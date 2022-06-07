Today in High Prairie: June 8, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 8, 2022

9-11 a.m. – Seniors’ Week: pancake breakfast at McLennan Golden Age Club.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

11:30 a.m. – Big Lakes Lakeshore Luncheon at Faust Multicultural Gathering Place. All seniors welcome!

Noon – 2 p.m. – Seniors’ Week: Bruch at Mamowintowin Hall in Cadotte Lake.

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard.

1 – 4 p.m . – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Admission is $3.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Craft Program [Father’s Day]. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m. – Beautification plants flowers in flower boxes at each end of town.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meeting in council chambers.

7:30 p.m . – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 8, 2022

1921 – Sheila Ryan, Mule Train actress

1921 – Suharto, Second President of Indonesia

1922 – Myron Healey, The Lone Ranger actor

1924 – George Kirby, Pearl Bailey Show comedian

1925 – Eddie Gaedel, 3’7” MLB pinch-hitter [walk]

1927 – Jerry Stiller, Seinfeld actor [Frank]

1933 – Joan Rivers, US comedian/actress

1936 – James Darren, TJ Hooker actor

1942 – Chuck Negron, Three Dog Night singer

1944 – Boz Scaggs, Steve Miller Band rocker

1944 – Don Grady, My Three Sons actor {Robbie]

1951 – Bonnie Tyler, Welsh rocker

1955 – Tim Berners-Lee, Invented World Wide Web

1962 – Nick Rhodes, Duran Duran keyboardist

1966 – Julianna Margulies, ER actress

1969 – David Sutcliffe, Canadian actor

1976 – Lindsay Davenport, US tennis pro

1977 – Kanye West, US rapper/record producer

1985 – Alexandre Despatie, French-Canadian diver

This Day in Local History – June 8, 2022

June 8, 1914: Y.H. Floch, parish priest for the Roman Catholic Mission at Grouard, accuses Grouard police chief Marshall of abusing a halfbreed girl on three occasions including once in the town office. Marshall denies the allegations. At a later trial, he is found not guilty. Marshall resigns after two-thirds of Grouard’s citizens sign a petition asking for his resignation on July 6.

June 8, 1967: The High Prairie Museum board meets and decides to begin the process of registration with the Society’s Act. Leo Hamson is chair.

June 8, 1970: The High Prairie 4-H Light Horse Show is held at the Stampede Grounds. Martha Pratt has the champion horse with Colleen Smith having the Reserve Champion Horse.

June 8, 1970: Hilda Becker and Fern Carson are awarded life memberships at the High Prairie Legion Ladies Auxiliary’s final meeting of the year.

June 8, 1972: Don Pasuto hurls a three-hitter to lead the High Prairie Regals to a win over Girouxville in Central Peace Baseball League action.

June 8, 1977: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Recreation Board is in the process of drawing a five-year master plan.

June 8, 1979: High Prairie RCMP Const. Gregory K. Crawford is fined $50 by Judge D.E. Patterson for common assault on Frank Kachuk, 17.

June 8, 1983: High Prairie town council proceeds on the tax sale of 13 properties owing $178,095.61.

June 8, 1985: Ike Lawrence is inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame.

June 8, 1986: The Driftpile Swingers lose their first game but roar back to win seven straight games to win the High Prairie Selects Slo-Pitch Tournament. The High Prairie Angels win four straight and outscore their opposition 44-3 to win the ladies’ title.

June 8, 1987: South Peace News publishes the last edition of The Enterprise.

June 8, 1987: The High Prairie Recreation Board votes to lower the price of swimming for seniors and families. Seniors will pay $1.75 instead of $3 while the family rate drops to $120 from $140.

June 8, 1992: South Peace News wins Best Newspaper in the circulation class 2,000 to 3,499 in Canada.

June 8, 1994: South Peace News reports Ted Kachnic takes over as the new owner of Turbo gas station.

June 8, 1994: South Peace News reports that Julie Calliou is named the MVP of the Grande Prairie Wolves’ badminton team.

June 8, 2005: High Prairie town council passes a tax reduction policy in the hopes of creating a more business friendly environment. The policy calls for a one-year tax break if a property is subdivided for future development or a building is demolished for future development.

June 8, 2007: The High Prairie Sports Palace hosts Northern Lakes College’s 2007 Convocation for 328 graduating students.

June 8, 2010: Town of High Prairie public works Supt. Vernon Walker tells the committee the walking trials need repair because of willow penetration.

June 8, 2010: Sarah Jenkins is honoured with several awards at the E.W. Pratt High School awards ceremony. She wins the Student Dedication Award, Lynn Edwards Sports Award, Annah and Edward Pratt Memorial Award and is named to the Honours Club.

June 8, 2011: A fire at High Prairie’s Carillion yard is caused by human error. An employee places a propane torch in a cabinet which melted a plastic jerry can and caused the fire. A damage estimate is not given.

June 8, 2012: The High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op celebrates the grand opening of their new seed plant in the town’s west end. Past plant manager Joe Lizee cuts the ribbon.

June 8, 2012: Margaret Supernault of East Prairie and Patsy Campiou of Faust are awarded Esquao Awards in Edmonton.

June 8, 2016: South Peace News reports the Teeing for Tots fundraiser is cancelled due to lack of support.

June 8, 2016: South Peace News reports that students at Joussard School participate in the annual hamlet cleanup the previous week.

June 8, 2017: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association celebrates the planting of its tulips to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. However, many of the tulips that sprouted were later eaten by deer.

June 8, 2018: Waylon Lauck and Raiden Duchesneau are selected for the Alberta Summer Games football team after tryouts in Grande Prairie.

June 8, 2019: Joseph Paul Courtoreile passes away at the age of 65 years. He was known as “Concrete Joe” for his fine concrete work.

This Day in World History – June 8, 2022

452 – Italy invaded by Attila the Hun.

793 – Vikings from modern-day Norway plunder monastery in England.

1783 – Laki volcano in Iceland begins 8-month eruption, killing 10,000.

1786 – Commercially made ice cream is first advertised [New York City].

1809 – William Hyde Wollaston invents the first reflective goniometer.

1824 – Washing machine patented by Noah Cushing of Quebec.

1869 – Ives W. McGaffey of Chicago patents the first vacuum cleaner.

1887 – Herman Hollerith receives patent for his punch card calculator.

1896 – First car thief; Baron de Zuylen’s Peugeot stolen by his mechanic.

1918 – Nova Aquila, brightest nova since Kepler’s nova of 1604, discovered.

1940 – Discovery of element 93, neptunium, announced.

1942 – Bing Crosby records “Silent Night”.

1949 – Siam changes name to Thailand.

1959 – First official “missile mail” lands in Jacksonville, Florida.

1963 – American Heart Association is first agency to campaign vs cigarettes.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 6; it misses the moon by 99,000 miles.

1968 – James E. Ray, alleged assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., captured.

1969 – “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” last airs on CBS-TV.

1969 – General Franco closes Spain’s frontier with Gibraltar.

1976 – Bobby Orr signs a five-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

1979 – “The Source,” the first computer public information service, goes on-line.

1984 – “Ghostbusters”, American supernatural comedy film, released.

1988 – Nippon Airways says painting eyeballs on jets cuts bird collisions.

1991 – Victory parade following success in Gulf War in Washington, D.C.

1992 – NY Yankee pitcher Steve Howe is banned from baseball for 7th time.

2001 – Ray Bourque plays the final game in his NHL career.

2004 – Transit of Venus [between Earth & sun] occurs.

2017 – British General Election results in a hung parliament.

2017 – Richard Jones freed after 17 years when look-a-like discovered.

2018 – Supercomputer processes 200,000 trillion calculations per second.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 8, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You will have to use a cunning strategy today. The day will be tense and delicate. Some of your friends may try to put some pressure on you to obtain certain things. You will have to find a clever way to get out of this tight spot. You might consider using some of their own medicine on them. This way, you could keep your freedom. Try it and see!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today, you will become quite introspective and reflect on your life. You probably heard some discouraging news concerning someone close to you, and it could leave you feeling blue. You will find you put a great deal of emotion into this relationship. Do not let this get you down. You need to react. Try to recharge your batteries so you can get your energy back!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have your friends ever told you that you could be a great teacher? At home, you are the one who is talking all the time. You are almost compelled to make others listen to you. Children are fascinated by your knowledge. Today, someone might not agree with you and upset you. You will learn your lessons can lead to a conversation. Knowledge is not a one-way street!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have been working hard lately and giving a lot of your energy to others. Today you are feeling tired. There will be tension in the air throughout the day. You may feel certain people you considered friends now disappoint you. Do not get tangled up in their superficiality. It is probably wise to put some distance between you and these people!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today, you will undoubtedly ask yourself a lot of questions. You tend to be rather introverted, and you typically need a great deal of freedom. You are usually an energetic person, but with the current astral energy at play, you may feel lonely and doubtful of your abilities. Take time today to analyze your commitments to others!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You will be the saviour of the day. Your wisdom and patience will be your best assets today. You will be of great help to those around you. You will counsel them and be able to guide them toward better days. All those who are lost in their personal problems just need someone like you. You are their friend and they appreciate your generosity.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You should not work as hard as you do. You might have a lot of energy, but your body needs to rest from time to time. There is more to life than work. Try to take some time off to relax and recharge your batteries. You will need to be in the best of shape pretty soon. The action is just around the corner, and you will need all your capacities!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You will be lost in your thoughts today. The celestial atmosphere is right for enabling you to ponder a frustrating aspect of your life. Often your partner is far away from you, yet you need your sweetie beside you. This may well be the cause of a lot of tension in your life now. The time is right to talk to your partner about this situation and try to rectify it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – People around you might have been expecting a bit more cooperation on your part. You could be nicer and more concerned about their needs. It seems you have been ill-tempered recently. You like acting this way occasionally. Sometimes you act like a child who wants to play more. If you indulge this urge to play more often, you will be able to be more loving toward your entourage!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If it were up to you, you would rather stay in bed reading than confront the world. Deep inside, however, you know you need to reach out to others. You feel that you can not be left out of society. But have you ever thought about finding someone who shares your tastes? You could read in bed with someone else and still have a lot of contact!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Generosity is one of your best qualities. You have the uncanny ability to give without expecting anything in return, and you gain a great deal of power and light from this generosity. With little effort, you could become one of those people who never expects things in return. You could become a “saint” in a very real way.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Every once in a while, everyone must analyze his or her life. But you tend to be too pessimistic when you ponder yours. You get easily carried away, and you often exaggerate. Today, as you think about your life, try not to listen to that little voice in your head. Your life is far from being the way you think it is!