is banned from baseball for 7th time.

2001 – Ray Bourque plays the final game in his NHL career.

2004 – Transit of Venus [between Earth & sun] occurs.

2017 – British General Election results in a hung parliament.

2017 – Richard Jones freed after 17 years when look-a-like discovered.

2018 – Supercomputer processes 200,000 trillion calculations per second.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 8, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you have ties to any therapeutic profession, you may make a strange discovery related to the health field today. You won’t find this discovery in any book or methodology you normally follow. Emotions aren’t so blind as rational society would have us believe! Sometimes they lead us down the road toward knowledge. That’s the case today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It’s like you have to do everything at the same time right now. What you really need is an extra pair of hands and some additional hours in the day! It’s your nerves that may pay the price for this fast-paced existence. You can’t go on like this. Rather than give up on your goals, why not give yourself more time to reach them?

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Why do so many relationships seem to come with built-in booby traps? Today you may get a particularly pressing demand from someone in your family to give of your time or money. You’re unwilling to part with either at the moment. You aren’t going to let your emotions choose for you for once. Hold onto your convictions and don’t let others influence your decisions!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is going to be a day to protect your sense of space and privacy. You may be forced into some kind of partnership with some unscrupulous people. They’re going to make you feel like your territory is being invaded. What they don’t know is you’re prepared. This isn’t a time for people to be bothering you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Expect to have to make some adjustments in your love life. You may be in a different frame of mind than your partner. Why not use the day to step back from the relationship? Spend time apart for a change. After all, there’s nothing dramatic about the fact your needs and desires aren’t in sync. It’s only temporary.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may find today a bit upsetting. Your nurturing instincts genuinely want to assist the many people who ask for your help and advice, yet you can’t shake the feeling that they’re taking advantage of you or trying to make you do things you don’t want to do. Yes, it’s hard to be a good parent to others and yourself at the same time.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – How irritating to realize those pesky problems from the past haven’t been resolved! Today you will have the strength and awareness to put these problems to rest simply by talking about them. Ironically, the reproaches made by your partner are what spark the change in attitude that you need.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Continue slowly and steadily. You may get all worked up over nothing because you want everything done at once! It would be a good time to prioritize what you really want to do. Be cautious of anything that distracts you. You have such a great desire to live through extraordinary experiences. Give yourself the time to completely experience them!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – For a few months now, you’ve felt that things are accelerating in your professional life. Perhaps some projects have developed more quickly than you anticipated. They may have even gotten a bit out of control. Today you should let yourself distinguish more clearly what you’ve done so far. You may be in for a surprise.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If by chance you have to speak in public soon, trust that people will enjoy listening to you. Words come effortlessly to you, and you exude confidence. You willingly accept the compliments of others. Your energy level is high and you will be unstoppable. This is only fair after all of the work you’ve put in these last few months!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Here is just the kind of day artists dream about. After yet another lukewarm reception of your artwork, an influential agent shows up and offers to place your paintings in one of the most prestigious museums in the world! This is just an example of the kind of extraordinary event that could be in store for you today. Whatever your pursuits, you have a very good chance of success!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could be in the spotlight in the next few days. Try to resist succumbing to the applause of the audience, as you may encounter some unexpected obstacles. After being recognized by the public, you may need to confront the question, “Now what?” The answer lies in taking a modest approach from the outset.